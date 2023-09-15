Secret Sandwich Society - RVA 501 E Grace St
Popular Items
FOOD
STARTERS & SHARES
CHIPS & DIP
potato chips w/ homemade French Onion Dip (GF)
BRUSSELS
crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)
HUMMUS PLATE
hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)
WINGS
tossed in spicy Korean or Buffalo sauce with our Parmesan Ranch & Society Pickles (GF)
FRY BOWLS
bowl of specialty fries with your choice of 2 dipping sauces (GF)
PIMENTO FRY
Original Society Fries topped with melted homemade melted Pimento Cheese (GF)
LOADED FRY
FETA BRUSSELS
Original Society Fries
SALADS
MARTHA
mixed greens with cucumber, tomato & red onion with your choice of dressing (V, GF, DF)
ELEANOR
our Martha salad with bacon, blue cheese & hard boiled egg tossed in our Green Goddess dressing
LUCY
mixed greens with apple slices, spiced cashews, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Green Goddess dressing (N, GF)
DOLLEY
mixed greens with roasted chicken breast, marinated roasted red peppers, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Balsamic Vinagrette (GF)
ABIGAIL
chopped kale, parmesan & buttered bread crumbs tossed in our Lemon Caesar* dressing
BUDDHA
mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, feta, cucumber, pickled red onions, crispy chickpeas & Creamy Curry Dressing (VO, GFO, DFO)
ZEUS
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, cherry peppers, parmesan & crispy chickpeas tossed in our Red wine vinaigrette (VO, GF)
SWEETS
SIDES
SIDE JALAPENO SLAW
Creamy coleslaw with a hint of spice (V, GF, DF)
SIDE CAULIFLOWER
Curry roasted cauliflower (V, GF, DF)
SIDE HUMMUS
hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)
SIDE BRUSSELS
crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)
SIDE ORIGINAL FRY
original seasoned fries (V, GF, DF)
SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY
sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)
SIDE PARMESAN-TRUFFLE FRY
original seasoned fries topped with parmesan and truffle oil (GF)
SIDE PIMENTO FRIES
original seasoned fries topped with melted homemade pimento cheese (GF)
SIDE LOADED FRIES
pimento fries toped with jalapeno & bacon (GF)
Quart Pickles
Side Martha
Side Pickle Spears
Side Baguette
Side Jalapeno
Side Chips
SIDE FETA BRUSSELS
SANDWICHES
ADAMS
slow roasted pork shoulder, honey butter, pimento cheese, Society Pickles & jalapeno on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
CARTER
slow roasted pork shoulder, smoky BBQ sauce, jalapeno slaw & Society Pickles on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
CHURCHILL
swiss, provolone, white cheddar, sauteed kale & marinated roasted red peppers on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle
FILLMORE
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
FRANCES
fried fish, jalapeno slaw, chipotle mayo& pickled red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
GROVER
fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, Society Pickles, red onions & mayo on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
HOOVER
fried chicken breast, honey butter, swiss, Society Pickles & greens on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
KENNEDY
slow roasted pork shoulder, ham, Society Pickles, swiss, roasted garlic mayo & mustard on a butter toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
LADY BIRD
roasted chicken breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, Socity Pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
LAFAYETTE
fried chicken breast, ham, swiss, blue cheese spread & honey mustard on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
ROOSEVELT
roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
ROSE MARIE
turkey, rosemary mayo, provolone, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red onions on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle
TRUMAN
turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
VAN BUREN
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
WASHINGTON
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
Build Your Own
FISH AND CHIPS
Eisenhower
Roasted Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Roasted Chicken, Arugula, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese and Pesto Mayo on a Potato Roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
BURGER
DYNAMO
bacon, blue cheese spread, mainated roasted red peppers & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle
GENERAL
1,000 island, Society Pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions & your choice of cheese on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle
RENAISSANCE
All Vegan. Beyond Beef Burger, Daiya cheese, jalapeno slaw, roasted garlic mayo & Society Pickles with Society fries and pickle
TIMBERWOLF
American Cheese, bacon, jalapeno, smoky BBQ sauce & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle
VELVET
bacon, French Onion Dip, balsamic onions & swiss on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle
VENUS
feta, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, red onions & our Green Goddess dressing with Society fries and pickle
BURGER
Australian Lamb Burger
Australian ground Lamb, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion and Pesto Mayo on a Potato Roll.
KIDS MENU
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
American cheese melted to gooey perfection on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices
KIDS HAM AND CHEESE
ham and cheddar on sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
plain burger with American cheese on a toasted potato roll, side chips & apple slices
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
with honey mustard dipping sauce,side chips & apple slices
KIDS TOASTED PB&J
warm peanut butter & jelly on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices
EXTRA SAUCES
Side Rosemary Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side 1,000 Island
(GF)
Side Balsamic Vinagrette
(V, GF, DF)
Side Bc Spread
Side Brown Mustard
(V, GF, DF)
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Chipotle Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side Curry Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side French Onion Dip
(GF)
Side Greek Vinaigrette
(V, GF, DF)
Side Green Goddess
(GF)
Side Honey Butter
Side Hot Honey
Side Honey Mustard
(GF)
Side Horseradish Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side LARGE French Onion Dip
SIde Lemon Caesar*
(GF)
Side Mayonnaise
Side Parmesan Ranch
(GF)
Side Peach Jam
Side Pimento Cheese
Side Roasted Garlic Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side siracha
Side Smoky BBQ Sauce
(V, GF, DF)
Side Spicy Korean wing sauce
DRINKS
Liquor
Finlandia
Titos
Grey Goose
Cirrus
DBL Cirrus
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
DBL Belle Isle Habanero
DBL Finlandia
DBL Grey Goose
New Amsterdam
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
DBL New Amsterdam
DBL Blue Coat
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Virago Gin
Don Q Crystal
Appleton 12
Sailor Jerry
Virago Rum
Malibu
DBL Don Q Crystal
DBL Appleton 12
DBL Sailor Jerry
DBL Virago Rum
Jose Cuervo Silver
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Vida
DBL Casamigos
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Espolon Blanco
DBL Espolon Reposado
DBL Vida Maguey
Jim Beam
Basil Hayden
Knob Creek
Larceny
Makers Mark
Jack Daniels 7 (TN)
Jameson (Irish)
James Pepper 1776 Rye
Old Forester 100
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Wooford Reserve
Elijah Craig
Bare Knuckle Bourban
Dickel Rya
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Larceny
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Old Forester 100
DBL Woodford Dbl Oak
DBL Jack Daniels 7 (TN)
DBL Jameson (Irish)
DBL James Pepper 1776 Rye
DBL Old Overholt Rye
DBL Bullet
DBL Elijah Craig
Dewars
Laphroaig
B&B Dom Brandy
Hennesy VS
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenlivet 12yr
DBL Laphroaig
DBL B&B Dom Brandy
DBL Hennesy
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Creme de Violette
Cynar
Disaronna Amaretto
Frangelico
Khalua
Lemoncello
Pernod Anise
St. Germain
Strega
Luxardo
Dolin Genepy
Virago Coffee Liqour
Pimms No 1
DBL Abstente, Absinth
DBL Aperol
DBL Baileys
DBL Campari
DBL Chambord
DBL Chartreuse Green
DBL Chartreuse Yellow
DBL Cointreau
DBL Creme de Violette
DBL Cynar
DBL Disaronna Amaretto
DBL Falernum
DBL Fernet Branca
DBL Frangelico
DBL Creme de Cassis
DBL Pernod Anise
DBL Ramazotti Amaro
DBL St. Eliz Dram
DBL St. Germain
DBL Strega
Cocktails
Rise and Shine
House-made Limoncello, made from Belle-Isle Moonshine (RVA), St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit, lemon, soda water.
Kickback Mule
Finlandia vodka, habanero simple, lime, Barritt's ginger beer
Smoked Old Fashioned
Old forester 100 bourbon, simple syrup, black walnut bitters, smoked cedar