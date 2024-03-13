Setter Ridge Vineyards 99 Dietrich Valley Road
- Paint & Sip, Bunny Gnomes - March 16th$35.00
Join us for a fun Easter craft – Painting two adorable Bunny Gnomes. This two hour class is $35 per person and includes all the necessary supplies to paint two Bunny Gnomes. In addition instructor Cayla Ermond from The Rustic Rose will be onsite to help you paint your two wooden bunny gnomes. Wine & wine slushies will be available for purchase at special pricing for all attending this workshop. Feel free to stay after the class for music with The Hannah Violet Trio & food from Ridge Runner BBQ.
- Easter Egg Hunt - March 23rd 11:30AM$22.00
Join us for a fun Easter Egg Hunt at the Winery! No refunds on ticket purchases. If you have won a complimentary Easter Egg Hunt ticket from a previous year, please contact the winery to save your spot. Each adult participant receives a glass of wine or slushie of their choice at the start of the event and has the opportunity to collect five eggs down the row that has been assigned to them. Inside the eggs enjoy prizes including candy, discounts on wine, complimentary tastings, free glass of wine, Setter Ridge Vineyards swag (such as t-shirts, glasses & magnets), tickets to upcoming events, and other great wine merchandise. Also enjoy music from Mr. Nice Guy starting at 1pm, and food from Slabs & Crabs Food Truck.
- Easter Egg Hunt - March 23rd 1:00PM$22.00
- Easter Egg Hunt - March 23rd 2:30PM$22.00
- Easter Egg Hunt - March 24th 12:00PM$22.00
Join us for a fun Easter Egg Hunt at the Winery! No refunds on ticket purchases. If you have won a complimentary Easter Egg Hunt ticket from a previous year, please contact the winery to save your spot. Each adult participant receives a glass of wine or slushie of their choice at the start of the event and has the opportunity to collect five eggs down the row that has been assigned to them. Inside the eggs enjoy prizes including candy, discounts on wine, complimentary tastings, free glass of wine, Setter Ridge Vineyards swag (such as t-shirts, glasses & magnets), tickets to upcoming events, and other great wine merchandise. Also enjoy music from Centronia Soul Shakers starting at 1pm, and food from Panchitas Kitchen.
- Easter Egg Hunt - March 24th 2:00PM$22.00
- Paint Your Pet - April 13th$62.00
Join us for a fun Paint & Sip Class with Painting with a Twist For $62 per person, you’ll receive all materials needed plus instruction to create your own masterpiece of your pet. You just need to forward a picture to Painting with a Twist 2 weeks prior to the class and they’ll prep your board for you. Also included in the class is a complimentary glass of wine for you to enjoy during or after your class. You can feel free to bring your own snacks or enjoy a variety of charcuterie, cheese, hummus and other treats we have available to purchase onsite. This class will take approximately three hours and runs from 12pm to 3pm. After you register, email a picture of your pet to Painting with a Twist at studio361@paintingwithatwist.com and mention this class. Please note that registration is required 2 weeks in advance, so sign up by March 29th!