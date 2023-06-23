Sedona Beer Co 465 Jordan Road
Food
Starters & Shares
Chips & Salsa
Taco seasoned tortilla chips, fire-roasted salsa roja
Chipotle Hummus Platter
Spicy chipotle hummus with veggies and crackers
Summer Sausage Plate
Selection of sausages, beer mustard, raspberry chipotle sauce, and mostarda
Barbacoa Street Tacos
Porter marinated beef, salsa verde, cotija, watermelon radish, pickled onion, daikon sprouts, and corn tortilla
Burrata Classico
Fresh burrata, basil pesto, sun-dried tomato, toasted pine nuts, balsamic reduction, garlic crostini
Shrimp Street Tacos
Fries
Shoestring Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Ranch seasoning, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, buttermilk ranch, and green onion
Big Fat Greek Fries
Mediterranean seasoning, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pickled onion, feta, Greek dressing
Buffalo Blue Fries
Buffalo sauce, ranch, Gorgonzola crumbles, and green onion
Salads & More
The Main Thing
Burger of the Month
1/2 LB All beef patty, crispy bacon, American Cheese, aged Tillamook cheddar, pineapple, pickled beetroot, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, curried ketchup
Steak Frites
6 oz sirloin, chimichurri, and fries
The Drive Me Caprese Melt
Marinated whole milk mozzarella, basil pesto, heirloom tomato, balsamic glaze, garlic toasted ciabatta
The Motherclucker Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chile-garlic aioli, jicama slaw. Choice of traditional, miso-honey, buffalo, or Nashville hot (very spicy)
Adobe Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich *Vegan*
Pulled jackfruit, whiskey barbeque sauce, jicama slaw, sweet pickles, and avocado - Vegan
The Double Dad Bod Burger
Two - 4 oz beef patties, crispy bacon, Tillamook aged cheddar, caramelized onions, and Monsta sauce
Get Sauced
Ranch
Ketchup
Mayo
Mustard
Chipotle Ranch
Hot
Sriracha
Buffalo Sauce
Monsta Sauce
Nashville
Chile-garlic Aioli
Raspberry Chipotle
Green Goddess
Greek Vinaigrette
Whiskey BBQ
Curried Ketchup
Togarashi Ketchup
Jalapeño Aioli
Honey Mustard
Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Miso-Honey
Large Salsa
Small Salsa
Dessert
Beer
To Go Beer
Sedona Sunrise Light Lager To Go
Local Blue Corn and Malt; a crisp clean finish. Ready for refreshment when the mountains turn red. Tasting Notes: Crisp, Refreshing, Light Light Lager| 5.2% ABV
Shifty Brewers Pilsner To Go
Don't leave them alone for long or you'll end up with a crushable single malt lager that finishes their day early with a nice dash of award winning Cascade hops. Tasting Notes: Crisp, Juicy, Refreshing Pilsner | 5.5% ABV
Land Speed Louise Lager To Go
An ode to women in Land Speed Racing; breaking gender barriers & speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Tasting Notes: Limey, Minerally, Crispy Salt & Lime Lager | 5% ABV
Luna Azul Wheat Ale To Go
A classic wheat beer style localized. A dash of orange, hint of honey, and bready from Yavapai-Apache grown Sonoran wheat. Tasting Notes: Honey, Orange, Wheat Wheat Ale | 4.5% ABV
Diva Drink Fruit Beer To Go
A fruity showstopper enshrining a member's favorite in memory of her towering impact on us all. Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Raspberry, Prickly Pear, Pineapple Fruit Beer | 5.7% ABV
Tropical Haterade To Go
Pink Guava, Papaya, Mango a crushable, refreshing, sundrenched excuse to wax poetic on Untappd. Tasting Notes: Tropcial Fruit Bomb, Tart, Refreshing Kettle Sour | 5.1% ABV
West Coast of What IPA To Go
Sun, sand, malt, and hops; turns out it doesn't matter. Beer that tastes like beer should and brings that coastal feeling to wherever you unfold your chair. Tasting Notes: Big Citrus, Dank, Smooth West Coast IPA | 5.2% ABV
Unspervised Children Hazy IPA To Go
Inspired by the beer your parents drank while you ran amok, but with the newest trends. Put your feet up, relax, & let the tykes run free. Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit, Citrus Rind, Easy Drinking Hazy IPA | 6% ABV
Desert Trip Hazy IPA To Go
This citrusy hazy IPA will have you daydreaming of stumbling on a lush oasis while wandering the desert. Tasting Notes: Smooth, Citrus, Full Bodied Hazy IPA | 6.5% ABV
Where's the Vortex DIPA To Go
Lost in the swirling energy, a DIPA to loose yourself in. Honestly, your friends won't know you never actually found it. Tasting Notes: Tangerine, Floral, Slightly Sweet DIPA | 9.5% ABV
Red Rock Lager To Go
Enjoy the refreshing views while taking in this delicious lager made to emulate the red rocks of Sedona. Tasting Notes: Malty, Light, Easy Drinking Amber Lager | 6% ABV
8 Miles to Nowhere Baltic Porter To Go
A new plan; lose yourself in the layers of chocolate, coffee, marshmallow, and graham cracker. Even if never made it to to the punchline; a beer to never let go. Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Coffee, Marshmallow, Graham Cracker Baltic Porter | 5.8% ABV
Sun VIbes 500ml Bottle To Go
2023 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Barrel-aged Golden Sour | 5.9% ABV. A mellow, golden, funk train rolling through gentle fields of crisp malt. Cotton ball clouds carrying notes of apricot, blackberry, suaviogn blanc, and a lazy afternoon in the shade.
Busted Crust 500ml Bottle To Go
2022 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Barrel-aged dark sour | 8.8% ABV. An adventure bottled; layers of microflora disturbed by off-trail wandering. Mazikeen the barrel shines in this rich, tart sour. No matter where you adventure after this beer, stay on the damn
Low Level Crossing 500ml Bottle To Go
2023 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Barrel-aged ruby sour | 5.7% ABV. Overtopped with melon, grape, a storm surge of raspberry, and intermittent flotsam of a malty finish. A beer that'll wash you away
Cherry Imperium 500ml Bottle To Go
2022 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Fruited dark sour | 13.1% ABV. Annexed by tart cherries and clean lactobacillus sourness, a robust dark ale that fights back with deep molasses and malt sweetness, finishing with unrefined cocoa. An insurgently dark beer for p
Big Red Abomination 500ml Bottle To Go
2021 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Imperial red ale | 9.5% ABV. Too much of just about everything but it all balances out in the end. A fun, juicy twist on a barleywine
Sandstone 500ml Bottle To Go
2022 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Barleywine lager | 10.0% ABV. A classic American barleywine with a big malt backbone and bright American hops, but with a little secret hidden in its layers... It's lager
Black Moon, Bourbon Breakfast 500ml Bottle To Go
2022 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Imperial bourbon stout | 10.3% ABV. A luxurious dark treat; mysterious with layers of rich espresso, dark chocolate, bourbon, and molasses. Perfect for you and the bad moon rising
Pastry Memories 500ml Bottle To Go
Wine
TO GO Wine
June Shine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha Single Can To-Go
6% ABV. June Shine Hard Kombucha Red wine fans, this one's for you. Brewed with organic açaí and blueberries for a subtle earthiness that satisfies like a glass of wine, but refreshes like a JuneShine.
June Shine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha 6-Pack To-Go
6% ABV. June Shine Hard Kombucha Red wine fans, this one's for you. Brewed with organic açaí and blueberries for a subtle earthiness that satisfies like a glass of wine, but refreshes like a JuneShine.
Agua Fresca Spiked Seltzer Single Can To-Go
Calidad Agua Fresca is a line of spiked, sparkling seltzers inspired by the traditional namesake beverage found across Mexico. Developed in collaboration with two expert flavorists from Mexico City. 5% ABV / 100 calories / Gluten-free / Made with real fruit & natural flavors
Agua Fresca Spiked Seltzer Variety 12 Pack To-Go
Calidad Agua Fresca is a line of spiked, sparkling seltzers inspired by the traditional namesake beverage found across Mexico. Developed in collaboration with two expert flavorists from Mexico City, our Agua Frescas are sold as a variety 12-pack, featuring three flavors, each highlighted by a one-two punch of crisp, all natural flavors: Hibiscus ~ Watermelon: fruity and tart hibiscus meets fresh and juicy watermelon. The epitome of summer…in a can! Guava ~ Pineapple: vibrant tropical pineapple meets sweet and flowery guava. The duo you didn’t know you needed! Prickly Pear ~ Pomegranate: delicately sweet prickly pear meets bold and tangy pomegranate. A refreshing blend just waiting to be enjoyed. 5% ABV / 100 calories / Gluten-free / Made with real fruit & natural flavors
Albright Pear Cider Single Can To-Go
6% ABV. Bivouac Cider Floral, tannic, vanilla. Like Strolling through the orchard as Summer turns to Fall and crisp pears ripen in the warm sun. Semi-dry.
Albright Pear Cider 4 Pack To-Go
6% ABV. Bivouac Cider Floral, tannic, vanilla. Like Strolling through the orchard as Summer turns to Fall and crisp pears ripen in the warm sun. Semi-dry.
Two Towns Prickly Pearadise Cider Single Can To-Go
5.3% ABV. Fruity and earthy, Prickly Pearadise brings some desert flare to the PNW. We use a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis, proving that a little paradise can be found even in the prickliest of places.
Two Towns Prickly Pearadise Cider 6 Pack To-Go
5.3% ABV. Fruity and earthy, Prickly Pearadise brings some desert flare to the PNW. We use a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis, proving that a little paradise can be found even in the prickliest of places.
Drinking Horn Blue-tooth Blueberry Mead 500 Ml To-Go
Blueberry Mead, 13% ABV, semi-sweet, juicy, and still. Named after King Harold Gormson who united all the Danes into one kingdom. It was rumored that he drank so much blueberry mead that it turned his teeth blue.
Black Box Chardonnay 3 Ltr To-Go
13.5% ABV - Monterey, California - A rich palate boasting tropical mango and pineapple aromas, with subtle hints of oak. Black Box Wines Chardonnay has excellent depth and structure that leads to a focused, complex finish.
Black Box Rosé 3 Ltr To-Go
12.5% ABV. California - Enticing aromas and flavors of fresh strawberry, watermelon and crisp white peach. Light, refreshing and suitably fruit-forward, leading to a distinctively dry finish.
Black Box Pinot Noir 3 Ltr To-Go
13.5 % ABV. California - Features enticing aromas of strawberry and red cherry with complementary notes of toasty oak. Fresh berry and cocoa flavors lead to a delicate, lingering finish.
Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon 3 Ltr To-Go
13.5 % ABV. Chile - Black Box Wines Cabernet Sauvignon is full-bodied, displaying enticing aromas of black currant, toasty oak, and a hint of vanilla. Ripe blackberries and chocolate fill the palate with balanced tannins that lead to a soft, lingering finish.