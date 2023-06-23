Sedona Beer Co 465 Jordan Road

Food

Starters & Shares

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Taco seasoned tortilla chips, fire-roasted salsa roja

Chipotle Hummus Platter

$9.50

Spicy chipotle hummus with veggies and crackers

Summer Sausage Plate

$15.00

Selection of sausages, beer mustard, raspberry chipotle sauce, and mostarda

Barbacoa Street Tacos

$15.00

Porter marinated beef, salsa verde, cotija, watermelon radish, pickled onion, daikon sprouts, and corn tortilla

Burrata Classico

$16.00

Fresh burrata, basil pesto, sun-dried tomato, toasted pine nuts, balsamic reduction, garlic crostini

Shrimp Street Tacos

$15.00

Fries

Shoestring Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$16.00

Ranch seasoning, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, buttermilk ranch, and green onion

Big Fat Greek Fries

$16.00

Mediterranean seasoning, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pickled onion, feta, Greek dressing

Buffalo Blue Fries

$16.00

Buffalo sauce, ranch, Gorgonzola crumbles, and green onion

Salads & More

Grains-n-Greens Bowl

$14.00

Farro, quinoa, greens, marinated tomato, toasted seeds, crispy chickpeas, avocado, and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Summer Pub Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, carrot, radish, cucumber, cherry tomato, pistachios, cotija, green goddess

The Main Thing

Burger of the Month

$20.00

1/2 LB All beef patty, crispy bacon, American Cheese, aged Tillamook cheddar, pineapple, pickled beetroot, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, curried ketchup

Steak Frites

$22.00

6 oz sirloin, chimichurri, and fries

The Drive Me Caprese Melt

$17.00

Marinated whole milk mozzarella, basil pesto, heirloom tomato, balsamic glaze, garlic toasted ciabatta

The Motherclucker Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chile-garlic aioli, jicama slaw. Choice of traditional, miso-honey, buffalo, or Nashville hot (very spicy)

Adobe Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich *Vegan*

$17.00

Pulled jackfruit, whiskey barbeque sauce, jicama slaw, sweet pickles, and avocado - Vegan

The Double Dad Bod Burger

$17.50

Two - 4 oz beef patties, crispy bacon, Tillamook aged cheddar, caramelized onions, and Monsta sauce

Get Sauced

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Monsta Sauce

$0.50

Nashville

$0.50

Chile-garlic Aioli

$0.50

Raspberry Chipotle

$0.50

Green Goddess

$0.50

Greek Vinaigrette

$0.50

Whiskey BBQ

$0.50

Curried Ketchup

$0.50

Togarashi Ketchup

$0.50

Jalapeño Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Miso-Honey

$0.50

Large Salsa

$4.00

Small Salsa

$1.00

Dessert

Strawberry-buttermilk Panna Cotta

$10.00

Strawberry infused buttermilk panna cotta, pastry crumble, macerated strawberries

Chocolate Cherry Pot De Creme

Chocolate Cherry Pot De Creme

$10.00

Chocolate mousse, bourbon-soaked cherries, pomegranate cream, and chocolate shavings

Beer

To Go Beer

Sun, sand, malt, and hops; turns out it doesn't matter. Beer that tastes like beer should and brings that coastal feeling to wherever you unfold your chair.
Sedona Sunrise Light Lager To Go

$15.00+

Local Blue Corn and Malt; a crisp clean finish. Ready for refreshment when the mountains turn red. Tasting Notes: Crisp, Refreshing, Light Light Lager| 5.2% ABV

Shifty Brewers Pilsner To Go

$16.00+

Don't leave them alone for long or you'll end up with a crushable single malt lager that finishes their day early with a nice dash of award winning Cascade hops. Tasting Notes: Crisp, Juicy, Refreshing Pilsner | 5.5% ABV

Land Speed Louise Lager To Go

$17.00+

An ode to women in Land Speed Racing; breaking gender barriers & speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Tasting Notes: Limey, Minerally, Crispy Salt & Lime Lager | 5% ABV

Luna Azul Wheat Ale To Go

$15.00+

A classic wheat beer style localized. A dash of orange, hint of honey, and bready from Yavapai-Apache grown Sonoran wheat. Tasting Notes: Honey, Orange, Wheat Wheat Ale | 4.5% ABV

Diva Drink Fruit Beer To Go

$17.00+

A fruity showstopper enshrining a member's favorite in memory of her towering impact on us all. Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Raspberry, Prickly Pear, Pineapple Fruit Beer | 5.7% ABV

Tropical Haterade To Go

$17.00+

Pink Guava, Papaya, Mango a crushable, refreshing, sundrenched excuse to wax poetic on Untappd. Tasting Notes: Tropcial Fruit Bomb, Tart, Refreshing Kettle Sour | 5.1% ABV

West Coast of What IPA To Go

$17.00+

Sun, sand, malt, and hops; turns out it doesn't matter. Beer that tastes like beer should and brings that coastal feeling to wherever you unfold your chair. Tasting Notes: Big Citrus, Dank, Smooth West Coast IPA | 5.2% ABV

Unspervised Children Hazy IPA To Go

$17.00+

Inspired by the beer your parents drank while you ran amok, but with the newest trends. Put your feet up, relax, & let the tykes run free. Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit, Citrus Rind, Easy Drinking Hazy IPA | 6% ABV

Desert Trip Hazy IPA To Go

$17.00+

This citrusy hazy IPA will have you daydreaming of stumbling on a lush oasis while wandering the desert. Tasting Notes: Smooth, Citrus, Full Bodied Hazy IPA | 6.5% ABV

Where's the Vortex DIPA To Go

$19.00+

Lost in the swirling energy, a DIPA to loose yourself in. Honestly, your friends won't know you never actually found it. Tasting Notes: Tangerine, Floral, Slightly Sweet DIPA | 9.5% ABV

Red Rock Lager To Go

$16.00+

Enjoy the refreshing views while taking in this delicious lager made to emulate the red rocks of Sedona. Tasting Notes: Malty, Light, Easy Drinking Amber Lager | 6% ABV

8 Miles to Nowhere Baltic Porter To Go

$17.00+

A new plan; lose yourself in the layers of chocolate, coffee, marshmallow, and graham cracker. Even if never made it to to the punchline; a beer to never let go. Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Coffee, Marshmallow, Graham Cracker Baltic Porter | 5.8% ABV

Sun VIbes 500ml Bottle To Go

$17.00

2023 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Barrel-aged Golden Sour | 5.9% ABV. A mellow, golden, funk train rolling through gentle fields of crisp malt. Cotton ball clouds carrying notes of apricot, blackberry, suaviogn blanc, and a lazy afternoon in the shade.

Busted Crust 500ml Bottle To Go

$16.00

2022 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Barrel-aged dark sour | 8.8% ABV. An adventure bottled; layers of microflora disturbed by off-trail wandering. Mazikeen the barrel shines in this rich, tart sour. No matter where you adventure after this beer, stay on the damn

Low Level Crossing 500ml Bottle To Go

$17.00

2023 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Barrel-aged ruby sour | 5.7% ABV. Overtopped with melon, grape, a storm surge of raspberry, and intermittent flotsam of a malty finish. A beer that'll wash you away

Cherry Imperium 500ml Bottle To Go

$19.50

2022 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Fruited dark sour | 13.1% ABV. Annexed by tart cherries and clean lactobacillus sourness, a robust dark ale that fights back with deep molasses and malt sweetness, finishing with unrefined cocoa. An insurgently dark beer for p

Big Red Abomination 500ml Bottle To Go

$17.00

2021 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Imperial red ale | 9.5% ABV. Too much of just about everything but it all balances out in the end. A fun, juicy twist on a barleywine

Sandstone 500ml Bottle To Go

$16.50

2022 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Barleywine lager | 10.0% ABV. A classic American barleywine with a big malt backbone and bright American hops, but with a little secret hidden in its layers... It's lager

Black Moon, Bourbon Breakfast 500ml Bottle To Go

$17.50Out of stock

2022 vintage | 500 ml bottle. Imperial bourbon stout | 10.3% ABV. A luxurious dark treat; mysterious with layers of rich espresso, dark chocolate, bourbon, and molasses. Perfect for you and the bad moon rising

Pastry Memories 500ml Bottle To Go

$17.00

Wine

TO GO Wine

June Shine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha Single Can To-Go

$8.50

6% ABV. June Shine Hard Kombucha Red wine fans, this one's for you. Brewed with organic açaí and blueberries for a subtle earthiness that satisfies like a glass of wine, but refreshes like a JuneShine.

June Shine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha 6-Pack To-Go

$22.00

6% ABV. June Shine Hard Kombucha Red wine fans, this one's for you. Brewed with organic açaí and blueberries for a subtle earthiness that satisfies like a glass of wine, but refreshes like a JuneShine.

Agua Fresca Spiked Seltzer Single Can To-Go

$8.50

Calidad Agua Fresca is a line of spiked, sparkling seltzers inspired by the traditional namesake beverage found across Mexico. Developed in collaboration with two expert flavorists from Mexico City. 5% ABV / 100 calories / Gluten-free / Made with real fruit & natural flavors

Agua Fresca Spiked Seltzer Variety 12 Pack To-Go

$35.00

Calidad Agua Fresca is a line of spiked, sparkling seltzers inspired by the traditional namesake beverage found across Mexico. Developed in collaboration with two expert flavorists from Mexico City, our Agua Frescas are sold as a variety 12-pack, featuring three flavors, each highlighted by a one-two punch of crisp, all natural flavors: Hibiscus ~ Watermelon: fruity and tart hibiscus meets fresh and juicy watermelon. The epitome of summer…in a can! Guava ~ Pineapple: vibrant tropical pineapple meets sweet and flowery guava. The duo you didn’t know you needed! Prickly Pear ~ Pomegranate: delicately sweet prickly pear meets bold and tangy pomegranate. A refreshing blend just waiting to be enjoyed. 5% ABV / 100 calories / Gluten-free / Made with real fruit & natural flavors

Albright Pear Cider Single Can To-Go

$8.50

6% ABV. Bivouac Cider Floral, tannic, vanilla. Like Strolling through the orchard as Summer turns to Fall and crisp pears ripen in the warm sun. Semi-dry.

Albright Pear Cider 4 Pack To-Go

$20.00

6% ABV. Bivouac Cider Floral, tannic, vanilla. Like Strolling through the orchard as Summer turns to Fall and crisp pears ripen in the warm sun. Semi-dry.

Two Towns Prickly Pearadise Cider Single Can To-Go

$8.50

5.3% ABV. Fruity and earthy, Prickly Pearadise brings some desert flare to the PNW. We use a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis, proving that a little paradise can be found even in the prickliest of places.

Two Towns Prickly Pearadise Cider 6 Pack To-Go

$25.00

5.3% ABV. Fruity and earthy, Prickly Pearadise brings some desert flare to the PNW. We use a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis, proving that a little paradise can be found even in the prickliest of places.

Drinking Horn Blue-tooth Blueberry Mead 500 Ml To-Go

$25.00

Blueberry Mead, 13% ABV, semi-sweet, juicy, and still. Named after King Harold Gormson who united all the Danes into one kingdom. It was rumored that he drank so much blueberry mead that it turned his teeth blue.

Black Box Chardonnay 3 Ltr To-Go

$35.00

13.5% ABV - Monterey, California - A rich palate boasting tropical mango and pineapple aromas, with subtle hints of oak. Black Box Wines Chardonnay has excellent depth and structure that leads to a focused, complex finish.

Black Box Rosé 3 Ltr To-Go

$8.00

12.5% ABV. California - Enticing aromas and flavors of fresh strawberry, watermelon and crisp white peach. Light, refreshing and suitably fruit-forward, leading to a distinctively dry finish.

Black Box Pinot Noir 3 Ltr To-Go

$35.00

13.5 % ABV. California - Features enticing aromas of strawberry and red cherry with complementary notes of toasty oak. Fresh berry and cocoa flavors lead to a delicate, lingering finish.

Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon 3 Ltr To-Go

$35.00

13.5 % ABV. Chile - Black Box Wines Cabernet Sauvignon is full-bodied, displaying enticing aromas of black currant, toasty oak, and a hint of vanilla. Ripe blackberries and chocolate fill the palate with balanced tannins that lead to a soft, lingering finish.

Sober Living

Kombucha

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Available till 6 pm

Soda

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hop Water

$5.00

Life Cider

$8.00

Athletic Non-alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Merchandise

Drinkware

Taster Glass

$5.00

10 Oz Glass

$5.00

ORD Pint Glass

$5.00

1st Anniversary Glassware

$40.00

2022 Glassware

$16.00

20 Oz 2021 Glass

$16.00

4th Anniversary Glassware

$16.00

Drinktank 32 Oz Insulated Growler

$65.00

Drinktank 64 Oz Insulated Growler

$89.00

Camping Mug

$18.00

Stickers

1 Sticker

$1.50

4 Stickers

$5.00

Hats

Hat - Embroidered

$28.00

Other Merch

2 Pairs Hop Socks

$20.00

4 Stickers

$5.00

Beanie

$28.00

Blanket

$15.00

Bottle Opener

$8.50

Hop Socks

$12.00

SBC Membership

$125.00

Slap Koozie

$8.00

Sticker

$1.50

Two Blankets

$25.00

Wood Magnet

$10.00

Metal Signs

$35.00

Black T-Shirt

XS T-Shirt Black

$28.00

SMALL T-Shirt 2022 Black

$28.00

MED T-Shirt 2022 Black

$28.00

LARGE T-Shirt 2022 Black

$28.00

XL T-Shirt 2022 Black

$28.00

XXL T-Shirt 2022 Black

$28.00

XXXL T-Shirt 2022 Black

$28.00

Green T-Shirt

XS T-Shirt Green

$28.00

SMALL T-Shirt Green

$28.00

MED T-Shirt Green

$28.00

LARGE T-Shirt Green

$28.00

XL T-Shirt Green

$28.00

XXL T-Shirt Green

$28.00

XXX T-Shirt Green

$28.00

Orange T-Shirt

XS T-Shirt Orange

$28.00

Small T-Shirt Orange

$28.00

Medium T-Shirt Orange

$28.00

Large T-Shirt Orange

$28.00

XL T-Shirt Orange

$28.00

XXL T-Shirt Orange

$28.00Out of stock

XXXL T-Shirt Orange

$28.00Out of stock

Navy T-Shirt

XS T-Shirt Navy

$28.00

Small T-Shirt Navy

$28.00

Medium T-Shirt Navy

$28.00Out of stock

Large T-Shirt Navy

$28.00Out of stock

XL T-Shirt Navy

$28.00Out of stock

XXL T-Shirt Navy

$28.00Out of stock

XXXL T-Shirt 2023 Navy

$28.00Out of stock

Navy Tank

XS Tank 2023 Navy

$28.00

SMALL Tank 2023 Navy

$28.00Out of stock

MED Tank 2023 Navy

$28.00

LARGE Tank 2023 Navy

$28.00

XL Tank 2023 Navy

$28.00

XXL Tank 2023 Navy

$28.00

XXXL Tank 2023 Navy

$28.00Out of stock

XS Tank 2023 Navy (Copy)

$28.00

Tie Dye Long Sleeve

XS Tie Dye Long Sleeve

$38.00

Small Tie Dye Long Sleeve

$38.00

Medium Tie Dye Long Sleeve

$38.00

Large Tie Dye Long Sleeve

$38.00

XL Tie Dye Long Sleeve

$38.00

XXL Tie Dye Long Sleeve

$38.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

XS Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00

SMALL Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00Out of stock

MEDIUM Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00

LARGE Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00Out of stock

XL Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00Out of stock

XXL Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00Out of stock

XXX Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00Out of stock

Pride 2022

XS Pride T-Shirt

$30.00

Small Pride T-Shirt

$30.00

Medium Pride T-Shirt

$30.00

Large Pride T-Shirt

$30.00

XL Pride T-Shirt

$30.00

XXL Pride T-Shirt

$30.00

XXXL Pride T-Shirt

$30.00

ORD Pride Trucker Hat

$28.00