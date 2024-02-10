SCRAPPY'S PIZZA
N/A BEVS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
FOOD (3PD)
APPETIZERS
- HOMEMADE MEATBALLS (3)$13.99
- CHICKEN TENDERS$13.99
Chicken Tenders and fries served with ketchup
- TOSSED IN SAUCE CHICKEN TENDERS$15.98
Chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with fries and ketchup
- CHEESE GARLIC BREAD$11.50
Mozzarella, Parmesan, and roasted garlic baked and served with marinara
- FRIED RAVIOLI$11.50
served with marinara
- MOZZ STICKS (6) W\ MARINARA$11.99
- GREEN BEANS$11.50
Battered Green Beans fried and topped with sweet soy, spicy ranch and sesame seeds
- FRIES BASKET$7.99
Fries served with ketchup and your choice of a second dipping sauce
- TOT BASKET$7.99
Tater Tots served with ketchup and your choice of a second dipping sauce
- Ranch$0.75
- Marinara$1.50
WINGS 3PD
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD*$6.99+
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Croutons served with dressing on the side
- CEASAR SALAD*$6.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons served with dressing on the side
- ITALIAN CHOP*$8.99+
Salami, Cappicola, Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Onion, Red Tomato, Croutons & Fresh Mozzarella cheese served with dressing on the side
14 IN PIZZA
- EXTREME SUPREME 14"$25.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive
- PEPPERONI PROBLEM 14"$25.99
3 different types of Pepperoni, zero regrets
- CARNIVORE 14"$26.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Meatball, Bacon
- BUFFALO BILL 14"$25.99
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Buffalo Swirl, Ranch Swirl
- THE TREELINE 14"$26.99
Pesto Sauce, Broccoli, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Artichoke Heart
- CHEESESTEAK 14"$26.99
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onion, Green Pepper, White American Cheese
- MARGARITAVILLE 14"$24.99
Garlic Oil base, Fresh Basil, Red Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Balsamic Glaze
- THE SCALIA 14"$26.99
Salami, Capicola, Meatballs, Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Cherry Peppers, Oregano
- THE GRINGO 14"$25.99
White Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Pepperoncini, Caramelized Onion, Garlic
- HOWIE MAUI 14"$25.99
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeno
- BBQ CHICKEN 14$25.99
Chicken, Red Onion, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce Swirl
- 14" BYO PIZZA$19.99
14" Cheese Pizza
- Ranch$0.75
18 IN PIZZA
- EXTREME SUPREME 18"$32.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive
- THE CARNIVORE 18"$33.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Meatball, Bacon
- PEPPERONI PROBLEM 18"$32.99
3 Different types of pepperoni, zero regrets
- BUFFALO BILL 18"$32.99
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Buffalo Swirl, Ranch Swirl
- THE TREELINE 18"$33.99
Pesto Sauce, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Artichoke Heart
- CHEESESTEAK 18"$33.99
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Green Pepper, White American Cheese
- MARGARITAVILLE 18"$29.99
Garlic Oil base, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Balsamic Glaze
- THE SCALIA 18"$34.99
Salami, Capicola, Meatball, Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Cherry Pepper, Oregano
- THE GRINGO 18"$32.99
White Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Pepperoncini, Caramelized Onion, Garlic
- HOWIE MAUI 18"$32.99
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeno
- BBQ CHICKEN 18$32.99
Chicken, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, BBQ Sauce Swirl
- 18" BYO PIZZA$25.99
18" Cheese Pizza
GLUTEN FREE 14" PIZZA
SPECIALTY PASTAS
- PASTA MARINARA$15.99
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade Marinara sauce. Don't forget to add some meat or broccoli!
- CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA$19.99
Chicken breast with mozzarella over a bed of spaghetti and our homemade marinara
- FETTUCINI ALFREDO PASTA$18.99
Fettucine noodles covered in our house alfredo sauce
- PENNE A LA VODKA PASTA$18.99
Penne noodles cooked in a vodka alfredo marinara with italian herbs and spices
SANDWICHES
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$16.99
sliced ribeye, sautéed onions and peppers, white American cheese, side of chips
- TREELINE PHILLY$12.99
Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and White American cheese with a side of chips
- THE SCALIA SANDWICH$16.99
Salami, Capicola, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Provolone, Oil and Vinegar, Oregano. Comes with chips.
- CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH$16.99
Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses with house marinara. Served with chips.
- MEATBALL PARMESAN SANDWICH$16.99
House made meatballs topped with mozzarella, parmesan and house marinara. Served with chips.
- HAM AND PROVOLONE$15.99
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar served on an Amoroso Hoagie
- AMERICAN CUTLET$16.99
Fried Chicken Cutlet, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil and Vinegar. Comes with chips.
- ITALIAN CUTLET$16.99
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Mayo and Balsamic. Served with chips.