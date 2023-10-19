Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
FOOD
Appetizers
Deep-fried egg roll skin with vegetables, glass noodles, and plum sauce.
Deep-fried wontons, cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and plum sauce.
Deep-fried pork and veggie dumplings with vinegar sauce.
Steamed wonton skins, filled with ground pork and shrimp, served with chili vinegar.
Grilled marinated chicken, peanut sauce, and cucumber salad.
Deep-fried chicken wings, sweet chili, garlic sauce, and green onions.
Fish mixed with curry, Thai spice, kaffir lime leaves, served with sweet chili sauce.
Including Crab Rangoon, Crispy Rolls, Pot Stickers and Thai Dumplings. (4pcs per each)
Soup
Choice of meat, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and coconut milk.
Choice of meat, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions.
Shrimp and pork wontons, shrimp, pork, green onions, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, garlic, and peppers.
Mixed seafood, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, basil, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, and ginger.
Your choice of clear or creamy soup with prawns, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cilantro.
Salad
Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, garlic, and spicy lime dressing.
Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, garlic, and fermented fish sauce in spicy lime dressing.
Green papaya, rice noodles, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, garlic, and fermented fish sauce in spicy lime dressing.
Choice of MEAT that you choose with onions, mint leaves, cilantro, rice powder, and spicy lime dressing.
Grilled sliced ribeye steak, rice powder, onions, mint, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing.
Ground chicken, shrimp, glass noodles, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh chili, and lime sauce.