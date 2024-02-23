Wait times may be longer during peak hours* More
Seven Suns Cafe
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.00+
- Iced Latte$4.50+
- Iced Americano$3.75+
- Nitro$6.50+Out of stock
- Iced Tea$3.50+
- Iced Chai Latte$3.75+
Iced chai tea is caffeinated
- Lemonade$4.00+Out of stock
- Arnold Palmer$4.50+Out of stock
- Italian Soda$3.00+
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Smoothie$6.00
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.25+
- Gingerade$4.50+Out of stock
- Iced London Fog$3.75+
- Growler ReFill$15.00
- Growlers Deposit$10.00
- White Milk$2.50
Food
Bagels and Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$8.00
- Sausage Egg & Cheese$8.00
- Ham Egg & Cheese$8.00
- Egg & Cheese$7.00
- Back Bay Bagel$13.00
Smoked Salmon, sliced tomato, lemon-caper chive cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel.
- Veggie Sam$9.00
- Toasted Bagels & More$3.00
- Jesse Sam$9.50
- Winnipesaukee- Bacon, Egg, Brie, Apple, Honey, Croissant$10.00
- Strawberry French Toast - Strawberries, Sweet Cream Cheese, French Toast Bagel$9.00Out of stock
- Side O Bacon$3.50
- Turkey Egg & Cheese
Savory Crepes
- Wentworth - Turkey, Brie, Pear$13.00
- Abenaki - Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli$13.00
- Mt. Major - Ham, Brie, Tarragon Dijon$13.00
- Monte Cristo - Ham, Egg & Gruyere$14.00
- Washington - Brie, Spinach, Cranberries, Walnuts$13.00
- Chocorua - Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Caper Chive Cream Cheese$15.00
- Custom Crepe$9.00
Sweet Crepes
- Nutella Bomb$13.00
- S'mores$13.00
- Strawberry Shortcake$13.00
- The Elvis- Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana$13.00
- Cinnamon Bun$13.00
- Cheesecake$13.00
- French Monkey$13.00
- The Classics$10.00
- Side Maple Syrup$1.00
- Red White And Blue Special$11.00Out of stock
- B B & F$13.00
- Pumpkin Pie$13.00Out of stock
- Apple Pie$13.00Out of stock
- Maple Bacon$13.00
Seven Suns Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 515-1010
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM