Bread and Pastry

Olive Boule

$11.00

Crusty Herbacious Sourdough Boule stuffed with a mix of aromatic olives

Pretzel Anko

$5.00

Soft and Chewy naturally leavened pretzel stuffed with sweet red bean paste

Pretzel Flute

$4.00

Soft and Chewy naturally leavened pretzel shaped into a long torpedo and topped with everything seasoning

Everything Pretzel Roll

$4.00

Soft and Chewy naturally leavened pretzel topped with everything seasoning

Madeleine

$3.00

Classic, shell shaped, small lemon butter cake

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Rich, flaky, naturally leavened croissant filled with bittersweet chocolate

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Rich, flaky, naturally leavened croissant

Canele

$5.00

Rum and Vanilla flavored pastry with a crunchy caramelized crust giving into a soft custardy interior

Cookie

$2.50

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are sliding scale $9-16. see more about pricing in banner at top of the page.
The Wren

Cumin-Paprika Roast Chicken, Aji Verde, Aioli, Red Onion, Greens on Focaccia

The Hugo

Pickled zucchini, mint, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, aioli & greens on S&S Focaccia

The Fiona

Tea Egg (Boiled egg marinated in Black Tea and Spices), Manchego, House Kraut, Tomato Jam, Aioli, Greens on Focaccia

The Isaac (V)

Cumin-Paprika Roast Tofu, Aji Verde, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion, Greens on Focaccia

The Lena (V)

Crispy Roast Oyster and Cremini Mushrooms, Heirloom Tomato, Pesto, Vegan Aioli, Greens on Focaccia

The River

Slow Cooked Miso Pork, Sprouts, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Jam, Wasabi Aioli, on Focaccia

The Iz

Curried lentil, Tamarind sauce, chili crisp, sliced red onions, sprouts, vegan aioli & greens on S&S Focaccia (Contains Peanuts)

Beverages

Fentimans

$4.00

Maine Root

$3.00

Club soda

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Friends Fings

Plowshares Coffee Beans

$16.00

Incredible single origin coffee from our friends at Plowshares in Harlem who roast all the beans that we brew here!

28a Clay Mugs

$28.00

Each of these beautiful mugs was hand thrown by our friends Meredith & Harry at 28a Clay in upstate New York.

Salads (Copy)

½ pint $5, pint $8

Chickpea-Quinoa-Cucumber-Feta (v)

Tossed in a creamy garlicky carrot/pistachio and mint dressing

Smokey Citrus Potato Salad (v)

W/sweet lime edamame and curry tomato