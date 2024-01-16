Seize the Bagel - Cascade Park 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Suite #C3
Food In Store
Bag Fee
Bagels
- Avocado Bagel Toast$6.00
Bagel of choice served open-faced with double avocado, everything seeds and Cholula hot sauce.
- Bagel + 2 oz Side of Cream Cheese$3.00
- Bagel + Butter$3.00
Bagel with choice of butter; Add on if you'd like!
- Bagel + Butter + Jam/Honey$3.75
- Bagel + Cream Cheese$4.25
Choice of bagel and your choice of cream cheese (many flavors to choose from, including vegan cream cheese flavors!).
- Bagel + Honey$3.00
- Bagel + Jam$3.00
- Bagel + Lox Cream Cheese$5.50
Choice of bagel spread with our nova lox cream cheese.
- Bagel + PB$4.25
Choice of bagel with crunchy peanut butter.
- Bagel + PBJ$4.75
Choice of bagel with peanut butter and strawberry jam.
- Bagel + Salmon Mousse$5.50
Choice of bagel with our salmon mousse spread.
- Bagel - Single$1.35
Bagel as is... choose your flavor!
- Baker's Dozen$15.00
Choose 13 bagel flavors from our large selection.
- Half Dozen$7.50
- Work Place Special$22.50
Our quick + easy Work Place Special comes with a dozen bagels of your choice, unsliced and bagged with two 8oz tubs of cream cheese.
Cafe Drinks
- Americano$3.00
Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
- Blackberry White Mocha$5.00
Espresso + steamed milk + blackberry + white chocolate!
- Cafe Latte$4.00
Espresso at the bottom, layered with steamed milk and thin layer of foam.
- Cafe Mocha$4.50
Infusion of espresso, steamed milk and rich chocolate.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
An espresso drink built from the bottom up: vanilla flavoring, steamed milk, foam, espresso with a caramel drizzle.
- Chai Latte$4.50
Tiger Spice Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)
- Cold Brew$4.50
Espresso beans ground and soaked at room temperature water for 12 hours or more ... A super-smooth, less acidic, and highly caffeinated coffee.
- Drip Coffee$3.00
House-brewed, dark roast, drip coffee.
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot chocolate, classic or vegan.
- Hot Coffee Box$20.00
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!
- Hot Tea$3.00
We carry local fav, Smith Tea, in six varieties.
- London Fog$4.25
We start with Lord Bergamot Smith Tea, add steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.
- Pistachio Cold Brew with Cold Foam$5.50
Our smooth, sweet vanilla cold brew, topped with pistachio cold foam!
- Pistachio Latte$5.00
A creamy, nutty blend... Espresso + steamed milk + nutty pistachio!
- Raspberry White Mocha$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, with white chocolate and raspberry flavorings.
- Salted Caramel Mocha$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and caramel flavoring finished with a touch of sea salt.
- Snickerdoodle Latte$5.00
Cinnamon, vanilla + brown sugar swirled in steamed milk and espresso!
- Steamer$3.00
Steamed milk with flavoring (No caffeine).
- Vegan Dirty Chai Latte$5.75
We now have a David Rio Chai / Espresso blend that is completely vegan! Choose your milk sub!
Desserts
- Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans$5.00
Mix of white and dark chocolate covered espresso beans.
- Cinnamon Bun$4.75
Our fresh, baked-from scratch, pull-apart brioche cinnamon bun with a buttery cream cheese frosting is an OG delight. Warm slightly for maximum enjoyment!
- Cookie: Chocolate Chip$3.25
Our over-sized, delicious, classic chocolate chip cookie!
- Cookie: Frosted Snickerdoodle$3.50
Our delicious Snickerdoodle, frosted with mint and semi sweet chocolate shavings (vegan).
- Cookie: Molasses$3.25
Our over-sized molasses cookie is chewy on the inside, with a crisp outside, surrounded in turbinado sugar (vegan)!
- Cookie: PNW Oatmeal Dream Pie$3.50
House-made nostalgia with real ingredients! Our upscale oatmeal sandwich has 2 chewy oatmeal cookies, filled with dried apricot, dried cherry + pecans, sandwiching a creamy filling.
- Cookie: White Chocolate Macadamia$3.25
- Cupcake$4.75
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, and garnished with candied peanuts (it's vegan!)!
- Danish$4.25
Our sweet brioche pastry, filled with tart lemon curd and blueberries.
- Hand Pie$4.75
A delicious combination of sweet apple, walnut and caramel goodness.
- Muffin$4.25
Our house-made, jumbo-sized banana muffin with chocolate chips and a crumb topping that tastes like Grandma's, only better!
- Scone$4.25
Made from scratch, raspberry and white chocolate scone, covered in almond vanilla glaze, garnished with raspberry dust and mini white chocolate chips.
Egg Sandos
- The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)$5.00
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!
- The Degen$8.25
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato herb cream cheese on a Hot 'n Spicy bagel.
- The Supreme$8.25
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel.
Frozen Drinks
- Frozen Blackberry White Mocha$5.75
Frozen blended coffee, blackberry and white mocha flavors!
- Frozen Blended Coffee$5.00
Dairy-based blended coffee in two flavors.
- Frozen Butterbeer$5.75
Harry and friends inspired us to create our own espresso version of butterbeer. Top it with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle... it'll transport you straight to Hogsmeade.
- Frozen Fruit Smoothie$5.00
Dr. Smoothie dairy-free fruit smoothies in several flavors.
Iced + Bottled Drinks
- Columbia Gorge Juice (Bottled)$4.50
Fresh, 100% organic juices, with fruit sourced locally from Columbia Gorge Juice.
- Fountain Drinks$3.00
Our fountain drink line up includes coke products, tea and juice.
- Fresh Lemonade$3.50
Refreshing, tart lemonade: Add a flavor if you'd like!
- Fresh Orange Juice$3.50
Fresh, cold, tart OJ!
- Kombucha (Bottled)$4.75
- Milk (Bottled)$3.50
Darigold in three flavors!
- Red Bull (Canned)$4.75
Get energized with canned Red Bull + Lion Heart Kombucha!
- Soda (Bottled)$3.50
Bottled Coke products.
- Spring in a Cup$4.25
Layered sweet green tea, fresh lemonade and raspberry!
- STB Energy Quencher$5.25
Quench your thirst and energize your mind! Choose your flavor, choose your energy source (also see featured seasonal Quenchers)
- Tea (Bottled)$3.50
Gold Peak Tea in two flavors
- Water (Bottled)$3.50
Bottled Smart Water
Packaged Spreads
Salads + Sides
- Bagel Chips
New!! Our house-made Everything Bagel Chips (v) served with a generous portion of cream cheese, salmon mousse or lox cream cheese! For vegan option, simply choose a vegan cream cheese flavor!
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup (+ Bagel Chips)$5.50
STB fav, creamy, cheesy broccoli soup comes with our house-made bagel chips for dunking.
- Fresh Cut Fruit
Seasonal fresh cut fruit, two sizes.
- Fruit + Yogurt Parfait$4.50
Fresh strawberries layered in vanilla yogurt, with a side of Bob's Red Mill granola (nut-free).
- Kettle Chips$2.50
Kettle Chips + our new house-made Everything Bagel Chips!!
- Mac + Cheese (+ Bagel Chips)$5.50
Our creamy and satisfying White Cheddar Macaroni + Cheese, served with a side of house-made Everything Bagel Chips!
- Pulled Pork Taco Salad (+ Bagel Chips)$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, Cubano pulled pork, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!
- Vegan Avocado Taco Salad (+ Bagel Chips)$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!
Second Chance
Signature Sandos
- Beef Dip$10.50
Updated! Our Beef Dip features hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions and NOW garlic chive cream cheese (new!), all on your bagel of choice, with a side of au jus.
- BLATT$10.50
Our BLATT (formally known as the Turkey Club or BLT) includes Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado (new!), Turkey, Tomato and mayo on the bagel of your choice!
- Build Your Own Deli Sando$9.50
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich! Choose bagel (v/o), meat (v/o, cheese (v/o) and deli toppings... Add on if you choose!
- Cubano$10.50
Updated! It's the Cubano you know and love, with some additions! Our Cubano now includes garlic-citrus Pork, ham (new), bacon (new), swiss, pickle, honey mustard (new)... all on a Snickerdoodle bagel (new), to give you all the taste sensations!
- Reuben$10.50
Your choice of bagel with hot pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut, and reuben sauce on the bagel of your choice!
- S.TB$9.50
Updated! S.TB (formally known as South of the Border) includes our all-natural chicken breast, pepper jack cheese (new), jalapeño cream cheese, romaine lettuce, cilantro (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) with a lime sour cream drizzle (new!) on a Jalapeño bagel!
- Super Nova$11.50
Updated! Our Super Nova Lox sandwich has Nova lox, plain cream cheese, cucumber (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) and capers on the bagel of your choice!
- Very Veggie$9.50
Updated! Our Very Veggie sandwich has been slightly updated to include avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers, pickled red onion (new), romaine, cilantro (new), and veggie cream cheese (v/o)... all on the bagel of your choice!
Student Specials
Retail / Merch
STB Merch
- Gift Card
Seize The Bagel gift card in different denominations.
- STB T-shirt$22.50
Let the #circulargoodness abound! Super soft comfortable unisex fit, poly-cotton blend. Abstract dozen bagels on front, circular goodness on the back... Designed by our daughter, right here in Vancouver, WA!
- STB Hat$20.00
Mesh back, fully adjustable. One size fits all.
- STB Diner Mug$12.00
Our 10 oz diner mug in light gray. Carpe caffeine on the front, STB logo on the back.
- Tote Bag - BAGEL LOVER$10.00
The perfect gift for yourself, or the Bagel Lover in your life!
- Tote Bag - CIRCULAR GOODNESS$10.00
Send bagels and goodies in this Circular Goodness tote!
- STB Everything Seasoning$7.50
Our seasoning blend for our Everything Bagels packaged for take home, gifting, etc. ... Bagel not included. ;)
Catering
- Afternoon Delight Box$45.00
A fantabulous selection of baked goods (12 goodies total)! Mix it up and choose from our house-made Cinnamon Buns, Apple Dulce Hand Pies, Scones (White Chocolate Raspberry or Blueberry Lavender) + Cookies (PNW Oatmeal Dream Pies or Frosted Snickerdoodle). *This box contains nuts.
- Apple Dulce Hand Pie Packs
Featured Flavor: Apple Dulce; available in 4- or 12-Packs!
- BYO Sando Trays (serves 12)$125.00
Select your bagel flavors, deli meats, deli cheeses + toppings, and let your guests build their own bagel sandwich! Serves 12. (Flavors divided evenly, unless specified in comments.)
- Carrot Cake Cupcake Pack
Our delicious carrot cupcakes in 4- and 12-packs
- Catered Bagel Chips + Dip
House-made Everything Bagel Chips with your choice of cream cheese to dip! Choose Group serving for 4-6 people (each) or individual sets for everyone!
- Cinnamon Bun Packs
Our pull-apart brioche Cinnamon Buns with a buttery cream cheese frosting. Oh and don't forget to warm slightly (in oven) for maximum enjoyment!
- Danish Packs
Choose Lemon Blueberry or Boston Cream Pie danish flavors (or both!) and whether you'd like a 4- or 12-pack.
- Epic Cookie Packs
Our over-sized cookies, with choice of flavor (chocolate chip or molasses) and pack size.
- Fresh Fruit Bowl
A variety* of fresh cut fruit available in two sizes (*usually includes strawberries, pineapple, melon and blueberries).
- Frosted Lemon Snickerdoodle Packs
Frosted Lemon Snickerdoodle cookies (vegan), available in 4-packs and 12-packs!
- Hot Coffee Box$20.00
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!
- Hot Tea Box$20.00
Hot Tea Box: Includes 12 Smith Tea bags (2 of each variety)
- Individual Fruit Cups, 4-Pack (8 oz each)$12.00
Individual servings of fresh fruit, available in sets of four. Includes forks.
- Individual Parfait Cups, 4-Pack (8 oz each) with Granola on side$12.00
Our Parfait 4-Packs include four small vanilla yogurt / fresh fruit cups, along with four 2 oz. packages of Bob's Red Mill Granola. Includes spoons.
- Lemonade: Gallon$15.00
Lemonade serves 12, includes cups.
- Morning Sweets Box$45.00
A delightful mixed selection of our house-made Muffins (Banana Chocolate Chip + Coffee Cake), Danish (Lemon Blueberry + Boston Cream Pie) and Scones (Blueberry Lavender + White Raspberry Chocolate)!
- Muffin Packs
Your choice of Banana Chocolate Chip or Coffee Cake Cinnamon Streusel muffins (or both)!
- Orange Juice: Gallon$15.00
OJ serves 12, includes cups.
- PNW Oatmeal Dream Pie Packs
Our upscale oatmeal sandwich cookie in packs of 4 or 12: Chewy oatmeal, dried apricot, dried cherry + pecans with a creamy filling.
- Scone Packs
Choose Raspberry White Chocolate, Blueberry Lavender or mix!
- Su Special (Dozen Sliced Bagels + Dozen Cream Cheese Servings)$28.50
A dozen sliced bagels (option to individually wrap) with a dozen individual servings of cream cheese!! Includes knives + napkins.
- Super Nova Lox Tray (serves 12)$160.00
Your choice of a dozen sliced bagels (divided evenly unless otherwise noted), sliced Nova Lox, plain cream cheese, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber and capers. Includes tongs, plates, knives + napkins. Serves 12.
- The Basic Egg Sando Tray (serves 12)$60.00
A dozen hot, individually wrapped Basic Sandos, served in a hot-hold pan. Choice of bagel flavor (divided evenly), egg omelet (v/o) and cheddar (v/o). Add a hot pan of breakfast meats or a cold tray of veggies if you'd like! Includes plates + napkins.
- Vegan Snickers Cupcake Pack
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, garnished with candied peanuts, available in 4-packs and 12-packs.
Food OO
Egg Sandos All Day
- The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)$5.00
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!
- The Degen$8.25
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato herb cream cheese on a Hot 'n Spicy bagel.
- The Supreme$8.25
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel.
Signature Sandos
- Super Nova$11.50
Updated! Our Super Nova Lox sandwich has Nova lox, plain cream cheese, cucumber (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) and capers on the bagel of your choice!
- Beef Dip$10.50
Updated! Our Beef Dip features hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions and NOW garlic chive cream cheese (new!), all on your bagel of choice, with a side of au jus.
- Cubano$10.50
Updated! It's the Cubano you know and love, with some additions! Our Cubano now includes garlic-citrus Pork, ham (new), bacon (new), swiss, pickle, honey mustard (new)... all on a Snickerdoodle bagel (new), to give you all the taste sensations!
- Reuben$10.50
Your choice of bagel with hot pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut, and reuben sauce on the bagel of your choice!
- BLATT$10.50
Our BLATT (formally known as the Turkey Club or BLT) includes Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado (new!), Turkey, Tomato and mayo on the bagel of your choice!
- S.TB$9.50
Updated! S.TB (formally known as South of the Border) includes our all-natural chicken breast, pepper jack cheese (new), jalapeño cream cheese, romaine lettuce, cilantro (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) with a lime sour cream drizzle (new!) on a Jalapeño bagel!
- Very Veggie (v/o)$9.50
Updated! Our Very Veggie sandwich has been slightly updated to include avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers, pickled red onion (new), romaine, cilantro (new), and veggie cream cheese (v/o)... all on the bagel of your choice!
- Build Your Own Deli Sandwich (v/o)$9.50
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich! Choose bagel (v/o), meat (v/o, cheese (v/o) and deli toppings... Add on if you choose!
Bagels + Spreads
- Baker's Dozen$15.00
Choose 13 bagel flavors from our large selection.
- Work Place Special$22.50
Our quick + easy Work Place Special comes with a dozen bagels of your choice, unsliced and bagged with two 8oz tubs of cream cheese.
- Single Bagel$1.35
Bagel as is... choose your flavor!
- Featured: El Fuego Bagel with Roasted Hatch Chile Cream Cheese$4.25
El Fuego makes a come back (for a limited time)! Our featured bagel has a spicy twist with chipotle adobo, cilantro and parmesan... Try it with our featured spread, Roasted Hatch Chile Cream Cheese!
- Avocado Bagel Toast$6.00
Bagel of choice served open-faced with double avocado, everything seeds and Cholula hot sauce.
- Bagel with Cream Cheese + add-ons (v/o)$4.25
Choice of bagel and your choice of cream cheese (many flavors to choose from, including vegan cream cheese flavors!).
- Bagel with Lox Cream Cheese$5.50
Choice of bagel spread with our nova lox cream cheese.
- Bagel with Salmon Mousse$5.50
Choice of bagel with our salmon mousse spread.
- Bagel with Peanut Butter$4.25
Choice of bagel with crunchy peanut butter.
- Bagel with PB+J$4.75
Choice of bagel with peanut butter and strawberry jam.
- Bagel with Butter add-ons (v/o)$3.00
Bagel with choice of butter; Add on if you'd like!
- Packaged Salmon Mousse
Packaged salmon mousse in four sizes.
- Packaged Lox Cream Cheese
Packaged lox cream cheese in four sizes.
- Packaged Cream Cheese
Packaged cream cheese in four sizes.
Cafe Drinks
- Blackberry White Mocha (contains dairy)$5.00
Espresso + steamed milk + blackberry + white chocolate!
- Pistachio Latte (vegan option!)$5.00
A creamy, nutty blend... Espresso + steamed milk + nutty pistachio!
- Snickerdoodle Latte (vegan option!)$5.00
Cinnamon, vanilla + brown sugar swirled in steamed milk and espresso!
- Pistachio Cold Brew$5.50
Our smooth, sweet vanilla cold brew, topped with pistachio cold foam!
- Raspberry White Mocha$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, with white chocolate and raspberry flavorings.
- Salted Caramel Mocha$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and caramel flavoring finished with a touch of sea salt.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
An espresso drink built from the bottom up: vanilla flavoring, steamed milk, foam, espresso with a caramel drizzle.
- Cafe Mocha$4.50
Infusion of espresso, steamed milk and rich chocolate.
- Cafe Latte$4.00
Espresso at the bottom, layered with steamed milk and thin layer of foam.
- London Fog$4.25
We start with Lord Bergamot Smith Tea, add steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream.
- Cold Brew$4.50
Espresso beans ground and soaked at room temperature water for 12 hours or more ... A super-smooth, less acidic, and highly caffeinated coffee.
- Chai Latte (contains dairy)$4.50
Tiger Spice Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)
- Vanilla Chai Latte (contains dairy)$4.50
Elephant Vanilla Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)
- Vegan Dirty Chai Latte$5.75
We now have a David Rio Chai / Espresso blend that is completely vegan! Choose your milk sub!
- Hot Chocolate (v/o)$3.00
Hot chocolate, classic or vegan.
- Americano$3.00
Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
- House Drip Coffee, STB Dark Roast$3.00
House-brewed, dark roast, drip coffee.
- Hot Tea, by Smith (v)$3.00
We carry local fav, Smith Tea, in six varieties.
- Steamer$3.00
Steamed milk with flavoring (No caffeine).
- Hot Coffee Box$20.00
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!
Frozen Drinks
- Frozen Blackberry White Mocha (caffeinated, dairy-based)$5.75
Frozen blended coffee, blackberry and white mocha flavors!
- Frozen Butterbeer$5.75
Harry and friends inspired us to create our own espresso version of butterbeer. Top it with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle... it'll transport you straight to Hogsmeade.
- Frozen Blended Coffee$5.00
Dairy-based blended coffee in two flavors.
- Frozen Fruit Smoothie$5.00
Dr. Smoothie dairy-free fruit smoothies in several flavors.
Ice Cold Drinks
- Spring in a Cup$4.25
Layered sweet green tea, fresh lemonade and raspberry!
- Spring Energy Quenchers$5.25
Try our new springy flavor choices, with either Red Bull or Gold Lotus for energy!
- STB Energy Quencher$4.50
Quench your thirst and energize your mind! Choose your flavor, choose your energy source (also see featured seasonal Quenchers)
- Bottled Organic Columbia Gorge Juices$4.50
Fresh, 100% organic juices, with fruit sourced locally from Columbia Gorge Juice.
- Fresh Orange Juice$3.50
Fresh, cold, tart OJ!
- Fresh Lemonade ( flavors)!!$3.50
Refreshing, tart lemonade: Add a flavor if you'd like!
- Energy Drinks: Red Bull + Kombucha$4.75
Get energized with canned Red Bull + Lion Heart Kombucha!
- Bottled Soda$3.50
Bottled Coke products.
- Fountain Drinks$3.00
Our fountain drink line up includes coke products, tea and juice.
- Bottled Tea$3.50
Gold Peak Tea in two flavors
- Bottled Water$3.00
Bottled Smart Water
- Bottled Milk$3.50
Darigold in three flavors!
Salads + Sides
- Fresh Cut Fruit$3.00
Seasonal fresh cut fruit, two sizes.
- Strawberry + Yogurt Parfait$4.50
Fresh strawberries layered in vanilla yogurt, with a side of Bob's Red Mill granola (nut-free).
- Pulled Pork Taco Salad with House-Made Bagel Chips$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, Cubano pulled pork, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!
- Vegan Avocado Taco Salad with House-Made Bagel Chips (v)$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!
- White Cheddar Mac Cheese with House-Made Bagel Chips$5.50
Our creamy and satisfying White Cheddar Macaroni + Cheese, served with a side of house-made Everything Bagel Chips!
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup with House-Made Bagel Chips$5.50
STB fav, creamy, cheesy broccoli soup comes with our house-made bagel chips for dunking.
- Bagel Chips + Cream Cheese Dip (v/o)$6.00
New!! Our house-made Everything Bagel Chips (v) served with a generous portion of cream cheese, salmon mousse or lox cream cheese! For vegan option, simply choose a vegan cream cheese flavor!
- Chips$2.50
Kettle Chips + our new house-made Everything Bagel Chips!!