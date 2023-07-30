Popular Items

Captains Platter

$19.00

Your choice of 3 DIFFERENT items from the fryer. Choices: halibut, cod, salmon, oysters, calamari, clams, scallops, popcorn shrimp.

1 PIECE n’ chips

$9.00

Your choice of halibut, cod, or salmon, panko crusted and fried.

3 PIECE n’ chips

$19.50

FOOD

FISH n CHIPS

All fish and chip orders served with fries and a side of ketchup and tartar sauce.

2 PIECE n’ Chips

$15.50

Oysters n chips

$12.00

Panko fried oysters.

Clams n chips

$12.00

Breaded and fried clam strips

Calamari n chips

$12.00

Breaded and fried calamari strips.

Popcorn shrimp n chips

$12.00

Breaded and fried popcorn shrimp.

Scallops n chips

$12.00

Breaded and fried scallpos.

Chicken strips n chips

$14.00

Classic breaded and fried chicken strips.

SANDWICHES/TACOS

Sandwiches served with fries or a salad. Tacos served individually.

Fish Taco

Catch of the day fish tacos offered individually, by the pair or three. Flour tortilla (corn available by request) cajun seasoning, slaw, aioli, topped with diced green onion and tomato, served with a lime wedge.

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Bay shrimp tacos offered individually, by the pair or three. Flour tortilla (corn available by request) cajun seasoning, slaw, aioli, topped with diced green onion and tomato, served with a lime wedge.

Fried fish sandwich

$14.00

Choice of cod, salmon or halibut, panko breaded and fried. Served on a brioche bun with slaw, tartar and tomato. served with a choice of fries or salad.

Grilled SALMON sandwich

$21.00

Grilled Sockeye salmon served on a brioche bun with slaw, tartar and tomato. Served with a choice of fries or salad.

Seared HALIBUT sandwich

$21.00

Seared halibut sandwich. Served on a brioche bun with slaw, tartar and tomato. served with a choice of fries or salad.

Oyster Po' Boy

$14.00

Choice of fried oysters or popcorn shrimp. Served on a ciabatta roll with slat, tartar and tomato. served with a choice of fries or salad.

Shrimp po'boy

$14.00

grilled cheese w fries

$9.00

GRILL

Pan seared and grilled seafood dishes served with a salad or fries.

1 cake

$14.00

Choice of house made crab, halibut, or salmon cake seared on the flattop and served with your choice of fries or a salad.

2 cakes

$22.00

Choice of house made crab, halibut, or salmon cakes seared on the flattop and served with your choice of fries or a salad.

Pan seared Halibut

$35.00

Fresh pan seared halibut filet served with your choice of salad or fries.

Pan seared Scallops

$35.00

Fresh pan seared sea scallops served with your choice of salad or fries.

Grilled King Salmon

$35.00

King salmon filet, grilled and served with your choice of salad or fries.

deep sea special

$19.00

SOUP

Soups served by the cup or the bowl with crackers.

Cup Soup

Bowl Soup

SHELLFISH

Various preparations and classic offerings from everything in a shell.

Steamed Clams w/ bread

$21.00Out of stock

Steamed Mussels w/ bread

$21.00

Steamed Clams & Mussels

$21.00Out of stock

1/2 Crab

$19.00

Whole Crab

$34.00

Single Oyster on shell

$3.00

6 Oysters on shell

$18.00

12 Oyster on shell

$36.00

Oyster Shooter

$2.00

Coconut Prawns

$15.00

Crab Cocktail

$22.00

Prawn Cocktail

$16.00

PASTA/POKE/OTHER

Fresh Poke, specials, and a limited pasta menu.

CRAB Mac n cheese

$29.00

A generous portion of penne pasta and dungeness crab meat sauteed in our house made 3 cheese sauce. Served with grilled bread

Salmon Mac n cheese

$29.00

A generous portion of penne pasta and smoked salmon sauteed in our house 3 cheese sauce. Served with grilled bread.

Mac n cheese

$19.00

A generous portion of penne pasta sauteed in our house 3 cheese sauce. Served with grilled bread.

Prawn pasta

$29.00

Fettuccine with sauteed prawns in lemon and dill. Served with grilled bread.

Poutine

$17.00

Our west side poutine, a large pile of french fries topped with clam chowder and cheese curds.

Poke only CUP

$11.00

Traditional Hawaiin flavors over cubed Ahi, available with our without rice.

Poke only BOWL

$19.00

Traditional Hawaiin flavors over cubed Ahi, available with our without rice.

Poke CUP w rice

$8.00

Poke BOWL w rice

$15.00

SIDES & SALADS

From salads to sauces, all of the sides that we offer.

Fries

$4.00

Crispy french fries with a side of ketchup.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Beer battered onion rings with a side of ketchup.

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Delectable fried cheese curds.

Green Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and croutons. Served with your choice of vinaigrette, ranch or blue cheese.,

Spring Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied pecans and craisins. Served with vinaigrette.

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in traditional ceasar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons.

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Slaw (8oz)

$4.00

Tartar

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

side fried oysters

$7.00

piece halibut

$7.00

piece cod

$5.00

piece salmon

$5.00

side calamari

$7.00

side fried scallops

$7.00

side clam strips

$7.00

side popcorn shrimp

$7.00

cole slaw (4oz)

$2.00

utensils

side rice

$4.00

BEER

Stella

$7.00Out of stock

Space dust

$7.00

Buoy Pils

$6.00

Ace apple cider

$6.00

Ace pear cider

$6.00

Incline blood orange cider

$6.00

Bitburger 0.0

$6.00

DRAFT PITCHER

$22.00

Maui Seltzer

$6.00

Big Wave

$7.00

NA BEVERAGES

N/A BEVERAGE

Can Soda

$2.99

BTL soda

$3.99

water

$2.00

orange juice

$3.00