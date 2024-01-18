Scoville Hot Chicken - Lawrenceville 860 Duluth Hwy Suite 1050,
Sandwich and Tender Combos
- Chicken Sandwich Combo$13.95
Chicken sandwich comes with a 7 oz chicken breast, comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles
- Croffle Sandwich Combo$17.95
Croffle sandwich comes with 2 croffles (croissant waffle) instead of buns, comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles
- Jumbo Chicken Tender Combo$11.95+
Comes with your choice of 2 or 3 jumbo tenders and a slice of toast.
- Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo$13.95
Chicken tender sandwich comes with 2 jumbo tenders, comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles
Wing Combos
Scoville Specials
- Croffle Sandwich$13.95
Croffle sandwich comes with 2 croffles (croissant waffle), comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles
- Dirty Fries$9.95
Comes with a base layer of fries tossed in our signature garlic aioli sauce with 2 jumbo tenders chopped up, a drizzle of comeback sauce and 2 pickles on top
- Dirty Tots$9.95
Comes with a base layer of tots tossed in our signature garlic aioli sauce with 2 jumbo tenders chopped up and a final drizzle of comeback sauce
Entrees Only
- Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Chicken sandwich comes with a 7 oz chicken breast, comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$9.95
Chicken tender sandwich comes with 2 jumbo tenders, comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles
- Jumbo Tenders$7.95+
Comes with your choice of 2 or 3 jumbo tenders and a slice of toast.