Serendipity 37 North Market Street
BREAKFAST
Pay it Forward
- CONTINENTAL$5.00
Choice of muffin, danish, bagel, biscuit or English muffin, butter, jam, and small brewed coffee/tea
- EUROPEAN$5.00
Ham, cheese, small crusty bread, butter or dijonnaise with small fruit
- BREAK THE FAST$7.00
Egg, cheese, bacon or ham on English muffin, biscuit, toast
- Yo' Way$7.00
Greek yogurt, honey, fresh fruit, granola, praline pecans with small orange juice, coffee or tea
- COMMUNITY GARDEN SALAD$7.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, sprouts, sunflower seeds w/ choice of dressing
- SIMPLY SAMMIES$7.00
Choice of one meat (ham, turkey, roast beef, salami, bologna or cappicola),
- FARMER’S FRITTATA$9.00
hree eggs baked with potatoes, onion, roasted peppers, spinach, feta
- SPLIT DECISION$9.00
cup of soup with either half sandwich or small community garden salad
- POT OR HAND PIE$9.00
Flaky crust filled with yummy combination of proteins, veggies and sauces served with lightly dressed mixed greens
- JUST ENOUGH$9.00
Two eggs (scrambled, poached, fried) with roasted potatoes, onions and peppers,
Breakfast Sides
Serendipitous Beginnings
- DAY BREAK SANDWICH$8.50
Egg souffle, cheddar cheese, bacon or ham, spinach, tomato, dijon aioli on soft roll
- SMOKED SALMON BAGEL$11.50
smoked salmon, cream cheese, shaved red onion, tomato, capers on toasted bagel
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa wrapped in grilled tortilla
- BISCUIT AND GRAVY$9.00
House baked biscuit split with Sausage gravy with side of potatoes with onions and peppers
- AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
labneh or hummus, avocado, shaved cured egg yolk, EVOO, house seasoning on toasted sourdough
- INDULGENT SKINNY EGG SANDWICH$9.00
scrambled whites, avocado, feta, spinach & pesto on whole grain toast
- ANCIENT GRAIN BOWL$10.00
quinoa, farro, mushrooms, spinach, red onion, avocado, pickled carrot, praline pecan
- MORNING JUMP START$11.00
Chia pudding, berries, banana, granola, toasted coconut with side of multi-grain toast with nut butter
LUNCH
Serendipity Salads
- SERENDIPITY$9.00
fresh mixed greens, carrots, dried cranberries, cucumber, candied pecans, red onion, & house dressing
- GREEK$9.00
tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, carrots, olives, feta cheese, croutons on spinach and romaine with tzatziki sauce
- MARIA$9.00
romaine, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream over a bed of seasoned rice, black beans and corn
- CAESAR$9.00
romaine, bacon, croutons, caesar dressing
- POWER GRAIN BOWL$10.00
greens, cabbage, red onion, carrots, sweet potatoes, broccoli, pickled veg, peppers, quinoa, farro
Serendipity Sandwiches
- EAST P CLUB$11.00
house roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted multigrain bread
- THE MARKET STREET$11.00
house- made specialty sandwich salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on bread, croissant or ciabatta
- BRIGHTWELL$11.00
house roasted beef, horseradish creme, shaved red onions, greens on toasted hoagie with au jus
- CURIOUS BEAR$9.50
roasted Cauliflower, vegan cheese, house sauce, lettuce, tomato on a toasted ciabatta, veggies with dip
- VEGGIE FRIEND$9.00
Multigrain bread or plain wrap hummus, mushrooms, spring mix, cabbage, tomato, red onion, carrot, sprouts
- TREVI DELI$10.00
Ham, salami, capicola, house- made spicy giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on special roll
- PANNINI SPECIAL OF THE DAY
Fresh-made daily
- BEST BURGERS$12.50
Angus beef OR Vegan Plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce on kaiser roll,
Little Dippers
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- Turkey Cheese$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- Ham Cheese$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- Mac and Cheese$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- PB&J$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
- Mini Salad$6.00
includes veggies & dip and fruit snack
CAFE DRINKS
Brewed Coffee
Cafe Creations
French Press Coffee
BRUNCH SPECIALS
- CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE$10.00
bread baked in creamy custard, fresh fruit, crunchy oats, spiced maple syrup, powdered cinnamon sugar
- BISCUIT FLIGHT$9.00
House baked biscuit with sides of SAVORY: Sage Sausage Gravy, Pimento Cheese and Red-Eye Gravy
- BENEDICT of the Week
Toast bread, poached egg, protein of the week, flavorful sauce, with side of lightly dressed mixed greens
- CREPE
Chef’s choice of either seasonally filled wafer thin egg pancake or flaky crusted quiche
- MOST AMAZING MOCKTAILS
with side of lightly dressed greens
- BREAKFAST BOARD$38.00
- BACON STACK$6.00
4 slices of our thick sliced hickory smoked bacon that is specially glazed
- LATER GRAZING BOARD$42.00
Meats, cheeses, pickled vegetables, crackers, breads, delectable spreads, deviled eggs, fruit, nuts
- QUICHE
RETAIL
Grocery
- Act II Popcorn Butter Lovers , Single 2.75 oz$1.45
- Apple & Eve Juice Apple 10 0z$1.45
- Athenos Feta Crumbled$11.68
- Barilla Pasta Spaghetti$2.15
- Barilla Pasta Elbow$2.15
- Barilla Pasta Penne$2.15
- Bel Gioloso Mozzarella Sliced, per ounce$1.55/oz
- Bumble Bee Tuna Chunk Light 5 oz$2.35
- Bumble Bee Tuna Solid White Albacore 5 oz$2.55
- Bush's Kidney Beans Dark Red 16 oz$2.05
- Bush's Pinto Beans 16 oz$2.05
- Bush's Black Beans 15 oz$1.85
- Bush's Beans Pinto, (16 oz, 6 pk)
- Campbells Soup Cream of Mushroom 10.5 oz, 8 pk.
- Campbells Soup Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup 10.75 oz$2.15
- Campbells Soup Chicken Noodle Ready to Serve 7.25 oz$1.85
- Campbells Soup Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup 10.5 oz$1.95
- Campbells Soup Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup 10.5 oz$2.05
- Cesar Pet Food Classic Wet 3.5 oz$1.75
- Coca-Cola Mini Cans Zero Sugar, (7.5 fl oz, 30pk)
- Cracker Barrel Macaroni & Cheese Dinner Sharp White Cheddar (14 oz. 5 pk.)
- Daisy Sour Cream 8 oz$2.25
- Deer Park Water 20 fl oz$1.50
- Del Monte Green Beans Cut 14.5 oz$2.05
- Del Monte Corn Whole Kernel 15.25 oz$2.05
- Del Monte Peaches Sliced 15 oz$2.85
- Del Monte Pears Lite Halves 15 oz, 8pk$1.89
- Frito Lay Chips Sun Chips 2 oz$1.50
- Giorgio Mushrooms Pieces or Stems 4 oz$2.45
- Gosling's Ginger Beer Non-Alcoholic (12 fl oz can, 24 pk)$2.50
- Goya Beets Sliced 15 oz$2.14
- Guerro Tortillas White Corn, 10 count$1.65
- Hershey's Candy Kit Kat, Hersheys reeses$1.75
- Kar's Snack Mix Sweet and Salty 2 oz$1.85
- Kellog's Crackers Toasteds 8 oz$4.75
- Kraft Dinner Mix Mac and Cheese 7.25 oz$1.55
- Larabar Cookies Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough & Peanut Butter (20 pk)
- Libby's Carrots Sliced 14.5 oz$1.94
- Lipton Onion Soup Dried Mix 2 env 2 oz$2.45
- Lipton Soup Dry Onion Soup Packets$2.45
- Marie Callender's Pot Pie Chicken Regular$3.85
- McCormick Chilli Seasoning Mix Original, 1.25 oz, 6 pk
- McCutcheons Jams Jelly Red Current$4.96
- McCutcheons Pickled Garlic Dill$5.76
- McCutcheons Sauces Screaming Hornet$4.56
- Member's Mark Tuna Premium Albacore in water 5 oz$2.95
- Member's Mark Tomatoes Diced 14.5 oz$1.45
- Member's Mark Cane Sugar Premium, 2000 ct
- Member's Mark Parchment Paper 205 sq. ft./roll, 2 rolls
- Member's Mark Beef Ground 80/20$5.95
- Member's Mark Cheese Smoked Gouda$12.25
- Member's Mark Butter Salted poundin quarters$4.75
- Member's Mark Butter Unsalted pound in quarters$4.75
- Member's Mark Cheese Chevre Goat Cheese per pound$17.55/lb
- Member's Mark Broth Beef 32 oz$2.95
- Member's Mark Bottled Water Plus +Alkaline, 1 L$2.95
- Member's Mark Milk Whole Milk Gallon$3.95
- Member's Mark Milk Almond Vanilla Milk 64 oz$3.25
- Member's Mark Salmon Seasoned frozen filet each per pound$13.45/lb
- Member's Mark Hummus Roasted Red pepper per pound$5.85/lb
- Member's Mark Cheese Mexican Shredded$5.25
- Member's Mark Cheese Sharp Cheddar Shredded$5.25
- Member's Mark Cheese Mozerella Shredded$5.25
- Member's Mark Egg WHites Carton 16 oz$4.55
- N'Joy Salt Iodized .5g., 1,200 ct
- N'Joy Pepper 2.8 oz, 800 ct.
- Nabisco Cookies Honey Maid Graham 14 oz$4.75
- Nabisco Cookies Oreo 2.4 oz$1.85
- Nabisco Cookies Mini Packs$0.85
- Nature's Garden Trail Mix Snack Packs, 1.2 oz, 24pk
- Nature's Own Bread Butterbread$4.35
- Near East Rice & Vermicelli Mix Pilaf, 6.9 oz$2.55
- Ocean Venture Salmon Filet, frozen$14.95
- Old El Paso Refried Beans Traditional 16 oz$2.55
- Oscar Mayer Lunchables Cracker stackers$2.75
- Oscar Mayer Lunchable Pizza Kit$2.75
- Packer Lemons Each$0.95
- Packer Potatoes Creamer. per pound$2.25/lb
- Packer Blueberries Per pint$5.75
- Packer Potatoes Yellow per pound$1.35/lb
- Packer Banana each$0.75
- Packer Banana per pound$0.85/lb
- Packer Avocado Each$1.45
- Packer Lettuce Romaine$1.35
- Packer Mushrooms Baby Bella per pound$4.65/lb
- Packer Cantelope each$3.75
- Packer Lettuce Iceberg Head$2.05
- Packer Red Onion Each$1.75
- Packer Tomatoes On Vine$2.05
- Packer Peppers Red, yellow$2.05
- Packer Peppers Green$1.50
- Packer Garlic Bulb Each$0.85
- Packer Apple Fuji per pound$2.25/lb
- Packer Lime Each$0.55
- Packer Grapes Red Seedless$3.25
- Packer Cucumbers English wrapped$2.25
- Packer Brussels Sprouts per pound$2.95/lb
- Packer Carrots Babyby pound$1.50/lb
- Packer Carrots Large by pound$1.75/lb
- Packer Celery Each$2.29
- Packer Grapes Green seedless$4.05
- Packer Pineapple Each$3.25
- Packer Sweet Potato per pound$1.75/lb
- Packer Onion Each$1.25
- Palmetto Cheese Homestyle Pimento Cheese per pound$10.55/lb
- Pedigree Pet Food Chopped Ground Dinner 13.2 oz$2.25
- Pepperidge Farm Bread Whole Grain 15 Grain$4.95
- Pepperidge Farm Bread Farmhouse White$4.65
- Philadelphia Cream Cheese Block, 8 oz plain$3.45
- Planters Nuts Cashews and Peanuts Variety Pack, 40.5 oz, 24 pk
- President Feta Block, Chunk$9.00
- Purina Pet Food Wet Cat Variety 5.5 oz$1.05
- Rice-A-Roni Rice & Vermicelli Mix Chicken, (6.09 oz., 6 pk)
- Rotel Tomatoes Original Diced and Chile 10 oz$1.75
- Sara Lee Bread Artisan Bakery$4.35
- Sargento Balanced Break Cheese and Crackers$2.45
- Sargento Balanced Breaks Variety Snacks with dried fruit$2.45
- Seeds of Change Dinner and sides Mix Org. Quinoa, Brown Rice and garlic 9.5 oz$3.75
- Splenda Stevia Packets Stevia, (500 ct)
- Sweet'N Low Sacharin Packets Zero-Calorie (1500 ct)
- Taylor Spinach Baby Organic per pound$7.65/lb
- Tuttorosso Tomatoes Crushed with Basil 28 oz$2.25
- Zatarain's Jambalaya Jambalaya, 8 oz, 4 pk$2.85
- Whipped Dairy Topping$5.25
Beverages
- Apple & Eve Juice 100% OJ 10 oz$1.45
- Coca-Cola Soft Drink Sprite 12 oz$2.00
- Coca-Cola Soft Drink Dr. Pepper 12 oz$2.00
- Coca-Cola Soft Drink Coke 12 oz$2.00
- Deer Park Water 700 ml$2.25
- Gatorade Thirst Quencher Frost Flavors 20 oz$2.25
- Member's Mark Juice Lemonade 52 oz$3.45
- Monster Energy Drink Variety 16 oz$3.25
- Monster Energy Drink Variety$3.25
- Pepsi Co Soft Drink Mountain Dew Canned 12 fl oz$2.00
- Poppi Soft Drink Probiotic Soda Assorted$2.35
- Starbucks Canned Beverage Espresso and Cream 6.5 oz$2.75
Snack
- Arla Cheese Harvati Snack$0.75
- Arla Cheese Gouda Snack$0.75
- Bauducco Cookies Mini Wafer snack$0.95
- Frito Lay Chips Baked Variety$1.50
- Frito Lay Chips Chips and crackers$1.50
- GoGoSqeeze Apple Sauce Cinn, Strawberry, apple , Gimme five$1.95
- Mott's Applesauce Snack size$1.25
- Nabisco Cookies Fig Newton Snack Pack$1.75
- Nature's Garden Snack Mix Probiotic Immune Booster$1.95
- Nut Harvest Snack Nut and Fruit Mix, 2 oz$2.25
- Reese's Candy Peanut Butter Cup,$1.85
- Serendipity Snack Country Snacks Pomegranite Choc per 3 oz$2.75
- Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Variey Snack Pack2.25 oz$2.45
Household
- Chlorox Cleaner Bleach 121 oz$9.15
- Dawn Cleaner Platinum Power Wash Refill$5.95
- Fresh Step Cat Litter Total control 11 lbs.$12.75
- Member's Mark Paper Napkins White 2 ply 13 x 12.5$3.75
- Member's Mark Cleaner Power Pack Laundry$3.25
- POM Toilet Paper Single Roll$1.55
- POM Paper Towels Single Roll 2 ply$2.75
- Ziploc Plastic Bag Gallon$7.85
- Ziploc Plastic Bag Quart$7.25