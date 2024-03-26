Secret Thai Kitchen 150 Woodcleft Ave
Food
Appetizers
- Edamame$9.95
Steamed edamame, lightly salted
- Spring Rolls$9.95
Cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles, served with sweet chili sauce
- Crispy Fried Tofu$10.95
Served with sweet chili sauce and topped with ground peanuts
- Chive Pancakes$11.95
Chive & flour served with dumpling sauce
- Peanut Dumplings$11.95
Garlic, cilantro, peppers, red onions, ground peanuts, turnip, with rice and tapioca flour, served with dumpling sauce
- Curry Veggie Puffs$12.95
Soybean, coconut milk, served with Arjad sauce
- Curry Puffs$13.95
Ground chicken, potatoes, and onions cooked with curry powder, served with Arjad sauce
- Fried Fish Balls$9.95
Served with homemade tamarind sauce
- Roti Canai$13.95
Grilled roti bread served with massaman curry sauce and topped with ground peanuts
- Secret Thai Dumplings$13.95
Wonton skin sauteed with ground chicken, mushroom, and egg, served with dumpling sauce
- Secret Thai Wings$13.95
Fried chicken wings mixed with secret Thai sauce
- Zabb Wings$13.95Out of stock
Fried chicken wings mixed with spicy Thai seasoning
- Moo Ping$13.95
Grilled pork served with spicy tamarind sauce
- Chicken Satay$13.95
Marinated chicken tender with coconut milk & curry powder served with peanut and cucumber sauce
- Crab Rangoon$13.95
Wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese, crab stick, celery, and onion, served with sweet chili sauce
- Fried Calamari$16.95
Served with sweet chili sauce
- Rock Shrimp$16.95
Fried shrimp mixed with spicy mayo sauce
- Secret Thai Appetizer Combo$25.95
Spring rolls, fried tofu, rock shrimp, secret thai wings
Salads
- Mango Salad$14.95
Shredded mango, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, and cashew nuts with lime dressing
- Som Tum Thai$13.95
Papaya, string beans, carrots, tomatoes, ground peanuts, garnished with lettuce, sliced carrots, and sliced cucumbers
- Som Tum Plara$14.95
Papaya, string beans, carrots, thai eggplants, anchovy sauce, garnished with lettuce, sliced carrots, and sliced cucumbers
- Grilled Beef Salad$24.95
Grilled beef with lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, and basil, with spicy lime dressing
- Larb$24.95
Scallions, cilantro, roasted rice, garnished with lettuce, sliced carrots, sliced cucumbers, and shallots
- Larb Moo-korb$24.95
Crispy pork belly, scallions, shallots, cilantro, roasted rice, garnished with lettuce, sliced carrots, and sliced cucumbers
- Duck Salad$24.95
Roast duck with lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, and basil, with spicy lime dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$24.95
Shrimp, lemongrass, lime leaves, mint, cilantro, shrimp chili paste, with spicy with lime dressing
- Yum Nam Khao Tod$24.95
Crispy curry rice with soured pork, ginger, red onions, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, with spicy lime dressing
Soups & Noodle Soups
- Healthy Soup$9.95
Chicken, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, scallions, and cilantro
- Daikon Soup$5.95
Raddish, scallions, and cilantro
- Tom Kha Kai Soup$9.95Out of stock
Chicken, coconut milk, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, scallions, and cilantro
- Tom Yum Soup$9.95
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, scallions, and cilantro
- Thai Tom Yum Noodle Soup$18.95
Ground pork, fish balls, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and ground peanuts
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup with Shrimp$18.95
Shrimp, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, ground peanuts, and mushrooms
- Khao Soi$20.95
Coconut based curry broth, chicken, soft egg noodles, pickled cabbage, shallots, lime, and crispy egg noodles
Stir Fry Noodles
- Pad Thai$16.95
Rice noodles, string beans, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts, eggs, and red onions
- Pad See Ew$16.95
Flat noodles, broccoli, chinese broccoli, and eggs
- Pad Kee Mao$16.95
Flat noodles, broccoli, chinese broccoli, tomatoes, basil leaves, bell peppers, eggs, carrots, and onions
- Spicy Udon$16.95
Stir-fried udon with chinese broccoli, tomatoes, basil leaves, bell peppers, chili paste, eggs, carrots, and onions
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$16.95
Carrots, scallions, tomatoes, chinese broccoli, onions, and eggs
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$16.95
Basil, chinese broccoli, string beans, bell peppers, onions, eggs, and carrots
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$16.95
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, and eggs
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, carrots, onions, scallions, and eggs
Entrees
- Spicy Basil Sauce$16.95
Basil leaves, onions, bell pepper, fresh chili, bamboo shoot, string beans, and garlic, served with rice
- Pad Prik Khing$16.95
String beans, kaffir lime leaves, carrots, and bell pepper
- Cashew Nut$16.95
Pineapple, cashew nuts, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, and chilli paste
- Ginger Sauce$16.95
Ginger, onions, scallions, carrots, and mushrooms
- Mixed Vegetables$16.95
Napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, string beans, bell peppers, onions, and cabbage
- Rama Sauce$16.95
Mixed vegetables mixed with peanut sauce
- Garlic Sauce$16.95
Mixed vegetables mixed with garlic sauce
- Pad Kra Pow$24.95
Basil leaves, onions, fresh chili, garlic, and fried egg
Curry
Khao Mun Gai (Chicken Over Rice)
- Steamed Chicken Over Rice$16.95Out of stock
Steamed chicken, ginger rice, daikon soup, served with ginger sauce
- Fried Chicken Over Rice$18.95Out of stock
Fried chicken, ginger rice, daikon soup, served with sweet chili sauce
- Combo Chicken Over Rice$24.95Out of stock
Steamed & fried chicken, ginger rice, daikon soup, served with ginger sauce and sweet chili sauce