SENYAI (FKA Aroi Thai) 820 Lomax Street
FOOD
Tapas
- Moo Ping$10.00
Marinated pork slices on bamboo skewers grilled.
- Grilled Shrimp$10.00
6 Grilled Shrimp on skewer. Served with Thai spicy seafood sauce.
- Chicken Satay$10.00
Marinated thin-slice chicken tenderloin on skewers. Served with traditional house-made peanut sauce and house-made crunchy relish dip.
- Pork Gyoza$10.00
Delicious pork filling wrapped in a soft wonton, pan steamed, then lightly pan seared to a crispy golden brown. Served with our house made soy reduction dumpling sauce.
- Fresh Roll$10.00Out of stock
2 large rolls with shrimp, fresh sweet basil, julienned carrots, cilantro, bean sprouts and lettuce wrapped with rice paper. Served with our house made peanut-hoisin dipping sauces.
- Crab Rangoon$8.00
Wontons wrapped around our Chef's special blend of cream cheese, mayonnaise, celery, scallion, and imitation crab meat. Served with our house-made sweet chili sauce. An Aroi Thai customer favorite!
- Curry Puffs$8.00
Crispy puff pastry dough filled with ground chicken, potatoes, onion, and curry. Served with a house-made Crunchy Relish dip.
- Roti with Massaman Curry$8.00
Pan fried roti (round flatbread) served with a bowl of our house-made Massaman curry topped with peanut crumbs. *Contains chicken & peanuts.
- Spring Rolls$7.00
3 hand-made spring rolls stuffed with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and cilantro wrapped in a wonton and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a house-made sweet chili sauce.
- Steamed Shumai$7.00
Pork or Shrimp mixed with a vegetable filling wrapped in a wonton and steamed. Served with our house made soy dumpling sauce.
- Crispy Bok Choy$7.00
Crispy fried bok choy drizzled with a soy reduction glaze and topped with crunchy fried garlic.
- Fried Tofu$6.00
Fried Tofu to a crispy golden brown. Served with a house-made sweet chili sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.
- Edamame$5.00
Tender edamame (soybeans) steamed and served hot! Enjoy them plain and healthy or try dipping them in soy sauce.
Soups
- Tom Kha$9.00
- Tom Yum 🌶️$9.00
Hot and sour soup starting with our housemade chicken broth with fresh mushrooms, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh squeezed lime juice, and Thai chilies. Garnish with cilantro and scallions. 🌶️=Spicy
- Tom Juerd$9.00
Slow cook clear chicken broth with glass noodles, nappa cabbage, and carrots. Topped with scallion, culantro, cilantro, and fried garlic.
Salads
- Som Tum (Papaya Salad) 🌶️$10.00
Thinly julienned papaya and carrots with string beans, cherry tomatoes, garlic, chilies, and. Served with a house-made citrus dressing with flavors from the sea. 🌶️=Spicy
- Garden Salad$7.00
Garden salad of mixed greens, sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and carrots. Your choice of dressing.
Noodle Bowls
- Gui Tiaw Ped$20.00
Our house made chicken broth starts by slow-cooking chicken bones, cilantro root, whole black peppercorns, garlic, bay leaves, cardamom, berry goji, cinnamon, star anise, coriander, cabbage, white radish, and shiitake mushrooms for 4 hours! This delicious Gui Teau Ped duck noodle soup has onions, bean sprouts, and fresh cilantro topped with a tender, crispy & succulent duck breast. A warm and hearty meal for anyone!
- Gui Tiaw Tom Yum 🌶️$18.00
Rice noodles in our house made chicken bone broth with pork meatballs, sliced marinated roast pork tenderloin, ground pork, crushed peanuts, signature spices, fresh cilantro, and scallions. Served with a crispy wonton. 🌶️=Spicy
- Gui Tiaw Nam Tok$18.00
Marinated sliced pork and pork liver in our slow-cooked chicken bone broth with fresh cilantro root, garlic, whole black peppercorns, cabbage, yellow onion, and white radish. *Contains fully-cooked pork blood.
- Gui Tiaw Moo Sub$17.00
Pork meatballs, ground pork, and rice noodles served in our house made slow-cooked pork bone broth with fresh cilantro root, garlic, whole black peppercorns, cabbage, yellow onions, and white radish.
- Gui Teaw Gai Cheek$17.00
Our house made chicken bone broth with herbs, pulled chicken, noodles, and fresh vegetables.
Curry Dishes
- Kang Dang (Red Curry) 🌶️$18.00
Our savory and spicy red curry dish with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves. Served with a side of white rice. Select your choice of protein, like chicken, shrimp, or tofu, or simply enjoy it as is! For an extra treat, add additional vegetables or protien! 🌶️=Spicy
- Kang Keaw Whan (Green Curry)$18.00
Our fresh-made green curry soup with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, fresh basil, and your choice of protein. Served with a side of Jasmine rice.
- Kang Massaman$18.00
Our slow roasted sweet and savory coconut curry with a hint of cinnamon, lightly fried potatoes and onions, topped with crispy fried shallots. Served with a side of steamed white rice. Select your choice of protein or tofu. An Aroi Thai house favorite! *Contains house-made slow-roasted chicken stock. Not suitable for vegan or vegetarian diets.
Woks
- Pad Ka Prao (Original Recipe) 🌶️$20.00
Stir-fried onions, bell peppers, string beans with chili&fresh garlic, and fresh holy basil. Recommended with fried egg (+$2).
- Pad Woonsen$20.00
Stir Fried egg and Glass Noodle (Mung bean Noodles) with carrots, cauliflowers, nappa cabbage, snow peas, baby corns, and chinese brocoli, topped with white pepper and fried garlic.
- Pad Thai$18.00
Traditional authentic Pad Thai, with fresh bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts. Served with a lime wedge.
- Pad See Eiw$18.00
Wide rice noodles with egg and Chinese broccoli tossed in a house-made soy reduction sauce.
- Pad Kee Mao 🌶️$18.00
Wide rice noodles tossed in our super hot wok with red & green bell peppers, onions, egg, Thai chili peppers, kaffir leaves, and fresh basil. Topped with crispy fried basil. 🌶️=Spicy
- Thai Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with egg, scallion, onion, Chinese broccoli and tomatoes, served with cucumber and lime.
- Pad Pak Ruam$16.00
Mixed vegetables of carrots, cauliflower, sugar snap peas, Chinese broccoli, nappa cabbage, baby corn, and garlic stir fried in a soy brine reduction sauce. Topped with crispy fried garlic.
Chef's Specials
- Kang Phed Ped Krob 🌶️$32.00
Our house made red curry with pineapple and fresh basil topped with a succulent & tender crispy fried duck breast. Served with a side of steamed white Jasmine rice.
- Ped Tod Krob (Crispy Duck)$28.00
A succulent and juicy crispy fried duck breast served on a bed of greens with a special house-made brown sauce for dipping. Served with a side of steamed white rice.
- Kao Moo Dang!$20.00
CHEF'S SPECIAL! Juicy roast pork tenderloin layed over a bed of white rice. Garnished with cucumber slices, soft boiled egg, and pork sausage slices. Served with pork au-jus and a soy reduction sauce for dipping.
- Pad Kee Mao Woonsen 🌶️🥑$20.00
Glass noodles replace wide rice noodles for a low-carb, gluten-free option and tossed in our super hot wok with red & green bell peppers, onions, egg, Thai chili peppers, kaffir leaves, and fresh basil. Topped with crispy fried basil when available. 🌶️=Spicy 🥑=Low Carb
Desserts
- Roti Crepe$12.00
Our popular hot & fresh roti flatbread filled with hazelnut spread and slices of fresh strawberries and bananas. An Aroi Thai house favorite dessert! Add a side of vanilla ice cream* and make it even more decadent!! *Pictured with an added side of vanilla ice cream for an additional charge.
- Fried Ice Cream$8.00
Fried Ice Cream. Your choice of favor.
- Fried Banana$8.00
4 banana slices wrapped in a crispy thin wonton, delicately fried to a golden brown, then drizzled with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and garnished with whipped cream. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Go ahead... it's healthy! It's fruit, right!!? :-)
- Mochi Ice Cream$8.00
- Mango Sticky Rice$10.00Out of stock
OUT OF SEASON! Fresh sliced Mango halves and our blue sticky rice sweetened with a house made coconut glaze.
Sides
- Jasmine Rice$3.00
1 serving of white Jasmine rice, served steaming hot.
- Sticky Rice$4.00
- Plain Fried Rice (Side)$6.00
- Plain Roti$5.00
- Steamed Rice Noodles$3.50
A side of traditional rice noodles, served steaming hot. Great to add with any soup or curry dish!
- Steamed Wide Noodles$3.50
- Steamed Woonsen$4.00
- Fried Egg$2.00
- Peanut Sauce 4oz.$4.00
- Thai-Style Seafood Sauce 4oz.$4.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce 4oz.$3.00
- Peanut Sauce 1.5oz.$2.00
- Thai-Style Seafood Sauce 1.5oz.$2.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce 1.5oz$1.50
DRINKS
Water
- Filtered Tap Water
Waterdrop®️filtered tap water reduces lead, chlorine, bad taste, & odor.
- Spring Water 500ml 16.9 oz$1.50
16.9oz 500ml bottle of spring or purified water. *Actual item received may not be what is shown in image.
- Fiji Bottled Water 500ml 16.9oz$3.50
16.9oz m500ml bottle of Fiji Natural Artesian water. One hundred percent of FIJI Water is from a single source in the pristine, tropical Fiji Islands, an archipelago of over 300 islands nestled in the South Pacific, more than 1600 miles from the nearest industrialized country. It is bottled at the source in the remote Yaqara Valley on the island of Viti Levu (Fiji Islands).
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water$4.50
16.9oz 500ml sparkling mineral water. *Actual item received may not be what is shown in image.
- Club Soda$3.00
5 oz. May not be exact brand pictured. Sorry, no free refills.
Soft Drinks (Canned)
- Coca Cola$2.50
Coca-Cola 12oz 355ml can. Sorry, no free refills.
- Coke Zero Sugar$2.50
Sorry, no free refills.
- Diet Coke$2.50
Sorry, no free refills.
- Sprite$2.50
Sprite 12oz 355ml can. Contains no caffeine. Sorry, no free refills.
- Ginger Ale$2.50
Ginger Ale 12oz 355ml can. Caffeine Free. *No free refills. Item pictured may not be actual brand served.
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
Sorry, no free refills.
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.50
Sorry, no free refills.
- Root Beer$2.50
Sorry, no free refills.
Tea & Lemonade
- Thai Iced Tea$6.00
Traditional Thai tea (orange color) drizzled with sweet milk and served over ice. Try it with Boba! (To order Boba Thai Iced Tea, search under "Boba", then select "Thai Iced Tea with Boba".)
- Sweet Iced Tea$3.50
Lipton® Fresh Brewed Sweet Iced Tea. Sweetened with real sugar and served over ice.
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.50
Lipton fresh brewed iced tea. Unsweet.
- Lemonade$3.00
Fresh squeezed lemons, sugar, and purified water, served over ice. A refreshing summertime favorite!
- Hot Tea$3.50
We have a variety of teas available, please ask your server or staff for our current selection. Try our Lemon Ginger Honey Tea! A customer favorite!
Boba
Fizzy
- Mango Pineapple Fizzy$6.00
- Orange Passion Fruit Fizzy$6.00
- Strawberry Lemonade Fizzy$6.00
This handcrafted sparkling beverage of fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Sprite and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a sprig of mint leaf when available.
Cocktails
- Mango Pineapple Cocktail$12.00
- Orange Passion Fruit Cocktail$12.00
This handcrafted cocktail with fresh orange and passion-fruit garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed orange, served chilled over ice. Topped with an orange slice.
- Strawberry Lemonade Cocktail$12.00
This handcrafted mocktail with fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a mint leaf when available.
Beer
- Ancient City India Pale Ale$5.75
12 oz., 6.5% alcohol by vol.
- Landshark$5.50
12 oz., 4.6% alcohol by vol.
- Asahi$5.75
11.2 oz., 5% alcohol by vol.
- Kirin Ichiban$5.75
12 oz., 5% alcohol by vol.
- Heineken$5.50
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Bud Light$5.50
- Corona Extra$5.75
- Sapporo$5.75
- Chang Lager$6.00
Classic Lager Beer. Product of Thailand. 10.82 oz. Brewed at Cosmos Brewery Co. Ltd., Ayutthaya, Thailand. 5% alcohol by vol.
- Singha$6.00