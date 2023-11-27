Skip to Main content
Secret Sauce
Online Ordering Unavailable
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Build Your Own Plate
Drinks
Sides
$13.00
Canned Soda (Coke, Diet Coke, 7-Up)
$2.00
Young Coconut Juice
$2.00
Flavored Tea (1 Bottle)
$3.00
RAMUNE (1 Bottle)
$4.00
Perrier
$3.00
Miso Soup
$2.00
Edamame
$3.00
Garlic Edamame
$4.00
Gyoza
$4.00
Shrimp Tempura
$5.00
Corn Cheese
$4.00
Fruit Salad
$4.00
House Salad
$4.00
Macaroni Salad
$4.00
Chicken Katsu
$5.00
Pork Katsu
$5.00
Tofu
$5.00
Grilled Chicken
$5.00
Steamed Veggie
$4.00
Beef
$5.00
Chicken Katsu with Cheese
$5.00
Rice
$2.00
Udon
$2.00
Pita Bread
$3.00
Secret Sauce Location and Ordering Hours
(909) 939-6395
903 B. W. Foothill Bl, Upland, CA 91786
