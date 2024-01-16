2x points for loyalty members
SeaFront Baking Co.
SeaFront Food & Bev
Espresso & Coffee
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Espresso Shot$3.25
- Macchiatto$3.95
- Americano$3.10
- Iced Americano$3.10
- Latte$4.25
- Iced Latte$4.55
- Cappuccino$3.50
- Mocha$5.35
- Iced Mocha$5.35
- WHITE Mocha$5.85
- Iced WHITE Chocolate Mocha$5.85
- Caramel Macchiatto$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Hot Chocolate$4.55
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Chai Tea Latte$5.55
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.55
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.55
- Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.55
- Steamer$4.55
Bakery Case
- Scone - Cheddar Bacon Chive$4.25
- Scone - Lemon Blueberry$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Scone - Sunshine$3.75
- Scone - Wild Berry$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Cruffin$3.75
- Muffin - Blueberry$3.45
- Muffin - Coastal Harvest$3.45
- Muffin - Dbl Chocolate$3.45OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Bread$3.95
- Coffee Cake$4.25
- Chedder Biscuit$3.50
- Croissant Rolls$3.95
- French Roll$1.25
- Focaccia Slice$2.25
- Burger Buns$1.75
- Cinnamon Knot$3.75
- Nutella Knot$3.75
- Test- Blueberry$3.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.65OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Choc Chip Cookie$1.65
- Lemon Cookie$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Peanut Butter Cookie$1.65
- Raspberry Tart$3.00
- Rice Krispies Treat - Sprinkle$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Snickerdoodle$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Cupcake ~ 4th July$2.50
Ice Cream Case
Breakfast & Brunch
Lunch Sandwiches
Fountain Drinks
Grab & Go Items
- Miss Vickies Smokehouse BBQ Chips$2.50
- Miss Vickies Jalapeno Chip$2.50
- Miss Vickies Sea Salt Chip$2.50
- Home Free Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
- Home Free Lemon Burst Cookie$2.50
- Home Free Vanilla Cookies$2.50
- Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Pita Chips$2.50
- Miss Vickies Sea Salt & Vinegar$2.50
- Annie's Friends Bunny Grahms Mixed$2.50
- Annie's Bunny Grahms - Honey$2.50
- Nutella Pretzel Sticks$2.50
- Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chips$2.50
- Simple Orange Juice$3.00
- SeaBucha Kombucha Can - Strawberry Lemon$3.59
- SeaBucha Komcha Can - Pinapple$3.59
- SeaBucha Kombucha Can - Blackberry$3.59
- Bottle - Coke$3.50
- Bottle - Sprite$3.50
- Bottle - Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Bottle - Diet Coke$3.50
- Red Bull$4.00
- Yuzu - Something & Nothing$3.50
- Cucumber Something & Nothing Cucumer$3.50
- Hibiscus Rose - Something & Nothing$3.50
- Simply Orange$3.50
- Simply Lemonade$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Martinelli Apple Juice$3.50
- Bottle - Water$1.75
- Pellegrino$2.50
- Pure Leaf Tea. - Lemon$3.50
- Pure Leaf Tea - Unsweet$3.50
- Oat Hill - Hot dog$15.50
- Oat Hill Beef - Polish Dog$15.50
- 6 pk - Blonde$10.99
- 6 pk - Fogline$10.99
- 6 pk - Space Sailor$12.99
- 6 pk - Citra$12.99
- 6 pk - Redwood Highway Hazy$12.99
- 6 pk - Wicked Aunt Tammy$13.99
- Can - Imperial Blurberry$7.50
- Can - Smoke & Mirrors$5.00
- Archer Roose Wine - Malbec$6.50
- Archer Roose Wine - Sauvignon Blanc$6.50
- Archer Roose Wine - Rose$6.50
- Chocolate Milk - Alexandres$5.50
- Milk - Alexandres$5.00
- Calypso Strawberry Lemonade$3.00
- Calypso Southern Peach$3.00
- Sprecher - Root Beer$3.59
- Sprecher - Cream Soda$3.59
- Sprecher - Orange Dream$3.59
DO NOT USE
Retail
Bags
Books
- Pacific Northwest Nature Coloring Book$12.95
- Tall Tall Tree- Book$16.99
- How to Catch a Mermaid- Book$10.99
- Campfire Stories tales from America's National Parks- Book$24.96
- Hike the Parks: Redwood - BookNational & State Parksbest Day Hikes$16.95
- First Sticker Art: in the Ocean (190 Reusable Stickers!)Book$8.99
- My Beach Baby (Board Book)$8.99
- Night-Night California- Book$9.99
- Off To See the Sea- Book$17.99
- Salmon Stream- Book$8.95
- All Aboard California- Book$11.99
- Count on California - Book$12.99
- O is for Ocean -Book$12.99
- Sandy Feet, Whose Feet -Book$16.99
- Little California - Book$10.00
- Ocean Soup -Book$17.00
- T is for Trails - Book$18.99
- The Legends of Sea Glass - Book$19.00
Candles
Candy
- Rainbow Laces - Candy Club$6.98
- Blue Razz Sour Belts$6.98
- Bookworms: Mini Gummy Worms$7.98
- Cosmic Sour Gummies$6.99
- Cotton Candy Taffy Candies$7.98
- Jellyshell Gummy Sea Turtles$6.99
- Mini Donuts Gummies$7.98
- Peach Heart Gummies$7.98
- Rainbow Sour Belts$6.99
- Starfish Gummy Sweeties$6.99
- Bigfoot$11.90
- Milk Chocolate Covered Cookie Dough Bites$11.90
- S'more Puddle$5.50
- Taffy: Busta Bears$5.39
- Taffy: Stars & Stripes$5.39
- Taffy: Pina Colada$5.39
- Taffy: Lemonade Stand$5.39
- Taffy: Assorted$5.39
- Taffy: Berries & Cream$5.39
- Taffy: Assorted$5.39
- Taffy: Smore's$5.39
- Taffy: Shaved Ice$5.39
Cordoba Peshtemal Pure Cotton Beach Towel
Oat Hill Beef
Other
- 4-Piece Cheese Tool Set$10.00
- A Slice of Life California 11$15.00
- Destination California State-Shaped Serving & Cutting Board$30.00
- Rock & Branch® Shiplap Series California Serving Board$25.00
- Stained Woodchip Picnic Basket W/Cotton Liner$28.50
- Silicone Beach Set- Parchment$13.00
- Silicone Beach Set - Pink Sand$13.00
- Custom Printed Flour Sack Kitchen Towel$16.00
- Ceramic Blue and White Beach Mug$12.50
- Sea Glass with Resin Starfish in Bag - Blue and Green$7.50
- Wood Nautical Fish Wall Hangers$16.00
- Wood Nautical Tic-Tac-Toe Board with Resin Accents$23.00
- Ca Bear Hug Mug- Yellow$14.95
- Ca Surf Bear Embroidered Patch$6.95
- Ca Surf Bear Mug- Blue$14.95
- California Bear & Poppy Tea Towel$9.95
- California Retro Sunset Vinyl Sticker$3.00
- Music Box/Hurdy Gurdy$8.95
- Natural Shell Lei$2.00
- California Pink Magnet$5.00
- Button - 4 Pinback Buttons Vertical CA 4 Pack$6.00
- Botton - Pinback Button Various Sizes CA 4 Pack$6.00
Post Card
Retail Food
- Zimmerman's Apricot Homemade Jam 16 oz$8.49
- Diane's Blackberry Habanero Jam 10oz$8.00
- Smoked Salmon Jerky 1 oz$3.00
- Larrupin Red Sauce 14 oz$6.89
- Rummo Farfalle Noodle 1 lb.$3.89
- Rummo Fusilli Noodle$3.89
- Rummo Penne Rigate Noodle$3.89
- Sutter Buttes Spicy Chili Dip Sauce$10.75
- Sutter Buttes Dark Chocolate Sauce 11.5 oz$7.50
- Sutter Buttes Tuscan Herb Dip Sauce 250ml$10.75
- Sutter Buttes Garlic Herb Dip Sauce 250 ml$10.75
- Braided Pretzel Twists 8oz$5.35
- Garlic & Herb Vinaigrette 12oz$7.60
- Tomaso's Basil & Garlic Sauce 24oz$5.65
- Marinara Sauce 24oz$5.65
- Tomaso's Amber Beer Mustard 9oz$7.25
- Tomaso's Honey Mustard 9oz$7.25
- SeaAlbacore 5oz$3.56
- Wild Albacor Ex Virgin Olive Oil$4.10
- Zimmerman's Humboldt Medly Jam 16oz$5.65
- 100% Certified Organic Maple Syrup - 12 oz Decorative Glass$17.00
- Infused Maple Syrup Gift Set$30.00
- Pancake and Waffle Mix - Buttermilk Pancake Mix$11.00
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake Popcorn 5 oz$6.90
- S'more Caramel Corn 5oz$6.90
- Oregon Berries Popcorn$6.90
- Caramel and Cheddar Popcorn$6.90
- Chico Honey Co. Cal Wildflower 12oz$11.45
- Larrupin Mustard Dill Sauce 13ooz$6.89
- Zimmermans Red Rasp. Jam 16oz$5.73
- Zimmermans Straw. Jam 16oz$5.59
- Terrapin Ridge Pesto Aioli 9oz$6.67
- Apple Cider Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette 12oz$7.57
- Champagne Garlic Mustard 10.5oz$7.75
- Raspberry Honey Mustard Pretzel Dip 13oz$8.64
- Sustainable Seas: Chunk Albacore$4.10
- Diane's Mango Habanero Jam$8.00
Stickers
SF Merch with Logo
Coffee Cups & Insulated Mugs
- SF - Blue & Brown Ceramic Coffee Mug$11.00
- SF- 15oz Camp Mug Navy - Smoke Slide$28.00
- SF - 15oz White Camp Mug with Smoke Slide$28.00
- SF - 16oz - Winter White Tumbler with Smoke Cap$26.00
- SF - 16oz Periwinkle Tumbler - Smoke Slide$26.00
- SF - 20oz - Navy Blue Tumbler with Smoke$26.50
- SF - 20 oz Aqua Tumbler with Smoke Cap$26.50
Shirts
Womens - Blue Seahorse logo
Navy Blue - Good Flavors
- XS - Navy Shirt - Good Flavors Shore Thing$25.00
- S - Navy Shirt - Good Flavors Shore Thing$25.00
- M - Navy Shirt - Good Flavors Shore Thing$25.00
- L - Navy Shirt - Good Flavors Shore Thing$25.00
- XL - Navy Shirt - Good Flavors Shore Thing$25.00
- XXL - Navy Shirt - Good Flavors Shore Thing$26.00
- 3XL -Navy Shirt - Good Flavors Shore Thing$27.00
Tan - Round SF Logo
Kids - Tie Die Shirt SF
Sweatshirts
Blue Zip Up SeaHorse Logo
Black Pull Over SeaHorse Pill Logo
- XS - Black Pull Over SeaHorse Pill Logo$45.00
- S - Black Pull Over SeaHorse Pill Logo$45.00
- M - Black Pull Over SeaHorse Pill Logo$45.00
- L - Black Pull Over SeaHorse Pill Logo$45.00
- XL - Black Pull Over SeaHorse Pill Logo$45.00
- 2XL - Black Pull Over SeaHorse Pill Logo$46.00
- 3XL - Black Pull Over SeaHorse Pill Logo$37.00
SeaFront Baking Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 464-8381
Closed