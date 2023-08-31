Screaming Banshee Bisbee 200 Tombstone Canyon
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
stella
$5.50
peroni
$5.50
Pacifico
$5.50
Old Rasputin Russian Stout
$6.00
Negra Modelo
$5.50
Lucky Buddha
$6.00
Lagunitas IPA
$5.50
Guisnness Stout
$5.50
Dos Equis
$5.50
Corona
$5.50
Coors Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
St. Pauli girl NA
$4.00
High Noon
$4.50
Vanilla Porter
$4.50
Ultra
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Blue Moon
$5.50
Angry Orchard Cider
$5.50
Wines
Wycliff Brut Champagne
$4.00
Passionate Sangria
$6.50
Fleurs de Prairie Rose
$7.00
Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Sauv Blanc
$7.00
Chardonnay
$7.00
Riesling
$7.50
Vortex White Sangria
$5.00
White Blend
$9.00
Moscato
$7.00
Red Blend
$8.00
Zinfandel-1,000 Stories
$9.00
Pinot Noir
$10.00
Pinot Noir Rose-Glass
$7.00
Cabernet
$9.00
Montepulciano
$8.00
Carmenere Root 1
$8.00
Vortex Red Sangria
$6.00
Vortex Bimbo Sangria
$5.50
Mystery Red
$5.00
Ergo - Red Blend Glass
$8.00
Fillaboa Bottle
$32.00
Riesling Bottle
$30.00
Bodega Pierce Pandora Bottle
$30.00
Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$36.00
Ferrari Carrano Pinot Grigio Bottle
$30.00
Albamar Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$30.00
Pieropan Soave Bottle
$32.00
Virginia Dare The White Doe Bottle
$34.00
Virginia Dare Two Arrowheads Bottle
$42.00
Bottle Evolution #9 (Sokol Blosser) Bottle
$30.00
Principessa Gavia Gavi Bottle
$36.00
Duckhorn Chardonnay Bottle
$48.00
Martin Codax Albarino Bottle
$36.00
Ferrari Fume Blanc Bottle
$32.00
Van Duzer Riesling Bottle
$32.00
Pillsbury Wildchild Bottle
$32.00
Chardonnay Bottle
$30.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle
$37.00
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$30.00
Erath Pinot Noir Rose Bottle
$35.00
Wycliff Brunt Champagne Bottle
$22.00
Ruffino Prosecco Brut Bottle
$12.00
Fleurs de Prairie Rose Bottle
$30.00
Civello Bottle
$30.00
De Luca Prosecco Bottle
$32.00
Cab Sav-Bogle Bottle
$30.00
Montepulciano Bottle
$30.00
Pinot Noir Boen Bottle
$36.00
Red Blend Totem Bottle
$30.00
Zinfandel 1000 Stories Bottle
$35.00
Lunatic Red Bottle
$30.00
Bogle Cab Bottle
$30.00
Black Doktor Bottle
$28.00
Francis Coppola's Eleanor Bottle
$78.00
Matchbook the Arsonist Bottle
$37.00
Old Soul Petite Sirah Bottle
$32.00
Root 1 Carmenere Bottle
$31.00
Purple Cowboy Tenacious Red Blend Bottle
$35.00
Coronas Torres Tempranillo Bottle
$30.00
Urlo Bottle
$30.00
Villa Antinori Bottle
$30.00
Decoy Cabernet Bottle
$42.00
Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Bottle
$40.00
Estancia Meritage Reserve Bottle
$60.00
PepperJack Barossa Red Bottle
$36.00
Farmstead Cabernet Bottle
$52.00
Seghesio Cortina Zinfandel Bottle
$40.00
VDR Very Dard Red Bottle
$40.00
Imagery Pinot Noir Bottle
$38.00
Saeculum Cellars Gaillia Bottle
$40.00
Penfolds Max's Shiraz Bottle
$38.00
La Maialina Chianti Bottle
$32.00
Specialty Drinks
Alien Secretion
$7.00
Aperol Spritz
$8.00
Banshee Basilito
$7.50
Beach Butter
$7.50
Canyon Mule
$10.00
Cream'n In My Beam'r
$6.50
Dark & Stormy
$8.00
Grapefruit Smash
$7.00
Green Ginger
$7.00
Hard Italian Soda
$10.00
Loaded Corona
$9.50
Long Island Tea
$9.00
Mango Shotta
$5.00
Mini Beer
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$6.50
Pepe, Mexican Mule
$8.50
Perverted Leprechaun
$8.50
Green Tea
$10.00
Lean Green
$8.00
Not Your Mamas Mai Tai
$8.00
Mojito
$8.50
White Russian
$7.50
Razmonade
$7.50
Margaritas
2 Masters
$16.00
Chupacabra
$8.50
Golden Shower
$7.50
Green Card
$8.00
Lucky Margarita
$8.50
Mab's Summer Fling
$8.00
Mezcalita
$8.00
Midnight Margarita
$10.00
Cucumber Margarita
$8.00
Mango Shotta Margarita
$8.00
Passionfruit Margarita
$8.50
Pomegranate Margarita
$8.00
Raspberita Margarita
$8.50
Red Head Step Child Margarita
$8.50
Vortex - House Margarita
$7.50
Hibiscus Margarita
$7.50
Mango Tango Margarita
$9.00
Champagne Cocktails
Liquor
Kubler
$9.50
Jacques Bonet
$4.50
Rail Brandy
$4.50
Hardy's VSOP
$7.50
Chocolate Mousse
$7.00
Rail Gin
$5.00
Bisbee Blue
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$6.50
Nolet's Silver
$8.00
Roku Gin
$7.50
Tanqueray London Dry
$6.50
AZ Distillery Gin
$7.00
Aqwa Coca Herbal Leaf
$7.50
Bailey's Irish Cream
$6.50
Chambord Liqueur
$7.50
Damiana Aphrodisiac
$5.50
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
$5.00
Dekuyper Creme de Banana
$5.00
Dekuyper Peachtree
$5.00
Dekuyper Apple Pucker
$5.00
Dekuyper Triple Sec
$5.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$7.00
Frangelico
$8.50
Godica Dark Chocolate Liqueur
$8.00
Gran Gala Triple Orange Infused VSOP Brandy
$8.00
Kahlua
$7.50
Licor 43
$7.00
Midori Melon
$8.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
St. Germain Elderflower
$6.50
Rumple Minze
$6.00
Tuaca
$8.00
Riga Black Balsam
$5.00
Rum
Vodka
Rail Vodka
$4.50
Absolut Citron Vodka
$6.50
Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka
$6.50
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
$6.50
Deep Eddy Orange
$6.50
Hangar 1 Straight Vodka
$7.50
Ketel One Vodka
$7.00
Stoli Vodka
$6.00
Stoli Ohranj Vodka
$6.00
Stoli Razberi Vodka
$6.00
Stoli Vanil Vodka
$6.00
Svedka Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Cherry Limeade Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Limeade Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Clementine Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Colada Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Grapefruit Jalapeno Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Peach Vodka
$5.50
Titos Vodka
$7.00
Tequila
Rail Tequila
$4.50
Corazon Blanco Tequila
$6.50
Corazon Reposado Tequila
$7.50
Don Julio Reposado Tequila
$8.50
Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila
$6.00
Herradura Anejo Tequila
$10.00
Herradura Blanco Tequila
$8.00
Hornitos Reposado Tequila
$7.00
Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo Tequila
$8.50
Mi Campo Reposado Tequila
$7.50
Suerte Reposado Tequila
$7.00
Tres Generaciones Anejo Tequila
$9.50
Villa One Anejo Tequila
$9.50
Scotch & Whiskey
Rail Whiskey - Jim Beam Whiskey
$5.50
Bulliet Whiskey
$6.50
Bulliet Rye Whiskey
$7.00
Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey
$8.00
Dewar's White Label Blended Scotch Whiskey
$5.50
Elijah Craig Whiskey
$7.50
Jack Daniels Black Label
$7.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$8.50
Jim Beam Honey Whiskey
$6.50
Jim Beam Kentucky Fire
$7.00
Jim Beam Orange
$6.50
Jim Beam Peach
$6.50
Jim Beam Rye
$7.50
Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Schotoch Whiskey
$8.00
Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey
$8.00
Maker's 46 Whiskey
$6.50
Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$6.50
Oban 14 Yr Single Malt
$9.50
Seagrams 7
$6.50
AZ Distillery Bourbon
$7.00
Mezcal
*Rum Tasting*
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coca Cola
$3.00
Cranberry juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Evian Still Water
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Goslings Ginger Beer
$4.50
IBC Cream Soda
$4.00
IBC Root Beer
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$4.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
white Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Screaming Banshee Bisbee 200 Tombstone Canyon Location and Ordering Hours
(520) 432-1300
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM