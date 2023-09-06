Scramble 7th St
Popular Items
Breakfast
Eggs
Burritos
Gringo Burrito
Crisp applewood bacon, egg & cheddar cheese
Southwest Burrito
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, cheddar, avocado, egg & jalapeno cream cheese
Chile Verde Burrito
Pulled pork, egg, Moneterey Jack, bell peppers, green chile sauce & queso fresca
Costa Burrito
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo with our bacon cheese Scramble browns
Burrito Build
Choose Any 3 Ingredients
Scrambles
Meat Lovers Scramble
Applewood bacon, cured ham, sausage & Monterey jack
Western Scramble
Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar
Mushroom & Bacon Scramble
Applewood bacon, garlic sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
California Scramble
Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & Monterey jack
Monterey Scramble
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
Veggie Scramble
Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack
Phoenix Scramble
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, green chiles, cheddar & pico de gallo
Omelettes
Meat Lovers Omelette
Applewood bacon, cured ham, sausage & Monterey jack
Western Omelette
Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar
Mushroom & Bacon Omelette
Applewood bacon, garlic sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
Monterey Omelette
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
California Omelette
Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & Monterey jack
Veggie Omelette
Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack
Phoenix Omelette
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, green chiles, cheddar & pico de gallo
Omelette Build
Choose Any 3 Ingredients
Features
Vegan
Vegan Mushroom Scramble
Tofu scramble with sauteed mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes and spinach. Served with shash browns & english muffin
Vegan Veggie Scramble
Tofu scramble with squash, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & bell peppers. Served with hash browns & english muffin
Vegan French Toast
French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit
Vegan Soyrizo Burrito
Tofu scramble with Soyrizo, red & green peppers and avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns
Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Plant based breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo on a toasted bun.
Griddle
French Toast
French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard
Blueberry French Toast
Rich blueberry & white chocolate cream cheese filling
Buttermilk Pancakes
Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup
Seasonal Berry Cakes
Griddled with fresh seasonal berries, topped with blueberry glaze
Chocolate Chip Cakes
Griddled with milk chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar
Banana Pecan Cakes
Griddled with bananas & candied pecans, topped with caramel
Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting
Rise & Shine
Oatmeal
Topped with raisins & candied pecans
Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy
Sausage gravy on two fresh baked biscuits. Served with hash browns
Lox Platter
Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers
Fresh Fruit Parfait
Low fat vanilla yogurt, seasonal fruit & granola
Cinnamon Roll
Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado on toasted whole wheat, hard boiled egg, pico de gallo & queso fresca
Brizzas
Gouda
Smoked Gouda & applewood bacon
Toluca
Chorizo, bell peppers, Monterey jack topped w/jalapeno cream cheese
AZ Sunrise
Turkey bacon, avocado, spinach, monterey jack & sundried tomatoes
Chicago
Sausage, hash browns, Monterey jack & cheddar
Alma
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
Sides
Bacon
Ham
Sausage Link
Susage Patties
Turkey Bacon
Cottage Cheese
Hash Browns
Scramble Browns
Fruit Cup
Yogurt
Jalapeno Cornbread
Buttermilk Biscuit
Dollar Cakes
Side Biscuit & Gravy
English Muffin
Sourdough Toast
Wheat Toast
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Blueberry Muffin
Banana Muffin
Banana with Bavarian Cream
Cup Oatmeal
Cup of Berries
Elvis Cakes
Egg
Maple Syrup
Gravy
Banana
Hollandiase
Chipotle Hollandaise
Sliced Tomato
Avocado
Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Jalapenos
Peanut Butter
Gluten Free Toast
Tortilla
Granola
Sour Cream
Cream Cheese
Steak
Dressing
Pico de gallo
Tofu
Salmon
Kids
Lunch
Gourmet Sammies
Green Chile Chicken
Chicken breast, green chile sauce, corn relish, Monetery Jack, mayo & lettuce on a brioche bun
Hickmans Burger
Angus beef patty, fried egg center, American cheese, applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun
Cuban
Pulled pork, black forest ham, deli mustard, horseradish pickle chips, swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie
Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Plant based breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo on a toasted bun.
California BLT
Turkey bacon, Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato & avocado aioli
Smoked Turkey Club
Boars head turkey, applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a toasted hoagie
Italian
Boars Head mortadella, hot capocollo, geno salami, provolone, pepperoncini, italian dressing, mayo, LTO on a toasted hoagie
Grilled Cheese
Butter toasted sourdough with melted American cheese
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted hoagie
Wraps
Italian Chopped Wrap
Black forest ham, capocollo, geno salami, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, provolone, romaine, chipotle vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
Apple Harvest Wrap
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Cobb Wrap
Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing
Salads & Soup
Italian Chopped Salad
Black forest ham, capocollo, geno salami, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, provolone, romaine, chipotle vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
Apple Harvest Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, romaine, blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese