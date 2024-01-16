Senor's Chile - Chester 2142 Didonato Drive
Botanas
- Fresh Guacamole$16.00
Fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice.
- Queso Dip$7.00
Creamy queso dip. Served with tortilla chips.
- Nachos
Tortilla chips with beans, melted cheese, queso dip, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and sour cream.
- Taquitos$12.00
Four rolled up and deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, jalapeños, Mexican crema and avocado.
- Fajita-Dilla$14.00
Specialty Quesdailla to share with others, filled with onion, peppers, chicken, and cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Gaucamole.
- Fried Calamari$13.00
Fresh Calamari served with Marinara.
- Empanadas$13.00
Three hand made empanadas made with blue corn dough then stuffed with potatoes, mexican cheese, chorizo and mexican spices. Served with lettuce topped with queso fresco and crema.
- Elote Loco$7.00
Charred Mexican street corn coated with mayonaise, queso fresco, tajin and valentina hot sauce.
- Señors Wings$12.00+
Chicken wings tossed in our secret spices served with blue cheese or ranch dressing, carrots and celery.
Salads
- Senor Salad$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, avocados, and tortilla strips.
- Sombrero Salad$15.00
Tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce topped with pico de gallo, grilled peppers, onions, Mexican cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream and guacamole.
- Oaxaca Salad$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole with tortilla strips.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon and avocado.
- Salmon Southwest Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
Sopas
- Mariscada - Small$10.00
Our traditional seafood soup, cooked with Latino spices. Served with tortillas.
- Mariscada - Large$18.00
Our traditional seafood soup, cooked with Latino spices. Served with tortillas.
- Chicken Tortilla - Small$8.00
Family-style soup made with traditional Mexican spices, chicken, and tortilla strips.
- Chicken Tortilla - Large$16.00
Family-style soup made with traditional Mexican spices, chicken, and tortilla strips.
- Vuelve la Vida$18.00
Creamy seafood soup with shrimp, scallops, octopus, white onions, crabmeat and corn. Served with tortillas.
Vegetarian
- Fajitas Vegetarian$17.00
Grilled green peppers, onions, zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms. Served with salad, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Portabello Tacos$15.00
Three soft corn tacos stuffed with portabello mushrooms, slaw and chipotle aioli. Served with lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Enchiladas Vegetariana$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with vegetables, topped with tomatillo salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Our Famous Birria
- Birria Tacos$17.00
Our famous birria tacos, tortillas dipped into our barbacoa juices, stuffed with Mexican cheese, our slow roasted barbacoa, and onion and cilantro. Served with a cup of consome to dunk your tacos into.
- Birria-Dilla$16.00
Our Famous Birria tacos but now in quesadilla form, served with consome cup, sour cream, and guac.
- Birria Gorditas$17.00
Corn dough stuffed with onion, cilantro, barbacoa and cheese, smothered with barbacoa juices. Served with consomé.
- Birria Mulitas$15.00
A mix between a taco and quesadilla that is filled with Oaxacan Cheese, Onion and Cilantro. Served With Consomé.
Steaks
- Steak Mexicano$24.00
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Steak con Gaucamole$24.00
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak with fresh guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- Steak del Rancho$25.00
Grilled USDA Angus ribeye steak topped with two huevos rancheros. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Bistec Encebollado$24.00
Grilled Ribeye steak over a bed of sautéed onions on a sizzling fajita plate. Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Seafood
- Brocheta de Camarones Fajita$24.00
Brocheta-style bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp stuffed with queso and peppers with steak fajita. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Fajita Del Mar$27.00
Fajita with a grilled salmon, scallops and brocheta style jumbo shrimp. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones ala Crema$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in Vodka with garlic, tomato, onion, seafood broth and crema served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Camarones Al Ajo$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Camarones ala Diabla$18.00
Jumbo shrimps sautéed with garlic, spicy tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Chef Temo's Pasta$22.00
Our Chef Temo's signature dish! linguini pasta sauteed with jumbo shrimp, chicken, chorizo, garlic and a touch of our homemade costeño sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and cilantro.
- Pasta con Camarones$22.00
Linguini pasta sautéed with jumbo shrimp, vegetables, garlic, queso fresco and our homemade secret sauce.
- Ceviche Quibracatre$26.00
A Bigger take on our ceviche made with shrimp, catfish, crabmeat, spicy calamari, cooked with fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, jalepenos, and cilantro.
- Coctel de Camarones$19.00
Classic Mexican cocktail with jumbo shrimp, clamato juice, tomato sauce, avocado, onions and cilantro. Served cold with saltine crackers. (18oz).
- Pescado Frito$17.00
Entire Pan Fried Tiliapia, Served with, rice, beans, and tortillas. Served in four styles- plain, mojo de ajo(Garlic-Lime sauce on top), ala diabla(Spicy Tomato salsa on top) and ala mexicana(grilled vegetables on top).
Fuertes
- Rancho Fajitas$19.00
Grilled bell peppers, your choice of protein, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Mexican cheese.
- Tijuana Fajitas$22.00
Sizzling chicken and steak topped with grilled onions, nopales, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallops and zucchini, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Senors Fajitas$21.00
Sizzling chorizo and carnitas topped with grilled poblano peppers, onions and tomato, served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas & cheese
- Chori-Pollo Fajita$21.00
Sizzling sliced chicken breasts, mexican cheese, grilled onions & mixed bell peppers. Topped with queso dip and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Fajita Molcajete$23.00
Grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, bell pepper, tomato, nopal topped with melted Oaxacan cheese. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Served in a molcajete stone.
- Parrillada Chile$28.00
Grilled New York steak, chicken breast, chorizo, pork chop, shrimp, pico de gallo, nopales and jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo ala Plancha$16.00
Two Chicken Breasts served with rice and beans.Also served with Tortillas.
- Carne Asada$17.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with rice and a side salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno toreado and tortillas.
- Chile Relleno$16.00
Poblano Chile filled with chicken and cheese topped with our traditional mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Senor Chile$17.00
Poblano Chile filled with shrimp, scallops, cheese, topped with tomato salsa made with tequila and chipotle. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
- Molcajete Especial$30.00
Two chicken breasts, skirt steak, shrimp & chorizo over a bed of vegetables. Served with rice, beans, a chile toreado and tortillas.
- La Molca Tabla$60.00
Grilled chicken breast, beef short ribs, 10oz Ribeye steak, head-on shrimp, Mexican Chorizo, grilled jalapeños, onions and nopales. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. Very Shareable!
Combos
- Plato Oaxaca$23.00
Grilled 4oz New York Steak, Mexican Chorizo, Shrimp, Catfish filet, nopales, jalapeno toreado, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Tun Tun$18.00
Two beef mole enchiladas, carne asada|Grilled Skirt Steak. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
- El Puerco$17.00
One carnitas taco, one chorizo taco and one sope al pastor served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and black beans.
- El Macho$16.00
Three al pastor tacos with nopales, topped with habanero slaw. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- El Chile$17.00
One chicken tamale, one chicken taco, one steak sope. Served with blackbeans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- El Tulum$18.00
One barbacoa gordita, one carnita sope and one tinga mulita. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and beans.
- Los Amigos$16.00
One enchilada de mole, one cheese enchilada, one chicken tamale, and one chicken taquito. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Mar y Tierra$18.00
Grilled steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, served with rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.
- Chori Pollo$17.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with Mexican chorizo and melted mexican cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Chori Camaron$18.00
Jumbo shrimp with Mexican chorizo and melted mexican cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Senor$16.00
Our Enchilidas comes with one mole topped enchilada, one suiza and one cheese enchilada filled with ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas de Mole$16.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with queso fresco, chicken and topped with Oaxaca mole. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Rojas$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Faji-Enchiladas$17.00
Three enchiladas rojas stuffed with cheese and topped with chicken and steak fajita. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos
- Tuesday Taco$4.50
- Mexican Street Tacos$4.00
Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.
- Tex Mex Tacos$4.50
Tex-Mex style tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream
- Combo De Tacos$16.00
Three tacos served with rice and beans.(choose your Protien, And Style)
- Pedros Tacos$17.00
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, topped with Chipotle sauce. Served with side of rice and beans.
- Fajita Tacos$17.00
3 Tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajita, served with rice and beans.
- Baja Tacos$17.00
Three fish tacos made with soft corn tortilla, Ensenada Baja California style. Beer and spices battered tilapia fillet, topped with pico de gallo, mango and slaw. Served with rice and beans.
- Camaron Tacos$17.00
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, pico de gallo, topped with avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- Joannas Tacos$17.00
Inspired by our #1 Fan, a taco paltter with a fish, shrimp, and chicken taco topped with pico de gallo, coleslaw, and queso fresco all on flour tortillas and served with rice and beans.
- Surf N Turf Tacos$22.00
Three tacos with corn tortillas topped with Oaxacan cheese, grilled shrimp and carne asada. Served with cebollin, jalapeno toreado, limes and pico de gallo.
Street Food
- Gordita$5.00
Corn dough fried then stuffed with black refried beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.
- Mulita$4.50
A mix between a taco and quesadilla that is filled with Oaxacan cheese, your choice of protein and pico de gallo.
- Sopes/Picaditas$15.00
A traditional antojito snack. Three handmade tortillas topped with your choice of carnitas,
- Quesadilla Clasica$14.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Loca$14.00
Our crazy twist on a quesadilla, 12" flour tortilla with your choice of protein, melted oaxaca cheese laid out in a bowl and then stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Tortas$13.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickle jalapeno, cheese, mayonnaise and a side of french fries.
- Cubana Torta$14.00
Mexican grilled sandwich with marinated pork, carnitas, ham, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickle jalapeno, cheese, mayonnaise and a side of french fries.
- Carne Asada Fries$14.00
Grilled Steak, mexican cheese, queso dip served over french fries. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Burritos / Chimichangas
- Classic Burrito$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of Protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl$13.00
Bowl stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Burrito Señor$15.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, cheese, choice of Protien. Then topped with tomatillo salsa, queso dip and our mole sauce. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- California Burrito$15.00
12" flour tortilla filled with steak, vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, french fries and our chipotle aioli. Served with saltine crackers.
- Surf N Turf Burrito$16.00
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican cheese and our secret sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga$13.00
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Diablo Chimichanga$15.00
Deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with spicy shrimp, cheese, rice and beans then topped with diablo sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Kids
- Kids Burrito$9.00
Bean, Rice, And Cheese Burrito. Served w/ Fries
- Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries
- Kids Taco$9.00
Kids Plain Taco with Chicken. Served with Rice and beans.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
2 Chicken Tenders. Served w/ Fries.
- Kids Taquitos$9.00
2 Taquitos. Served with Rice And Beans.
- Kids Fish and Fries$9.00
- Kids MacNCheese$9.00
Drinks
Desserts
- Churros$9.00
4 churros stuffed with cajeta. Served with whipped cream .
- Churro Cariveño$13.00
Chocolate lava cake, vanilla ice cream, churros, whipped cream with caramel and raspberry sauce.
- Tres Leches$10.00
Three milk layered cake.
- Flan$10.00
- Choco-Flan$10.00
- Ice Cream Scoops$5.00
- Rainbow Cake$9.00
Sides
- Side Salsa$3.00
- Salsa & Chips$5.00
- Queso Dip$7.00
Creamy queso dip. Served with tortilla chips.
- Pint Salsa & Chips$10.00
- 16oz Queso Dip with Chips$12.00
- 32oz Salsa and Chips$16.00
- 32oz Queso Dip with Chips$24.00
- 32oz Guacamole with Chips$30.00
- Side of Rice$4.00
- Side of Beans$4.00
- Side of French Fries$4.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side de Rancho Fajita$5.00
- Side de Parillada Chile$5.00
- Side of Grilled Vegetables$5.00
- Side of Fried Plantain$4.50
- Side Lettuce$2.00
- Side of Ranch$1.00
- Side of Blue Cheese$1.50
- Side of Caesar Dressing$1.50
- Side of Southwest Dressing$1.50
- Side Barbecue Sauce (2oz)$2.50
- Side Mango Habanero Sauce (2oz)$2.50
- Side Buffalo Sauce (2oz)$2.50
- Side Diablo Sauce (2oz)$2.50
- Side Diablo Sauce (8oz)$6.00
- Side of Guacamole$2.00
- Side of Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Side of Sour Cream$1.50
- Side of Chipotle Aioli$1.50
- Side of Mexican Cheese$1.50
- Side of Queso Fresco (Grated)$3.00
- Side of Mexican Crema$1.50
- Side de Tomatillo Sauce$3.00
- Side de Tomato Sauce$3.00
- Side de Mole Sauce$3.00
- Side of Consume$4.00
- Side Habanero Slaw$3.00
- Side Slaw$3.00
- Side of Queso Oaxaca$4.50
- Side of Chicken$5.00
- Side of Carne Asada$7.00
- Side of Chorizo$4.00
- Side Chorizo Link$4.00
- Side of Shrimp (5PC)$6.00
- Side of Salmon$7.50
- Side Carnitas$5.00
- Side of Corn Tortillas$1.50
- Side of Flour Tortillas$1.50
- Bag of Chips$4.00
- Large Bag of Chips$7.00
- Bag of Nacho Chips$5.50
- Chile Relleno Side$9.00
- Tamale (1)$4.00
- Side Grilled Nopales$4.00
- Side Grilled Broccoli$4.00
- Side of Cucumber$3.00
- Side of Radishes$3.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side of Limes$1.50
- Side Sliced Tomato$2.00
- Side Diced Tomato$1.50
- Side of Grilled Onions$2.50
- Side of Diced Onions$1.50
- Side Sliced Onion$2.00
- Side Diced Jalepeño$1.50
- Side Pickled Jalapeno$3.00
- Side Jalapeno Toreado$1.00
- Side Cilantro$1.00
Food Trays
- Small Tray of Rice$30.00
Served in a half size foil steam table pan. Serving for up to 10 people!
- Small Tray of Beans$30.00
Served in a half size foil steam table pan. Serving for up to 10 people!
- Large Tray of Beans$60.00
Served in a half size foil steam table pan. Serving for up to 20 people!
- Large Tray of Rice$60.00
Served in a half size foil steam table pan. Serving for up to 20 people!
- 10 Taco Tray$40.00
Our taco trays come in two styles! The Street style come with onion/cilantro and Cucumber/Radish and Limes on Soft Corn Tortillas. The Tex-Mex Tacos come topped with lettuce and Mexican cheese. Sour Cream is served on the side and the tacos come with "Double Deckered" with a soft flour tortilla and a hard shell. All Styles can choose up to three protein choices and come with our home-made salsa verde and roja!
- 20 Taco Tray$80.00
Our taco trays come in two styles! The Street style come with onion/cilantro and Cucumber/Radish and Limes on Soft Corn Tortillas. The Tex-Mex Tacos come topped with lettuce and Mexican cheese. Sour Cream is served on the side and the tacos come with "Double Deckered" with a soft flour tortilla and a hard shell. All Styles can choose up to three protein choices and come with our home-made salsa verde and roja!
- 30 Taco Tray$110.00
- 10 Birria Taco Tray$46.00
- 20 Birria Taco Tray$92.00
Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
- Grand Slam Quesadilla$11.99
12" flour tortilla with shredded cheese, bacon, chorizo, and scrambled eggs. Served with pico de gallo and home-made breakfast fries.
- Breakfast Burrito$10.99
12" flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, chorizo, scrambled eggs and pico de gallo. Served with our home-made breakfast fries.
- Huevos Con Chorizo Tacos$12.99
Three soft flour tortillas topped with huevos con chorizo and avocado slices. Served with beans, fried plantain and crema.
- Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Two eggs cooked to your like liking topped with our homemade salsa Ranchera. Served with beans, avocado, chorizo link and tortillas.
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Fried Chicken Torta$12.99
Fried breaded chicken, queso oaxaca, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes.
- Desayuno Tipico$11.99
Two eggs cooked to your liking, beans, freid plaintain, crema latina, avocado slices and tortillas.
- Señors Pancakes$7.99
Three short stack pancakes available regular, with strawberries or with chocolate chips. Served with Bacon.
- Despertador$13.99
Two eggs, grilled skirt steak, chorizo, nopal asado and a chile toreado. Served with beans and tortillas.
- El Gringo Burrito$10.99
12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with eggs, organic oven roasted cherry tomatos, avocado, crispy bacon and cheese. Served with our home-made breakfast fries.
- Steak And Eggs Burrito$10.99
12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with eggs, Carne Asada, and mexican cheese. Served with our home-made breakfast fries.
- Chilaquiles$13.99
Fried corn tortilla sautéed with onions, choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, topped with queso fresco, crema latina, a side of beans, steak and two eggs.
- La Tampiqueña Especial$16.99
Traditional Mexican Breakfast - 4oz Skirt Steak, Chorizo Link, Chicken Enchilada de Mole, and served with tortillas, rice, black beans, and 2 eggs cooked to your liking.
- Avocado Toast$11.99
Two pieces of toasted bread (Multigrain or White) with smeared avocado topped with a fried egg and bacon.
- Classic Omelette$10.99
Prepared with eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, and tomatoes. Topped with chives, and served with breakfast fries
- Paisano's Omelette$12.99
Prepared with eggs, Our Famous Beef Barbacoa, shredded cheese, topped with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, crema latina. Served with beans and home-made breakfast fries.