Sea & Soil Coop
Bread and Pastry
Olive Boule
Crusty Herbacious Sourdough Boule stuffed with a mix of aromatic olives
Pretzel Anko
Soft and Chewy naturally leavened pretzel stuffed with sweet red bean paste
Pretzel Flute
Soft and Chewy naturally leavened pretzel shaped into a long torpedo and topped with everything seasoning
Everything Pretzel Roll
Soft and Chewy naturally leavened pretzel topped with everything seasoning
Madeleine
Classic, shell shaped, small lemon butter cake
Chocolate Croissant
Rich, flaky, naturally leavened croissant filled with bittersweet chocolate
Butter Croissant
Rich, flaky, naturally leavened croissant
Canele
Rum and Vanilla flavored pastry with a crunchy caramelized crust giving into a soft custardy interior
Cookie
Sandwiches
The Wren
Cumin-Paprika Roast Chicken, Aji Verde, Aioli, Red Onion, Greens on Focaccia
The Hugo
Pickled zucchini, mint, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, aioli & greens on S&S Focaccia
The Fiona
Tea Egg (Boiled egg marinated in Black Tea and Spices), Manchego, House Kraut, Tomato Jam, Aioli, Greens on Focaccia
The Isaac (V)
Cumin-Paprika Roast Tofu, Aji Verde, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion, Greens on Focaccia
The Lena (V)
Crispy Roast Oyster and Cremini Mushrooms, Heirloom Tomato, Pesto, Vegan Aioli, Greens on Focaccia
The River
Slow Cooked Miso Pork, Sprouts, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Jam, Wasabi Aioli, on Focaccia
The Iz
Curried lentil, Tamarind sauce, chili crisp, sliced red onions, sprouts, vegan aioli & greens on S&S Focaccia (Contains Peanuts)