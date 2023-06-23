Sedona Beer Co 465 Jordan Road

Agua Fresca Spiked Seltzer Variety 12 Pack To-Go

$35.00

Calidad Agua Fresca is a line of spiked, sparkling seltzers inspired by the traditional namesake beverage found across Mexico. Developed in collaboration with two expert flavorists from Mexico City, our Agua Frescas are sold as a variety 12-pack, featuring three flavors, each highlighted by a one-two punch of crisp, all natural flavors: Hibiscus ~ Watermelon: fruity and tart hibiscus meets fresh and juicy watermelon. The epitome of summer…in a can! Guava ~ Pineapple: vibrant tropical pineapple meets sweet and flowery guava. The duo you didn’t know you needed! Prickly Pear ~ Pomegranate: delicately sweet prickly pear meets bold and tangy pomegranate. A refreshing blend just waiting to be enjoyed. 5% ABV / 100 calories / Gluten-free / Made with real fruit & natural flavors