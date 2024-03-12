Scrambled! Layton
Breakfast
- Oscar's Wicked Skillet$12.35
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, jalapeños, grilled onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese all mixed into delicious crispy skillet potatoes and served with two eggs on top any way you like them.
- Original Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or steak (for additional cost), crispy potatoes, cheddar cheese and grilled onions wrapped in a fresh ﬂour tortilla. Served with hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes.
- Grilled Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
Fresh eggs topped with sharp cheddar cheese and bacon on locally sourced grilled sour dough. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes.
- Huevos Con Chile Verde$10.65
Fresh hash browns topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Chile Verde and two eggs any way you like them. Served with small scone or slice of toast.
- Single's Breakfast$9.95
A fresh egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link, or a slice of thick cut ham. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes and a small scone or slice of toast.
- Double Trouble$11.95
Double the eggs and double the bacon, smoked sausage link or thick cut ham. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes and a small scone or slice of toast.
- B & G Breakfast$10.95
Delightful buttermilk biscuit smothered in Scrambled’s original sausage gravy. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link or slice of thick cut ham
- Avocado Toast Meal$12.95
Sprouted wheat toast topped with avocado, black pepper, sea salt and olive oil. Served with two eggs any style and turkey sausage (other alternatives available)
- Cakesss Breakfast$11.35
Two house buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon butter. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link or slice of thick cut ham.
- 1/2 Cakes Breakfast$8.35
Equally as delicious as the Cakes Breakfast but with one pancake instead of two!
- I <3 French Toast$11.35
Fluffy, thick cut French toast topped with seasonal fruit or berries, whipped cream and butter. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage or a slice of thick cut ham.
- Waffles on Waffles$10.95
Delicious buttermilk wafﬂes topped with creamy butter, whipped cream and seasonal fruit or berries. Served with one egg, bacon, smoked sausage link or a slice of thick cut ham. Add Nutella or Cream Cheese Frosting for additional charge.
- Country Fried Steak$13.95
Breaded & deep fried steak topped with house sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style and hashbrowns or Cajun potatoes. Comes with small scone or toast.
- Wicked Vegan Skillet$12.35
Crispy hash browns topped with saute mushrooms, red onion, roma tomato, green pepper, spinach, jalapeno and sliced avocado.
Signature Omelets
- Egg White Veggie Omelet$12.95
Fresh Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Mushrooms all folded into egg whites. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.
- Denver Omelet$12.95
Diced Ham, Green Pepper, Red Onion Onion, and Cheddar Cheese all cooked and folded into fluffy eggs. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.
- Meat Lovers Omelet$12.95
Diced Ham, Smoked Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese all folded into fluffy eggs. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.
- Western Omelet$12.95
Sirloin Steak, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Fresh Jalapeños, and Cheddar Cheese all folded into fluffy eggs. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.
- Build Your Own Omelet$10.65
Customize your perfect omelet today (base omelet includes eggs and cheese). Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.
Lunch
- Claudia's Pork Chile Verde Burrito$11.95
Fresh Pork Chile Verde, potatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with hash browns or Cajun potatoes. Upgrade to Enchilada Style for additional charge.
- Cheddar's Special Burger$12.95
1/3 lbs. %100 beef patty, candied bacon, roasted honey ham, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked potato chips.
- Kicking Jalapeno Burger$12.95
1/3 lbs. %100 beef patty, crispy hash browns, 1 over hard egg, grilled onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and spicy Chalula fry sauce. Served with Cajun potatoes, hashbrowns or kettle cooked potato chips
- Classic Cheese Burger$10.95
1/3 lbs. 100% beef patty served on a brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, and a pickle spear. Served with Cajun potatoes, hash browns or kettle cooked chips.
- BLT Croissant$12.95
Thick cut candied bacon, crisp lettuce, and sliced tomatoes served with mayo on a ﬂuffy deli croissant. Served with Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked chips.
- Philly Cheese Steak$11.95
Grilled sirloin, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and Swiss cheese all inside a fresh hoagie bun toasted with garlic butter. Served with Cajun potatoes, hash browns or kettle cooked chips.
- Scrambled Club$11.95
Roasted honey ham, thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, sliced tomatoes, a pickle spear and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked potato chips.
- Deluxe Pork Nachos$12.95
Fresh house made tortilla chips topped with cheddar jack cheese, pork Chile Verde, Roma tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado and sour cream.
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$9.95
Available on your choice of bread with cheddar, Swiss, and mozzarella cheeses. Served with Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked chips and a pickle spear
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Zesty breaded chicken served on a brioche bun topped with ghost pepper cheese, red onion, roma tomato, green leaf lettuce, bacon, and aioli. Served with Cajun potatoes, kettle chips or hash browns.
- Berry Spinach Salad$12.95
Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, diced roma tomatoes, red onion, chopped candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles and a hardboiled egg.
- Zesty Chicken Salad$12.95
Zesty breaded chicken on top of crisp green leaf lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, shredded Monterey jack cheese topped with bacon bits, croutons and a hardboiled egg.
Sweet Treats & Sides
Sweet Treats
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$7.95
Greek Yogurt topped with granola, honey, and fresh seasonal fruit.
- Nutella Delight$9.85
Scrambled’s signature dessert! A fresh scone loaded with Nutella, Cream Cheese Frosting, Ice Cream and Whipped Cream to top it off!
- Cinnamon Rolls$5.85
Light, ﬂuffy and made each day and topped with house made cream cheese frosting.
- Pancake Mania
1, 2, or 3 buttermilk pancakes with your choice of chocolate, coconut, or blueberries
- Thick Cut French Toast
2 or 4 pieces topped with fresh fruit, berries, and whipped cream
- Scone$4.65
Made fresh to order, served with Butter, Honey Butter, or Cinnamon Butter
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$7.35
Steel cut oats cooked to perfection. Served with brown sugar, raisins, and seasonal fruit or berries.
- Single Waffle$4.65
Fresh buttermilk waffle using Scrambled's own original recipe! Try it today!
Side Orders
- 2 Extra Eggs$2.95
- Bacon$5.95
- Sausage Link$5.95
- Turkey Sausage$5.95
- Ham$5.95
- Hash Browns$4.65
- Cajun Potatoes$5.35
- Pork Chile Verde$3.95
- Chili Verde$2.95
- Sausage Gravy$3.65
- Biscuits & Gravy Side$6.65
- Toast$2.85
- 1/2 Avocado$2.50
- Egg And Cheese Burrito$6.95
- Avocado Toast Side$8.95
- Buttermilk Biscuit$3.85
- Bowl Of Berries$5.35
- Side of Yogurt w/Honey$4.95
Drinks
Specialty Drinks
- Drip Coffee$2.65+
Brewed fresh hourly
- White Mocha$5.35+
Espresso with steamed milk & white chocolate
- Caramel Fusion$5.35+
Vanilla & caramel latte drizzled with caramel
- Vanilla Latte$5.35+
- Caramel Latte$5.35+
- Mocha Latte$5.35+
Espresso with steamed chocolate milk
- Bottled Cold Brew$4.95
Bottled. Naturally sweet and chocolaty.
- Latte$4.65+
Espresso with steamed milk
- Americano$3.35+
Espresso with hot water
- Chai Latte$4.95+
Chai tea with steamed milk
- Dirty Chai$5.35+
Chai latte with espresso
- Espresso$2.10
- Specialty Hot Teas$3.65+
Ask about our current selection!
- Cappuccino$4.35
Espresso topped with frothed milk
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
Steamed chocolate milk
- Steamer$3.35
- Crackin Caramel$5.95+
Blended vanilla latte loaded with real caramel
- Glacial Latte$5.95+
Blended vanilla latte
- Glacial Mocha$5.95+
Blended mocha
- Almond Joy$5.95+
Blended mocha with coconut and almond
- Milky Way$5.35+
- Tropical Mocha$5.35+
White chocolate, coconut and almond latte
- Lovely Lavender$5.35+
White Mocha with Lavender