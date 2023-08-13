Food

Starters

Breadtwist

$5.00

Choice of marina or ranch

Cheesebread

$6.00

Served with marinara

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Served with marinara

12'' Combo Pizza

Mexi 12'' Pizza

$28.00

Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa

Mexi 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$31.00

Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa

Supreme 12'' Pizza

$26.00

Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball

Supreme 12 '' Gluten Free Pizza

$29.00

Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball

Gourmet 12'' Pizza

$25.00

Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes

Gourmet 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$28.00

Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes

Piesan 12'' Pizza

$28.00

Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper

Piesan 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$31.00

Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper

Birkenstock 12'' Pizza

$28.00

Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom

Birkenstock 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$31.00

Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom

Italian 12'' Pizza

$24.00

Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive

Italian 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$27.00

Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive

Veggie 12'' Pizza

$24.00

Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom

Veggie 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$27.00

Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom

Cheeser 12'' Pizza

$24.00

Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta

Cheeser 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$27.00

Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta

Thai-Pie Chicken 12'' Pizza

$25.00

Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Thai-Pie Chicken 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$28.00

Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Thai-Pie Shrimp 12'' Pizza

$25.00

Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Pesto Chicken 12'' Pizza

$25.00

Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes

Pesto Chicken 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$28.00

Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes

Canadian 12'' Pizza

$23.00

Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple

Canadian 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$26.00

Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple

Coug 12'' Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive

Coug 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive

Cowboy 12'' Pizza

$25.00

BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar

Cowboy 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$28.00

BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar

Thai-Pie Shrimp 12" Gluten Free Pizza

$28.00

15'' Combo Pizza

Mexi 15' Pizza

$37.00

Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa

Supreme 15'' Pizza

$33.00

Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball

Gourmet 15'' Pizza

$32.00

Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes

Piesan 15'' Pizza

$37.00

Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper

Birkenstock 15'' Pizza

$37.00

Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom

Italian 15'' Pizza

$31.00

Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive

Veggie 15'' Pizza

$31.00

Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom

Cheeser 15'' Pizza

$31.00

Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta

Thai-Pie Chicken 15'' Pizza

$32.00

Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Thai-Pie Shrimp 15'' Pizza

$32.00

Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Pesto Chicken 15'' Pizza

$32.00

Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes

Canadian 15'' Pizza

$30.00

Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple

Coug 15'' Pizza

$30.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive

Cowboy 15'' Pizza

$32.00

BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar

9'' Combo Pizza

Mexi 9'' Pizza

$19.00

Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa

Supreme 9'' Pizza

$18.50

Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball

Gourmet 9'' Pizza

$17.50

Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes

Piesan 9'' Pizza

$19.00

Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper

Birkenstock 9'' Pizza

$19.00

Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom

Italian 9'' Pizza

$16.50

Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive

Veggie 9'' Pizza

$16.50

Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom

Cheeser 9'' Pizza

$16.50

Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta

Thai-Pie Chicken 9'' Pizza

$17.50

Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Thai-Pie Shrimp 9'' Pizza

$17.50

Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Pesto Chicken 9'' Pizza

$17.50

Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes

Canadian 9'' Pizza

$15.50

Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple

Coug 9'' Pizza

$15.50

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive

Cowboy 9'' Pizza

$17.50

BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar

CYO Pizza

Create Your Own 12'' Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings

Create Your Own 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00

Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings

Create Your Own 15'' Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings

Create Your Own 9'' Pizza

$11.00

Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings

CYO Half & Half 12'' Pizza

$14.00

CYO Half & Half 12'' Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00

CYO Half & Half 15'' Pizza

$18.00

CYO Half & Half 9'' Pizza

$11.00

Combo Calzone

Mexi Calzone

$17.00

Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa

Mexi Mini Calzone

$9.00

Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa

Supreme Calzone

$17.00

Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball

Supreme Mini Calzone

$9.00

Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball

Gourmet Calzone

$16.00

Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes

Gourmet Mini Calzone

$8.00

Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes

Piesan Calzone

$17.00

Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper

Birkenstock Calzone

$17.00

Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom

Italian Calzone

$15.00

Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive

Italian Mini Calzone

$7.00

Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom

Veggie Mini Calzone

$7.00

Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom

Cheeser Calzone

$15.00

Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta

Cheeser Mini Calzone

$7.00

Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta

Thai-Pie Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Thai-Pie Chicken Mini Calzone

$8.00

Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Thai-Pie Shrimp Calzone

$16.00

Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Thai-Pie Shrimp Mini Calzone

$8.00

Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom

Pesto Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes

Pesto Chicken Mini Calzone

$8.00

Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes

Canadian Calzone

$14.00

Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple

Canadian Mini Calzone

$6.00

Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple

Coug Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive

Coug Mini Calzone

$6.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive

Cowboy Calzone

$16.00

BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar

Cowboy Mini Calzone

$8.00

BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar

Piesan Mini Calzone

$9.00

Birkenstock Mini Calzone

$9.00

Create Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.00

Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings

Create Your Own Mini Calzone

$3.00

Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

Topped with parmesan and spices

Alfredo

$13.00

Fettuccini mixed in alfredo sauce

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Iceberg, mozz, tom, croutons, spices

Huge House Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, mozz, tom, croutons, spices

Antipasta Salad

$15.00

House+pep, mushrooms, olives

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, caesar, croutons, parm

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, caesar, croutons, parm

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

House+shrimp, olives

Kids Menu

Kids breadtwist

$4.00

Choice of marina or ranch

Sella Zah

$7.00

7 inch pizza

Sella Dog

$9.00

Hot dog rolled into dough with cheddar, side of chips

Kids soda

$2.00

Coca-cola products, self-serve, free refills

Dipping Sides

Marinara Side

$1.00

Marinara

Ranch Side

$1.00

Ranch

Alfredo Side

$2.00

Alfredo

Pesto Side

$2.00

Pesto

Thai Side

$2.00

Thai Peanut Sauce

BBQ Side

$2.00

BBQ

Drinks

Soft drinks

$2.50

Coca-cola products, self-serve, free refills

Coffee

$2.50

K-cup coffee