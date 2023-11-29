Sen Thai Asian Bistro 1000 Washington Ave.
Popular Items
- Drunken Noodle$15.00
Wheat noodles swimming in a selection of Thai chilies, garlic, white onion, green onion, egg, carrots, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers. Stir-fried in our house special sauce
- Pad Cashew Nut$15.00
A crunchy, ﬂavorful classic. Featuring cashew nuts, white onions, green onions, bell peppers, carrots, raisins, and mushrooms sautéed in house special sauce and a touch of Thai sweet chili paste
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice in a medley of tangy pineapple, raisins, cashews, egg, green onion, white onion, carrots, and garlic
Thai
Thai Appetizer
- Thai Spring Rolls$4.00
Assorted vegetable spring rolls fried to a crispy brown and served with our signature house-made sweet & sour sauce
- Crab Rangoon$7.00
Wontons ﬁlled by hand with cream cheese, imitation crab, green onion, bell pepper then fried to a crispy brown. Served with our house-made sweet & sour sauce
- Corn Todmun$8.00
Spicy fried corn patties served with our house-made sweet & sour sauce
- Golden Shrimp$10.00
Plump Tiger shrimp wrapped in spring roll wrapper then deep fried to a crisp. Served with our signature sweet & sour sauce
- Spicy Calamari$14.00
Select tender pieces of calamari in a light crispy batter and served with our house special sauce
- Fried Tofu$5.00
Thai Soup / Salad
- Tom Yum Soup$5.00
Plump shrimp, mushrooms, chilies, lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves,dressed with green onion in a spicy soup
- Tom Ka Soup$5.00
Chicken, mushrooms, galangal, chilies, lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves, dressed with green onion in a spicy coconut milk soup
- Sen Salad$10.00
Hearty leaf lettuce, crispy tofu, cucumbers, green onion, roasted peanut, and boiled egg topped with crispy noodles and crunchy sesame seeds. Served with house crafted peanut sauce dressing
- Crying Tiger Beef Salad$15.00
Hearty strips of grilled beef ﬂavored bright notes of lime juice, chilies, herbs, cucumbers, red onion and green onion. Served on a bed of fresh mixed greens
- Lemongrass Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken with zesty lemongrass, red onion, cucumbers, green onion, lime juice, chilies, and select herbs. Served on a bed of fresh fresh mixed greens
- Yum Seafood Salad$18.00
Mixed seafood tossed with red onion, chilies, herbs, green onion, and lime juice. Served over a bed of fresh mixed greens
Thai Rice / curry
- Thai Spicy Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice in a medley of Thai sweet basil, garlic, carrots, green onion, white onion, bell peppers, egg, and chillies
- Oriental Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice in a medley of garlic, peas & carrots, white onion, bean sprouts, and egg
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice in a medley of tangy pineapple, raisins, cashews, egg, green onion, white onion, carrots, and garlic
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, dried onion, bell peppers, green onion
- Panang Curry$15.00
A specialty. This thick and extremely ﬂavorful red curry is prepared with coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and baby corn
Thai Sautee
- Pad Kapao$15.00
Thai hot chilies, garlic, bell peppers, basil, white onions, green onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, house special sauce
- Pad Cashew Nut$15.00
A crunchy, ﬂavorful classic. Featuring cashew nuts, white onions, green onions, bell peppers, carrots, raisins, and mushrooms sautéed in house special sauce and a touch of Thai sweet chili paste
- Pad Eggplant$15.00
Hand-selected eggplants, garlic, basil, white onion, green onion, bell peppers, and carrots all sautéed in house special sauce. Topped with a touch of Thai sweet chili paste
- Pad Garlic & Pepper$15.00
Your selection of meat stir-fry seasoned to perfection with crispy garlic and cracked black pepper, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms. Garnished with crispy garlic, green onions and bell peppers
- Pad Beef & Broccoli$16.00
Thin slices of juicy beef, crisp broccoli, and bamboo shoot sautéed in a rich brown sauce
Thai Noodle
- Pad Thai$15.00
Chewy rice noodles, ﬁrm tofu, sweet trunips, egg, roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion and garlic. All stir-fried in our house special sweet & sour tamarind sauce
- Cashew Nut Noodle$15.00
Wheat noodles, cashews, raisins, carrots, white onions, green onions, egg, garlic, and mushrooms. This special selection is stir-fried in our house special sauce and a topped touch of Thai sweet chili paste
- Drunken Noodle$15.00
Wheat noodles swimming in a selection of Thai chilies, garlic, white onion, green onion, egg, carrots, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers. Stir-fried in our house special sauce
- Singapore Noodle$15.00
Wheat noodles in a medley of garlic, egg, carrots, bell peppers, bean sprouts, white onion, and green onion. stir-fried with house special sauce and a pinch of curry powder
- Kao Soi Noodle$15.00
A hearty serving of egg noodles, carrots, baby corn, mushroom in yellow curry sauce and coconut milk. Topped with crispy noodles, fried onion, and bell peppers
- Woonsen Tom Yum Shrimp$17.00
Our Woon Sen Tom-Yum includes translucent bean thread noodles in a spicy Tom-Yum broth, served with plump shrimp, mushrooms, and fresh spring mix vegetables
Thai Signature
Sides
Japanese
Japanese Appetizer
- Japanese Fries$6.00
Thin-cut, crispy french fries
- Edamame$5.00
Japanese green soybeans, steamed and lightly salted
- Spicy Edamame$6.00
Japanese green soybeans, stir fried, and seasoned with garlic & chili sauce
- Gyoza$7.00
Plump Japanese pork dumplings, steamed and pan fried
- Pork Belly Bao$5.00
Steamed bun stuffed with braised pork belly, fresh green onions, and cucumbers
- Shrimp Tempura Bao$5.00
Steamed bun stuffed with shrimp tempura, fresh green onions, and cucumbers
Sushi Appetizer
- Hamachi Tataki$10.00
Slices of fresh raw yellowtail paired with jalapeño topped with Ponzu sauce
- Tuna Tataki$10.00
Slices of fresh, ﬂavorful raw tuna topped with Ponzu sauce
- Salmon Tataki$10.00
Slices of fresh, hearty raw salmon topped with jalapeño and Ponzu sauce
- Sashimi 5$12.00
5 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection
- Sashimi 10$22.00
10 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection
- Sashimi 20$38.00
20 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection
Japanese Soup / Salad
Japanese Rice Bowl
- Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in a savory teriyaki sauce, served with broccoli, carrot, and white rice
- Salmon Teriyaki$20.00
Grilled wild-caught salmon with our savory teriyaki sauce, broccoli and carrot served on a bed of white rice
- Gyudon$17.00
Beef cooked slowly with caramelized onion, served over a bed of white rice, pickled ginger, green onions
- Chashu Don$17.00
Braised pork belly, pickled ginger, green onions, served over a bed of white rice
- Unagi Don$24.00
Grilled Japanese barbecued eel, served over a bed of white rice
- Sake Don$24.00
Fresh cuts of hearty raw salmon, served over scrumptious sushi rice
- Tekka Don$24.00
Fresh cuts of raw tuna, served over scrumptious sushi rice
- Chirashi$25.00
Assorted raw fresh ﬁsh, chef’s selection. Served over scrumptious sushi rice
Ramen
- Shrimp Tempura Ramen$17.00
Ramen noodle, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, green onions, pickle ginger swimming in our Shoyu broth, served with shrimp tempura
- Tom Yum Ramen Shrimp$17.00
Ramen noodle, shrimps, mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onions, bamboo shoots, pickle ginger in spicy Tom-Yum broth
- Chashu Tonkotsu Ramen$17.00
Ramen noodle, ﬂavorful braised pork belly, green onion, soft boiled egg, crunchy bamboo shoot and pickle ginger swimming in a creamy pork broth
Nigiri
- Avocado Nigiri$3.00
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri$4.00
- Crab Stick Nigiri$3.00
- Ebi Shrimp Nigiri$4.00
- Eel Nigiri$4.00
- Ikura Nigiri$4.00
- Mackerel Nigiri$3.00
- Octopus Nigiri$4.00
- Salmon Nigiri$4.00
- Spicy Salmon Nigiri$4.00
- Spicy Tuna Nigiri$4.00
- Tamago Nigiri$3.00
- Tofu Skin Nigiri$3.00
- White Tuna Nigiri$4.00
- Yellowtail Nigiri$4.00
- Ika (Squid)$4.00
Regular Sushi Roll
- Asparagus Roll$6.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- California Roll$8.00
House made crab salad, avocado, cucumber
- Crab Stick Roll$8.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$10.00
Japanese BBQ eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
Salmon and avocado
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
Fried salmon skin, cucumber, and eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, and eel sauce
- Sweet Potato Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Veggie Roll$8.00
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sprouts, and Japanese pickled radish
- Yellowtail Roll$8.00
- Handroll$7.00
Special Sushi Roll
- Bangkok Roll$17.00
Crab, Ebi shrimp, avocado, crunch, spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce
- Cardinal Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad top with spicy tuna
- Caterpillar Roll$15.00
BBQ eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and masago
- Crunch Roll$11.00
Crab salad, cream cheese, avocado with spicy crunch on top
- Crunchy Cali Roll$11.00
Deep fried California roll (Crab salad, cream cheese, and avocado)
- Dragon Roll$15.00
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, BBQ eel, eel sauce, and potato shavings
- Hurrican Roll$17.00
California roll top with avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce
- JB Roll$10.00
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado
- JB Tempura Roll$11.00
Deep Fried JB Roll (Salmon, cream cheese and avocado)
- Lobster Roll$19.00
Tempura fried lobster tail, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper, jalapeno jelly sauce, topped with tobiko
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted fish
- Sakura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, masago, spicy mayo and green onion
- Salmon Lover Roll$17.00
Spicy salmon, asparagus, crunch, seared salmon, lemon, Ikura
- Sen Thai Roll$19.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago
- Sexy Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with mango sauce, eel sauce, spicy oil, crunch, masago, and green onion
- Spicy Calamari Roll$10.00
Calamari tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado
- Spicy Shrimp Temp Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado
- Spider Roll$14.00
Soft-shell crab, crab salad, asparagus, masago, and eel sauce
- St.Louis Roll$11.00
Tuna, salmon, avoado, cucumber, and masago
- Sunshine Roll$13.00
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, salmon, eel sauce, crunch, and masago
- Washington Roll$13.00
Fried calamari, avocado, cucumber, white tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce