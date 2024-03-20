Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana Oxnard, CA
LUNCH SPECIALS (OX)
Pizza Lunch Specials
Lunch Salads
Food
Pizza
- Marinara$13.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio
- Margherita$16.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
- Margherita DOC$19.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
- Quattro Formaggi$19.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
- Diavola$19.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Basil, Olio
- Settebello$20.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
- Pizza Carbonara$19.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper, Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio
- Bianca$19.00
Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio
- Vico$18.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
- Capricciosa$19.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio
- Emilia$18.00
Panna (Italian Cream), Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *at select locations
- Polpettine$19.00
Mascarpone, Meatballs, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
- Pizza Special$20.00Out of stock
Market special that varies from week to week with seasonal ingredients
- Pizza Fritta$18.50Out of stock
Gluten Free Pizza
- Gluten Free Diavola$24.00
Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Calabrese, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic
- Gluten Free DOC$24.00
Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio,
- Gluten Free Emilia$23.00
Gluten Free Crust, Panna Cream, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *available at certain locations
- Gluten Free Margherita$22.00
Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Parmigiano
- Gluten Free Marinara$18.00
Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio
- Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi$24.00
Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
- Gluten Free Settebello$25.00
Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, House made Sausage, Mushrooms, Pine nuts
- Gluten Free Vico$23.00
Gluten Free Crust, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Roasted Fennel, Red onion, House made Sausage, Basil, Olio
- Gluten Free Nutella Pizza$15.00
- Gluten Free Carbonara$24.00
- Gluten Free Capricciosa$24.00
- Gluten Free Bianca$24.00
- Gluten Free Polpettine$24.00
Salads
- Caprese$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, sea salt, olio
- Insalata$7.00
Mixed greens, Shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
- Insalata Grande$14.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
- Panzanella$13.00
House Made bread and tomato salad with red onion, shaved fennel, cucumber, arugula, basil, prosciutto crisps, red wine vinaigrette, and shaved parmigiano
- Beet Salad$14.00
Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts* *Nuts vary between seasonality and location
- Involtini$14.00
Prosciutto Crudo wrapped around baby arugula and goat cheese topped with shaved parmigiano, balsamic reduction, and olio
- Pasta Salad$13.00
Fusili with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, basil, olio and pesto
- Rucola$7.00
Arugula with lemon oil vinaigrette Add Shaved Parmigiano for $1
- Romana$15.00
arugula, speck, roman style marinated artichokes, goat cheese, shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
Salumi & Antipasti
- Arancini$13.00
Fried risotto filled with mozzarella, over a simple tomato sauce
- Warm Beets$12.00
- Polpette Napoletane$19.00
- Cheese Platter$20.00
- Bruschetta$11.00
- Artichoke Crostini$12.00
- Crostini Con Salmone$18.00
- Misto$19.00
- Prosciutto$15.00
- Pasta Salad$13.00
- Focaccia$7.50
- Mixed Olives$7.50
- Croquetas$9.00
- Fritto Misto$16.00
Pasta
Kids
Beverages
NA Beverages
- Soda Can$2.50Out of stock
- Soda$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Kid Drink$2.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Ginger Beer Bottle$6.00
- Tonic Bottle$6.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.50
- Pomegranate Pellegrino$4.00Out of stock
- Double Espresso$4.00
- Aranciata Pellegrino$4.00
- Limonata Pellegrino$4.00
- Aranciata Rossa Pellegrino$4.00
- Pompelmo Pellegrino (Grapefruit)$4.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Capuccino$4.00
- Americano$4.00
- Iced Coffee$4.50
- Iced Latte$5.00
- Sparkling Bottle Water$5.00
- Flat Bottle Wated$5.00
Retail
Adult Beverages
Cocktails
- Barrel Aged Old Fashioned$13.00
- Blood Orange Sage Margarita$11.50
- C-Street Mule$10.00
- Tequil'a Mockingbird$12.00
- Settebello Sour$14.00
- El Nino$12.50
- Rosmarino$12.00
- Red Diamond$11.00
- Two Trees Breeze$12.00
- Jungle Rush$11.50
- Benton's Bacon Old Fashioned$12.50Out of stock
- Mediterranean Mist$10.00
- Special Drink$12.00
- Menu Negroni$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Barrel Aged Boulevardier$14.00
- Chanson$16.00
- Harvest Moon$14.00
- Pilgrim$13.00
- Espress Yourself$14.00
- Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini$14.00
- Parasol$12.00
- Lúltima Parola$13.00
- Paris is Burning$13.00
- La Violetta$12.00
- Fog On The Coast$13.00
- Black and Grey$12.00
- Tiki Amante$12.00
- Tequila Mockingbird$12.00
- Amalfi Mist$13.00
- Bonefire Bloom$13.00
- Nightmaker$13.00
- Violet Hour$11.00
- Eva$13.00
- Copa de Oro$13.50
- Torta de Sicilia$11.00
- Pink Sofia$10.00
- The Ghost of Hollywood Beach$11.00
- Fever Pitch$11.00
- Oaxacan Old Fashion$12.00
- Bourbon Renewal$12.00
- Ciao Giovanni$11.00
- Kingston Club$11.00
- Spicy Sailor$11.00
Wine
- Vino Della Casa (Red)$8.00
- Banfi Centine$10.00
- Chianti Tenuta di Nozzole$12.00
- Montepulciano Masciarelli$12.00
- Merlot Robert Hall$10.00
- Syrah Sixth Sense$11.00
- Gls Cabernet Sauvignon , Folie a Deux$12.00
- Malbec Broquel$10.00
- Valpolicella Masi$11.00
- Lambrusco Medici Ermete$9.00
- Chianti Classico$14.00
- Roth Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00Out of stock
- Hahn Pinot Noir$12.00
- corckage$15.00
- Banfi Centine Btl$38.00
- Robert Hall Merlot Bottle$38.00
- Hahn Pinot Noir Bottle$48.00
- Malbec Broquel Btl$38.00
- Syrah 6th Sense Btl$42.00
- Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Folie a Deaux$50.50
- Montepulciano Mascieralli Btl$48.00
- Valpolicella Masi Btl$42.00
- Lambrusco Medici Bottle$36.00
- Chianti Classico Coltassala Volpaia BTB$140.00
- Cipressi Michele Chiarlo BTB$65.00
- Folie A Deux 1.5L BTB$80.00
- Gaja Ca'Marcanda Promis BTB$80.00
- Guado al Tasso Bolgheri Antinori BTB$190.00
- Pure Paso J.Lohr Red Ben BTB$80.00
- Poggio alle Mura Rosso di Montalcino BTB$90.00
- Nebiolo Langhe Cascina Fontana Bottle$80.00Out of stock
- Chianti Classico Maggiolo Bottle$58.00
- Monchiero Carbone Barolo Bottle$120.00
- Vino della casa Red Bottle$30.00
- Roth Cab Sauv Btl$58.00
- Caymus Napa Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$200.00
- Craggy Range Te Kahu Red Blend Btl$45.00
- Amarone Classico Btl$65.00
- Vino della Casa (white)$8.00
- Bianco Il Disperato$14.00
- Riesling Cavit Glass$9.00
- Matua Savignon Blanc GLS$10.00
- Raymond Chardonnay$10.00
- Moscato D'Asti Glass$10.00
- Masi Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Vermentino Gls$11.00
- Gavi Villa Sparina Gls$13.00
- Prosecco Zonin$11.00
- Lambrusco Medici Ermete$9.00
- Rose Prosecco$10.00
- Opra Prima$7.00
- Summerland Rose$10.00
- Lemon Prosecco Split$10.00
- Pinot Grigio Seaglass Bottle$36.00
- Moscato Coppo Moncalvina Bottle$45.00
- Lambrusco Medici Bottle$36.00
- Prosecco Zonin Bottle$42.00
- Riesling Cavit$36.00
- Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$38.00
- Raymond Chardonnay Btl$38.00
- Bianco Trevenezie Btl$58.00
- Santa Margarita Bottle$45.00
- Conundrum Blanc De Blanc Sparkling$40.00
- Silex Francois Le saint Sancerre Sauv Blanc Btl$50.00Out of stock
- Bottle Vermentino Rocca di Montemassi$42.00
- Bottle House White$28.00
- Rose Prosecco Bottle$38.00
- Btl Rosé Summerland$38.00
- Pinot Grigio Masi$38.00
- Opera Prima Bottle$24.00
- Moscato Bottle$42.00
- Gavi Villa Saprina Btl$54.00
- Port Bin-27 Fonseca$9.00
- Barolo Chinato Cocchi$12.00
- Sherry$8.00
- Sweet Vermouth Carpano Antica$9.00
Beer
- Peroni$9.00
- Institution Mosaic Pale Ale$8.00
- ACE guava cider$9.00
- Dunkel Enegren$8.00
- Comfort Creatures Lager$8.00
- Beachwood West Coast IPA$8.50
- Oatmonster Beachwood Nitro$8.00
- V Coast DIPA$9.00
- Enegren Hefewizen$8.00
- Modern Times Hazy IPA$9.00
- Great Notion Stamper Stout 14oz$9.00
- Golden Monkey Belgian$9.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Buckler NA$5.50
- Heineken Non-alcohol$5.50Out of stock
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Peroni Bottle$7.50
- Menabrea Amber$7.50
- Bud Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Menabrea Blonde Bottle$7.50
- Bar Fly Smoked Imperial Stout Bottle$10.00Out of stock
- Succulent Sipper Hard Seltzer Can$7.00
- El Segundo IPA Can$8.00
- Modern Times Hazy Can$8.50
- Casa del norte Hazy Can$9.00Out of stock
- Casa Disco kiss IPA Can$9.00
- Topa Topa Sespe Can$7.00