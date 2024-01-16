Seaside Galley Restaurant 311 Island Road
Lunch Special
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Biscuits
Breakfast Sandwiches
Small Plates I Drinks
Beverages
Sides
- Cheesestix Side$5.29
- Chicken Tender Single$2.25
- Chicken Tenders (4pc) Side$8.99
- Egg Roll (Vegetable) Side$2.99
- French Fries Side$2.99
- Hushpuppies (1 Dozen) Side$2.99
- Hushpuppies Side (1/2 Dozen)$1.69
- Okra Side$2.99
- Onion Rings Side$3.79
- Potato Wedges Side$3.79
- Slaw (1 Pint) Side$3.59
- Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Dressing$0.50
- Slaw Side$2.29
- Daily Vegetable$2.29
- 1/2 p. Slaw$2.89
Salads
Daily Special
- 2 pc chix box$6.99Out of stock
- Baked Spaghetti$9.99Out of stock
- Baked Chicken$8.99Out of stock
- BBQ Chicken Special$8.99Out of stock
- BBQ Plate$8.99Out of stock
- BBQ Ribs$9.99Out of stock
- BBQ Sandwich/Fries$7.99Out of stock
- BCB/FF$9.29Out of stock
- Catfish Basket$14.99Out of stock
- Catfish Plate Special$16.99Out of stock
- Catfish/Fried Cabbage/Slaw$8.99Out of stock
- Cheeseburger Sub/ff$10.59Out of stock
- Cheesesteak Sub/ff$10.59Out of stock
- Chicken Parmesan$9.99Out of stock
- Chicken Salad Croissant/Chips$7.99Out of stock
- Chix Filet/Fries$7.59Out of stock
- Clamstrip Basket$9.99Out of stock
- Clamstrip Plate$13.99
- Country Fried Steak$8.99Out of stock
- Crabcake Basket$12.99Out of stock
- Crabcake Plate$16.99Out of stock
- Fish Sandwich/Fries$9.99Out of stock
- Flounder Basket$14.99Out of stock
- Flounder Plate$22.99Out of stock
- Fried Chicken$9.99
- Fried Pork Chops$8.99Out of stock
- Ham Chez Wrap/Chips$7.99Out of stock
- Ham Sub/ff$10.59Out of stock
- Hamburger Steak$8.99Out of stock
- Hamburger Steak Plate Special$8.99Out of stock
- Hot Hamburger Plate$8.99Out of stock
- Italian Sub/ff$10.59
- Lasagna Special$9.99Out of stock
- Meatball sub/fries$10.59Out of stock
- Meatloaf Special$8.99
- Oyster Basket$14.99Out of stock
- Oyster Plate Special$20.99
- OysterBurger/Fries$10.29Out of stock
- Peppersteak Sub/FF$10.59
- Roast Beef Special$9.99Out of stock
- Scallop Basket$14.99Out of stock
- ScallopBurger/Fries$10.29Out of stock
- Shepherd Pie$8.99Out of stock
- Shrimp & Crabcake Plate Special$23.99
- Shrimp & Flounder Plate Special$23.99
- Shrimp Basket$14.99Out of stock
- Shrimp Plate Special$20.99Out of stock
- Shrimp salad Croissant/chips$8.99Out of stock
- Shrimp Salad Wrap/Chips$7.99Out of stock
- Shrimpburger/Bowl Chowder$10.59Out of stock
- Shrimpburger/Fries$10.29
- Softcrab burger/Fries$14.99Out of stock
- Softcrab Plate Special$26.99
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$8.99Out of stock
- Spaghetti Special$8.99Out of stock
- SPECIAL
- Steak Wrap/Chips$7.99Out of stock
- Turkey Chez Wrap/Chips$7.99Out of stock
- Turkey Sub/ff$10.59Out of stock
Kids
Seafood Sides
Desserts
Mains
Seafood Plates
Baskets
Pizzas
Chix Packs
Sandwiches
Sandwich
Burger
- Hot Dog$2.29
Hotdog
- Hamburger$3.99
Angus Beef Burger
- Double Hamburger$6.99
Angus Beef Burger
- Super Hamburger$6.99
Angus Beef Burger
- Super Double Hamburger$10.99
Angus Beef Burger
- Cheeseburger$4.59
Angus Beef Burger
- Double Cheeseburger$6.99
Angus Beef Burger
- Super Cheeseburger$7.99
Angus Beef Burger
- Super Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Angus Beef Burger
- Bacon CB$6.59
Sub Sandwiches
