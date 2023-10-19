Popular Items

Vegan Panang Curry
$13.95
Pineapple Fried Rice
$15.95
Vegan Drunken Noodles
$13.95

FOOD

Appetizers

Crispy Rolls
$9.00

Deep-fried egg roll skin with vegetables, glass noodles, and plum sauce.

Crab Rangoon
$10.00

Deep-fried wontons, cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and plum sauce.

Crispy Calamari
$10.00
Potsticker
$10.00

Deep-fried pork and veggie dumplings with vinegar sauce.

Thai Dumpling
$10.00

Steamed wonton skins, filled with ground pork and shrimp, served with chili vinegar.

Chicken Satay
$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken, peanut sauce, and cucumber salad.

Chicken Wings
$10.00

Deep-fried chicken wings, sweet chili, garlic sauce, and green onions.

Beef Jerky
$10.00
Fried Tofu
$9.00
Fish Cake
$10.00

Fish mixed with curry, Thai spice, kaffir lime leaves, served with sweet chili sauce.

Mixed Vegetables Tempura
$11.00
Crispy Spinach
$11.00
Combination Platter
$20.00

Including Crab Rangoon, Crispy Rolls, Pot Stickers and Thai Dumplings. (4pcs per each)

Fresh Roll Veggies
$8.00
Fresh Roll Tofu
$10.00
Fresh Roll Shrimp
$10.00
Fresh Roll BBQ Pork
$10.00
Isaan Sour Sausage
$10.00
Shrimp Tempura
$10.00
Hoi Jor
$12.95

Soup

Tom Kha Soup
$14.95

Choice of meat, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and coconut milk.

Tom Yum Soup
$14.95

Choice of meat, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions.

Wonton Soup
$14.95

Shrimp and pork wontons, shrimp, pork, green onions, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, garlic, and peppers.

Poh Tak
$19.95

Mixed seafood, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, basil, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, and ginger.

Tom Yum (Prawn)
$20.95

Your choice of clear or creamy soup with prawns, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cilantro.

Broth Only
$7.00

Salad

Papaya Salad Thai Style
$12.95

Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, garlic, and spicy lime dressing.

Laos Style papaya salad
$14.95

Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, garlic, and fermented fish sauce in spicy lime dressing.

Papaya Salad with Rice Noodles
$15.95

Green papaya, rice noodles, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, garlic, and fermented fish sauce in spicy lime dressing.

Larb
$13.95

Choice of MEAT that you choose with onions, mint leaves, cilantro, rice powder, and spicy lime dressing.

Sliced Ribeye Salad
$20.95
Nam Tuk Nuh
$20.95

Grilled sliced ribeye steak, rice powder, onions, mint, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing.

Cucumber Salad
$5.00
Green Salad
$8.00
Grilled Shrimp Salad
$18.00
Spicy Seafood Salad
$20.95
Apple Salad
$8.00
Glass Noodle Salad
$14.95

Ground chicken, shrimp, glass noodles, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh chili, and lime sauce.

Beef Salad
$15.95

Stir-Fry

Spicy Basil
$14.95
Pad Prick King
$14.95
Eggplant
$14.95
Cashew Nut
$14.95
Garlic Pepper
$14.95
Mixed Vegetables
$14.95
Broccoli
$14.95
Sweet & Sour
$14.95
Orange Chicken
$14.95

Curry

Yellow Curry
$14.95
Red Curry
$14.95
Green Curry
$14.95
Panang Curry
$14.95
Duck Curry
$20.95
Scallop Green Curry
$20.95
Salmon Panang Curry
$20.95

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice
$14.95
Basil Fried Rice
$14.95
Pineapple Fried Rice
$15.95
Crab Fried Rice
$20.95

Noodles

Pad Thai
$14.95
Pad See Ew
$14.95
Drunken Noodle
$14.95
Pad Woon Sen
$14.95
Crispy Egg Noodle Rad Nah
$15.95
Chow Mein St. Style
$14.95
Rad Nah
$15.95

Noodle Soups

Boat Noodle Soup
$15.95
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
$15.95
Wonton Noodle Soup
$15.95
Pho Tai
$15.95
Pho Tai Bovien
$16.95
Pho Ga
$14.95
Pho Hai San
$20.95
Seafood Creamy Noodle Soup
$20.95
Duck Noodle Soup
$20.95
Crab Noodle Soup
$20.95
Broth Only
$7.00
Broth & Noodle
$8.00

House Special Pan Fried

Thai Pork Spare Ribs
$18.00
BBQ Short Ribs
$20.95
Ribeye Steak
$20.95
Spicy Catfish
$20.95
Seafood Pad Cha
$20.95

House Special

Fish of the Day
$25.95
Salmon Teriyaki
$20.95
Chicken Teriyaki
$15.95

Vegan

Vegan Papaya Salad
$12.00
Vegan Green Salad
$8.00
Vegan Glass Noodles Salad
$14.00
Vegan Red Curry
$13.95
Vegan Panang Curry
$13.95
Vegan Thai Fried Rice
$13.95
Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice
$13.95
Vegan Basil Fried Rice
$13.95
Vegan Pad Thai
$13.95
Vegan Drunken Noodles
$13.95
Vegan Pad See Ew
$13.95
Vegan Rad Nah
$13.95
Vegan Pad Woon Sen
$13.95

Desserts

Mango with Sticky Rice
$10.95
Mochi Ice Cream
$5.95
Roti
$6.95
Honey Toasted
$10.95
Tempura Ice Cream
$7.95
Fried Banana
$6.95
Ice Cream
$6.00
Sweet Sticky Rice
$5.00
Comp. Ice Cream

Side Dish

Jasmine Rice
$3.00
Brown Rice
$4.00
Sticky Rice
$4.00
Steamed Vegetables
$4.00
Side salad
$5.00
Fried Egg
$3.00
Crispy Wonton
$5.00
Peanut Sauce $1
$1.00
Peanut Sauce $2
$2.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce $1
$1.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce $2
$2.00
Salad Dressing
$3.00
Steamed Noodle
$4.00
Jasmine Rice Bowl
$6.00
Party tray
$60.00
Side Yellow Curry
$7.00
SIDE Panang Curry
$7.00
Side Red Curry
$7.00
Side Green Curry
$7.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special
$9.95

DRINKS

Beverages

Organic Hot Tea
$3.95
Soft Drink
$3.95
Juice
$4.95
Thai Ice Tea
$4.95
Thai Ice Coffee
$4.95
Milk Green Tea
$4.95
Lemonade
$3.95
Fresh Young Coconut
$8.95
Smoothie
$6.95
Unsweetened Ice Tea
$3.95
Ice Green Tea
$3.95
Fiji Water (500ml)
$3.00
Fiji Water (700ml)
$5.00
Perrier (300ml)
$4.95
Pellegrino (500ml)
$6.00
Hot Coffee
$4.95
Dang Soda
$4.95
Cha Manao
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Bottle water
$2.00
Boba
$1.00
Sherry Temple
$3.95
FREE SM THAI TEA
FREE SM THAI COFFEE
FREE SM SOFT DRINKS
Perier (500ml)
$5.00

Delivery

Delivery 3
$3.00
Delivery 5
$5.00
QMenu fee
$0.99

Beer&Wine

Large Singha
$8.00
Small Singha
$6.50
Small Sapporo
$6.50
Corona extra
$6.50
Budweiser
$6.50
Bottle J.Lohr (Cabernet Sauviagnon)
$40.00
Glass J. Lohr (Cabernet Sauvignon)
$12.00
Glass chardonnay Chalk Hill
$13.00
Glass Riesling ste.Michelle
$11.00
Glass Cab Sauvignon Josh
$12.00
Glass Pinot noir Meiomi
$12.00
Bottle Chardonnay Chalk Hill
$48.00
Bottle Riesling ste.Michelle
$40.00
Bottle Cab Sauvignon Josh
$40.00
Bottle Pinot noir Meiomi
$40.00
Bottle Decoy (Merlot)
$40.00
Glass Decoy (Merlot)
$12.00

