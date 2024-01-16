Señor Tequila's 20021 Century Blvd
Entradas
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
Served hot tableside, topped with grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, sour cream and queso fresco. Served in 10 oz. bowl
- Cup Pozole$7.00
Rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy and red chiles. Topped with radish, onions, lettuce and lime
- Bowl Pozole$15.00
Rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy and red chiles. Topped with radish, onions, lettuce and lime
- Frijoles Charros$7.00
A stew of pinto beans, tomatoes, chorizo, & jalapenos. Served with pickled onions, warm tortillas and chicharron topped guacamole
- Guacamole Fresco Bowl$10.00
Ripe avocados, cilantro, tomatoes, onion, lime & salt. 8 oz. serving. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Un Chile Relleno$9.00
Roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese, coated in an egg batter and fried golden brown. Served over rice; topped with salsa roja & sour cream
- Quesadilla$11.00
- Tacos Dorados$14.00
Four deep fried corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, radish, drizzled sour cream and served with consommé and green tomatillo salsa
- Esquites$8.00
Grilled street corn tossed with mayo and topped with tajin, cotija cheese, cilantro and lime
- Nachos$12.00
House made chips, refried beans, shredded cheese, cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, jalapeños & sour cream
- Pa' La Banda$26.00
Two chicken flautitas, two 6" chorizo quesadillas, four crispy chicken wings, four fried plantains & carnitas nachos. Served with sides of cilantro aioli, chipotle ranch & sour cream
- Platanos Fritos$9.00
Nine (9) ripe plantain slices, deep fried and drizzled with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with your choice of black or refried beans
- Mexican Chicken Wings$12.00
Six deep-fried, bone-in naked wings. Served with carrots, celery, cilantro aioli & chipotle ranch
- Flautitas De La Casa$12.00
Six mini rolled flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken and fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Queso Bowl$8.00
An 8 oz bowl of our signature white cheese dip and chips
- Asada Fries$15.00
Seasoned fries, layered with flank steak and our house made white cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and sour cream
- Birria Fries$15.00
Seasoned fries, layered with shredded birria and our house made white cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo, cilantro aioli, sour cream and a side of consommé
- Tamales$10.00
Two (2) wrapped in corn husks, filled with shredded chicken. Topped with tomatillo salsa, sour cream, shredded cheese, cotija cheese and cilantro
- Sopes$13.00
Two (2) handmade masa tortillas topped with refried beans, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled onions, sour cream and cotija cheese
- Seasonal Ceviche$19.00
Please ask your server
- Queso Fundido$17.00
Ensaladas
- Burrito Bowl$17.00
The perfect bowl filled with grilled chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese and chopped corn. Drizzled with sour cream & cilantro aioli
- Fajita Taco Salad$16.00
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and grilled chicken
- Ensalada Fresca$17.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, oranges, apples, strawberries, dried cranberries, walnuts, and carrots
Sandwiches
- Torta Chingona$16.00
Toasted torta roll layered with butter, mayo, black beans, chicken milanesa, queso fresco, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, and topped with a pickled jalapeño
- Mexican Burger$18.00
An angus beef burger grilled to your liking. Stacked with house made chorizo, sliced pineapple, melted mozzarella, a Chile relleno, guacamole & chipotle mayo on a buttery toasted bun. Topped with a pickled jalapeño and served with a side of adobo fries
Pizzas
- Birria Pizza$33.00
Two 14" flour tortillas filled with two (2) pounds of delicious birria beef and melted cheese; topped with radish, cilantro & onions. Served with consommé, salsa Verde & limes
- Al Pastor Pizza$33.00
Two 14" flour tortillas filled with two (2) pounds of al pastor from del trompo, melted cheese & pineapple; topped with cilantro aioli, onions & cilantro. Served with salsa Morita & limes
- Mexican Pizza$36.00
Two 14" flour tortillas filled with two (2) pounds of flank steak, chorizo, grilled chicken, peppers, onions and melted cheese. Topped with avocado, sour cream, cilantro, cotija cheese & pickled onions. Served with salsa Verde & limes
- Birria/Al Pastor Pizza$33.00
- Birria/Mexican Pizza$36.00
- Al Pastor/Mexican Pizza$36.00
Birria De Res
- Quesabirria Tacos$19.00
Three double-stacked 6" corn tortillas filled with our birria beef & cheese. Topped with radish, onions & cilantro. Served with consommé, salsa Verde and limes
- Birria Fries$15.00
Seasoned fries, layered with birria and our house made white cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo, cilantro aioli, sour cream and a side of consommé
- Birrla Ramen$18.00
A 24 oz. bowl of our beef birria, ramen noodles & consommé. Topped with onions, chopped corn, radish, cilantro and lime
Street Tacos
- Tacos De Pollo$16.00
Served with salsa Verde & limes
- Tacos Perrones$20.00
Steak, guacamole, nopales, queso fresco, chicharron, onions, cilantro. Served with salsa morita & limes
- Tacos Al Pastor(5)$18.00
Served with salsa Verde & limes
- Tacos Chilangos$19.00
Flank steak and chorizo, and melted cheese between the corn tortillas for the perfect bite. Served with salsa Morita & limes
- Shredded Pork Tacos De Carnitas$17.00
Served with salsa Verde & limes
- Cinco Mamalones$19.00
One grilled steak, one grilled chicken, one chorizo, one carnitas and one al pastor. Served with salsa Verde & limes
- Tacos Azules$21.00
Four (4) blue corn tortillas filled with premium skirt steak, topped with caramelized onions, cilantro and limes. Served with a side of Morita salsa
Tacos Tradicionales
- Tacos Al Carbon$15.00
Grilled chicken. Served with a side of pico de gallo, morita salsa, and limes. Substitute for carnitas +$1, steak +$2, or one of each +$2
- Tacos De La Costa$18.00
Grilled shrimp, topped with coleslaw, cilantro aioli, avocado and limes
- 6" Single Tacos$5.00
Topped mexi-wey with onions, cilantro, lime & salsa or gringo-way with lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Tacos de Pescao'$20.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Monterrey$17.00
Three (3), filled with carnitas & drenched in our house made green tomatillo salsa. Topped with cheese & drizzled sour cream
- Enchiladas Poblanas$17.00
Three (3), filled with grilled chicken & drenched with mole poblano. Topped with sesame seeds & drizzled sour cream
- Enchiladas Vallarta$18.00
Three (3), filled with shrimp, drenched in house made Flor de calabaza cream sauce & drizzled sour cream
Burritos & Chimichangas
- Fajita Burrito$17.00
Hand rolled in a flour tortilla and filled with grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with adobo salsa & drizzled sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice black or refried beans
- Jambalaya Burrito$19.00
Hand rolled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers and onions. Topped with adobo salsa & our house made white cheese sauce, drizzled sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice black or refried
- Mr. Burrito$16.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flank steak, black beans, rice, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream. Seared on the flat grill and served with a side of morita salsa. Add a side of adobo fries for $3
- Zapata Burrito$18.00
Hand rolled in a flour tortilla and filled with flank steak, grilled chicken and chorizo. Topped with our house made white cheese sauce, tomatillo salsa, adobo salsa and drizzled sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice
- Mixed Grill Chimichanga$18.00
One large hand wrapped flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, flank steak and shrimp and topped with our signature white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice black or refried beans
Fajitas
- Tradicional Fajita Flank Steak$23.00
- Tradicional Fajita Chicken$19.00
- Tradicional Fajita Carnitas$21.00
- Tradicional Fajita Shrimp$22.00
- Mazatlan Fajita$25.00
- Carnaval Fajita$27.00
- Jalisco Fajita$29.00
Hand cut, premium quality skirt steak, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served on a sizzling skillet of green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cambray onion & a Chile toreado. Accompanied by sides of chicharron topped guacamole, papas adobadas, frijoles char
- Steak & Chicken Fajita$24.00
- Steak & Shrimp Fajita$24.00
- Steak & Carnitas Fajita$23.00
- Chicen & Shrimp Fajita$23.00
- Chicken & Carnitas Fajita$22.00
- Carnitas & Shrimp Fajita$23.00
Pollo Y Pescado
- Arroz Con Pollo$17.00
Grilled chicken breasts sautéed with zucchini, squash, carrots & pineapple; served over a bed of rice, topped with white cheese sauce and fresh cilantro. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Tequila's Chicken Platter$20.00
Grilled chicken breasts topped with sautéed mushrooms, green tomatillo salsa & cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled cambray onion, jalapeño toreado, Mexican rice, black or refried beans and corn or flour tortilla
- Pollo Asado$19.00
Grilled chicken breasts accompanied with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled cambray onion, jalapeño toreado and Mexican rice. Served with your choice of black or refried beans & corn or flour tortillas
- Frida's Salmon$24.00
An 8 oz ounce grilled salmon fillet served over a bed of zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, mushrooms and papas adobadas. Topped with Flor de calabaza cream sauce
Ricas Carnes
- Carne Asada$23.00
Flank steak, grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled cambray onion & a jalapeño toreado
- Carnitas$19.00
Abuelo's secret pork recipe, slowly simmered until tender. Flash fried and served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Arrachera$31.00
Premium skirt steak, grilled to your liking. Served with nopales, papas adobadas, frijoles charros, a 6" cheese quesadilla, grilled queso fresco, chicharron topped guacamole, grilled cambray onion, & a Chile toreado
Vegetarian
- Enchiladas De Espinaca$17.00
Three (3) spinach and cheese enchiladas drenched in Flor de calabaza sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and drizzled sour cream
- Garden Burrito$17.00
Hand rolled in a flour tortilla, zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and drizzled sour cream. Served with mexican rice and black beans
- Dos Chiles Rellenos$18.00
Two (2) roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter and fried golden brown. Served over rice; topped with salsa roja & sour cream
- Garden Fajita$19.00
Sizzling skillet of zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black beans, corn or flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and drizzled sour cream
Postres Hechos en Casa
Kids Menu
Sides
- (1) Enchilada$4.00
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 1 Jalapeno$0.75
- 2oz Cilantro Aiolo$1.50
- 2oz Sour Cream$2.00
- 2 - Eggs$5.00
- 2oz Chorizo$3.00
- 32oz Salsa$10.00
- 4oz Chorizo$6.00
- 4oz Diablo Sauce$1.50
- 4th Basket of Chips$3.00
- 5oz Chicken$7.00
- 5oz Steak$9.00
- Banderilla do Tamarindo$2.00
- Cheese Dip Cup$4.00
- Chiles Toreado$3.75
- Consome 8oz$4.00
- Guacamole Cup$4.50
- Half Avocado$3.00
- Large Chips 16oz Salsa$6.75
- Nopalitos$3.50
- Paleta De Mango Y Chile$0.75
- Romaine Lettuce Wrap$3.00
- Side French Fries$4.00
- Side Ground Beef$4.00
- Side Mexican Rice$4.00
- Side Order of Tortillas$1.50
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Side Refried Beans$4.00
- Side Rice and Beans$4.00
- Side Shreadded Cheese$1.50
- Side Shrimp (5)$6.00
- Side de Queso Fresco$3.00
- Side of Mushrooms$4.00
- Small Chips/12oz Salsa$4.00
- Tamal - Chicken$4.00
- Vegetarian Black Beans$4.00
- Side Salad - Fajita$4.50
Lunch
Bebidas Clasicas
- Jarritos Bottled Sodas$3.50
- Sidral Mundet Apple Soda$3.50
- Sangria Senorial Soda$3.50
- Frozen Mangoneada$9.00
Mango, chamoy, tajin, banderilla & paleta de mango
- House Made Aguas Frescas$5.00
Horchata, jamaica and tamarindo
- Virgin Piña Colada$8.00
A special frozen treat
- Mexican Bottled Coca-Cola$3.50
- Topochico Mineral Water$3.50
Entradas
- L-Burrito Bowl$17.00
The perfect bowl filled with grilled chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese and chopped corn. Drizzled with sour cream & cilantro aioli
- L-Fajita Taco Salad$16.00
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and grilled chicken
- L-Omelet Tapatio$15.00
Fluffy egg omelet stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese, served over Mexican rice, and covered with salsa de queso, avocado slices and pickled red onion
- L-Chilaquiles Rojos$13.00
Fried corn tortillas sautéed in salsa de adobo. Topped with sliced avocado, a fried egg, cotija cheese, drizzled sour cream and pickled red onion
- L-Asada Fries$15.00
Crispy fries, layered with seasoned steak and our house made white cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo, drizzled with cilantro aioli and sour cream
- L-Birria Fries$15.00
Hot & crispy fries, layered with birria and our house made white cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo, drizzled with cilantro aioli & sour cream
- L-Quesadilla$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side
- L-(2)Enchiladas Monterrey$15.00
Two (2) corn tortillas filled with carnitas and drenched in our house made green tomatillo salsa. Topped with cheese, drizzled sour cream, served with lettuce and pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of black or refried beans
- L-(2)Enchiladas Poblanas$15.00
Two (2) hand wrapped corn tortillas filled with filled with grilled chicken, topped with mole poblano, sesame seeds and drizzled sour cream; served with lettuce and pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of black or refried beans
- L-(2)Quesabirria Tacos$15.00
Two (2) double-stacked 6" corn tortillas filled with our flavorful beef birria & cheese. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with birria consommé & salsa Verde
- L-Chicken Chimichanga$12.00
One (1) hand wrapped deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and cheese, topped with our signature white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and black or refried beans
- L-(2)Enchiladas De Espinaca$15.00
Two (2) spinach and cheese enchiladas topped with cilantro and our house made white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and drizzled sour cream
- L-Sopes$13.00
Two (2) handmade thick masa tortillas topped with our house made chorizo, refried beans, lettuce, pico de galo, pickled onions, and sour cream
- L-Huevos Con Chorizo$15.00
Scrambled eggs with our house made chorizo, served with tortillas, rice, beans and sliced avocado
- L-(3)Street Tacos$11.00
Double-stacked 4" com tortillas filled with your favorite proteins; topped with onions, cilantro & fresh limes and appropriately paired with a side of salsa verde or salsa morita
- L-(2)Fajita Express Tacos$12.00
- Dos Ricos Mañaneros$10.00