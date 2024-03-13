Paint Your Pet - April 13th

$62.00

Join us for a fun Paint & Sip Class with Painting with a Twist For $62 per person, you’ll receive all materials needed plus instruction to create your own masterpiece of your pet. You just need to forward a picture to Painting with a Twist 2 weeks prior to the class and they’ll prep your board for you. Also included in the class is a complimentary glass of wine for you to enjoy during or after your class. You can feel free to bring your own snacks or enjoy a variety of charcuterie, cheese, hummus and other treats we have available to purchase onsite. This class will take approximately three hours and runs from 12pm to 3pm. After you register, email a picture of your pet to Painting with a Twist at studio361@paintingwithatwist.com and mention this class. Please note that registration is required 2 weeks in advance, so sign up by March 29th!