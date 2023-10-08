Secret Sandwich Society (FWV)
FOOD
STARTERS & SHARES
CHIPS & DIP
potato chips w/ homemade French Onion Dip (GF)
BRUSSELS
crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)
HUMMUS PLATE
hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)
WINGS
tossed in spicy Korean or Buffalo sauce with our Parmesan Ranch & Society Pickles (GF)
FRY BOWLS
bowl of specialty fries with your choice of 2 dipping sauces (GF)
PIMENTO FRY
Original Society Fries topped with melted homemade melted Pimento Cheese (GF)
LOADED FRY
FETA BRUSSELS
SANDWICHES
ADAMS
slow roasted pork shoulder, honey butter, pimento cheese, Society Pickles & jalapeno on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
CARTER
slow roasted pork shoulder, smoky BBQ sauce, jalapeno slaw & Society Pickles on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
CHURCHILL
swiss, provolone, white cheddar, sauteed kale & marinated roasted red peppers on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle
FILLMORE
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
FRANCES
fried fish, jalapeno slaw, chipotle mayo& pickled red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
GROVER
fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, Society Pickles, red onions & mayo on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
HOOVER
fried chicken breast, honey butter, swiss, Society Pickles & greens on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
KENNEDY
slow roasted pork shoulder, ham, Society Pickles, swiss, roasted garlic mayo & mustard on a butter toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
LADY BIRD
roasted chicken breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, Socity Pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
LAFAYETTE
fried chicken breast, ham, swiss, blue cheese spread & honey mustard on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
ROOSEVELT
roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
ROSE MARIE
turkey, rosemary mayo, provolone, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red onions on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle
TRUMAN
turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
VAN BUREN
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
WASHINGTON
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
Build Your Own
FISH AND CHIPS
EISENHOWER
CHICKEN N" WAFFLES
BURGER
DYNAMO
bacon, blue cheese spread, mainated roasted red peppers & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle
GENERAL
1,000 island, Society Pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions & your choice of cheese on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle
RENAISSANCE
All Vegan. Beyond Beef Burger, Daiya cheese, jalapeno slaw, roasted garlic mayo & Society Pickles with Society fries and pickle
TIMBERWOLF
American Cheese, bacon, jalapeno, smoky BBQ sauce & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle
VELVET
bacon, French Onion Dip, balsamic onions & swiss on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle
VENUS
feta, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, red onions & our Green Goddess dressing with Society fries and pickle
BURGER
SALADS
MARTHA
mixed greens with cucumber, tomato & red onion with your choice of dressing (V, GF, DF)
ELEANOR
our Martha salad with bacon, blue cheese & hard boiled egg tossed in our Green Goddess dressing
LUCY
mixed greens with apple slices, spiced cashews, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Green Goddess dressing (N, GF)
DOLLEY
mixed greens with roasted chicken breast, marinated roasted red peppers, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Balsamic Vinagrette (GF)
ABIGAIL
chopped kale, parmesan & buttered bread crumbs tossed in our Lemon Caesar* dressing
BUDDHA
mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, feta, cucumber, pickled red onions, crispy chickpeas & Creamy Curry Dressing (VO, GFO, DFO)
ZEUS
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, cherry peppers, parmesan & crispy chickpeas tossed in our Greek vinaigrette (VO, GF)
KIDS MENU
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
American cheese melted to gooey perfection on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices
KIDS HAM AND CHEESE
ham and cheddar on sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
plain burger with American cheese on a toasted potato roll, side chips & apple slices
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
with honey mustard dipping sauce,side chips & apple slices
KIDS TOASTED PB&J
warm peanut butter & jelly on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices
SWEETS
SIDES
SIDE JALAPENO SLAW
Creamy coleslaw with a hint of spice (V, GF, DF)
SIDE CAULIFLOWER
Curry roasted cauliflower (V, GF, DF)
SIDE HUMMUS
hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)
SIDE BRUSSELS
crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)
SIDE ORIGINAL FRY
original seasoned fries (V, GF, DF)
SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY
sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)
SIDE PARMESAN-TRUFFLE FRY
original seasoned fries topped with parmesan and truffle oil (GF)
SIDE PIMENTO FRIES
original seasoned fries topped with melted homemade pimento cheese (GF)
SIDE LOADED FRIES
pimento fries toped with jalapeno & bacon (GF)
Quart Pickles
Side Martha
Side Pickle Spears
Side Baguette
Side Jalapeno
Side Chips
SIDE FETA BRUSSELS
SIDE APPLE SLICES
EXTRA SAUCES
Side Rosemary Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side 1,000 Island
(GF)
Side Balsamic Vinagrette
(V, GF, DF)
Side Bc Spread
Side Brown Mustard
(V, GF, DF)
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Chipotle Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side Curry Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side French Onion Dip
(GF)
Side Green Goddess
(GF)
Side Honey Butter
Side Hot Honey
Side Honey Mustard
(GF)
Side Horseradish Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side French Onion Dip 8oz
SIde Lemon Caesar*
(GF)
Side Mayonnaise
Side Parmesan Ranch
(GF)
Side Peach Jam
Side Pimento Cheese
Side Roasted Garlic Mayo
(V, GF, DF)
Side siracha
Side Smoky BBQ Sauce
(V, GF, DF)