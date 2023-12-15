Sergio's Restaurant #3 London Square
DRINKS
Coffee & Tea
Soda & Juice
- >Pepsi - 12oz Can$2.50
The bold, refreshing, robust cola
- >Diet Pepsi - 12oz Can$2.50
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories
- >Pepsi Zero Sugar - 12oz Can$2.50
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar
- >Sierra Mist - 12oz Can$2.50
A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar
- >Crush Orange Soda - 12oz Can$2.50
The original orange soda
- >Jupiña Can$2.50
- >Materva Can$2.50
- >Diet Materva Can$2.50
- >Iron Beer Can$2.50
- >Malta Btl$2.99
- >Apple Juice Btl$2.99
- >Agua Perrier Btl$2.99
- >Sergio's Bottled Water Btl$1.99
- >Basil Infused Lemonade Glass$3.99
- >Orange Juice Glass$5.99
- >Carrot & Orange Juice Glass$4.99
- >Watermelon Juice Glass$4.99
- >Natural Lemonade$4.99
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Soda Water$2.75
Shakes
BREAKFAST & BAKERY AFTER 11:00
Breakfast Entrees
- >Deluxe Frito$12.49
Two fried eggs+protein choise+pancakes+fresh fruit+cuban toast+cafe con leche
- >Deluxe Revuelto$12.49
Two scramble eggs+protein choise+pancakes+fresh fruit+cuban toast+cafe con leche
- >Deluxe Mezclado$12.49
Two scramble eggs+chopped ham+pancakes+fresh fruit+cuban toast+cafe con leche
- >Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Scrambler$13.49
smoked salmon+scrambled eggs+cream cheese+cuban toast+cafe con leche
- >Bistec a Caballo$14.99
Steak+two eggs +french fries+cuban toast+coffee
- >Bistec a Caballo de Pollo$13.99
Chicken breast +two eggs +french fries+cuban toast+coffee
Breakfast Specials
Omelettes
La Flaca Breakfast
- >La Flaca South Beach Omlet$11.75
4 oz egg whites+tomato+green peppers+onions+spinach+lower-sodium turkey+coffee
- >LF Skinny Breakfast$13.49
4 oz scrambled egg whites+feta cheese+spinach+Greek yogurt with fresh fruit and granola+coffee
- >LF Fit Chicken Breakfast$13.49
4 oz egg whites+grilled chicken+whole wheat toast with almond butter+fresh fruit or avocado slices+coffee
- >LF Fit Res Breakfast$15.49
4 oz egg whites+steak+whole wheat toast with almond butter+fresh fruit or avocado slices+coffee
- >LF Breakfast Zone Sandwich$11.49
one egg white+tomato+avocado+lower-sodium turkey+whole wheat toast+coffee
Abuela's Favorites
Croquetas..
LUNCH
Lunch Entrees
- >Arroz Imperial$11.99
Baked Yellow rice+chicken+maduros
- >Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$11.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
- >Lechon Asado Lunch$11.99
Roasted pork+marinated onion+moro+boiled yuca with mojo sauce
- >Picadillo de Carne Lunch$11.99
Ground beef+white rice+black beans
- >Cuban Fried Rice$11.99
Fried Rice + chicken + egg + ham + maduros
- >Pollo a la Plancha Lunch$12.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
Flatbreads
- >Chicken Flatbread$11.50
Lower sodium grilled chicken+balck bean hummus+pico de gallo+arugula+avocado
- >Lechon Flatbread$11.50
- >LF Jamon Serrano Flatbread$11.99
Serrano jam+tomato slices+mozzarella cheese+arugula
- >Picadillo Flatbread$11.99
Ground beef+black bean hummus+white rice+maduro+one egg sunny side up
DINNER
Entrees
- >Arroz Imperial$13.50
Baked Yellow rice+chicken+maduros
- >Chicken Fingers$12.99
- >Chimi-Chicken$16.99
Grille chicken breast+chimichurry sauce
- >Churrasco$30.99
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurry sauce
- >Cuban Fried Rice$12.99
Fried Rice + chicken + egg + ham + maduros
- >Cuban Special Fried Rice w/Shrimp$16.99
Sergio's fried rice+chicken+shrimps+egg+ham+maduros
- >Empanizado de Carne$17.99
Crispy Breaded Steak
- >Empanizado de Pollo$16.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast
- >Grilled Chicken Strips$12.99
Grilled chicken strips+green peppers+onions
- >Half Chicken$16.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley (Cooking Time on this item is longer!)
- >Lechon Asado$13.99
5 hours roasted pork+mojo marinated onions
- >Masas de Puerco$15.75
Fried pork chunks+home made onion mojo sauce
- >Mojo Shredded Chicken$16.99
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
- >Palomilla Steak$16.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
- >Picadillo de Carne$14.99
Ground beef+white rice+black beans
- >Pollo a La Plancha$15.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
- >Shrimp al Ajillo$16.99
- >Shrimp Creole$16.99
- >Vaca Frita$17.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
La Flaca
- >LF Grilled Lemon Chicken$12.99
Grilled chicken + garlic + herbs + pico de gallo +. No salt added to chicken
- >LF Turkey Picadillo$14.99
Cuban style ground turkey
- >LF Ropa Vieja$14.99
Our famous braised shredded beef in creole sauce
- >LF Palomilla Steak$12.50
- >LF Mahi-Mahi$18.99
- >LF Grilled Salmon$16.99
- >LF Stuff Bell Pepper$13.99
With cauliflower rice, mozzarella cheese served with an eggplant stack salad or fresh avocado
- >LF Chickpea Fricase$11.99
Sautted with spinach and our homemade tomato sauce served with cauliflower rice, avocado or broccoli
- >LF Plant-Based Frita Sliders$11.99
No GMO, No soy, these flavorful Frita sliders are all flavor. No Meat and vegan We use the same flat top to cook meat and non-meat protein
Sandwiches
- >Cuban Sandwich$10.50
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
- >Combo Cubano$11.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
- >Croqueta Preparada$11.49
Ham+pork+two croquettes+swizz cheese+pickles+mustard+cuban bread
- >Pan Con Lechon$10.49
Roasted pork+manrinated oninos+mojo sauce+cuban bread
- >1975 Pan Con Bistec$10.50
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
- >Medianoche$10.25
Thin slices of ham + pork + Swiss cheese + pickles + mustard + sweet bread
- >Frita$7.50
Midly spicy hamburbuer+onions+string potatoes+ketchup
- >Turkey Pesto$10.99
Lower sodium turkey+avocado+arugula+tomato+gouda cheese+pesto sauce+french bread
- >Vegetarian$9.99
Grilled eggplant+roasted zucchini+grilled red peppers+gouda cheese+arugula+pesto+french bread
- >Club Sandwich$10.99
Ham+Turkey+Bacon+ Swiss Cheese + Lettuce+Tomatoes+American Toast + Fries
- >Frita & Fries$9.99
Midly spicy hamburbuer+onions+string potatoes+ketchup+fries
- >El Espanol$9.99
Serrano ham+Manchego Cheese+french bread
- >Sandwich de Pollo$10.99
Grilled chicken breast + lettuce + tomatoes + mayo +Cuban bread
- >3 Blend Burger$12.75
Fresh Angus Blend Burger + lettuce + onions + tomatoes + pickles + french fries
- >Miami Sandwich$11.49
Ham + turkey + bacon + lettuce + tomatoed + mayo + Swiss cheese + Cuban bread
- >Mahi-Sandwich$17.99
Blackened or Garlic Butter served with red onion + lettuce + tomato + French fries
Flatbreads
- >Chicken Flatbread$11.50
Lower sodium grilled chicken+balck bean hummus+pico de gallo+arugula+avocado
- >Lechon Flatbread$11.50
- >LF Jamon Serrano Flatbread$11.99
Serrano jam+tomato slices+mozzarella cheese+arugula
- >Picadillo Flatbread$11.99
Ground beef+black bean hummus+white rice+maduro+one egg sunny side up
Appetizers
- >Chicharron$6.99
- >Ñooo Spicy Shrimp$14.99
Shrimp lightly coated and fried then toasted in our signature Nooo sauce
- >Chicken Vaca Frita Tacos$14.99
Served on mini flour tortillas + black bean hummus + pico de gallo +chopped maduros + mozzarella cheese Add Guacamole $ 1.00
- >Trio Loaded Tostones$14.99
Pork,Ground Beef, Chicken: Each served on a bed of tostones + guacamole + cilantro sauce + pico de gallo
- >Chispa Fries$6.99
Mojo Sauce + Red pepper flakes + sea salt + parmesan cheese
- >Frituritas de Malanga$8.99
Fried Malanga + Cilantro Sauce
- >Tabla Española$15.99
Three croquetas de chorizo +slices of Manchego cheese + cantimpalo + jamon serrano + Rosemary olives
- >Yuca Frita$8.99
Served with Cilantro Sauce
- >Croqueta Pizza$10.99
Sliced ham croquetas + Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese + Basil
- >Veggie Pesto Pizza$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
- >Mariquita Chips$6.99
Plantain Chips served with Garlic Mojo Sauce
- >Plant-Based Mini Frita Sliders$11.99
- >Tamal en Hoja$4.50
Fresh Corn Cuban Tamal
Soups / Potaje
- >Large Black Beans$4.50
- >Large Red Beans$5.50Out of stock
- >Jumbo Black Beans$8.99
- >Jumbo Red Beans$10.40Out of stock
- >Large Chicken Soup$4.99Out of stock
- >Jumbo Chicken Soup$9.90Out of stock
- >Large Crema de Malanga$5.50
- >Jumbo Crema de Malanga$10.40
- >Large Crema de Calabaza$5.50
- >Jumbo Crema de Calabaza$10.40
- >Small Pea Soup$3.99Out of stock
- >Large Pea Soup$5.50
- >Jumbo Pea Soup$10.40Out of stock
- >Small Garbanzo Soup$3.99
- >Large Garbanzo Soup$5.50
- >Jumbo Garbanzo Soup$10.40
- >Small Corn Soup$3.99
- >Large Corn Soup$5.50
- >Jumbo Corn Soup$10.40
- >Small Plantain Soup$3.99
- >Large Plantain Soup$5.50
- >Jumbo Plantain Soup$10.40
- >Small Lentil Soup$3.99
- >Large Lentil Soup$5.50
- >Jumbo Lentil Soup$10.40
Dinner Sides
- >Avocado Salad$3.99
- >Small Avocado Slices$1.50
- >Brown Rice$3.25
- >Cauliflower Rice$3.99
- >Eggplant Stack$5.50
- >French Fries$3.75
- *Garden Salad$2.99+
- *Caesar Salad$3.99+
- *Tomato Salad$2.49+
- >Garlic Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- >Maduros$3.99
- >Moros$4.25
- >Roasted Vegetables$4.50
- >Steamed Broccoli$3.50
- >Tostones$4.50
- >Yuca$4.50
- >Scoop of Chicken$3.99
- >Scoop of Tuna$3.99
- >Scoop of Rusa Salad$2.99
- >Tamal en Hoja$4.50
Fresh Corn Cuban Tamal