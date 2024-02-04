Senor Pancho's Middlebury 530 Middlebury Rd
DINNER
Appetizers
- Wings$13.95
9 wings cooked crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce: Tequila lime BBQ, Mango Habanero, or Buffalo
- Texas Chili$6.95
Ground beef, chuck shoulder, beans, chili topped with cheese.
- Sopa De Pollo$4.95
Mexican style chicken soup topped with onions and cilantro.
- Sopa Azteca$7.95
Blended corn, tomato and spices topped with grilled chicken, avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips.
- Queso Dip Bowl$7.95
South of the border Cheese dip.
- Fundido De Chorizo$12.95
Melted cheese casserole, Mexican chorizo, served with corn tortillas
- Stuffed Jalapenos$10.95
Stuffed with cheese and lightly breaded served with sour cream
- Fiesta Sampler$17.95
Quesadillas, BBQ Wings, Stuffed Jalapeno, Sloppy Nachos, Guacamole, Sour Cream
- MiniChangas$12.95
Finger sized chicken and beef chimichangas. Served with sour cream, ranchera mayo dipping sauce
- Empanadas Pollo$8.95
Two empanadas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and chipotle aioli.
- Flautas De Pollo$9.95
Crispy chicken flautas. Served tomatillo sauce, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Mexican Eggrolls$9.95
Shredded pork eggrolls. served with mango salsa and chipotle BBQ sauce
- Sloppy Nachos$13.95+
Nachos topped with cheese, refried beans, ranchera sauce, jalapeno and olives. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- Quesadillas$11.95+
Served with lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tacos
- Mix & Match 3$18.95
Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.
- Chicken Pastor Tacos$16.95
Three tacos. Guajillo marinated chicken, fresh pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- Carne Asada Tacos$17.95
Three tacos. Grilled steak, chimichurri, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
- Carnitas Tacos$16.95
Three tacos. Shredded pork, mango salsa, cabbage. Served with rice and beans.
- Baja Tacos$16.95
Three tacos. Beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.95
Three tacos. Blackened shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans.
- Fish Tacos$16.95
Three tacos. Seared tilapia, cabbage, mango salsa, cilantro cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Bean & Plantain Tacos$15.95
Three tacos. Sweet plantain, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, mango salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Chorizo Tacos$16.95
Three tacos. Spanish chorizo, cilantro, onions. served with rice and beans.
- Blackened Salmon Tacos$17.95
Blackened Salmon with pineapple salsa, cabbage, and cajun aioli
- Cuban Tacos$16.95
Slow cooked short rib tacos with melted cheese, cilantro served with rice and beans
- Pork Belly Tacos$16.95
Build your Own Traditional Tacos
Fajitas
- Fajita Chicken$18.95
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
- Fajita Blacken Chicken$18.95
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
- Fajita Steak$21.95
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
- Fajitas Shrimp$20.95
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
- Smoked Brisket Fajita$20.95
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
- Fajita Steak & Chicken$20.95
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
- Fajita Vegetables$16.95
Vegetables Fajita topped with cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.
Bowls
- Rice Bowl$11.95
Spicy rice, black beans, fresh greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream.
- Cauliflower Rice Bowl$14.95
Cauliflower rice, black beans, fresh greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream.
- Azteca Bowl$16.95
Cilantro, quinoa, hot honey sweet potatoes, avocado, chickpeas, pico de gallo, sour cream, green chimichurri.
- Low-carb Bowl$20.00
Grilled chicken, cauliflower, rice, black beans, mixed greens, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado.
- Mexicano Bowl$16.95
Pork belly, Pancho fried rice, black beans, arugula, sweet plantains, roasted corn, cilantro, and sour cream.
- Cubano Bowl$17.95
Ropa vieja: Moro rice, cooked with black beans and cilantro topped with tender shredded beef, sliced avocados, and sweet plantains.
Combos
- El Grande$19.95
Ground Beef Hard Shell Taco • Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada Ranchera • Beef Burrito. Served with rice and beans.
- Acapulco$17.95
Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada • Ground Beef Hard Taco. Served rice and beans.
- El Jefe$17.95
Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada Ranchera • Carne Asada Soft Taco (Corn Tortilla). Served with rice and beans.
- La Patrona$19.95
Vegetable Chile Relleno • Vegetable Burrito • Black Bean and Plantain Soft Taco. Served with rice and beans.
- Vegan Combo$17.95
Cheese Enchilada • Pork Tamale • Chicken Burrito. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Bandera$18.95
One shredded chicken, one ground beef and one cheese enchilada topped with Mole, Ranchera and Verde Sauce. Served rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Veggie Sampler$18.95
Four enchiladas filled with Cheese, veggie, beans, and guacamole topped with Ranchera, Mole, Verde and Queso dip sauce . Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Ranchera$17.95
Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Mole$17.95
Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.(Contains Peanuts)
- Enchiladas Verde$17.95
Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.
Burritos
- Santa Fe Burrito$17.95
Sundried tomato tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, topped with ranchera, mole and sour cream.(Contains Peanuts)
- California Burrito$16.95
Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce and sour cream.
- Tex-Mex Burrito$18.95
Filled with steak, peppers, onions, beans, tomato and topped with queso dip sauce. Served with rice.
- Tootsie Roll Chicken$16.95
Spinach tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans.
- Tootsie Roll Steak$17.95
Spinach tortilla filled with steak, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese, rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans.
Salads
- Chopped Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, onion, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado and queso fresco.
- Pancho’s Tropical Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, tomato, black bean, avocado and queso blanco
- Jardin Salad$10.95
Baby spinach, diced tomato and avocado
- Taco Salad Salmon$18.95
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole.
Chef's Specials
- Mole Poblano$19.95
Chicken breast medallions cooked in our traditional mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.(Contains peanuts)
- Pollo Ajillo$17.95
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed in garlic, tomato & white wine sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Shrimp Ajillo$18.95
Eight large shrimp sauteed in garlic, tomato and white wine sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Loco$18.95
Chicken and chorizo in a chipotle cheese sauce with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- Camarones Mexicana$19.95
Eight large shrimp sauteed with peppers, onions, tomato, white wine and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Al Queso$19.95
Fresh shrimp smothered in a creamy cheese sauce with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- Ropa Vieja$19.95
Cuban style shredded beef over moro rice served with sweet plantains.
- Chile Rellenos$16.95
Poblano peppers filled with risotto rice, sauteed vegetables, cheese, over spinach. Sweet plantains, ranchera sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Tamales$17.95
Topped with Green tomatillo sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with Jasmine white rice and black beans.
- Churrasco Steak$24.95
Marinated carne asada topped chimichurri sauce. Served sweet plantains, Jasmine white rice and black beans.
- Ancho Glazed Salmon$20.95
Grilled salmon with a sweet ancho glaze. Served with sweet plantains, white rice and black beans.
- Camarones Picante Green S.$19.95
Hamburger
Sides
- Flour Tortillas$1.00
- Corn Tortillas$1.00
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Guacamole$3.00
- Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Sliced Avocado$3.00
- Side Jalapeno$1.00
- Rice & Beans$5.00
- Order Cauliflower Rice$6.00
- Spicy Rice$5.00
- Spanish Rice$5.00
- Refried Beans$5.00
- Black Beans$5.00
- Sweet Plantains$6.00
- Tostones$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Side Dresin$2.00
- Jalapenos w/ Garlic$5.00
Weekly Specials
KIDS MENU
Kid’s Menu
- Kids Hard Tacos Beef$8.95
Two hard shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
- Kids Soft Taco Beef$8.95
Two soft shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
- Kids Enchilada Beef$8.95
One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.
- Kids Burrito Beef$8.95
Burrito soft flour tortilla filled shredded beef and with topped with ranchera sauce.
- Hot Dog$8.95
- Kids Hard Taco Chicken$8.95
Two hard shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
- Kids Soft Taco Chicken$8.95
Two soft shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
- Kids Enchilada Chicken$8.95
One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.
- Kids Burrito Chicken$8.95
Burrito soft flour tortilla filled chicken and with topped with ranchera sauce.
- Kids Quesadilla$8.95
- Kids Quesa Chicken$10.95
- Kids Quesa Steak$11.95
- Grilled Cheese$8.95
- Kids Hamburger$8.95
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.95
- Kids Enchilada Cheese$8.95
One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.
- Chicken Fngers$8.95
- Kids Nachos$8.95
- Mac and Cheese$8.95