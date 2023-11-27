Sergio's Pizza 926 Stafford Ave
Menu
Appetizers
- French Fries$4.95
- Curly Fries$5.95
- Onion Rings$5.95
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
8 Sticks
- Fried Clams$8.95
- Tri Sampler$11.95
(3) Wings, (3) Chicken Tenders, (3) Mozzarella Sticks
- Chicken Tenders$9.95
5 Tenders
- Grape Leaves$9.95
8 Grape Leaves
- Zucchini 8pc$8.95
- Potato Skins$7.95
- Fried Mushrooms$7.95
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.95
- Fried Dough Nuggets$8.95
Served with sauce or powdered sugar
- Side of Meatballs$8.95
- Side of Sausage$7.95
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries$7.95
- Garlic Bread$3.95+
Choice of small or large and with or without cheese.
- Garlic Bread Sticks$10.95+
Choice of small, medium, or large and with or without cheese.
- Garlic Knots$8.50
12 pc
- Spinach Pie$5.49
- Chicken Noodle Soup$4.95+
- CHIPS$1.50
- Cookies$1.50
Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
- Gourmet Hawaiian Pizza$13.95+
Pineapple, ham, and bacon
- Gourmet Meat Lovers Pizza$13.95+
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, and ham
- Gourmet The Works Extreme Pizza$13.95+
Onions, mushrooms, pepper, olives, meatballs, pepperoni, bacon, and sausage
- Gourmet Vegetarian Pizza$13.95+
Eggplant, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and spinach
- Gourmet BLT Pizza$13.95+
Crispy bacon, fresh shredded lettuce, and fresh tomatoes
- Gourmet BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.95+
BBQ chicken and mozzarella
- Gourmet Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.95+
Buffalo chicken and mozzarella
- Gourmet Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza$13.95+
Chunks of tender chicken, crispy bacon, and cheese topped with ranch dressing
- Gourmet Cheeseburger Pizza$13.95+
Hamburger, pickles, tomatoes, cheddar, topped with our special sauce.
- Gourmet California Dreaming Pizza$13.95+
Mozzarella, roasted peppers, eggplant, artichoke hearts, olives, mushrooms, and tomato sauce.
- Gourmet Cheese Lovers Pizza$13.95+
Mozzarella, ricotta, and roamno
- Gourmet Chunky Chicken Pizza$13.95+
Chicken breast, broccoli, garlic, and mozzarella
- Gourmet Clams Casino Pizza (white)$13.95+
Clams, garlic, bacon, onions, and spcies
- Gourmet Contadina Pizza$13.95+
Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
- Gourmet Fantasy Pizza$13.95+
Broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella, and spices
- Gourmet Florentine Pizza (white)$13.95+
Ricotta, spinach, garlic, and mozzarella
- Gourmet Greek Pizza (white)$13.95+
Olive oil base with oregano, mozzarella, tomatoes, olives, and feta
- Gourmet Potato & Bacon Pizza$13.95+
Potato and bacon with mayo or ketchup
- Gourmet Shrimp Scampi Pizza$13.95+
Shrimp, garlic, spices, parmesan, and mozzarella
- Gourmet Smog Pizza$13.95+
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
- Gourmet Steak Pizza$13.95+
Steak, onions, mushrooms, and roasted peppers
- Gourmet Margherita Pizza (white)$13.95+
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and grated romano
- Gourmet Wise Guy Pizza$13.95+
Mozzarella, grated cheese, fresh basil, garlic, and mushrooms
- Gourmet Gyro Pizza$13.95+
Gyro sauce, onions, and tomatoes
- Gourmet Musaka Pizza$13.95+
Meatball, ricotta, and eggplant
- Buff Ranch Chx$13.95+
Salads
- Garden Salad$6.95+
- Chef Salad$8.95+
Turkey, roast beef, ham, provolone, boiled eggs, salami, and pepperoni.
- Caesar Salad$6.95+
- Tuna Salad$8.95+
- Antipasto Salad$8.95+
Ham, salami, provolone, and pepperoni.
- BBQ Chicken Salad$8.95+
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad$8.95+
- Sergio's Salad$8.95+
Bacon, egg, mozzarella, and grilled chicken.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.95+
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.95
- Greek Salad$8.95+
- Cobb Salad$8.95+
Garden salad, turkey, egg, and American cheese.
- Spinach Pie with Greek Salad$9.95+
Calzone or Stromboli
Dinners
- Pasta with Sauce$10.95
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Parmigiana$16.95
Chicken, eggplant, meatball, sausage, veal, or shrimp. Served with choice of pasta, salad, and garlic bread.
- Stuffed Shells$16.95
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Linguini & Clam Sauce$15.95
Choice of red or white clam sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.
- Lasagna$15.95
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Baked Ziti$15.95
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Manicotti$15.95
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Ravioli$15.95
Choice of cheese or meat. Served with salad and garlic bread.
- Sausage & Peppers$15.95
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Sausage, Meatball, Eggplant Combo$18.95
Served with salad and garlic bread
Fried Seafood Dinners
House Specialties
Quesadillas
From the Grill
- Tuna Melt$9.95+
Tuna, tomatoes & American cheese
- Patty Melt$9.95+
Hamburger, onions & American cheese
- Chicken Melt$9.95+
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.
- Turkey Melt$9.95+
Turkey & swiss
- Balboa Roast Beef$9.95+
Grilled roast beef, swiss & sautéed onions
- Honey Mustard Chicken$9.95+
Grilled chicken, swiss & honey mustard sauce
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$9.95+
Grilled chicken with ham, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun
- Grilled Cheese$5.50+
- Grilled Cheese with Ham and Bacon$7.95+