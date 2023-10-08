FOOD

STARTERS & SHARES

Roasted corn, potatoes, onion, garlic, cream and butter.

CHIPS & DIP

$5.00

potato chips w/ homemade French Onion Dip (GF)

BRUSSELS

$9.50

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

HUMMUS PLATE

$16.00

hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)

WINGS

$14.00

tossed in spicy Korean or Buffalo sauce with our Parmesan Ranch & Society Pickles (GF)

FRY BOWLS

$6.50

bowl of specialty fries with your choice of 2 dipping sauces (GF)

PIMENTO FRY

$8.00

Original Society Fries topped with melted homemade melted Pimento Cheese (GF)

LOADED FRY

$10.50

FETA BRUSSELS

$11.00

SANDWICHES

Turkey on Sourdough, mixed greens, tomato, balsamic glaze and avocado spread

ADAMS

$14.50

slow roasted pork shoulder, honey butter, pimento cheese, Society Pickles & jalapeno on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

CARTER

$14.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, smoky BBQ sauce, jalapeno slaw & Society Pickles on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

CHURCHILL

$12.00

swiss, provolone, white cheddar, sauteed kale & marinated roasted red peppers on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle

FILLMORE

$14.50

breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

FRANCES

$15.00

fried fish, jalapeno slaw, chipotle mayo& pickled red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

GROVER

$16.00

fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, Society Pickles, red onions & mayo on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

HOOVER

$16.00

fried chicken breast, honey butter, swiss, Society Pickles & greens on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

KENNEDY

$14.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, ham, Society Pickles, swiss, roasted garlic mayo & mustard on a butter toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

LADY BIRD

$16.00

roasted chicken breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, Socity Pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

LAFAYETTE

$16.00

fried chicken breast, ham, swiss, blue cheese spread & honey mustard on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

ROOSEVELT

$15.00

roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

ROSE MARIE

$15.00

turkey, rosemary mayo, provolone, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red onions on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle

TRUMAN

$14.50

turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

VAN BUREN

$14.00

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle

WASHINGTON

$14.50

ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

Build Your Own

$12.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$18.00

EISENHOWER

$16.00

CHICKEN N" WAFFLES

$16.00

BURGER

DYNAMO

$16.50

bacon, blue cheese spread, mainated roasted red peppers & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle

GENERAL

$14.50

1,000 island, Society Pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions & your choice of cheese on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle

RENAISSANCE

$16.50

All Vegan. Beyond Beef Burger, Daiya cheese, jalapeno slaw, roasted garlic mayo & Society Pickles with Society fries and pickle

TIMBERWOLF

$16.50

American Cheese, bacon, jalapeno, smoky BBQ sauce & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle

VELVET

$16.50

bacon, French Onion Dip, balsamic onions & swiss on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle

VENUS

$14.50

feta, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, red onions & our Green Goddess dressing with Society fries and pickle

BURGER

$10.00

SALADS

MARTHA

$7.00

mixed greens with cucumber, tomato & red onion with your choice of dressing (V, GF, DF)

ELEANOR

$13.50

our Martha salad with bacon, blue cheese & hard boiled egg tossed in our Green Goddess dressing

LUCY

$12.00

mixed greens with apple slices, spiced cashews, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Green Goddess dressing (N, GF)

DOLLEY

$15.00

mixed greens with roasted chicken breast, marinated roasted red peppers, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Balsamic Vinagrette (GF)

ABIGAIL

$11.50

chopped kale, parmesan & buttered bread crumbs tossed in our Lemon Caesar* dressing

BUDDHA

$13.00

mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, feta, cucumber, pickled red onions, crispy chickpeas & Creamy Curry Dressing (VO, GFO, DFO)

ZEUS

$13.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, cherry peppers, parmesan & crispy chickpeas tossed in our Greek vinaigrette (VO, GF)

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

American cheese melted to gooey perfection on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

KIDS HAM AND CHEESE

$8.50

ham and cheddar on sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

plain burger with American cheese on a toasted potato roll, side chips & apple slices

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.50

with honey mustard dipping sauce,side chips & apple slices

KIDS TOASTED PB&J

$8.50

warm peanut butter & jelly on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

SWEETS

KEY LIME PIE

$7.00

creamy & tart on a cashew graham-cracker crust with homemade whipped topping (N)

CHOC CHIP COOKIES

$7.00

SIDES

SIDE JALAPENO SLAW

$4.25

Creamy coleslaw with a hint of spice (V, GF, DF)

SIDE CAULIFLOWER

$4.25

Curry roasted cauliflower (V, GF, DF)

SIDE HUMMUS

$4.25

hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)

SIDE BRUSSELS

$5.75

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

SIDE ORIGINAL FRY

$4.00

original seasoned fries (V, GF, DF)

SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY

$5.00

sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)

SIDE PARMESAN-TRUFFLE FRY

$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with parmesan and truffle oil (GF)

SIDE PIMENTO FRIES

$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with melted homemade pimento cheese (GF)

SIDE LOADED FRIES

$6.00

pimento fries toped with jalapeno & bacon (GF)

Quart Pickles

$10.00

Side Martha

$3.50

Side Pickle Spears

$1.50

Side Baguette

$1.50

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Chips

$1.00

SIDE FETA BRUSSELS

$6.75

SIDE APPLE SLICES

$3.00

EXTRA SAUCES

Side Rosemary Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side 1,000 Island

$0.75

(GF)

Side Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Bc Spread

$0.75

Side Brown Mustard

(V, GF, DF)

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Curry Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side French Onion Dip

$0.75

(GF)

Side Green Goddess

$0.75

(GF)

Side Honey Butter

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

(GF)

Side Horseradish Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side French Onion Dip 8oz

$3.00

SIde Lemon Caesar*

$0.75

(GF)

Side Mayonnaise

Side Parmesan Ranch

$0.75

(GF)

Side Peach Jam

$0.75

Side Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Side Roasted Garlic Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side siracha

$0.75

Side Smoky BBQ Sauce

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Spicy Korean wing sauce

$0.75

DRINKS

N/A Beverage

Coca-Cola classic

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

WATER (NO CHRG)

WATER

BRUNCH

BRUNCH FOOD

BREAKFAST FRIES

$12.00

HANNIBAL

$7.50

CLINTON

$7.50

WYTHE

$9.50

ROCKEFELLER

$7.50

FAIRBANKS

$7.50

Side egg

$1.50

Side bacon

$1.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

MIMOSA

$7.00

SALTY DOG

$8.00

THE MORNING APEROL

$10.00

FRENCH REVIVAL

$9.00

SOCIETY BLOODY MARY

$12.00

