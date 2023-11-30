Second District Barroom
Bottles - UNAVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
Crowlers/32oz Cans - UNAVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
- Crowler Bancroft$10.00
- Crowler Big Hill Cider$12.00
- Crowler Biru Beer$12.00
- Crowler Chadwick$12.00
- Crowler Estimated Antler$12.00
- Crowler Go Bird$12.00
- Crowler Nectomancer$12.00
- Crowler Pêt$12.00Out of stock
- Crowler Flying Press$12.00
Hazy boi IPA. Hopped abundantly with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Motueka. Hyper tropical lychee slathered on white bread, dragon fruit, mini pineapples, lime zest, and just a dab of guava in the finish. 6.5% abv
- Crowler The Black Dog Runs at Night$12.00
Glassware/Swag
- 11oz Logo Willi Becher Glass$7.00
- 14oz Logo Fancy Stemless Glass$12.00
- Bancroft Pitcher$30.00
Heavy-ass glass pitcher with the classic Bancroft logo. Think "old school bowling alley" pitcher...
- Hoodie L$50.00
Soft cotton pullover hoodie. Pass-thru front pocket. Light gray, dark green print. Second District chest logo front. Bancroft back.
- Hoodie M$50.00
Soft cotton pullover hoodie. Pass-thru front pocket. Light gray, dark green print. Second District chest logo front. Bancroft back.
- Hoodie S$50.00
Soft cotton pullover hoodie. Pass-thru front pocket. Light gray, dark green print. Second District chest logo front. Bancroft back.
- Hoodie XL$50.00
Soft cotton pullover hoodie. Pass-thru front pocket. Light gray, dark green print. Second District chest logo front. Bancroft back.
- Kelly Bancroft T XXL$20.00
Kelly green Gildan soft T. Classic Bancroft logo front.
- Logo Purple T XXL$20.00
Small logo front. Full logo back.
- White Ringer T L$20.00
- White Ringer T M$20.00
- White Ringer T S$20.00
- White Ringer T XL$20.00
- White Ringer T XXL$20.00
- Bancroft Patch Beanie Green$20.00Out of stock
- Bancroft Patch Beanie Cream$20.00
- Bancroft Patch Beanie Yellow$20.00
- Second District Waffle Knit Beanie Black$20.00
- Second District Waffle Knit Beanie Brown$20.00
- 2D Cuff Beanie Gray$20.00
- 2D Cuff Beanie Orange$20.00
- 2D Cuff Beanie Navy$20.00
Snacks
- Nacho Fries$14.00
Curly fries, Entwife gouda beer cheese, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado crema
- Fried Halloumi$12.00
Served with cranberry pepper jam, toasted pistachio
- Crispy Chicken$12.00
Hand breaded crispy chicken strips. Choice of House fermented hot sauce, baharat honey, or ranch.
- Old-School Dog$8.00
Choice of Nathan's all beef or Fieldroast vegan (v+) frank, stone ground mustard, grilled onions, jack cheese, Liscio’s roll
- Fall Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, kale, roasted corn, beets, pickled Green Meadow carrots, feta, pepitas. Vegetarian, can be made vegan.
- Side Salad$6.00
Spring mix, red onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
- Curly Fries$8.00
Curly & crispy.
- Extra Sauce To Go
Two Hands
- Chicken Parm Shorti$13.00
Fried chicken, marinara, mozzarella, pecorino, shorti roll
- Chicken Bacon Jawn 2.0$14.00
Braised pulled chicken, bacon, Carolina BBQ, Alabama ranch, pepper Jack, lettuce, jalapeño, iceberg, brioche roll
- Triple Smash Burger$18.00
Same as smash, triple the meat.
- Remember Maoz?$12.00
Fresh falafel, hummus, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, white sauce, zhoug served on a pita.
- Smash Burger$8.00
Single patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, minced onions, special sauce and pickles on a seeded Martin's potato roll
- Double Smash Burger$14.00
Same as the Smash, with twice the meat
- Impossible Smash Burger$10.00
Impossible patty, Violife vegan cheddar, shredded lettuce, minced onions, special sauce and pickles on a kaiser
- Double Impossible Smash$16.00
Same as the Vegan Smash, but two patties
- Vegan Chick'n Parm Shorti$14.00
Vegan chick'n tenders, marinara, vegan mozzarella, shorti roll