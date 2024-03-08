Seawhip Sushi Bar 2608 Bayshore Boulevard
Sushi Tapas
- Edamame$4.00+
traditional steamed edamame & sea salt or a "Tossed Sauce"
- Crispy Spring Rolls$6.00
crispy rice-paper wrapped vegetable rolls, fried served with sweet chili
- Omasake Tapas$12.00
Assorted small sushi appetizers
- Dumplings$9.00
Five vegetarian, mushroom mix, chicken & pork gyoza. Served with citrus ponzu & scallions
- Miso Soup$4.00
Miso paste, tofu, wakemae
- Seaweed Salad$7.99
Traditional wakame salad with carrots & sesame seeds
- Sesame Ginger Salad$4.00
Chopped romaine, cucmber, carrot with sesame carrot, ginger dressing
- Kanisu$6.00
Marinated cucumber, Krab, masago, sesame oil, house vinegar mix & sesame seeds
Specialty Roll
- Causeway Crunch$14.00
Krab, Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Tempura style, topped with Krab Ragoon Melt, Crunch, Spicy Mayo & Sweet Chili
- Caladesi Colada$14.00
Coconut Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese & Cucumber topped with Pineapple Rum Chutney, Toasted or Tempura Fried Coconut & Coco-miso
- Honeymoon$14.00
Fresh Ahi Tuna, Hamachi, Mango & Cucumber topped with jalapeno silvers & sweet Chili
- Tuna Cowboy$16.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Asparagus & Cucumber topped with Fresh Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Spicy Tuna Sauce & Ponzu Sauce
- Blue Jay Tempura$12.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tempura style, topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce & Scallions
- Sea-Lime$10.00
Spicy Chopped Yellowtail, Scallion, Lime, & Cucumber
- Volcano$18.00
Shrimp tempura or Krab stick, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, topped with Avocado, Cooked Tuna, Krab, Salmon, Tilapia with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
- Rasta$14.00
Sauteed Duxello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Deep Fried, topped with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
- Rockstar$20.00
Lobster Meat, Cream Cheese, Asparagus, topped with Wagyu, seared to order; finished with Crispy Shallots, Seahorse Mayo, Scallions & Eel Sauce
- Yachtsmen$20.00
Fresh Real Crab, Avocado, topped with Wagyu, seared to order and finished with Crispy Shallots, Seahorse Mayo & Eel Sauce
Sashimi
- Tuna Sashimi$8.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Toro Sashimi$10.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Spicy Tuna Sashimi$7.00
2 pieces in cucumber or citrus cup
- Salmon Sashimi$6.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Salmon Belly Sashimi$8.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Spicy Salmon Sashimi$6.00
2 pieces in cucumber or citrus cup
- Hamachi/Yellowtail Sashimi$8.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Hamachi Belly Sashimi$9.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Escolar Sashimi$8.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Krab Sashimi$5.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Fresh Real Crab Sashimi$8.00
2 pieces in cucumber or citrus cup
- Sushi Ebi Sashimi$7.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Broiled Eel Sashimi$8.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Seared Wagu Sashimi$12.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Salmon Roe with quail egg Sashimi$8.00
2 pieces in cucumber or citrus cup
- Salmon Roe Sashimi$7.00
2 pieces in cucumber or citrus cup
- Tobiko Sashimi$8.00
2 pieces in cucumber or citrus cup
- Uni Sashimi$12.00
2 pieces in cucumber or citrus cup
- Mackerel Sashimi$9.00
3 pieces served with garnish
- Octopus Sashimi$9.00
3 pieces served with citrus ponzu & garnish
- Scallop Sashimi$11.00
3 pieces served with garnish
Sauces
- Spicy mayo$1.00
Mild mayo & Ziracha based sauce
- Eel Sauce$1.00
House kabayaki made with Japanese whiskey
- BOTH spicy mayo & eel sauce$1.00
- Citrus ponzu$1.00
Garlic, citrus, soy
- Lemon soy alioli$1.00
Lemon, garlic, egg, olive oil
- Spicy Seahorse mayo$1.00
Tradtional spicy mayo with a horseradish kick
- "Ziracha"$1.00
House-made version of siracha
- Poke sauce$1.00
Citrus, sesame, soy, spicy SeaWhip spice sauce
- Spicy tuna sauce$1.00
Kimchee, rayu, seawhippin spice
- Sweet-chili sauce$1.00
Assorted chilis sauteed with garlic, simmered until thick
- House vinegar mix$1.00
Our house rice vinegar mix
- Coco miso coulis$1.00
Pina colado inspired miso sauce
- Japanese tartar sauce$1.00