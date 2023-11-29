Senyai 563 Washington Street
Appetizer
Food
- Nam Tok$16.00
Spicy and savory pork blood soup with sliced pork or beef , meatball , beansprout , Chinese broccoli and basil
- Tom Yum Sukhothai$16.00
Spicy and sour tom yum noodle with ground pork , BBQ pork , meatball , fish cake , peanuts , green bean , beansprout , soft boiled egg
- Yen Ta Fo Tom Yum$16.00
Hot and sour tom yum with fermented tofu broth with shrimp, squid ,fish cake, fish ball , fried tofu , peanut ,Chinese broccoli
- Stewed beef / Stewed pork noodle$16.00
Herb-based broth with (braised beef or pork) , meatballs , bean sprouts , cilantro
- Duck Noodle Soup$18.00
Braised duck leg in herbal duck broth , Chinese broccoli , bean sprout , cilantro
- Chicken Noodle Soup$16.00
Braised chicken noodle soup , beansprout , Chinese broccoli , cilantro
- Bamee Moo Dang ( Noodle soup/dry )$16.00
Egg noodle , shrimp and pork wonton , BBQ pork , house gravy , bok choy
- Thai fish maw soup$18.00
Chicken , fish maw , bamboo , quail eggs , vermicelli noodle , cilantro
- Thai Dry Noodles$16.00
Spicy and sour dark soy sauce , vermicelli noodle , meat ball , peanut , cilantro
- Leng-zapp$20.00
Spicy and sour pork bones stew with Thai chili-herb sauce
- Mor Fai ( Hot Pot )$20.00
Choices of soup ( Nam Tok , Yentafo , Pork or beef stew ) serve with jasmine rice