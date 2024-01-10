Scratch BBQ and Catering
Drinks
NA Beverages
Meat
Sandwiches
Nachos
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00+
Yukon gold mashed potatoes **GF **Vegetarian
- Gourmet Mac & Cheese$4.00+
Elbow macaroni smothered in a creamy bechamel sauce with smoked gouda and parmesan cheese **Vegetarian
- 3 Beans Baked Beans$3.00+
Baked beans made with our house made BBQ sauce **GF **Dairy Free
- Sweet Potato Casserole$4.00+
Sweet potatoes baked with brown sugar, streusel and pecans **Vegetarian **CONTAINS NUTS
- Pasta Salad$3.00+
Tri color rotini tossed in a house made vinaigrette studded with red onion, green pepper, banana pepper, and green olives.
- Fresh Vegetable$4.00+Out of stock
Rotating seasonal vegetable roasted with salt, pepper and olive oil **GF **Dairy Free **Vegetarian
- Ranch dressing 2oz$1.00
- Corn Bread$1.50
- Broccoli Salad$3.00+Out of stock
- Potato Salad$3.00+
Red skin potato salad made with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and studded with red onions and celery.
- Coleslaw$3.00+
Sweet and tangy coleslaw **GF **Vegan **Dairy Free
- Collard Greens$4.00+
Braised collard greens made with house smoked turkey
Appetizers
- Artichoke Spinach Dip$12.00
Creamy dip studded with spinach and artichokes served with corn tortilla chips **GF **Vegetarian
- Buffalo Turkey Dip$12.00
Cream cheese based dip made with Franks red hot, garlic and smoked turkey served with corn tortilla chips **GF
- Chips and Queso$9.00
White queso made with roasted peppers and tomato served with corn tortilla chips **GF **Vegetarian
Merch
Pizza and Dessert
Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
Thin crust pizza made in house and served just the way you like. Choose to keep it simple with just cheese or add your favorite toppings.
- No Rain$15.99
Thin crust pizza topped with house made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, jalapeno, and hot honey drizzle
- Lateralus$15.99
Thin crust pizza topped with house made BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, pickled red onion, and caramelized pineapple.
Desserts
- SLICE Apple Pie$5.00Out of stock
- SLICE Blueberry Pie$5.00Out of stock
- SLICE Cherry Pie$5.00Out of stock
- SLICE Cookie Delight$5.00Out of stock
- SLICE Key Lime Pie$7.50Out of stock
House made Key Lime pie topped with whipped cream and pomegranate coulis
- SLICE Pecan Pie$5.00Out of stock
- SLICE Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie$5.00Out of stock
- SLICE Carrot Cake$5.00Out of stock
- Slice Bread Pudding$7.00
House made bread pudding topped with creme anglaise
- Slice peanut Butter Cake$5.00
House made peanut butter Texas sheet cake
- Slice Apple Crisp$6.50
House made apple crisp topped with oatmeal streusel and whipped cream