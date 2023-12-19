Serious Pizza- Fort Worth
All Day Dine In
Specialty Pizzas 18"
- BBQ Chick 18"$21.25
Texas BBQ Sauce, Shredded Roasted Chicken, Sliced Red Onion, Shredded Sharp Cheddar, Cilantro, Bacon.
- Big Meat 18"$21.25
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon.
- Blue Buffalo 18"$21.25
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella.
- Deluxe 18"$21.25
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Mushrooms.
- Hawaiian 18"$21.25
Ham, Red Sauce, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Jalapeños.
- Impossible 18"$21.25
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, All The Veggies, Impossible Sausage.
- Margherita 18"$21.25
Red Sauce, Italian Cheeses, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.
- Philly 18"$21.25
Roasted Garlic Alfredo, Shaved Ribeye, Roasted Peppers, Onions.
- The Jerk 18"$21.25
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Cilantro, Jerked Chicken.
- The White 18"$21.25
Roasted Garlic Alfredo, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Oregano, White Truffle Oil, Parmesan.
- Veggie 18"$21.25
Mozzarella, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion.
- Half Specialty 18"$21.25
Build Your Own Pizza
Lunch Special
Serious Salads
- Small House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Bell Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Dressing.
- Large House Salad$8.95
Romaine, Bell Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Dressing.
- Small Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
- Large Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
Extras
- Seriously Sweet$12.95
Our famous dough, twisted, basted in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing.
- Seriously Twisted$10.95
Our famous dough, twisted, basted in garlic butter, served with marinara and Serious sauce.
- Extra Dipping Sauce
Blue Cheese, Ranch, Caesar, Garlic Butter, Italian, Serious Sauce, Marinara, Buffalo.
- Bottled Bev.
Your choice of one of our bottled beverages.
- Fountain Drink$3.00
Your choice of one of our fountain drinks.