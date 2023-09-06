Popular Items

Two Eggs Any Way

Two Eggs Any Way

$9.89

Served with hash browns & toast. With bacon or sausage $2.50

Southwest Burrito

Southwest Burrito

$12.89

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, cheddar, avocado, egg & jalapeno cream cheese

Sunrise Sandwich

Sunrise Sandwich

$12.89

Butter toasted sourdough, two over medium eggs, cured ham & American cheese with hash browns

Breakfast

Eggs

Two Eggs Any Way

Two Eggs Any Way

$9.89

Served with hash browns & toast. With bacon or sausage $2.50

Steak & Eggs

$20.89

6oz NY Strip, 2 eggs any way with hash browns & toast

Sunrise Sandwich

Sunrise Sandwich

$12.89

Butter toasted sourdough, two over medium eggs, cured ham & American cheese with hash browns

Burritos

Gringo Burrito

Gringo Burrito

$11.89

Crisp applewood bacon, egg & cheddar cheese

Southwest Burrito

Southwest Burrito

$12.89

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, cheddar, avocado, egg & jalapeno cream cheese

Chile Verde Burrito

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.89

Pulled pork, egg, Moneterey Jack, bell peppers, green chile sauce & queso fresca

Costa Burrito

$12.89

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo with our bacon cheese Scramble browns

Burrito Build

$12.89

Choose Any 3 Ingredients

Scrambles

Meat Lovers Scramble

$13.49

Applewood bacon, cured ham, sausage & Monterey jack

Western Scramble

$13.49

Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar

Mushroom & Bacon Scramble

$13.49

Applewood bacon, garlic sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

California Scramble

$14.69

Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & Monterey jack

Monterey Scramble

$13.49

Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

Veggie Scramble

$13.49

Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack

Phoenix Scramble

Phoenix Scramble

$13.49

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, green chiles, cheddar & pico de gallo

Omelettes

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.49

Applewood bacon, cured ham, sausage & Monterey jack

Western Omelette

$13.49

Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar

Mushroom & Bacon Omelette

$13.49

Applewood bacon, garlic sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

Monterey Omelette

Monterey Omelette

$13.49

Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

California Omelette

California Omelette

$14.69

Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & Monterey jack

Veggie Omelette

$13.49

Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack

Phoenix Omelette

Phoenix Omelette

$13.49

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, green chiles, cheddar & pico de gallo

Omelette Build

$13.49

Choose Any 3 Ingredients

Features

Apple Cinnamon Loaf

Apple Cinnamon Loaf

$3.89

Chef Brittany's Apple Cinnamon Loaf!! Made In House.

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

$14.99

Chef Brittany's Cinnamon Crunch French Toast.

Vegan

Vegan Mushroom Scramble

$13.69

Tofu scramble with sauteed mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes and spinach. Served with shash browns & english muffin

Vegan Veggie Scramble

$13.69

Tofu scramble with squash, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & bell peppers. Served with hash browns & english muffin

Vegan French Toast

Vegan French Toast

$12.69

French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit

Vegan Soyrizo Burrito

$13.69

Tofu scramble with Soyrizo, red & green peppers and avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Plant based breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo on a toasted bun.

Griddle

French Toast

French Toast

$12.69

French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard

Blueberry French Toast

Blueberry French Toast

$13.89

Rich blueberry & white chocolate cream cheese filling

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.89

Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup

Seasonal Berry Cakes

Seasonal Berry Cakes

$12.69

Griddled with fresh seasonal berries, topped with blueberry glaze

Chocolate Chip Cakes

$12.69

Griddled with milk chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar

Banana Pecan Cakes

Banana Pecan Cakes

$12.69

Griddled with bananas & candied pecans, topped with caramel

Cinnamon Swirl Cakes

Cinnamon Swirl Cakes

$12.69

Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting

Rise & Shine

Oatmeal

$8.29

Topped with raisins & candied pecans

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$10.89

Sausage gravy on two fresh baked biscuits. Served with hash browns

Lox Platter

$14.69

Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$5.99

Low fat vanilla yogurt, seasonal fruit & granola

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.89

Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.89

Fresh avocado on toasted whole wheat, hard boiled egg, pico de gallo & queso fresca

Brizzas

Gouda

Gouda

$14.69

Smoked Gouda & applewood bacon

Toluca

Toluca

$14.69

Chorizo, bell peppers, Monterey jack topped w/jalapeno cream cheese

AZ Sunrise

$14.69

Turkey bacon, avocado, spinach, monterey jack & sundried tomatoes

Chicago

Chicago

$14.69

Sausage, hash browns, Monterey jack & cheddar

Alma

Alma

$14.69

Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

Sides

Bacon

$4.29

Ham

$3.69

Sausage Link

$4.29

Susage Patties

$4.29

Turkey Bacon

$4.29

Cottage Cheese

$3.69Out of stock

Hash Browns

$3.49

Scramble Browns

$4.49

Fruit Cup

$3.69

Yogurt

$3.69

Jalapeno Cornbread

$3.29

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.29

Dollar Cakes

$4.49

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$5.49

English Muffin

$2.19

Sourdough Toast

$2.19

Wheat Toast

$2.19

Plain Bagel

$3.89

Everything Bagel

$3.89

Blueberry Muffin

$4.19

Banana Muffin

$4.19

Banana with Bavarian Cream

Cup Oatmeal

$4.99

Cup of Berries

$4.29

Elvis Cakes

$6.69

Egg

$1.99

Maple Syrup

$1.50

Gravy

$3.69

Banana

$1.69

Hollandiase

$2.69

Chipotle Hollandaise

$2.69

Sliced Tomato

$2.69

Avocado

$1.69

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$1.69

Jalapenos

$1.29

Peanut Butter

$1.29

Gluten Free Toast

$3.99

Tortilla

$2.49

Granola

$1.29

Sour Cream

$1.29

Cream Cheese

$1.29

Steak

$12.99

Dressing

$1.29

Pico de gallo

$1.29

Tofu

$4.29

Salmon

$8.99

Kids

Kid Cakes

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.99

Kids Choc Chip Cakes

$6.99

Kids Vegan French Toast

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Lunch

Gourmet Sammies

Green Chile Chicken

Green Chile Chicken

$12.89

Chicken breast, green chile sauce, corn relish, Monetery Jack, mayo & lettuce on a brioche bun

Hickmans Burger

Hickmans Burger

$13.49

Angus beef patty, fried egg center, American cheese, applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun

Cuban

$12.89

Pulled pork, black forest ham, deli mustard, horseradish pickle chips, swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Plant based breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo on a toasted bun.

California BLT

$12.89

Turkey bacon, Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato & avocado aioli

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$12.89

Boars head turkey, applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a toasted hoagie

Italian

Italian

$12.89

Boars Head mortadella, hot capocollo, geno salami, provolone, pepperoncini, italian dressing, mayo, LTO on a toasted hoagie

Grilled Cheese

$9.89

Butter toasted sourdough with melted American cheese

BLT

$12.89

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted hoagie

Wraps

Italian Chopped Wrap

$14.29

Black forest ham, capocollo, geno salami, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, provolone, romaine, chipotle vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.29

Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese

Apple Harvest Wrap

$14.79

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Wrap

$14.79

Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing

Salads & Soup

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$13.29

Black forest ham, capocollo, geno salami, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, provolone, romaine, chipotle vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.29

Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese

Apple Harvest Salad

Apple Harvest Salad

$13.79

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$13.79

Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, romaine, blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.49

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese

Cup Soup

$4.49

Bowl Soup

$6.99

Lunch Sides

Kettle Chips

$1.89

Fruit Cup

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.49

Vegan Side Salad

$2.89

Burger Patty

$5.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Features

Apple Cinnamon Loaf

Apple Cinnamon Loaf

$3.89

Chef Brittany's Apple Cinnamon Loaf!! Made In House.

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

$14.99

Chef Brittany's Cinnamon Crunch French Toast.

Kids

Kid Cakes

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.99

Kids Choc Chip Cakes

$6.99

Kids Vegan French Toast

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Beverage

Espresso

Americano

$4.69

Caramel Latte

$5.89

Cappuccino

$4.69

Chai Latte

$6.19

Dirty Chai

$6.49

Latte

$5.69

Mocha

$5.89

White Chocolate Mocha

$6.19

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.19Out of stock

Single Shot

$2.69

Double Shot

$3.69

Red Eye

$5.89

Hot Chocolate

$3.89

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.19

White Raspberry Mocha

$6.19

Frozen Coffee

Dulce de Leche

$6.79

Chocolate Obsession

$6.79

Vanilla Toffee

$6.79

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Berry Berry Smoothie

$6.79

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$6.79

Peach Banana Smoothie

$6.79

ToGo Beverage

Locally Roasted Coffee - TOGO

$3.89

Iced Tea - TOGO

$3.89

Fresh Squeezed OJ - TOGO

$4.69

Fountain Drink - TOGO

$3.89

Cranberry - TOGO

$3.89

Red Bull - TOGO

$4.69

V8 - TOGO

$3.89

BAI - TOGO

$4.69

Gatorade - TOGO

$3.89

ROC Nitro - TOGO

$5.29

ROC Cold Brew - TOGO

$5.29

Bottled Water - TOGO

$2.19

Apple Juice - TOGO

$3.89

Vita Coco - TOGO

$5.29

Honest Kids - TOGO

$1.99

Kombucha - TOGO

$5.99

Pellegrino - TOGO

$3.89

Hot Loose Leaf Tea - TOGO

$3.69