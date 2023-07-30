Seattle Fish Company West Seattle Junction
FOOD
FISH n CHIPS
1 PIECE n’ chips
Your choice of halibut, cod, or salmon, panko crusted and fried.
2 PIECE n’ Chips
3 PIECE n’ chips
Captains Platter
Your choice of 3 DIFFERENT items from the fryer. Choices: halibut, cod, salmon, oysters, calamari, clams, scallops, popcorn shrimp.
Oysters n chips
Panko fried oysters.
Clams n chips
Breaded and fried clam strips
Calamari n chips
Breaded and fried calamari strips.
Popcorn shrimp n chips
Breaded and fried popcorn shrimp.
Scallops n chips
Breaded and fried scallpos.
Chicken strips n chips
Classic breaded and fried chicken strips.
SANDWICHES/TACOS
Fish Taco
Catch of the day fish tacos offered individually, by the pair or three. Flour tortilla (corn available by request) cajun seasoning, slaw, aioli, topped with diced green onion and tomato, served with a lime wedge.
Shrimp Taco
Bay shrimp tacos offered individually, by the pair or three. Flour tortilla (corn available by request) cajun seasoning, slaw, aioli, topped with diced green onion and tomato, served with a lime wedge.
Fried fish sandwich
Choice of cod, salmon or halibut, panko breaded and fried. Served on a brioche bun with slaw, tartar and tomato. served with a choice of fries or salad.
Grilled SALMON sandwich
Grilled Sockeye salmon served on a brioche bun with slaw, tartar and tomato. Served with a choice of fries or salad.
Seared HALIBUT sandwich
Seared halibut sandwich. Served on a brioche bun with slaw, tartar and tomato. served with a choice of fries or salad.
Oyster Po' Boy
Choice of fried oysters or popcorn shrimp. Served on a ciabatta roll with slat, tartar and tomato. served with a choice of fries or salad.
Shrimp po'boy
grilled cheese w fries
GRILL
1 cake
Choice of house made crab, halibut, or salmon cake seared on the flattop and served with your choice of fries or a salad.
2 cakes
Choice of house made crab, halibut, or salmon cakes seared on the flattop and served with your choice of fries or a salad.
Pan seared Halibut
Fresh pan seared halibut filet served with your choice of salad or fries.
Pan seared Scallops
Fresh pan seared sea scallops served with your choice of salad or fries.
Grilled King Salmon
King salmon filet, grilled and served with your choice of salad or fries.
deep sea special
SHELLFISH
PASTA/POKE/OTHER
CRAB Mac n cheese
A generous portion of penne pasta and dungeness crab meat sauteed in our house made 3 cheese sauce. Served with grilled bread
Salmon Mac n cheese
A generous portion of penne pasta and smoked salmon sauteed in our house 3 cheese sauce. Served with grilled bread.
Mac n cheese
A generous portion of penne pasta sauteed in our house 3 cheese sauce. Served with grilled bread.
Prawn pasta
Fettuccine with sauteed prawns in lemon and dill. Served with grilled bread.
Poutine
Our west side poutine, a large pile of french fries topped with clam chowder and cheese curds.
Poke only CUP
Traditional Hawaiin flavors over cubed Ahi, available with our without rice.
Poke only BOWL
Traditional Hawaiin flavors over cubed Ahi, available with our without rice.
Poke CUP w rice
Poke BOWL w rice
SIDES & SALADS
Fries
Crispy french fries with a side of ketchup.
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings with a side of ketchup.
Cheese Curds
Delectable fried cheese curds.
Green Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and croutons. Served with your choice of vinaigrette, ranch or blue cheese.,
Spring Salad
Mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied pecans and craisins. Served with vinaigrette.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in traditional ceasar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons.