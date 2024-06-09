Order Online - Skip the Line
Seoul Good Korean Fried Chicken
- 6 Pieces Wings
Six of our juicy, crispy, Korean Style Wings, tossed in your choice of (1) sauce, and your choice of (1) side$9.95
- 10 Pieces Wings
Ten of our juicy, crispy, Korean Style Wings, tossed in your choice of (2) sauces, and your choice of (2) sides$16.50
- 16 Pieces Wings
Sixteen of our juicy, crispy, Korean Style Wings, tossed in your choice of (2) sauces, and your choice of (2) sides$25.95
Our signature juicy and crispy all white meat tenders, with your choice sauce.
Half Chicken
- S1. French Fries$3.50
- S2. Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
- S3. Kimchi$2.50
- S4. Pickled Cucumber$2.00
- S5. Pickled Radish$2.00
- S6. Fish Cake$3.50
- S7 - Steamed Rice$1.50
- Side Black Pink Sauce$1.00
- Side Kimchi Sauce$1.00
- Side Sweet Spicy Sauce$1.00
- Side Honey Mustard Sauce$1.00
- Side Curry Sauce$1.00
- Side Soy Garlic Sauce$1.00
- Side Sichuan Mala Sauce$1.00
Seoul Good Korean Fried Chicken Location and Ordering Hours
(256) 678-7043
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM