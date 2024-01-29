Online Ordering Available!
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Plates
- Seabridge Grand Breakfast Combo$16.99
- Ham & Eggs$15.99
- Bacon & Eggs$15.99
- Sausage & egg Combo$15.99
- Angus Beet Patty Combo$15.99
- Rib-Eye Steak Combo$25.99
- CFS & eggs$17.99
- Breakfast Burrito$14.99
- Classic Eggs Benedict$15.99
- Birria Benedicts$16.99
- Salmon Eggs Benedict$16.99
- Ligth Breakfast$12.99
- Breakfast Pizza$14.99
- Crossaint Brfst sandwich$13.99
- Biscutts & Gravy$14.99
- Huevos Rancheros$15.99
- Chilaquiles$15.99
- Brunch Burger$15.99
- Avocado Toast$11.99
Waffles, Crepes, & French Toast
Omelettes
Pancakes
Breakfast Sides
- s/Toast$2.99
- Oatmeal Bowl (Hot)$5.99
- (Half) Homemade Biscuit & Gravy$4.99
- (Full) Homemade Biscuit & Gravy$6.99
- (1) biscuit$1.99
- Funnel Cake (1)$4.49
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$5.99
- Fresh Fruit Cup$3.99
- Fresh Strawberries Cup$4.99
- Fresh Avocado$2.99
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 2 Eggs$3.50
- 3 eggs$4.99
- Hash Browns$4.25
- Home Potatoes$4.25
- French Fries$4.25
- Extra Cheese$0.50
- Smoked Salmon$6.99
- Toasted Bagel w/ cream cheese$4.99
- sweet muffin$3.99
- onion rings$6.99
- country gravy$2.50
- grilled jalapenos (1)$0.50
- grilled jalapenos (2)$1.00
- chicharron$6.99
- Sausage links (4)$4.99
- sausage links (2)$2.49
- bacon strips (4)$4.99
- Bacon strips (2)$2.49
- side of turkey bacon (4)$4.99
- side of turkey bacon (2)$2.49
- hotlinks sausage (2)$5.99
- 8oz bone in ham steak$6.99
- side of tortilla corn (3)$2.99
- side tortilla flour (3)$2.99
- Side de Chile verde$3.99
- Side of ham (2 piezas)$2.49
- Side of Corned Beef hash$4.99
- side of beans$2.99
- Side hamburger patty$5.99
- Side pico de gallo$0.99
- Side of Cottage cheese$2.99
- sausage paty (2)$4.99
PWC 1/2
- 1/2 buttermilk panacakes$4.99
- 1/2 chocolate chip pancakes$5.99
- 1/2 buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes$5.99
- 1/2 french toast$5.99
- 1/2 nutella straberry crepe$7.99
- 1/2 swidish crepe$6.99
- 1/2 german crepe$6.99
- s/1 nutella crepe (1)$3.99
- s/ 1 Plain Crepe$3.99
- s/1 cheese blintze w strawberry$3.99
- s/1 buttermilk pancake$2.99
- s/ 1 breakfast crepe$7.99
- S/1 chicken mushroom crepe$8.99
- s/nutella strawberry crepe (1)$3.99
- 1/2 NUTELLA PANKES$7.99
- 1/2 Seabridge Pancakes$8.99
- 1/2 Strawberry Magic Pancakes$8.99
- 1/2 Choco-Berry pancakes$8.99
- 1/2 Rainbow Magic Pancakes$8.99
Lunch Duos
7" Pizza
1/2 Sandwich
LUNCH & DINNER
Appetizers
Salads
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta$16.99
Pasta with meatballs, pasta puttanesca, pasta amatriciana, pasta bolognese, Lasagna Al Forno, tequila, Ravioles, cheese or lobster.
- Spaghetti$15.99
- Spaghetti & Meatball Pasta$15.99
pasta carbonara, chicken fettuccine, tortellini Alfredo, pasta and shrimp Alfredo, vodka.
- Pasta Carbonera$15.99
- Penne Pasta$15.99
- Penne Bolonese$15.99
- Chicken Marsala$22.99
Pizza
House Specialties
Happy Hour Menu
1/2 OFF Appetizers
1/2 OFF Pizzas
$3 OFF DRAFT BEER
$2 OFF BOTTLE BEER
$3 OFF WINE GLASS
$5 MAERGARITAS
Drink Menu
Beverages
Juices
SPECIAL COFFEE
Side orders
- s/french fries$4.25
- s/mashed potatoes$4.25
- s/hashbrowns$4.25
- s/broccoli$2.99
- s/tomatoes$1.99
- s/onion rings$6.99
- s/Toast$2.99
- s/garlic bread$1.99
- Garden Salad$4.99
- s/sour cream$0.99
- s/Smoked salmon$6.99
- S/Cottage Cheese$2.99
- S/Mixed veggies$2.99
- S/Chicken Breast$4.99
- s/Mac&Cheese$3.99
- s/Rice Pilaf$2.99
- S/spinach$1.98
- S/ Nutella$0.99
- Oatmeal Bowl$5.99
- S/1 Biscuit & Gravy$4.99
- S/2 biscuits & gravy$6.99
- Cup of Fresh Fruit$3.99
- Bowl Of Fruit$5.99
- S/ Country Gravy$2.50
- S/1 Grilled jalapeno$0.50
- s/2 Grilled jalapenos$1.00
- S/ Strawberrys$2.99
- cup of Strawberries$4.99
- s/ fresh Avocado$2.99
- S/bacon 4$4.99
- S/Sausage 4$4.99
- S? homemade Cinnamon Roll Ftst$5.99
Kid Menu
kids options
kids drinks
Kids desserts
Liquor
Tequila
Whiskey
Vermouth
Brandy/Cognac/liqours
Non Alcoholic drinks
Wines
Wine BTG
- GL Cab Sauv Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Merlot Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Pinot Noir Canyon Road$8.00
- GL RUFFINO Chianti$15.00
- GL cab sauv Trinity Oaks$8.00
- Gl Merlot Tinity Oaks$8.00
- GL Monte Antiaco Super Tuscan$10.00
- GL MF Francesco Pinot Noir$9.00
- GL White Zin Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Trinity Oaks Sauv Blank$8.00
- GL William Hill Chard$9.00
- GL Chard Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Trinity Oaks Chardonnay$8.00
- GL Pinot Grigio Canyon Road$9.99
- GL Sauv Blanc Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$8.00
- GL Moscato Canyon Road$8.00
Wine BTL
- BTL Clous Du Bois Merlot$21.00
- BTL Mark West Pinot Noir$22.00
- BTL Old Soul Old Vine Zinfandel$26.00
- BTL Michael Franzese Areni, Vayots DZor$35.00
- BTL Franciscan Cab Sauv$29.99
- BTL J Lohr Cab Sauv$29.99
- BTL Prunotto Barolo Docg$128.00
- BTL Montepulciano Toscana$64.00
- BTL Pomegranate Wine$29.99
- BTL Cab Sauv Canyon Road$19.99
- BTL Merlot Canyon Road$19.99
- BTL Pinot Noir Canyon Road$21.99
- BTL Lodi Zinfandel$21.95
- BTL Monte Antico Super Tuscan$21.95
- BTL Malbec$29.99
- BTL Areni Pinot Noir$29.99
- BTL Tormaresca Torcioda Salento$66.00
- BTL Seaglass Pinot Noir$38.00
- BTL Antinori Chianti$66.00
- BTL Rosso Di Montalcino$76.00
- BTL Tenuta Rocca Barbera$66.00
- BTL Paso D'Oro Cab Sauv$42.00
- BTL Napa cellars Cab Sauv$54.00
- BTL Banshee Pinot Noir$34.00
- BTL Artemis Napa Valley$210.00
- BTL Cusumano Nero Sicily$49.00
- BTL Montegradella Verona$49.00
- BTL Ruffino Aziano Chianti$58.00
- BTL Mirafiore Barolo$110.00
- BTL Alardica Barbera$38.00
- BTL Michael Franzese Malbec$34.00
- BTL Francese Pomegranate$34.00
- BTL Franceso Pinot Noir$28.00
- BTL Mer Soleil Chard$38.00
- BTL William Hill Chard$29.99
- BTL A To Z Pinot Gris$29.00
- BTL Meiomi Chard$24.99
- BTL Chard Canyon Road$19.99
- BTL Ecco Domani PG$19.99
- BTL Seaglass Sauv Blanc$33.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio Canyon Road$34.99
- BTL Seven Daughter Moscato$24.99
- BTL Sauv Blanc Canyon Road$19.99
- BTL Nobilo SB$24.99
- BTL White Zin Canyon$19.99
- BTL Moscato Canyon Road
- BTL MF Sauv Blanc$29.99
- BTL MF Chard$29.99
- BTL Mumm Napa Brut Prestige$76.00
- BTL Col De'Salici Rose Brut$26.00
- BTL Ruffino Lumina Prosecco$38.00
- BTL Wycliff Champagne$19.99
- BTL La Marca Prosecco$10.00
- BTL Martini & Rossi Asti Doc$12.00
