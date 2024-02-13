Sentient Bean 13 E Park Ave
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Bootleg Farm egg on our plain croissant with cheddar cheese.
- Big Daddy Sandwich$8.50
Egg and cheese on rye with vegan house sausage, spinach, tomato, onion and vegan spicy mayo. *Vegan Sausage contains soy, garlic, and onions. Vegan Mayo contains soy.
- B'Omelet$5.25
Two eggs scrambled with cheese & salsa.
- Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Two eggs, cheddar, black beans, spinach, salsa.
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito$8.25
Tofu scramble, house vegan “sausage,” spinach, black beans, vegan spicy mayo. V *Contains soy, garlic, and onions.
- GF Breakfast Tacos$9.10
Two eggs, black beans, spinach, and cheddar on 3 corn tortillas served with salsa. GF
- GF Vegan Breakfast Tacos$8.60
Tofu scramble, black beans, house-made spicy veganaise and spinach on 3 corn tortillas served with salsa. V GF *Contains soy
- Quiche$6.50Out of stock
Egg, cheese and vegetable pie.
- Frittata$6.50
Potato, egg, cheese and veggie casserole. GF
- Breakfast Bowl$9.90
Black Rice, local greens, red onion, tomato, avocado, a fried or scrambled egg with a side of spicy vegan mayo. GF *Vegan Mayo contains soy
- Breakfast Salad$8.75
Local Greens, avocado, nuts, cranberries, and house made balsamic dressing. V GF *Contains nuts
- Build Your Own Breakfast
- Large Oatmeal$4.70
Oatmeal topped with nuts and cranberries, vegan optional milk.
- Small Oatmeal$3.65
Oatmeal topped with nuts and cranberries, vegan optional milk.
Granola Yogurt
Lunch Menu
Entree
- Quesadilla$6.75
Black beans and cheddar grilled on a tortilla.
- Quesadilla No Queso$8.30
Hummus, red onion, spinach and tomato grilled on a tortilla. V
- Kissadilla$9.40Out of stock
Vegan Quesadilla Special *Specials may contain soy or nuts. Please call with dietary questions.
- These Tacos are NUTZ!$12.50Out of stock
Nut Taco "Meat", Nacho "Cheese", Avocado and Asian Sesame Slaw on 3 corn tortillas served with greens. V GF *Contains soy and nuts.
- BBQ Tacos$9.00
BBQ tofu, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, slaw and spicy sauce on 3 corn tortillas served with greens. V GF *Contains Soy
- BBQ Wrap$8.75
Marinated tofu, greens, slaw, roasted red pepper and spicy mayo and side of greens. V *Contains soy.
- GF Beanies Choice$9.00
Trust the cook? Let us make you 3 corn tacos with fresh and delicious ingredients and a side of greens. GF, V optional.
- Beanie's Choice$9.00
Trust the cook? Then why decide? A surprise of the day’s delicious combo in a wrap and side of greens. V optional
- Greek Panini$9.30Out of stock
Hummus, feta, Kalamata olives, tomato, spinach and house-made red sauce (tomato and red pepper). *Sauce contains soy.
- Zesto Panini$9.40
Pesto, red onion, mozzarella, tomato and spinach. *Contains nuts
- Panini du Jour$9.40
Panini of the Day! Changes seasonally. *Specials may contain soy or nuts. Please call with dietary questions.
- Rice Bowl$9.40
Seasonal Special Rice Bowl. V GF *Specials may contain nuts or soy. Please call for dietary questions.
- Vegan Hot Plate$12.50Out of stock
Seasonal Special V and GF Entree *Specials may contain nuts or soy. Please call for dietary questions.
- Vegan Super Bowl$9.40
Beans, quinoa, greens, veggies, marinated tempeh, avocado, nut pate & dressing, layered in a bowl. V *Contains nuts, sesame, garlic, and onion.
Salad
- Crostini Plate$7.00
3 toasted ciabatta slices with hummus, green dip, and red dip. V *Dips contain Soy
- Side Salad$3.65
Small portion of greens and veggies with house-made balsamic vinaigrette. V GF
- Heart of Gold Salad$10.25
Feta, red onion, seasonal fruit, carrots, and pecans on greens, with 2 crostini & house balsamic dressing. V
- Large House Salad$7.30
Local greens with seasonal veggies, one crostini, and housemade balsamic. V
- Protien Salad$11.25
Hard boiled egg, black beans, avocado, feta, red onion, roasted red peppers & sunflower seeds on spinach, with 2 crostini & house dressing.
- Salad Du Jour$11.25
Whatever is fresh and delicious, with two crostinis. V
Soup
Art Gallery
- "Aye Bro, You Good?" by Zay Hutchins$1,039.90
Acrylic & spray paint on canvas 36 in x 36 in 2023 *All purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipment, after March 7, 2024
- "Cloud Surfers" (1 of 4) by Zay Hutchins$935.91
Acrylic & spray paint on canvas 30 in x 40 in 2023 *All purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipment, after March 7, 2024
- "Cloud Surfers" (2 of 4) by Zay Hutchins$935.91
Acrylic & spray paint on canvas 48 in x 30 in 2023 *All purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipment, after March 7, 2024
- "Cloud Surfers" (3 of 4) by Zay Hutchins$935.91
- "Cloud Surfers" (4 of 4) by Zay Hutchins$935.91
Acrylic & spray paint on canvas 48 in x 30 in 2023 *All purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipment, after March 7, 2024
- "Cloud Surfers" (All 4) by Zay Hutchins$3,119.70
Acrylic & spray paint on canvas 62 in x 112 in (with 2" gaps) 2023 *All purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipment, after March 7, 2024
- "Digital Dopamine" by Zay Hutchins$1,039.90
Digital Dopamine Acrylic & spray paint on canvas 40 in x 30 in 2023 *All purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipment, after March 7, 2024
- "Fly or Fall" by Zay Hutchins$1,039.90
Acrylic & spray paint on canvas 36 in x 36 in 2023 *All purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipment, after March 7, 2024
- "Listen To Your Heart Beet"$83.19Out of stock
Listen To Your Heart Beet Acryla-gouache on canvas 4 x 6 in 2023 $80.00 *Purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipping after January 11, 2024
- "Peaceful Nightmare" by Zay Hutchins$1,039.90
Acrylic & spray paint on canvas 30 in x 40 in 2023 *All purchased work will be available for local pick-up or shipment, after March 7, 2024