Popular Items

SIDE PIMENTO FRIES

$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with melted homemade pimento cheese (GF)

SIDE BRUSSELS

$5.75

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

CARTER

$14.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, smoky BBQ sauce, jalapeno slaw & Society Pickles on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

FOOD

STARTERS & SHARES

Roasted corn, potatoes, onion, garlic, cream and butter.

CHIPS & DIP

$5.00

potato chips w/ homemade French Onion Dip (GF)

BRUSSELS

$9.50

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

HUMMUS PLATE

$16.00

hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)

WINGS

$14.00

tossed in spicy Korean or Buffalo sauce with our Parmesan Ranch & Society Pickles (GF)

FRY BOWLS

$6.50

bowl of specialty fries with your choice of 2 dipping sauces (GF)

PIMENTO FRY

$8.00

Original Society Fries topped with melted homemade melted Pimento Cheese (GF)

LOADED FRY

$10.50

FETA BRUSSELS

$11.00

Original Society Fries

$6.50

SALADS

MARTHA

$7.00

mixed greens with cucumber, tomato & red onion with your choice of dressing (V, GF, DF)

ELEANOR

$13.50

our Martha salad with bacon, blue cheese & hard boiled egg tossed in our Green Goddess dressing

LUCY

$12.00

mixed greens with apple slices, spiced cashews, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Green Goddess dressing (N, GF)

DOLLEY

$15.00

mixed greens with roasted chicken breast, marinated roasted red peppers, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Balsamic Vinagrette (GF)

ABIGAIL

$11.50

chopped kale, parmesan & buttered bread crumbs tossed in our Lemon Caesar* dressing

BUDDHA

$13.00

mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, feta, cucumber, pickled red onions, crispy chickpeas & Creamy Curry Dressing (VO, GFO, DFO)

ZEUS

$13.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, cherry peppers, parmesan & crispy chickpeas tossed in our Red wine vinaigrette (VO, GF)

SWEETS

KEY LIME PIE

$7.00

creamy & tart on a cashew graham-cracker crust with homemade whipped topping (N)

CHOC CHIP COOKIES

$7.00

SIDES

SIDE JALAPENO SLAW

$4.25

Creamy coleslaw with a hint of spice (V, GF, DF)

SIDE CAULIFLOWER

$4.25

Curry roasted cauliflower (V, GF, DF)

SIDE HUMMUS

$4.25

hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)

SIDE BRUSSELS

$5.75

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

SIDE ORIGINAL FRY

$4.00

original seasoned fries (V, GF, DF)

SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY

$5.00

sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)

SIDE PARMESAN-TRUFFLE FRY

$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with parmesan and truffle oil (GF)

SIDE PIMENTO FRIES

$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with melted homemade pimento cheese (GF)

SIDE LOADED FRIES

$6.00

pimento fries toped with jalapeno & bacon (GF)

Quart Pickles

$6.00

Side Martha

$3.50

Side Pickle Spears

$1.50

Side Baguette

$1.50

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Chips

$1.00

SIDE FETA BRUSSELS

$6.75

SANDWICHES

Turkey on Sourdough, mixed greens, tomato, balsamic glaze and avocado spread

ADAMS

$14.50

slow roasted pork shoulder, honey butter, pimento cheese, Society Pickles & jalapeno on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

CARTER

$14.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, smoky BBQ sauce, jalapeno slaw & Society Pickles on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

CHURCHILL

$12.00

swiss, provolone, white cheddar, sauteed kale & marinated roasted red peppers on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle

FILLMORE

$14.50

breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

FRANCES

$15.00

fried fish, jalapeno slaw, chipotle mayo& pickled red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

GROVER

$16.00

fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, Society Pickles, red onions & mayo on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

HOOVER

$16.00

fried chicken breast, honey butter, swiss, Society Pickles & greens on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

KENNEDY

$14.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, ham, Society Pickles, swiss, roasted garlic mayo & mustard on a butter toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

LADY BIRD

$16.00

roasted chicken breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, Socity Pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

LAFAYETTE

$16.00

fried chicken breast, ham, swiss, blue cheese spread & honey mustard on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

ROOSEVELT

$15.00

roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

ROSE MARIE

$15.00

turkey, rosemary mayo, provolone, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red onions on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle

TRUMAN

$14.50

turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

VAN BUREN

$14.00

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle

WASHINGTON

$14.50

ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

Build Your Own

$12.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$18.00Out of stock

Eisenhower

$16.00

Roasted Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, Arugula, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese and Pesto Mayo on a Potato Roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

BURGER

DYNAMO

$16.50

bacon, blue cheese spread, mainated roasted red peppers & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle

GENERAL

$14.50

1,000 island, Society Pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions & your choice of cheese on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle

RENAISSANCE

$16.50

All Vegan. Beyond Beef Burger, Daiya cheese, jalapeno slaw, roasted garlic mayo & Society Pickles with Society fries and pickle

TIMBERWOLF

$16.50

American Cheese, bacon, jalapeno, smoky BBQ sauce & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle

VELVET

$16.50

bacon, French Onion Dip, balsamic onions & swiss on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle

VENUS

$14.50

feta, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, red onions & our Green Goddess dressing with Society fries and pickle

BURGER

$10.00

Australian Lamb Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Australian ground Lamb, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion and Pesto Mayo on a Potato Roll.

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

American cheese melted to gooey perfection on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

KIDS HAM AND CHEESE

$8.50

ham and cheddar on sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

plain burger with American cheese on a toasted potato roll, side chips & apple slices

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.50

with honey mustard dipping sauce,side chips & apple slices

KIDS TOASTED PB&J

$8.50

warm peanut butter & jelly on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

EXTRA SAUCES

Side Rosemary Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side 1,000 Island

$0.75

(GF)

Side Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Bc Spread

$0.75

Side Brown Mustard

(V, GF, DF)

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Curry Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side French Onion Dip

$0.75

(GF)

Side Greek Vinaigrette

(V, GF, DF)

Side Green Goddess

$0.75

(GF)

Side Honey Butter

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

(GF)

Side Horseradish Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side LARGE French Onion Dip

$1.00

SIde Lemon Caesar*

$0.75

(GF)

Side Mayonnaise

Side Parmesan Ranch

$0.75

(GF)

Side Peach Jam

$0.75

Side Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Side Roasted Garlic Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side siracha

$0.75

Side Smoky BBQ Sauce

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Spicy Korean wing sauce

$0.75

DRINKS

Liquor

Finlandia

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Cirrus

$9.00

DBL Cirrus

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Belle Isle Habanero

$14.00

DBL Finlandia

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$14.00

DBL Blue Coat

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Virago Gin

$22.00

Don Q Crystal

$7.00

Appleton 12

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Virago Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Don Q Crystal

$14.00

DBL Appleton 12

$20.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$12.00

DBL Virago Rum

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Vida

$9.00

DBL Casamigos

$28.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$14.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$14.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$14.00

DBL Vida Maguey

$22.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jack Daniels 7 (TN)

$8.00

Jameson (Irish)

$9.00

James Pepper 1776 Rye

$8.00

Old Forester 100

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Wooford Reserve

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Bare Knuckle Bourban

$13.00

Dickel Rya

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Larceny

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Old Forester 100

$14.00

DBL Woodford Dbl Oak

$28.00

DBL Jack Daniels 7 (TN)

$16.00

DBL Jameson (Irish)

$18.00

DBL James Pepper 1776 Rye

$16.00

DBL Old Overholt Rye

$12.00

DBL Bullet

$18.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$24.00

Dewars

$7.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

B&B Dom Brandy

$9.00

Hennesy VS

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$28.00

DBL Laphroaig

$28.00

DBL B&B Dom Brandy

$18.00

DBL Hennesy

$20.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Creme de Violette

$7.00

Cynar

$7.00

Disaronna Amaretto

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Khalua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Pernod Anise

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Strega

$10.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Dolin Genepy

$8.00

Virago Coffee Liqour

$9.00

Pimms No 1

$8.00

DBL Abstente, Absinth

$22.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Baileys

$18.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Chambord

$16.00

DBL Chartreuse Green

$26.00

DBL Chartreuse Yellow

$26.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Creme de Violette

$14.00

DBL Cynar

$14.00

DBL Disaronna Amaretto

$18.00

DBL Falernum

$12.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Creme de Cassis

$16.00

DBL Pernod Anise

$16.00

DBL Ramazotti Amaro

$16.00

DBL St. Eliz Dram

$16.00

DBL St. Germain

$16.00

DBL Strega

$20.00

Cocktails

Rise and Shine

$10.00

House-made Limoncello, made from Belle-Isle Moonshine (RVA), St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit, lemon, soda water.

Kickback Mule

$11.00

Finlandia vodka, habanero simple, lime, Barritt's ginger beer

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old forester 100 bourbon, simple syrup, black walnut bitters, smoked cedar

Morning Aperol

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Brunch Bloody

$12.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

French Revival

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Negroni

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Green Tea Shooter

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Starburst Shooter

$7.00

Glampfire Paloma

$12.00

Blackberry Sour

$12.00

Bermuda Triangle

$12.00

Dutch Handshake

$12.00

Agua Chile

$12.00Out of stock

Beer

DB Vienna Lager 16 Oz

$7.50

Bud Light 16oz

$6.00

Guinness 10oz

$8.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy 16oz

$9.00

Down East Black Berry Cider 16oz

$9.00

Roxanne Sour 10oz

$7.00

Guinness 16oz

$13.00

Denizen Georgia Ave 16oz.

$8.00

Watermelon Gose 16oz

$8.00

COTU Rallycap 16 Oz.

$8.00

Legend Brown 16 Oz.

$7.00

Lefthand Nitro Milk Stout 10oz.

$8.00Out of stock

Cigar City Guayabera Pale Ale 10oz.

$8.00

Mango Cart 16oz.

$8.00

Falcon Smash IPA 10oz

$9.00

Ardent Mixed Berry Gose 10oz

$8.00

Bryants Strawberry Cider 10oz.

$9.00

Hardywood Pils 16oz.

$8.00

Ardent Cosmic Pale Ale 10oz.

$8.00

Stella Artois 10oz.

$8.00

Bold Rock Pom Cider 16oz.

$8.00

Ardent Honey Ginger 10oz

$8.00

Clausthaler N/A

$5.00

Wine

GLS - Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara

$10.00

GLS - Cabernet Sauvignon | Huntsman

$10.00

GLS High Point Malbec

$9.00

BTL - Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara

$32.00

BTL - Malbec | Alta Vista

$32.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon | Huntsman

$35.00

GLS - Pinot Grigio | Zenato

$7.00

GLS - Sauvignon Blanc | Villa Maria

$8.00

Chasimal Chardannay

$8.00

BTL - Pinot Grigio | Zenato

$25.00

BTL - Sauvignon Blanc | Twin Islands

$28.00

BTL - Chasimal Chardonnay

$26.00

GLS - Prosecco

$7.00

Los Dos Sparkling Rose

$9.00

BTL- LOS DOS ROSE

$32.00

N/A Beverage

Coca-Cola classic

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Flavored Tea Refill

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Choc. Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

MOCKtails + N/A Bar Bevs

Virgin Shrub

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Special order non-alcoholic mixed cocktail

MERCH

APPAREL

T-SHIRTS/ZIP UPS/KITCHEN SHIRTS

T-SHIRTS/ZIP UPS/KITCHEN SHIRTS

HOODIES

$40.00

OTHER

PINT GLASS

$5.00

MUG

$12.00

HAT

$11.50

KOOZIE

$1.00

Tiki Glass

$20.00

Stickers

$1.00