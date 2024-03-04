Sesame Gourmet
Full Menu 晚餐
Appetizers 头台
- Pork Egg Roll 肉卷$3.50
- Chicken Egg Roll 鸡卷$3.50
1 piece. Pork, chicken
- Vegetable Spring Roll 素卷$3.50
1 piece. Veggie, shrimp
- Shrimp Spring Roll 虾卷$3.50
- Sesame Noodles 凉面$7.00
- Crab Rangoons炸蟹脚$8.00
6 pieces. Cream cheese, crab stick, celery, scallion
- Crispy Tofu 椒盐豆腐$8.00
Salt & pepper
- Crispy Calamari炸鱿鱼$11.00
Salt, pepper, ginger, and garlic
- Chicken Skewer 鸡串$8.00
3 pieces
- Beef Skewer 牛串$9.00
3 pieces
- Pork Dumplings FRIED 肉锅贴$9.50
6 pieces
- Pork Dumpling STEAM 肉水饺$9.50
- Vegetable Fried Dumpling素锅贴$9.50
- Vegetable Steam Dumpling素水饺$9.50
- Shrimp Fried Dumpling虾锅贴$10.50
- Shrimp Steam Dumpling 虾水饺$10.50
- Coconut Shrimp 椰子虾$9.00
4 pieces
- Chicken Lettuce Wrapped 鸡松$11.00
- Shrimp Lettuce Wrap 虾松$12.00
- Barbecued Spareribs 烤排骨$12.00
4 pieces
- Appetizer Sampler 宝宝盘$21.00
Egg rolls, barbecued spareribs, coconut shrimp, crab rangoons, and chicken skewer
- Edamame 毛豆$5.50
Soy beans
Soup & Salad 汤&沙拉
- Wonton Soup(S)混沌汤小$3.95
- Wonton Soup(L)混沌汤大$7.50
- Egg Drop Soup(S)蛋花汤小$3.95
- Egg Drop Soup(L)蛋花汤大$7.50
- Hot & Sour Soup(S)酸辣汤小$3.95
- Hot & Sour Soup(L)酸辣汤大$7.50
- House Salad沙拉$6.00
Ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Kani Salad$8.00
Crab stick, cucumber, tempura crunch and fish roe with spicy aioli dressing
- Avocado Salad$8.00
- Vegetale Bean curd Soup (qt)什菜豆腐汤$10.00
- Chicken Corn Soup (qt)玉米汤$11.00
- Seafood Soup海鲜汤$12.00
For two
- Seafood Hot & Sour Soup海鲜酸辣汤$12.00
For two
Chef's Specials
- Lemon Chicken 柠檬鸡$18.00
Crispy-fried chicken breast sliced and served with lemon sauce
- General Tso's Chicken 左鸡$18.00
This remarkable dish was originally created for general tso during the Ching dynasty. Marinated chicken quickly fried until crispy, sautéed with scorched dry hot peppers in our exotic tangy sauce
- General Tso's Shrimp 左虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp marinated and quickly fried until crispy, sautéed with scorched hot peppers and vegetables in our exotic tangy sauce
- Amazing Chicken 脆皮鸡$18.00
Strips of chicken breast dipped in a light batter and lightly fried to a crispy perfection, accompanied with a delicious tangy sauce
- Amazing Duo 脆两样$21.00
Strips of chicken breast and shrimp dipped in a light batter and lightly fried to a crispy perfection, the tangy delicious sauce is a perfect accompaniment
- Capital Chicken长沙鸡$18.00
Strips of chicken breast dipped in a light batter and quick-fried to crispy perfection, sautéed with vegetables in a delicate brown sauce
- Volcano Chicken 火山鸡$18.00
Strips of chicken breast dipped in light batter and lightly fried, pineapple, red and green bell peppers, sautéed with wine sauce
- Sesame Chicken芝麻鸡$18.00
Marinated chicken quick-fried until crispy and sautéed with our spicy sesame sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds and garnished with fried bean noodles
- Sesame Beef芝麻牛$21.00
Marinated strips of beef quick-fried until crispy and sautéed with our spicy sesame sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds, and garnished with fried bean noodles
- Sesame Shrimp芝麻虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly fried and seasoned with a spicy hot sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds, and is sure to appeal to your palate
- Velvet Chicken芙蓉鸡$18.00
Snow pea pods, mushrooms, broccoli florets, red pepper, baby corn and egg whites in a delicate white sauce
- Velvet Shrimp芙蓉虾$21.00
Snow pea pods, mushrooms, broccoli florets, red pepper, baby corn, and egg whites in a delicate white sauce
- Orange Chicken陈皮鸡$18.00
Quick-fried strips of chicken breast, marinated beef expertly seared, or jumbo shrimp lightly fried, cooked with vegetables, orange peel, and enhanced by a tangy, spicy brown sauce
- Orange Beef陈皮牛$21.00
- Orange Shrimp 陈皮虾$21.00
- Walnut Chicken核桃鸡$18.00
Quick-fried strips of chicken breast sautéed with our delicate brown sauce, sprinkled with honey-glazed walnuts on top
- Walnut Shrimp核桃虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly fried until crispy, sautéed with vegetables and our special tangy sauce and sprinkled with honey-glazed walnuts on top
- Ginger Chicken 姜汁鸡$18.00
- Ginger Shrimp 姜汁虾$21.00
- Chengdu Spicy Chicken成都鸡$18.00
Quick-fried diced chicken, hot peppers, scallion, ginger, garlic and cumin
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp干烹虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly fried, sautéed with salt, pepper, garlic, and ginger
- Shrimp Grand Marnier美乃滋虾$21.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly batter fried, sautéed in a citrus mayonnaise sauce
- Bride and Groom牛郎织女$21.00
Strips of beef and chicken gently fried and sautéed with baby corn, snow pea pods, red and green bell peppers in the chef's special sauce
- Double Delight喜相逢$21.00
Shrimp and chicken breast sautéed with vegetables in a rich brown sauce
- Triple Delight炒三鲜$22.00
A perfect blend of shrimp, beef, and chicken sautéed with vegetables in our special brown sauce
- Tangy, Spicy Scallops and Shrimp麻辣双味$26.00
Shrimp and sea scallops sautéed with a colorful array of vegetables in our chef's special tangy, spicy brown sauce
- Spicy Trio川三鲜$26.00
Shrimp, sea scallops, and chicken breast sautéed with fresh vegetables in our chef's special spicy sauce
- Happy Family全家福$26.00
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, beef, chicken, and roast pork sautéed with special brown sauce
- Seafood Supreme 海鲜大汇$26.00
For seafood lovers: jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, and fish sautéed with chinese vegetables in our chef's special white wine sauce
- Crispy Duck脆片鸭$27.00
Half of a duck pre-seasoned, marinated and steamed, then fried until crispy
- Half Peking Duck北京鸭半$30.00
The crowning glory of chinese cuisine, served with pancakes, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Available daily without prior notice
- Whole Peking Duck北京鸭全$58.00
The crowning glory of chinese cuisine, served with pancakes, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Available daily without prior notice
Vegetables 蔬菜
- Moo Shi Vegetable 素木须$16.00
Cabbage, mushrooms, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots served with 4 pancakes
- Buddhist Delight素什锦$16.00
Mixed vegetables with white sauce, brown sauce, or garlic sauce
- Broc W/ Garlic Sauce 魚香芥藍$16.00
- Dry-Sautéed String Bean干煸四季豆$16.00
Dry-sautéed or spicy brown sauce
- Ma La String beans麻辣四季豆$16.00
- Bean Curd, Family Style 家常豆腐$16.00
Fried tofu, snow peas, mushrooms, and carrots
- General Tso's Bean Curd左豆腐$16.00
Fried tofu sautéed with scorched hot peppers in our exotic tangy sauce
- Ma Pao Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
peas, carrots, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Eggplant with Garlic Sauce鱼香茄子$16.00
eggplants with spicy garlic sauce
- Eggplant and Fried Tofu in Thai Basil Sauce九层塔茄$18.00
fried tofu with basil and eggplant in the Thai sauce
Pork肉
- Moo shi pork 木须肉$17.00
- Hunan Pork湖南肉$17.00
green pepper, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, broccoli in the spicy brown sauce
- Kung Pao Pork宫保肉$17.00
celery, mushrooms, peanuts in the spicy brown sauce
- Pork Vegetables什锦肉$17.00
Pork with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots stir fry in the brown sauce
- Shredded Pork Garlic Sauce鱼香肉$17.00
broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Sichuan Pork麻辣肉$17.00
- Poke chop suey 肉杂碎$17.00
napa, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, snow peas, baby corn
- Pork Chow Mein肉炒面$17.00
cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, celery, onion with crispy noodle on the side
- Pork Asparagus 芦笋肉$18.00
with asparagus in the brown sauce
Poultry鸡
- Moo Shi Chicken 木须鸡$17.00
Cabbage, mushrooms, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots served with 4 pancakes
- Chicken Vegetables什菜鸡$17.00
broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots
- Chicken Broccoli芥蓝鸡$17.00
with Broccoli in the choice of sauce
- Sweet & Sour Chicken甜酸鸡$17.00
onion green pepper, carrots, pineapple with sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken String Beans四季豆鸡$17.00
string beans in the brown sauce
- Chicken Cashew Nuts腰果鸡$17.00
green pepper, carrots, mushrooms and cashews in the brown sauce
- Kung Pao Chicken宫保鸡$17.00
celery, mushrooms, peanuts in the spicy brown sauce
- Chicken Garlic Sauce鱼香鸡$17.00
broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Hunan Chicken湖南鸡$17.00
green pepper, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, broccoli in the spicy brown sauce
- Sichuan Chicken麻辣鸡$17.00
zucchini, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn, red pepper in the SPICY (ma-la) sauce
- Mongolian Chicken蒙古鸡$17.00
with green onion, bamboo shoots, in the SPICY paste
- Chicken Eggplant茄子鸡$17.00
with eggplant in the SPICE garlic sauce
- Chicken black bean sauce 豆豉鸡$17.00
- Chicken Chop Suey 鸡杂碎$17.00
- Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面$17.00
- Chicken Asparagus 芦笋鸡$18.00
- Chicken Snow Peas 雪豆鸡$18.00
Chicken with Snow peas, mushrooms, and Red Bell Pepper in the sauce of your choice
Beef牛
- Moo Shi Beef木须牛$20.00
Cabbage, mushrooms, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots served with 4 pancakes
- Beef Vegetables什菜牛$20.00
broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots
- Beef Broccoli芥蓝牛$20.00
with Broccoli in the brown sauce
- Beef String Beans四季豆牛$20.00
string beans in the brown sauce
- Beef Green Peppers青椒牛$20.00
- Kung Pao Beef宫保牛$20.00
celery, mushrooms, peanuts in the spicy brown sauce
- Beef Garlic Sauce鱼香牛$20.00
broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Hunan Beef湖南牛$20.00
green pepper, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, broccoli in the spicy brown sauce
- Sichuan Beef麻辣牛$20.00
zucchini, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn, red pepper in the SPICY (ma-la) sauce
- Mongolian Beef蒙古牛$20.00
with green onion, bamboo shoots, in the SPICY paste
- Beef Eggplant茄牛$20.00
with eggplant in the SPICE garlic sauce
- Beef chow Mein 牛炒面$20.00
- Beef chop suey 牛杂碎$20.00
- Beef Asparagus 芦笋牛$21.00
- Beef Snow peas 雪豆牛$21.00
BEEF with Snow Peas, Red Bell Pepper and Mushroom in the brown sauce.
Seafood虾
- Moo Shi Shrimp木须虾$20.00
Cabbage, mushrooms, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots served with 4 pancakes
- Shrimp Vegetables什菜虾$20.00
broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots
- Shrimp Broccoli芥蓝虾$20.00
with Broccoli in the choice of sauce
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp甜酸虾$20.00
onion green pepper, carrots, pineapple with sweet and sour sauce
- Hunan Shrimp湖南虾$20.00
green pepper, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, broccoli in the spicy brown sauce
- Kung Pao Shrimp宫保虾$20.00
celery, mushrooms, peanuts in the spicy brown sauce
- Mongolian Shrimp蒙古虾$20.00
with green onion, bamboo shoots, in the SPICY paste
- Shrimp Eggplant茄虾$20.00
with eggplant in the SPICE garlic sauce
- Shrimp Garlic Sauce鱼香虾$20.00
broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spicy brown sauce
- Shrimp String Beans四季豆虾$20.00
string beans in the brown sauce
- Shrimp with Cashew Nuts腰果虾$20.00
green pepper, carrots, mushrooms and cashews in the brown sauce
- Shrimp Lobster Sauce 虾龙糊$20.00
- Sichuan Shrimp四川虾$20.00
zucchini, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn, red pepper in the SPICY (ma-la) sauce
- Shrimp Chow Mein 虾炒面$20.00
- Shrimp Chop Suey 虾杂碎$20.00
- Shrimp Asparagus 芦笋虾$21.00
- Shrimp Snow peas 雪豆虾$21.00
Shrimp with Snow peas, Mushrooms and Red Bell Pepper in the sauce of your choice.
Lighter Fare水煮
- Steam Mixed Vegetables**水素什锦$16.00
broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots
- SteamBroccoli**水芥蓝$16.00
- Steam Chicken and broccoli** 水芥鸡$17.00
- Steam Chicken and vegetables **水什鸡$17.00
- Steam Shrimp and broccoli **水芥虾$20.00
- Steam Shrimp and vegetables **水什虾$20.00
- Steam Double Delight**水喜相逢$21.00
Shrimp and chicken with zucchini, mushrooms, baby corn, water chestnuts and red bell peppers
Fried Rice / Noodles 炒饭/捞面
- Vegetable Fried Rice 素炒饭$14.00
- Chichen Fried Rice 鸡炒饭$14.00
- Pork Fried Rice 肉炒饭$14.00
- BBQ Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭$14.00
- Beef Fried Rice 牛炒饭$15.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭$15.00
- Comb Fried Rice 什锦炒饭$15.00
- Plain Lo Mein 清捞$12.00
- Vegetable Lo Mein 素捞$15.00
- Chicken Lo Mein 鸡捞$15.00
- Pork Lo Mein 肉捞$15.00
- BBQ Pork Lo Mein 叉烧捞$15.00
- Beef Lo Mein 牛捞$16.00
- Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞$16.00
- Comb Lo Mein 什捞$16.00
- Singapore-style Rice Noodles 新加坡米粉$18.00
Shrimp, chicken, pork, and vegetables in yellow curry sauce
A Taste of Thai 泰国菜
- VEG Kiew Wan 素綠咖喱$18.00
String beans, jalapeno peppers, eggplant, basil and kaffir lime leaves cooked in a blend of spicy green curry, and coconut milk and TOFU
- VEG Gang Deng 素紅咖喱$18.00
Red and green peppers, onions, celery, basil, and chili peppers cooked in a blend of red curry, coconut milk and TOFU
- VEG Mussaman 素馬來$18.00
Onions, pineapple, string beans, and potatoes cooked in a blend of southern thai, tangy-flavored curry with coconut flavor, crushed peanuts, and tamarind (a sour exotic fruit flavor) with TOFU
- VEG Panang 素檳城$18.00
Asparagus, onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes cooked in a rich, creamy thai curry, then garnished with crushed peanuts and basil with TOFU
- VEG Thai Basil 素九層塔$18.00
Red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and thai basil with TOFU
- CHICKEN Kiew Wan 雞綠咖喱$18.00
String beans, jalapeno peppers, eggplant, basil and kaffir lime leaves cooked in a blend of spicy green curry, and coconut milk
- CHICKEN Gang Deng 雞紅咖喱$18.00
Red and green peppers, onions, celery, basil, and chili peppers cooked in a blend of red curry, coconut milk
- CHICKEN Mussaman 雞馬來$18.00
Onions, pineapple, string beans, and potatoes cooked in a blend of southern thai, tangy-flavored curry with coconut flavor, crushed peanuts, and tamarind (a sour exotic fruit flavor)
- CHICKEN Panang 雞檳城$18.00
Asparagus, onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes cooked in a rich, creamy thai curry, then garnished with crushed peanuts and basil
- CHICKEN Thai Basil 雞九層塔$18.00
Red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and thai basil
- BEEF Kiew Wan 牛綠咖喱$20.00
String beans, jalapeno peppers, eggplant, basil and kaffir lime leaves cooked in a blend of spicy green curry, and coconut milk
- BEEF Gang Deng 牛紅咖喱$20.00
Red and green peppers, onions, celery, basil, and chili peppers cooked in a blend of red curry, coconut milk
- BEEF Mussaman 牛馬來$20.00
Onions, pineapple, string beans, and potatoes cooked in a blend of southern thai, tangy-flavored curry with coconut flavor, crushed peanuts, and tamarind (a sour exotic fruit flavor)
- BEEF Panang 牛檳城$20.00
Asparagus, onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes cooked in a rich, creamy thai curry, then garnished with crushed peanuts and basil
- BEEF Thai Basil 牛九層塔$20.00
Red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and thai basil
- SHRIMP Kiew Wan 虾綠咖喱$20.00
String beans, jalapeno peppers, eggplant, basil and kaffir lime leaves cooked in a blend of spicy green curry, and coconut milk
- SHRIMP Gang Deng 虾紅咖喱$20.00
- SHRIMP Mussaman 虾馬來$20.00
Onions, pineapple, string beans, and potatoes cooked in a blend of southern thai, tangy-flavored curry with coconut flavor, crushed peanuts, and tamarind (a sour exotic fruit flavor)
- SHRIMP Panang 虾檳城$20.00
Asparagus, onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes cooked in a rich, creamy thai curry, then garnished with crushed peanuts and basil
- SHRIMP Thai Basil 虾九層塔$20.00
Red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and thai basil
- VEG Pad Thai素泰面$17.00
The most famous dish in thai cuisine. Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, celery, napa cabbage, carrots, and peanuts in a tangy and mild spicy exotic tamarind sauce with TOFU
- CHICKEN Pad Thai 雞泰面$17.00
The most famous dish in thai cuisine. Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, celery, napa cabbage, carrots, and peanuts in a tangy and mild spicy exotic tamarind sauce
- BEEF Pad Thai牛泰面$18.00
The most famous dish in thai cuisine. Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, celery, napa cabbage, carrots, and peanuts in a tangy and mild spicy exotic tamarind sauce
- SHRIMP Pad Thai 虾泰面$18.00
The most famous dish in thai cuisine. Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, celery, napa cabbage, carrots, and peanuts in a tangy and mild spicy exotic tamarind sauce
- Eggplant and Fried Tofu in Thai Basil Sauce 九层塔豆腐$18.00
Side Orders/KIDs
- Steamed Mixed Vegetables(s) 小素什$9.00
- Steamed Broccoli(s) 小芥兰$9.00
- String Bean(s) 小四季豆$9.00
- Steam baby corn(s) 小玉米$9.00
- Cup sauce 多碗汁$2.75
- Chicken and Broccoli(K) 孩芥鸡$9.00
- Chicken Finger(K) 孩鸡柳$9.00
- Chicken and Corn(K) 孩玉米鸡$9.00
- Eel sauce$1.50
- spicy mayo 辣美乃滋$1.50
- Fresh Duck sauce 鮮蘇梅醬$0.50
- Fresh Mustard 芥末醬$0.50
- Hot pepper oil 辣油$0.50
- Fortune cookie 千語餅$0.10
- plasticware 刀叉
- Plates 盤子
Packing Side 打包
Side order
- Crispy Noodles 加 面干$1.00
- Pt White rice extra 加小白饭$2.00
- Qt White rice extra 加大白饭$4.00
- Pt Fried rice extra 加小炒饭$2.50
- Qt Fried rice extra 加大炒饭$4.00
- Pt Brown rice extra 加小黄饭$2.50
- Qt brown rice extra 加大黄饭$4.00
- Hosing sauce 海鲜酱$0.50
- Pancake 木须皮$2.50
- ---------------分裝
- Salad ginger sauce (S)小沙拉汁$2.50
- Salad ginger sauce(L)大沙拉汁$7.00
- Chopsticks筷子