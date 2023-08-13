Sellas Calzone & Pizza 1115 E Main St,
Food
Starters
12'' Combo Pizza
Mexi 12'' Pizza
Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa
Mexi 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa
Supreme 12'' Pizza
Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball
Supreme 12 '' Gluten Free Pizza
Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball
Gourmet 12'' Pizza
Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes
Gourmet 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes
Piesan 12'' Pizza
Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper
Piesan 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper
Birkenstock 12'' Pizza
Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom
Birkenstock 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom
Italian 12'' Pizza
Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive
Italian 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive
Veggie 12'' Pizza
Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom
Veggie 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom
Cheeser 12'' Pizza
Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta
Cheeser 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta
Thai-Pie Chicken 12'' Pizza
Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Thai-Pie Chicken 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Thai-Pie Shrimp 12'' Pizza
Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Pesto Chicken 12'' Pizza
Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes
Pesto Chicken 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes
Canadian 12'' Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple
Canadian 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple
Coug 12'' Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive
Coug 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive
Cowboy 12'' Pizza
BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar
Cowboy 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar
Thai-Pie Shrimp 12" Gluten Free Pizza
15'' Combo Pizza
Mexi 15' Pizza
Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa
Supreme 15'' Pizza
Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball
Gourmet 15'' Pizza
Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes
Piesan 15'' Pizza
Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper
Birkenstock 15'' Pizza
Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom
Italian 15'' Pizza
Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive
Veggie 15'' Pizza
Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom
Cheeser 15'' Pizza
Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta
Thai-Pie Chicken 15'' Pizza
Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Thai-Pie Shrimp 15'' Pizza
Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Pesto Chicken 15'' Pizza
Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes
Canadian 15'' Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple
Coug 15'' Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive
Cowboy 15'' Pizza
BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar
9'' Combo Pizza
Mexi 9'' Pizza
Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa
Supreme 9'' Pizza
Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball
Gourmet 9'' Pizza
Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes
Piesan 9'' Pizza
Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper
Birkenstock 9'' Pizza
Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom
Italian 9'' Pizza
Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive
Veggie 9'' Pizza
Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom
Cheeser 9'' Pizza
Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta
Thai-Pie Chicken 9'' Pizza
Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Thai-Pie Shrimp 9'' Pizza
Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Pesto Chicken 9'' Pizza
Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes
Canadian 9'' Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple
Coug 9'' Pizza
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive
Cowboy 9'' Pizza
BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar
CYO Pizza
Create Your Own 12'' Pizza
Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings
Create Your Own 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings
Create Your Own 15'' Pizza
Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings
Create Your Own 9'' Pizza
Marinara, Mozzarella... You Choose the Toppings
CYO Half & Half 12'' Pizza
CYO Half & Half 12'' Gluten Free Pizza
CYO Half & Half 15'' Pizza
CYO Half & Half 9'' Pizza
Combo Calzone
Mexi Calzone
Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa
Mexi Mini Calzone
Taco meat, Refried beans, Olive, Salsa
Supreme Calzone
Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball
Supreme Mini Calzone
Italian sausage, Ricotta, Meatball
Gourmet Calzone
Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes
Gourmet Mini Calzone
Pesto, Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes
Piesan Calzone
Pep, Ital. sausage, Mush, Onion, Green Pepper
Birkenstock Calzone
Artichokes, Sundried tomatoes, Feta, Mushroom
Italian Calzone
Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive
Italian Mini Calzone
Italian sausage, Mushroom, Olive
Veggie Calzone
Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom
Veggie Mini Calzone
Spinach, Ricotta, Mushroom
Cheeser Calzone
Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta
Cheeser Mini Calzone
Cheddar, Ricotta, Feta
Thai-Pie Chicken Calzone
Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Thai-Pie Chicken Mini Calzone
Chicken, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Thai-Pie Shrimp Calzone
Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Thai-Pie Shrimp Mini Calzone
Shrimp, Thai peanut sauce, Onion, Mushroom
Pesto Chicken Calzone
Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes
Pesto Chicken Mini Calzone
Pesto, Chicken, Garlic, Fresh tomatoes
Canadian Calzone
Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple
Canadian Mini Calzone
Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Pineapple
Coug Calzone
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive
Coug Mini Calzone
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive
Cowboy Calzone
BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar
Cowboy Mini Calzone
BBQ, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar
Piesan Mini Calzone
Birkenstock Mini Calzone
Create Calzone
Pasta
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg, mozz, tom, croutons, spices
Huge House Salad
Iceberg, mozz, tom, croutons, spices
Antipasta Salad
House+pep, mushrooms, olives
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar, croutons, parm
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar, croutons, parm
Shrimp Salad
House+shrimp, olives