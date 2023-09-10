FOOD

Snacks

Samosa (2)

$3.49

Dough pockets filled with Potato and Vegetable Mix. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.

Onion Pakora

$4.99

Deep fried battered sliced onion fritters. Served with sides of chutnies.

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Samosa served with chickpea curry (chole), yogurt and chutneys

Veg Spring Rolls (4)

$7.99

Indian style Vegetable Spring Rolls - No meat and No Egg. Served with a side of manchurian sauce.

Dahi Vada

$7.99

Fried lentil dumpling fritters, dunked in creamy whipped yogurt and topped with both tamarind and mint chutneys

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Street food dish from India consisting of a thick vegetable curry served with a soft bread roll.

Vada Pav

$5.99

Street side Indian dish made of a deep-fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun sliced almost in half through the middle

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$5.99

Spicy, tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chutneys, curd, chaat masala.

Chicken Samosa (4)

$4.99

Appetizers

Chicken 65

$13.99

Chicken tenders marinated with Ginger & Garlic and tossed with curry leaves - Bawarchi Special

Gobi 65

$10.99

Cauliflower deep fried and sauteed with spices and herbs.

Chicken 555

$13.99

Chicken cubes cooked in special chili sauce and tossed with cashews.

Paneer 555

$12.99

Paneer cubes cooked in special chili sauce and tossed with cashews

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Chicken cubes sauteed with onions, bell peppers and green chilies

Tiffins

Idli

$6.99

Steamed rice and lentil patties (5) served with savory chutneys and side of sambar

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Rice and lentil crepe served with chutneys and sambar

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Rice and lentil crepe filled with potato curry served with chutneys and sambar

Onion Dosa

$10.99

Rice and lentil crepe filled with onion and chilies. Served with chutneys and sambar

Ghee Roast Dosa

$10.99

Rice and lentil crepe first blasted with spicy chilli spices and ghee. Served with chutneys and sambar

Poori

$10.99

Puffed wheat bread served with potato or chana curry

Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$16.99

Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and chicken meat (halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.

Egg Biryani

$14.99

Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and fried boiled egg. Biryani accompany raitha and salan.

Goat Dum Biryani

$18.99

Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and goat meat (halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.

Veg Biryani

$14.99

Biryani cooked with basmati rice and vegetables. Biryani accompany raitha and salan.

Lamb Biryani

$18.99

Biryani cooked with basmati rice and lamb meat (halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$17.99Out of stock

Biryani cooked with basmati rice and boneless chicken meat (halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.

Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Biryani cooked with basmati rice and chicken meat(halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.

Goat Biryani

$18.99

Biryani cooked with basmati rice and goat meat(halal). Biryani accompany raitha and salan.

Curries

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Traditional curry made with freshly ground spices. Served with rice.

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich spinach sauce. Served with rice.

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Chicken sauteed in tomato based sauce with butter and blend of spices. Served with rice.

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce. Served with rice.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Fresh chicken cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream. Served with rice.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream.

Goat Curry

$18.99

Traditional curry made with freshly ground spices. Served with rice.

Aloo Matar

$13.99

Curry is made with potatoes, peas, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Served with rice.

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.99

Tender chunks of lamb in a delicious tangy & spicy thick sauce. Served with rice.

Matar Paneer

$15.99

Cottage cheese cubes and peas cooked in a spicy and flavorsome curry. Served with rice.

Lamb Curry

$18.99

Traditional lamb curry made with freshly ground spices. Served with rice.

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Made with urad dal and includes butter and cream. Served with rice.

Dal Tadka

$13.99

Yellow Lentils sautéed with Onions and spices. Served with rice.

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Cottage cheese made with fresh ground kadai masala, paneer, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Chana Masala

$13.99

Chickpeas in an onion tomato spices gravy. Served with rice.

Indo Chinese

Schezwan Noodles

$12.49

Hakka Noodles stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables with schezwan sauce.

Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.49

Spicy Szechwan styled fried rice with your choice of Veggies or protein.

Noodles

$12.49

Hakka Noodles stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables.

Fried Rice

$12.49

Aromatic rice stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables.

Breads

Chapati (2)

$4.99
Plain Naan

$2.99

Bread made in tandoor oven from refined wheat flour - No Butter

Butter Naan

$2.99Out of stock
Garlic Naan

$3.99Out of stock

Bread made in tandoor oven is topped with minced garlic

Kashmiri Naan

$3.99Out of stock

Tandoori Roti

$2.99Out of stock

Specials

Vegetable Thali

$9.99

2 Rotis, Rice, 2 Veg Curries, Raita

Non-Veg Thali

$11.99

2 Rotis, Rice, 1 Non-Veg Curry, 1 Veg Curry, Raita

Sambar Rice

$9.99

Dish made with lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs

Curd Rice

$9.99Out of stock

Dish made with precooked rice, Curd (Indian Yogurt) herbs & tempering spices

From The Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Chicken Tikka

$16.99Out of stock

Malai Methi Kabob

$16.99Out of stock

Hara bhara Kabob

$16.99Out of stock

Parathas

Plain Paratha

$5.99Out of stock

Aloo Paratha

$5.99Out of stock

Paneer Paratha

$5.99Out of stock

DRINK

Cold Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Regular Coca Cola

Sprite

$1.99

Regular Sprite

Mango Lassi

$4.99Out of stock

Indian traditional yogurt based Mango drink (pro-biotic).

Limca

$1.99
Thums up

$1.99

Water

$1.49

Hot Beverages

Masala Chai

$2.49

Masala Chai (tea) brewed with cardamom and milk.

DESSERT

Sweets

Jalebi

$3.99Out of stock
Ras Malai (2)

$4.99

Ras malai is another milk-based sweet which is flattened rolls of split milk soaked in malai (clotted cream) and flavored with cardamom.

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

It is made mainly from Khoya, or Khova, a milk solid that is reduced to the consistency of a soft dough and sweetened in sugar syrup.

Rice Kheer

$4.99Out of stock

Mysore Pak

$4.99

Traditional South Indian sweet made with chickpea flour and ghee.