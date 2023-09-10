Scranton Bawarchi
Snacks
Samosa (2)
Dough pockets filled with Potato and Vegetable Mix. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.
Onion Pakora
Deep fried battered sliced onion fritters. Served with sides of chutnies.
Samosa Chaat
Samosa served with chickpea curry (chole), yogurt and chutneys
Veg Spring Rolls (4)
Indian style Vegetable Spring Rolls - No meat and No Egg. Served with a side of manchurian sauce.
Dahi Vada
Fried lentil dumpling fritters, dunked in creamy whipped yogurt and topped with both tamarind and mint chutneys
Pav Bhaji
Street food dish from India consisting of a thick vegetable curry served with a soft bread roll.
Vada Pav
Street side Indian dish made of a deep-fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun sliced almost in half through the middle
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Spicy, tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chutneys, curd, chaat masala.
Chicken Samosa (4)
Appetizers
Chicken 65
Chicken tenders marinated with Ginger & Garlic and tossed with curry leaves - Bawarchi Special
Gobi 65
Cauliflower deep fried and sauteed with spices and herbs.
Chicken 555
Chicken cubes cooked in special chili sauce and tossed with cashews.
Paneer 555
Paneer cubes cooked in special chili sauce and tossed with cashews
Chilli Chicken
Chicken cubes sauteed with onions, bell peppers and green chilies
Tiffins
Idli
Steamed rice and lentil patties (5) served with savory chutneys and side of sambar
Plain Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe served with chutneys and sambar
Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe filled with potato curry served with chutneys and sambar
Onion Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe filled with onion and chilies. Served with chutneys and sambar
Ghee Roast Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe first blasted with spicy chilli spices and ghee. Served with chutneys and sambar
Poori
Puffed wheat bread served with potato or chana curry
Biryani
Chicken Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and chicken meat (halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.
Egg Biryani
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and fried boiled egg. Biryani accompany raitha and salan.
Goat Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and goat meat (halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.
Veg Biryani
Biryani cooked with basmati rice and vegetables. Biryani accompany raitha and salan.
Lamb Biryani
Biryani cooked with basmati rice and lamb meat (halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Biryani cooked with basmati rice and boneless chicken meat (halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.
Chicken Biryani
Biryani cooked with basmati rice and chicken meat(halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.
Goat Biryani
Biryani cooked with basmati rice and goat meat(halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.
Curries
Chicken Curry
Traditional curry made with freshly ground spices. Served with rice.
Palak Paneer
Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich spinach sauce. Served with rice.
Butter Chicken
Chicken sauteed in tomato based sauce with butter and blend of spices. Served with rice.
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce. Served with rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Fresh chicken cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream. Served with rice.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream.
Goat Curry
Traditional curry made with freshly ground spices. Served with rice.
Aloo Matar
Curry is made with potatoes, peas, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Served with rice.
Lamb Vindaloo
Tender chunks of lamb in a delicious tangy & spicy thick sauce. Served with rice.
Matar Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes and peas cooked in a spicy and flavorsome curry. Served with rice.
Lamb Curry
Traditional lamb curry made with freshly ground spices. Served with rice.
Dal Makhani
Made with urad dal and includes butter and cream. Served with rice.
Dal Tadka
Yellow Lentils sautéed with Onions and spices. Served with rice.
Kadai Paneer
Cottage cheese made with fresh ground kadai masala, paneer, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas in an onion tomato spices gravy. Served with rice.
Indo Chinese
Schezwan Noodles
Hakka Noodles stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables with schezwan sauce.
Schezwan Fried Rice
Spicy Szechwan styled fried rice with your choice of Veggies or protein.
Noodles
Hakka Noodles stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables.
Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables.
Specials
Vegetable Thali
2 Rotis, Rice, 2 Veg Curries, Raita
Non-Veg Thali
2 Rotis, Rice, 1 Non-Veg Curry, 1 Veg Curry, Raita
Sambar Rice
Dish made with lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs
Curd Rice
Dish made with precooked rice, Curd (Indian Yogurt) herbs & tempering spices
Sweets
Jalebi
Ras Malai (2)
Ras malai is another milk-based sweet which is flattened rolls of split milk soaked in malai (clotted cream) and flavored with cardamom.
Gulab Jamun
It is made mainly from Khoya, or Khova, a milk solid that is reduced to the consistency of a soft dough and sweetened in sugar syrup.
Rice Kheer
Mysore Pak
Traditional South Indian sweet made with chickpea flour and ghee.