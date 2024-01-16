Sear House (Closter) 411 Piermont Road
Dinner
Dinner - Raw Bar
- Blue Point CT (1/2 Dozen)$21.50
- Crab Meat Cocktail Colossal$25.50
- For Four Seafood Tower$179.50
Lobster, colossal shrimp, oysters and crab meat
- For Two Seafood Tower$89.50
Lobster, colossal shrimp, oysters and crab meat
- Half Lobster Cocktail$25.50
- Little Necks RI (Dozen)$14.50
- Shrimp Cocktail (3 Pieces)$21.50
Dinner - Starters
- Onion Soup$13.50
Classic french onion soup
- Lobster Bisque Soup$15.50
Lobster, leeks, and light lobster broth
- Tuna Tartar$22.50
Avocado, chili, sesame oil, and mint
- Crab Cakes$24.50
Colossal crab meat and roasted pepper aioli
- Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella$18.50
- Dozen Baked Clams$20.50
Little neck baked, garlic & lemon
- Crispy Fried Calamari$19.50
Zesty plum tomato sauce and roasted pepper aioli
- Neuska Smoked Thick Bacon$14.50
- Eggplant Rollatini$16.50
Filled with ricotta cheese, tomato & mozzarella
Dinner - Greens
- Arugula Salad$16.50
Pears, beets, fig, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette
- Roasted Beets$16.50
Red beets, strawberries, Asian pears, pecans, goat cheese, and honey balsamic dressing
- Iceberg Wedge Salad$16.50
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
- Caesar Salad$16.50
Hearts of romaine, herb croutons, and Parmesan
- Chopped Vegetable Salad$16.50
Asparagus, hearts of palm, onions, beets, carrots, tomato, and balsamic dressing
- Sear Salad$10.50
- Add chicken$12.00
- Add shrimp$14.00
- Add salmon$12.00
Dinner - Sides
- Creamed Spinach$12.50
- Steamed Asparagus$14.50
- Mushrooms & Onions$13.50
- Brussels Sprouts Sautéed$14.50
- Steamed Broccoli$14.50
- Burned Broccoli Sautéed$15.50
- Onion Rings$15.00
- Baked Potato$10.50
- French Fries$10.50
- Mashed Potatoes$10.50
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$11.50
- Hash Browns$12.50
- Mac & Cheese$14.50
- Hot Italian Long Peppers Sautéed$13.50
- Spinach g.o$12.50
- Asparagus g.o$14.50
- Broccoli g.o$14.50
- Onions g.o$10.50
- Brussels and bacon$19.00
- Lobster Mac$29.00
- Sweet Fries$12.50
- Roasted Cauliflower$14.50
- String Fries$11.50
- Sweet Corn$10.50
- 3 Sides$32.50
- Mushroom Ristto$18.50
Dinner - Steaks
- Porterhouse$130.50
- Porterhouse 2x Junior$105.50
- Sirloin$60.50
- Sirloin 12oz$48.50
- Cowboy 27oz$75.50
- 4 Lamb Chop$42.50
- 7 Lamb chop$60.50
- 5oz Filet$39.50
- 8oz Filet$54.50
- 12oz Filet$65.50
- Double C Veal$55.50
- Surf & Turf$69.50
- Cheeseburger$24.50
Dinner - Fish Market
- Salmon (Organic)$38.50
Spinach, beets, and leeks over farro
- Diver Scallops$42.50
Asparagus, risotto, crab meat, and crispy prosciutto
- Tuna Panko (Sushi Grade)$41.50
Panko crusted seared tuna soy glaze, and wasabi sauce with mixed vegetables
- 2 Lb Lobster$65.50
- 2 Lb Lobster & Squid Ink Linguine$65.50
Fresh black squid ink pasta with lobster in pink sauce
- 2 Lb Angry Lobster$65.50
- Lobster Tails$69.50
- Shrimp Scampi$35.50
Dinner - Classic Comfort
- Bucatini Amatriciana$27.50
- Butternut squash Ravioli$29.50
- Chicken Milanese$30.50
Breaded chicken breast, arugula, tomato, and onions
- Chicken Parmesan$30.50
Traditional Parmesan marinara sauce and pasta
- Country Chicken$30.50
- Fettuccine$27.50
- Grilled Chicken$30.50
- Linguine Vongole$29.50
Linguini in white or red clam sauce
- Pappardelle & Short Ribs$36.50
Fresh homemade pasta with short ribs & mushrooms
- Penne Vodka$27.50
Penne pasta in pink vodka sauce
- Rigatoni Bolognese$27.50
- Seafood Pasta$48.50
- Veal Parmesan$45.50
- Veal Milanese$45.50
Dinner - Specials
Prix fix dinner
Dessert menu
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf coffee$4.00
- Cappucino$6.00
- Decaff cappucino$6.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Espresoo$4.00
- Decaf espresso$4.00
- Double espresso$7.00
- Double decaf espresso$7.00
- Cheesecake$12.00
- Creme brulee$12.00
- Choc. Mouse cake$12.00
- Tiramisu$12.00
- Key lime pie$12.00
- Chocolate lava cake$12.00
- Mixed berries$12.00
- Tartufo$12.00
- Lemon sorbet$12.00
- Rasbery sorbet$12.00
- Mango sorbet$12.00
- Vanilla icecream$12.00
- Chocolate ice cream$12.00
- Pistachio icecream$12.00
Wines by Bottle
- 101 M. Prosecco$45.00
- 110 M.Brutt$115.00
- 113 V. Clicqout hello L$135.00
- 116 B. Blanc Ruinart$155.00
- 119 Dom Perignon$400.00
- 122 Crystal$450.00
- 125 Vermentino$45.00
- 128 p. Grigio B.Coventi$45.00
- 131 PG Livio Felluga$55.00
- 134 PG Santa Margherita$60.00
- 137 Gavi di Gavi$85.00
- 140 Dreams jermann$120.00
- 146 Meurseult$100.00
- 149 P. Fuisse$60.00
- 152 Chablis$65.00
- 155 sancerre$68.00
- 200 Rodney strong$49.00
- 201 Simi Chardonnay$48.00
- 204 Chateau st. Jean$49.00
- 207 Francis coppola$50.00
- 210 st. Francis sonoma$50.00
- 213 Sonoma Cutrer$60.00
- 219 chalk hill$75.00
- 222 Jordan Russian R$80.00
- 223 etude$70.00
- 228 cakebread CH$95.00
- 231 Grgich Hills$95.00
- 234 Far Niente$130.00
- 241 J.Lohr bay mist$40.00
- 240 Columbia winer$40.00
- 243 Schmitt Sohne$45.00
- 249 Ferrari Carano SB$45.00
- 252 Rodney Strong SB$45.00
- 255 Brancott Reserve$45.00
- 258 Simi SB$48.00
- 261 Hall SB$52.00
- 301 CH. Caposaldo$49.00
- 304 Rossi do Montalcino C.Banfi$62.00
- 310 Chianti Villa Antinori$60.00
- 313 Chianti Nozzole$60.00
- 316 chianti Ruffino$68.00
- 322 chianti ruffino gold$90.00
- 327 Barolo Franco amoroso$85.00
- 334 Amarone Luigi R$88.00
- 343 Barbera Pio Cesari$100.00
- 345 Barolo Pio Cesari$145.00
- 346 Barbaresco Pio Cesari$145.00
- 352 Brunello M. Castelllo banfi$145.00
- 355 Amarone Bertani$220.00
- 358 Barbaresco Gaja$370.00
- 546 CH. Du pape LA fiole$70.00
- 549 CH. Du pale LA Nerthe$90.00
- 551 Gevry CH. J.Drouhin$100.00
- 401 Casa Lapostolle$43.00
- 404 J.Lohr Estates Paso Robles$44.00
- 410 Napa Cellars$60.00
- 413 Hall Vineyard$63.00
- 422 Duckhorn Vineyards$90.00
- 425 Seaglass PN$42.00
- 440 King estate$68.00
- 443 Francis copola$56.00
- 445 Etude$67.00
- 452 Cakebread PN$89.00
- 500 L.Lohr Syrah$40.00
- 516 Angoves Shiraz$45.00
- 519 Kenwood zinfandel$40.00
- 522 Cline Zinfandel$40.00
- 528 Terra zinfandel$47.00
- 531 st.Francis zinfandel$49.00
- 534 Terrazas malbec$43.00
- 537 kaiken malbec$53.00
- 600 Rodney Strong reserve Cab$78.00
- 601 Rodney strong cab$62.00
- 604 Robert Mondavi Cab$84.00
- 610 Lapostolle cab$60.00
- 613 J Lohr p.r cab$69.00
- 616 Ferrari carrano cab$75.00
- 619 Hess Allomi cab$68.00
- 631 Newton cab$125.00
- 633 Stags Leap cab$115.00
- 634 Faust cab$115.00
- 636 The Prisoner$129.00
- 637 Jordan Cab$129.00
- 639 Stags leap Artemis cab$190.00
- 640 Grgich hills cab$139.00
- 643 Caymus$185.00
- 646 Don Melchor cab$130.00
- 649 CakeBread Cab$155.00
- 651 Silver Oak cab$165.00
- 654 Far Niente cab$290.00
- 657 Caymus special$350.00
- 710 Summus Tuscan blend$135.00
- 713 I'll pareto nozole$90.00
- 714 Tignanello$320.00
- 716 Ornellia$345.00
- 719 sassicaia$375.00
- 801 Legacy$115.00
- 813 Ferrari prevail$125.00
- 819 Viader$220.00
- 825 Opus one$475.00
- 828 Insignia$365.00