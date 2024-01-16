Seize The Bagel - Hazel Dell 9904 NE Hwy 99
Catering Orders (24-hour Notice)
Catering Online
- Afternoon Delight Box$45.00
A fantabulous selection of baked goods (12 goodies total)! Mix it up and choose from our house-made Cinnamon Buns, Apple Dulce Hand Pies, Scones (White Chocolate Raspberry or Blueberry Lavender) + Cookies (PNW Oatmeal Dream Pies or Frosted Snickerdoodle). *This box contains nuts.
- Apple Dulce Hand Pie Packs
Featured Flavor: Apple Dulce; available in 4- or 12-Packs!
- BYO Sando Trays (serves 12)$125.00
Select your bagel flavors, deli meats, deli cheeses + toppings, and let your guests build their own bagel sandwich! Serves 12. (Flavors divided evenly, unless specified in comments.)
- Cinnamon Bun Packs
Our pull-apart brioche Cinnamon Buns with a buttery cream cheese frosting. Oh and don't forget to warm slightly (in oven) for maximum enjoyment!
- Danish Packs
Choose Lemon Blueberry or Banana Cream Pie danish flavors (or both!) and whether you'd like a 4- or 12-pack.
- Fresh Fruit Bowl
A variety* of fresh cut fruit available in two sizes (*usually includes strawberries, pineapple, melon and blueberries).
- Hot Coffee Box$20.00
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!
- Hot Tea Box$20.00
Hot Tea Box: Hot water box comes with 12 individually packaged Smith Tea bags (2 each of: Lord Bergamot, British Brunch, White Petal, Fez, Meadow + Peppermint Leaves). Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!
- Individual Fruit Cups, 4-Pack (8 oz each)$12.00
Individual servings of fresh fruit, available in sets of four. Includes forks.
- Individual Parfait Cups, 4-Pack (8 oz each) with Granola on side$12.00
Our Parfait 4-Packs include four small vanilla yogurt / fresh fruit cups, along with four 2 oz. packages of Bob's Red Mill Granola. Includes spoons.
- Kettle Chips$2.50
Add chips to event to enjoy more options! Choose flavor and quantities!
- Lemonade: Gallon$15.00
Lemonade serves 12, includes cups.
- Morning Sweets Box$45.00
A delightful mixed selection of our house-made Muffins (Banana Chocolate Chip + Coffee Cake), Danish (Lemon Blueberry + Boston Cream Pie) and Scones (Blueberry Lavender + White Raspberry Chocolate)!
- Muffin Packs
Your choice of Banana Chocolate Chip or Coffee Cake Cinnamon Streusel muffins (or both)!
- Orange Juice: Gallon$15.00
OJ serves 12, includes cups.
- Packaged Cream Cheese
Packaged cream cheese in four sizes.
- Packaged Lox Cream Cheese
Packaged lox cream cheese in four sizes.
- PNW Oatmeal Dream Pie Packs
Our upscale oatmeal sandwich cookie in packs of 4 or 12: Chewy oatmeal, dried apricot, dried cherry + pecans with a creamy filling.
- Scone Packs
Choose Raspberry White Chocolate, Blueberry Lavender or mix!
- Su Special (Dozen Sliced Bagels + Dozen Cream Cheese Servings)$28.50
A dozen sliced bagels (option to individually wrap) with a dozen individual servings of cream cheese!! Includes knives + napkins.
- Super Nova Lox Tray (serves 12)$160.00
Your choice of a dozen sliced bagels (divided evenly unless otherwise noted), sliced Nova Lox, plain cream cheese, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber and capers. Includes tongs, plates, knives + napkins. Serves 12.
- The Basic Egg Sando Tray (serves 12)$60.00
A dozen hot, individually wrapped Basic Sandos, served in a hot-hold pan. Choice of bagel flavor (divided evenly), egg omelet (v/o) and cheddar (v/o). Add a hot pan of breakfast meats or a cold tray of veggies if you'd like! Includes plates + napkins.
- Vegan Snickers Cupcake Pack
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, garnished with candied peanuts, available in 4-packs and 12-packs.
Online Food + Drink
Salads + Sides
- Fresh Cut Fruit
Seasonal fresh cut fruit, two sizes.
- Strawberry + Yogurt Parfait$4.50
Fresh strawberries layered in vanilla yogurt, with a side of Bob's Red Mill granola (nut-free).
- Pulled Pork Taco Salad with House-Made Bagel Chips$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, Cubano pulled pork, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!
- Vegan Avocado Taco Salad with House-Made Bagel Chips (v)$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!
- White Cheddar Mac + Cheese with House-Made Bagel Chips$5.50
Our creamy and satisfying White Cheddar Macaroni + Cheese, served with a side of house-made Everything Bagel Chips!
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup with House-Made Bagel Chips$5.50
STB fav, creamy, cheesy broccoli soup comes with our house-made bagel chips for dunking.
- Bagel Chips + Cream Cheese Dip (v/o)$6.00
New!! Our house-made Everything Bagel Chips (v) served with a generous portion of cream cheese, salmon mousse or lox cream cheese! For vegan option, simply choose a vegan cream cheese flavor!
- Chips$2.50
Kettle Chips + our new house-made Everything Bagel Chips!!
Bagels + Spreads
- Baker's Dozen$15.00
Choose 13 bagel flavors from our large selection.
- Work Place Special$22.50
Our quick + easy Work Place Special comes with a dozen bagels of your choice, unsliced and bagged with two 8oz tubs of cream cheese.
- Single Bagel$1.35
Bagel as is... choose your flavor!
- Featured: El Fuego Bagel with Roasted Hatch Chile Cream Cheese$4.25
El Fuego makes a come back (for a limited time)! Our featured bagel has a spicy twist with chipotle adobo, cilantro and parmesan... Try it with our featured spread, Roasted Hatch Chile Cream Cheese!
- Avocado Bagel Toast$6.00
Bagel of choice served open-faced with double avocado, everything seeds and Cholula hot sauce.
- Bagel with Cream Cheese + add-ons (v/o)$4.25
Choice of bagel and your choice of cream cheese (many flavors to choose from, including vegan cream cheese flavors!).
- Bagel with Lox Cream Cheese$5.50
Choice of bagel spread with our nova lox cream cheese.
- Bagel with Salmon Mousse$5.50
Choice of bagel with our salmon mousse spread.
- Bagel with Peanut Butter$4.25
Choice of bagel with crunchy peanut butter.
- Bagel with PB+J$4.75
Choice of bagel with peanut butter and strawberry jam.
- Bagel with Butter add-ons (v/o)$3.00
Bagel with choice of butter; Add on if you'd like!
- Packaged Salmon Mousse
Packaged salmon mousse in four sizes.
- Packaged Lox Cream Cheese
Packaged lox cream cheese in four sizes.
- Packaged Cream Cheese
Packaged cream cheese in four sizes.
Egg Sandos All Day
- The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)$5.00
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!
- The Degen$8.25
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato herb cream cheese on a Hot 'n Spicy bagel.
- The Supreme$8.25
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel.
Signature Sandos
- Super Nova$11.50
Updated! Our Super Nova Lox sandwich has Nova lox, plain cream cheese, cucumber (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) and capers on the bagel of your choice!
- Beef Dip$10.50
Updated! Our Beef Dip features hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions and NOW garlic chive cream cheese (new!), all on your bagel of choice, with a side of au jus.
- Cubano$10.50
Updated! It's the Cubano you know and love, with some additions! Our Cubano now includes garlic-citrus Pork, ham (new), bacon (new), swiss, pickle, honey mustard (new)... all on a Snickerdoodle bagel (new), to give you all the taste sensations!
- BLATT$10.50
Our BLATT (formally known as the Turkey Club or BLT) includes Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado (new!), Turkey, Tomato and mayo on the bagel of your choice!
- S.TB$9.50
Updated! S.TB (formally known as South of the Border) includes our all-natural chicken breast, pepper jack cheese (new), jalapeño cream cheese, romaine lettuce, cilantro (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) with a lime sour cream drizzle (new!) on a Jalapeño bagel!
- Very Veggie (v/o)$9.50
Updated! Our Very Veggie sandwich has been slightly updated to include avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers, pickled red onion (new), romaine, cilantro (new), and veggie cream cheese (v/o)... all on the bagel of your choice!
- Build Your Own Deli Sandwich (v/o)$9.50
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich! Choose bagel (v/o), meat (v/o, cheese (v/o) and deli toppings... Add on if you choose!
Cafe Drinks
- Seasonal: Blackberry White Mocha (contains dairy)$5.00
Espresso + steamed milk + blackberry + white chocolate!
- Seasonal: Pistachio Latte (v/o)$5.00
A creamy, nutty blend... Espresso + steamed milk + nutty pistachio!
- Seasonal: Snickerdoodle Latte (v/o)$5.00
Cinnamon, vanilla + brown sugar swirled in steamed milk and espresso!
- Seasonal: Pistachio Cold Brew$5.50
Our smooth, sweet vanilla cold brew, topped with pistachio cold foam!
- Raspberry White Mocha (contains dairy)$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, with white chocolate and raspberry flavorings.
- Salted Caramel Mocha (v/o)$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and caramel flavoring finished with a touch of sea salt.
- Caramel Macchiato (v/o)$5.00
An espresso drink built from the bottom up: vanilla flavoring, steamed milk, foam, espresso with a caramel drizzle.
- Cafe Mocha (v/o)$4.50
Infusion of espresso, steamed milk and rich chocolate.
- Cafe Latte (v/o)$4.00
Espresso at the bottom, layered with steamed milk and thin layer of foam.
- London Fog (v/o)$4.25
We start with Lord Bergamot Smith Tea, add steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.
- Cappuccino (v/o)$4.00
Espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream.
- Cold Brew (v)$4.50
Espresso beans ground and soaked at room temperature water for 12 hours or more ... A super-smooth, less acidic, and highly caffeinated coffee.
- Chai Latte (contains dairy)$4.50
Tiger Spice Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)
- Vanilla Chai Latte (contains dairy)$4.50
Elephant Vanilla Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)
- Vegan Dirty Chai Latte (v)$5.75
We now have a David Rio Chai / Espresso blend that is completely vegan! Choose your milk sub!
- Hot Chocolate (v/o)$3.00
Hot chocolate, classic or vegan.
- Americano (v)$3.00
Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
- House Drip Coffee, STB Dark Roast (v)$3.00
House-brewed, dark roast, drip coffee.
- Hot Tea, by Smith (v)$3.00
We carry local fav, Smith Tea, in six varieties.
Frozen Drinks
- Seasonal: Frozen Blackberry White Mocha (caffeinated, dairy-based)$5.75
Frozen blended coffee, blackberry and white mocha flavors!
- Frozen Butterbeer (caffeinated, dairy-based)$5.75
Harry and friends inspired us to create our own espresso version of butterbeer. Top it with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle... it'll transport you straight to Hogsmeade.
- Frozen Blended Coffee (caffeinated, dairy-based)$5.00
Dairy-based blended coffee in two flavors.
- Frozen Fruit Smoothie (v)$5.00
Dr. Smoothie dairy-free fruit smoothies in several flavors.
Ice Cold Drinks
- Seasonal: Spring in a Cup$4.25
Layered sweet green tea, fresh lemonade and raspberry!
- Seasonal: Spring Energy Quenchers, 24 oz.$5.25
Try our new springy flavor choices, with either Red Bull or Gold Lotus for energy!
- STB Energy Quencher, 24 oz.$4.50
Quench your thirst and energize your mind! Choose your flavor, choose your energy source (also see featured seasonal Quenchers)
- Bottled Organic Columbia Gorge Juices$4.50
Fresh, 100% organic juices, with fruit sourced locally from Columbia Gorge Juice.
- Fresh Orange Juice$3.50
Fresh, cold, tart OJ!
- Fresh Lemonade (+ flavors)!!$3.50
Refreshing, tart lemonade: Add a flavor if you'd like!
- Energy Drinks: Red Bull + Kombucha$4.75
Get energized with canned Red Bull + Lion Heart Kombucha!
- Bottled Soda$3.50
Bottled Coke products.
- Fountain Drinks$3.00
Our fountain drink line up includes coke products, tea and juice.
- Bottled Tea$3.50
Gold Peak Tea in two flavors
- Bottled Water$3.00
Bottled Smart Water
- Bottled Milk$3.50
Darigold in three flavors!
Sweets
- Apple Dulce Hand Pie$4.75
A delicious combination of sweet apple, walnut and caramel goodness.
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.25
Our house-made, jumbo-sized banana muffin with chocolate chips and a crumb topping that tastes like Grandma's, only better!
- Banana Cream Pie Danish$4.25
Our house-made sweet brioche danish, filled with sweetened cream cheese, caramel + fresh banana - topped with fresh cream and dark chocolate shavings!
- Berry Vanilla Cupcake (v)$4.75
Vegan berry vanilla cupcake with a mix-berry jam center, frosted in raspberry with a freeze-dried strawberry garnish!
- Bing Bong$4.75
Another classic reinvented! Devils food cake with a cream center and covered in a chocolate glaze.
- Blueberry Lavender Scone$4.25
Scratch-made blueberry scone filled with blueberries and infused with lavender flavor, topped with a sweet and tart blueberry glaze.
- Campfire Bop Tart$4.75
A classic favorite reinvented! Chocolate- and marshmallow-filled, flaky pie pastry with chocolate glaze + mini marshmallows!
- Cherry Almond Muffin$4.25
House-made sweet almond and cherry muffin, topped with an almond drizzle + sliced almonds.
- Chocolate Chip Epic Cookie$3.75
Our over-sized, delicious, classic chocolate chip cookie!
- Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans$5.00
Mix of white and dark chocolate covered espresso beans.
- Cinnamon Bun$4.75
Our fresh, baked-from scratch, pull-apart brioche cinnamon bun with a buttery cream cheese frosting is an OG delight. Warm slightly for maximum enjoyment!
- Coffee Cake Muffin$4.25
Our jumbo, house-made, soft, buttery cinnamon and vanilla cake, topped with a crunchy cinnamon streusel. It's all that.
- Frooty Pebbles Scone$4.25
Made from scratch, a fruity-raspberry scone, with raspberry glaze, garnished with Fruit Pebbles cereal!
- Lemon Blueberry Danish$4.25
Our sweet brioche pastry, filled with tart lemon curd and blueberries.
- Lemon Crinkle Cookie$3.75
Our chewy lemon crinkle cookies are so soft, filled with lemon zest for a pop of citrus + sweet!
- Lemon Frosted Snickerdoodle (v)$3.75
Our delicious Snickerdoodle, frosted with mint and semi sweet chocolate shavings (vegan).
- Marionberry Hand Pie$4.25
Our delicious, buttery, flaky crust surrounding delicious marionberry + oat-filled goodness.
- Molasses Epic Cookie (v)$3.75
Our over-sized molasses cookie is chewy on the inside, with a crisp outside, surrounded in turbinado sugar (vegan)!
- Orange Roll$4.75
Bringing in a family favorite! Our family has long-loved orange rolls at holiday time, and we decided we needed that this summer. Soft, sweet rolls with a citrus orange frosting. YUM.
- PNW Oatmeal Dream Pie$4.25
House-made nostalgia with real ingredients! Our upscale oatmeal sandwich has 2 chewy oatmeal cookies, filled with dried apricot, dried cherry + pecans, sandwiching a creamy filling.
- Raspberry Passion Fruit Tea Cake$4.75
Have you heard of Lamington Tea Cake? Our baker has made this traditional tea cake for us this Summer! It's a butter cake, sandwiching raspberry jam, drenched in passion fruit syrup and surrounded in finely shredded coconut! The PERFECT afternoon treat with a tea or coffee!
- Raspberry White Chocolate Scone$4.25
Made from scratch, raspberry and white chocolate scone, covered in almond vanilla glaze, garnished with raspberry dust and mini white chocolate chips.
- Snickers Cupcake (v)$4.75
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, and garnished with candied peanuts (it's vegan!)!
- Strawberry Almond Danish$4.25
Our sweet brioche pastry, sweetened cream cheese + strawberry jam, topped with sliced almonds.
- Strawberry Frosted Snickerdoodle (v)$3.75
Our delicious Snickerdoodle, ready for summer with a new strawberry frosting + sprinkles (always vegan)!
- White Chocolate Macadamia Epic Cookie$3.75
A Classic! Enjoy our epic sized cookie with white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts throughout!