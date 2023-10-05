Get 10% off your order using code 1122 upon checkout
1122
Copied!
Get 10% off your order using code 1122 upon checkout
1122
Copied!


Golden Deals

Golden Mix Meal

$29.99

20pc Chicken, 2 Chicken Sandwiches, Extra Large Fries and 2ltr Pop

Chicken Mix

Special - 20pc Chicken Mix

$17.99

Special - 50pc Chicken Mix

$39.99

Special - 100pc Chicken Mix

$74.99

2 For $8.69 Menu

Mix Any 2 For $8.69

$8.69

Family Combos

Mix Any 2 for $21.99 W/LG Fries & 2ltr POP

$21.99

Party Combos

Mix any 2 for $31.99 W/XL Fries & 2ltr POP

$31.99

Crunchy Legs & Thighs

3pc Legs & Thighs W/SM Fries

$5.99

4pc Legs & Thighs W/SM Fries

$7.49

5pc Legs & Thighs W/MD Fries

$8.49
10pc Legs & Thighs W/LG Fries

10pc Legs & Thighs W/LG Fries

$11.99
20pc Legs & Thighs W/LG Fries

20pc Legs & Thighs W/LG Fries

$20.99
30pc Legs & Thighs W/XL Fries

30pc Legs & Thighs W/XL Fries

$29.99

50pc Legs & Thighs W/Box Fries

$44.99

Whole Wings

3pc Whole Wings W/SM Fries

$5.99

4pc Whole Wings W/SM Fries

$7.49

5pc Whole Wings W/MD Fries

$8.49

10pc Whole Wings W/LG Fries

$11.99

20pc Whole Wings W/XL Fries

$20.99

30pc Whole Wings W/XL Fries

$29.99

50pc Whole Wings W/Box Fries

$44.99

Crispy Tenders

3pc Tenders W/SM Fries

$7.99

4pc Tenders W/MD Fries

$8.99

5pc Tenders W/MD Fries

$9.99

10pc Tenders W/LG Fries

$16.99

20pc Tenders W/XL Fries

$29.99

Party Wings

4pc Party Wings W/SM Fries

$5.99

6pc Party Wings W/MD Fries

$6.99

10pc Party Wings W/LG Fries

$10.99

20pc Party Wings W/XL Fries

$19.99

50pc Party Wings W/BOX Fries

$43.99

Sandwiches

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$4.99
Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$6.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$4.89
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.89
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$6.99
Juicy Gyro Sandwich

Juicy Gyro Sandwich

$6.49
Fish Fillet Sandwich

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$4.99

Fish Fillet

2pc Fish Fillet W/SM Fries

$6.99

3pc Fish Fillet W/MD Fries

$8.99

4pc Fish Fillet W/LG Fries

$10.99

5pc Fish Fillet W/LG Fries

$12.99

10pc Fish Fillet W/XL Fries

$23.99

20pc Fish Fillet W/BOX Fries

$39.99

Special - 30pc Fish Fillet

$49.99

Special - 40pc Fish Fillet

$59.99

Special - 50pc Fish Fillet

$74.99

Ocean Perch

2pc Ocean Perch W/SM Fries

$6.99

3pc Ocean Perch W/MD Fries

$8.99

4pc Ocean Perch W/LG Fries

$10.99

5pc Ocean Perch W/LG Fries

$12.99

10pc Ocean Perch W/XL Fries

$23.99

20pc Ocean Perch W/BOX Fries

$39.99

Tilapia

2pc Tilapia W/SM Fries

$6.99

3pc Tilapia W/MD Fries

$8.99

4pc Tilapia W/LG Fries

$10.99

5pc Tilapia W/LG Fries

$12.99

10pc Tilapia W/XL Fries

$23.99

20pc Tilapia W/BOX Fries

$39.99

Medium Shrimp

10pc Shrimp W/SM Fries

10pc Shrimp W/SM Fries

$7.99
15pc Shrimp W/SM Fries

15pc Shrimp W/SM Fries

$11.99
20pc Shrimp W/MD Fries

20pc Shrimp W/MD Fries

$16.99
25pc Shrimp W/MD Fries

25pc Shrimp W/MD Fries

$17.99

Fish Nuggets

10pc Fish Nuggets W/SM Fries

10pc Fish Nuggets W/SM Fries

$5.99
15pc Fish Nuggets W/SM Fries

15pc Fish Nuggets W/SM Fries

$7.99
20pc Fish Nuggets W/MD Fries

20pc Fish Nuggets W/MD Fries

$9.99
25pc Fish Nuggets W/LG Fries

25pc Fish Nuggets W/LG Fries

$11.99
40pc Fish Nuggets W/XL Fries

40pc Fish Nuggets W/XL Fries

$19.99

Drinks

12oz Soda

$1.29

2 Ltr Soda

$2.29

Water Bottle

$1.29

Sides & Extras

Small Fries

$1.50

Medium Fries

$2.00

Large Fries

$2.25

Extra Large Fries

$2.50

Box of Fries

$4.99

1pc Pizza Puff

$2.49

1pc Pizza Puff W/Fries

$3.99

3 Hot Peppers

$1.25

Smokey BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.50

Hot Peppers Cup

$0.50

Mild Peppers Cup

$0.50

Gyro Sauce Cup

$0.25

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.25

Extra Piece Chicken

$1.79

Extra Piece Fish

$2.00

1 Slice American Cheese

$0.39