Seashell Restaurants - 95th & Jeffery
Get 10% off your order using code 1122 upon checkout
1122
Copied!
Get 10% off your order using code 1122 upon checkout
1122
Copied!
Chicken Mix
2 For $8.69 Menu
Family Combos
Party Combos
Crunchy Legs & Thighs
Whole Wings
Crispy Tenders
Party Wings
Sandwiches
Fish Fillet
Ocean Perch
Tilapia
Medium Shrimp
Fish Nuggets
Sides & Extras
Small Fries
$1.50
Medium Fries
$2.00
Large Fries
$2.25
Extra Large Fries
$2.50
Box of Fries
$4.99
1pc Pizza Puff
$2.49
1pc Pizza Puff W/Fries
$3.99
3 Hot Peppers
$1.25
Smokey BBQ Sauce Cup
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce Cup
$0.50
Hot Peppers Cup
$0.50
Mild Peppers Cup
$0.50
Gyro Sauce Cup
$0.25
Ranch Sauce Cup
$0.25
Extra Piece Chicken
$1.79
Extra Piece Fish
$2.00
1 Slice American Cheese
$0.39
Seashell Restaurants - 95th & Jeffery Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 768-8870
Open now • Closes at 10PM