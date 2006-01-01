Seafire Grill 4927 U.S. 19
Wine
Champagne Bottle
Red Wine - Bottle
- Btl Austin Hope CS$105.00
- Btl Caymus CS$245.00
- Btl Cs CS$40.00
- Btl Juggernaut CS$68.00
- Btl Lion Tamer CS$162.00
- Btl Nth Degree CS$280.00
- Btl Starmont CS$60.00
- Btl Coppola RB$44.00
- Btl Decoy Merlot$64.00
- Btl Girard Artistry RB$130.00
- Btl Highlands 41 RB$40.00
- Btl Lion Tamer RB$112.00
- Btl Niner RB$105.00
- Btl Noble Vines 181 Merlot$32.00
- Btl Northstar Columbia Merlot$68.00
- Btl Belle Gloss PN$70.00
- Btl Hahn PN$40.00
- Btl Inscription PN$75.00
- Btl J Vineyards PN$40.00
- Btl Panthera PN$88.00
- Btl Prisoner RB$110.00
- Btl Quilt RB$72.00
- Btl Seghesio RedZin$72.00
- Btl Stags Leap Petite$112.00
- Btl Trivento Golden Reserve Mal$60.00
- Btl Walking Fool RB$64.00
Red Wine - Glass
White Wine - Bottle
- Btl Babich SB$36.00
- Btl Bonfi Le Rime PG$36.00
- Btl Cakebread CH$116.00
- Btl Cakebread SB$84.00
- Btl Chateau Michelle RIE$36.00
- Btl Elouan CH$40.00
- Btl Eroica RIE$68.00
- Btl Louis Jadot CH$52.00
- Btl Menage Trois MC$40.00
- Btl Pighin Friuli PG$48.00
- Btl Rombauer CH$119.00
- Btl Santa Margharita PG$72.00
- Btl Seasun CH$36.00
- Btl St Francis CH$48.00
- Btl Stella Rosa MC$36.00
- Btl Thomas Schmitt RIE$48.00
- Btl Wente CH$56.00
- Btl Whitehaven SB$44.00
- Btl Yealands SB$44.00
White Wine - Glass
- Gls Babich SB$9.00
- Gls Banfi Le Rime PG$9.00
- Gls Chateau Ste Michelle RIE$9.00
- Gls Elouan CH$10.00
- Gls Louis Jadot CH$13.00
- Gls Menage Trois MS$10.00
- Gls Pighin Friuli PG$12.00
- Gls Sea Sun CH$9.00
- Gls St. Francis CH$12.00
- Gls Stella Rosa MS$9.00
- Gls Thomas Schmitt Kabinett RIE$12.00
- Gls Whitehaven SB$11.00
- Gls Yealands SB$11.00
Seafire Grill 4927 U.S. 19 Location and Ordering Hours
(727) 271-3553
Closed