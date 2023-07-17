Sebastians 3060 - Ferris Cafe
Popular Items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Create Your Sandwich
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Bagel Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
Egg
Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Sausage Link
Griddled sausage link
Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
Bagel
Choice of bagel
Deli
Create Your Sandwich
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Deli Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
B.L.T.T.G
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
Devonshire
roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream - on sourdough
Roaster
roasted turkey breast, roasted peppers, caramelized onions & herb cheese spread - on french roll
Grill
Angus Burger
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Herbed Turkey Burger
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Southwestern Chicken
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
Veggie Burger
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
Grilled Chicken Breast
Freshly prepared chicken breast
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Grill Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
French Fries
Great addition to any sandwich!
Onion Rings
Great addition to any sandwich!
Sweet Potato Fries
Great addition to any sandwich!
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Chef Salad
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Drinks
Snacks
Chips - Sea Salt
Chips - BBQ
Chips - Salt and Vinegar
Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 Freshly baked cookies
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
2 Freshly baked cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
2 Freshly baked cookies
Double Chocolate Cookies
2 Freshly baked cookies
Brownie
Great ending with any lunch!
Banana
Apple
Orange
Specials
Soup - Cup
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Soup - Bowl
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
New England Clam Chowder - Cup
Available on Fridays
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl
Available on Fridays
Premium Entrée Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Standard Entrée Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!