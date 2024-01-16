Sycamore Point Cafe @ Severn Sailing Association
Featured Items
- Gosling Dark N Stormy
SEE BELOW FOR EXTRA SHOT OPTIONS Served in a can with a glass of ice and a lime. The national drink of Bermuda is back in a new stylish 355ml can. The magical blend of Goslings Black Seal Rum and Stormy Ginger Beer, perfectly carbonated and balanced at 7% abv. Authentic Goslings Black Seal Bermuda Rum with zero preservatives and all natural ingredients.$7.00
- Hot Dog - All Beef (Berks)
Big & Juicy! Our All Beef hot dogs are made from quality, USDA inspected beef and spices. Fully cooked and hickory smoked. INGREDIENTS Beef, Water, Salt, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Flavorings, Sodium Phosphate, Paprika, Spices, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite$4.00
- IPA (Dogfish 60 Minute)
It’s hard being the sequel, unless you wrote the original story. Inspired by the continual hopping process we invented with 90 Minute IPA, 60 Minute builds on that one-of-a-kind process and flavor, crafting a solid gold hit that’s found its own identity. Brewed using a boatload of intense Northwest hops, we boil this continually hopped IPA for a full 60 minutes, adding more than 60 hop additions continuously to create a bold and timeless flavor. Continually hopped to deliver a pungently, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter, 60 Minute IPA is a surprisingly sessionable IPA for the craft enthusiast. You’ll quickly see why this sequel has become our best selling beer, and why you’ll find yourself coming back to it again and again.$4.50
Beer (Can)
- Lager (Pacifico)
Pacifico is made from the choicest hops, barley, yeast and water from the freshest springs in Mazatlan. Its clean and hearty flavor makes Pacifico an exceptionally drinkable lager that's compatible with all types of food.$4.00
- Lager (Modelo Oro)
Forged with over 90 years of experience, Modelo Oro is the gold standard of light beer. Modelo’s golden flavor delivers an exceptionally smooth, elevated taste and a light beer with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Oro is 90 calories and 3 carbs, and available in 12pk 12oz slim cans and 24oz single-serve cans. Modelo Oro contains Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops.$4.00
- FMB (Boston Beer Twisted Tea)
Original. OG. King of Hard Teas (you said it, not us). This is the one that got us started. Made from real brewed tea and natural lemon flavor, Twisted Tea Original is refreshing, smooth, and of course, a little twisted$4.50
- IPA Key Brewing Speed Wobbles (Session IPA)
This is the first beer in a series of customized batches. The Bustin Boards crew and the Key brewers dropped in a gnarly combo of Amarillo, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Chinook to land this satisfying IPA that you can ride with all day.$4.50
- Non-Alcoholic (Corona NA)
The taste of the original in a non-alcoholic brew. Meet Corona Non-alcoholic. It has the same crisp and balanced taste of your favorite Mexican Lager. Add a lime wedge and enjoy anytime.$4.00
Canned Cocktails
- High Noon Hard Seltzer (Grapefruit)
SEE CUP AND ICE OPTIONS BELOW Grapefruit Tequila Seltzer brings a whole new meaning to the word refreshing. With a complex blend of juicy grapefruit and fresh citrus, and layered with Silver Tequila, your taste buds will be thanking you.$6.00
- High Noon Hard Seltzer (Peach)
SEE CUP AND ICE OPTIONS BELOW Bursting with fresh-picked, sun-drenched, perfectly ripe flavors. Juicier than an early-2000s tracksuit. Pairs well with porch swing sunsets, cut off shorts, and long days at the lake.$6.00
- High Noon Hard Seltzer (Pineapple)
SEE CUP AND ICE OPTIONS BELOW Tastes like escaping to a Tahitian over-ocean cabana. Also perfect for day drinking by any available body of water. Sand between toes not included. Bursting with fresh-picked, sun-drenched, perfectly ripe flavors. Juicier than an early-2000s tracksuit. Pairs well with porch swing sunsets, cut off shorts, and long days at the lake.$6.00
- High Noon Hard Seltzer (Watermelon)
SEE CUP AND ICE OPTIONS BELOW Backyard barbecue’s best friend. This hard seltzer is the real deal. An easy-drinking, natural match for people who know Saturdays are holidays. Bursting with fresh-picked, sun-drenched, perfectly ripe flavors. Juicier than an early-2000s tracksuit. Pairs well with porch swing sunsets, cut off shorts, and long days at the lake.$6.00
- Southern Tier Orange Crush
SEE CUP AND ICE OPTIONS BELOW Bursting with orange and bright citrus, this is a cocktail that drinks less like a sipper and more like a ripper. Designed with repeatable drinking in mind, which is why we named it Vodka Orange Crush.$7.00
Mixed Cocktails
- Margarita (El Jimador Blanco)
El Jimador Blanco Tequila with Agalima Organic Margarita Mix. Prepare to fall in love! Served standard with a salted rim. Select no salt below if you would like it plain.$8.00
- Spicy Margarita (El Jimador Blanco)
El Jimador Blanco Tequila soaked in habaneros with Agalima Organic Margarita Mix. Prepare to fall in love! Served standard with a salted rim. Select no salt below if you would like it plain.$8.00
- Bloody Mary (Tito's)
George's Old Bay Bloody Mary Mix$8.00
- Bourbon (Woodford Reserve)
Served with a large rock of custom ice! Select no ice option below if you would like it served straight up.$12.00
- The Barbara (Vodka & Club Soda)
Barbara's Favorite... Tito's Vodka over ice with sparkling water and a lime. Thank you Barbara!$8.00
- Gosling Rum & Coke
Gosling's rum served over ice with a lime and a can of coca cola.$8.00
Wine (By The Glass)
- Sauvignon Blanc (Starborough) 6oz Glass
A lush, green valley tucked between striking mountain ranges and the golden sands of the New Zealand coast, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is celebrated for its refreshingly crisp, zesty taste. Approachable, balanced and bright, Starborough Sauvignon Blanc embraces the spirit of easy-going sunny days and cool nights in the heart of New Zealand’s most iconic wine region. Discover the pure, uplifting spirit of Marlborough, New Zealand.$6.00
- Chardonnay (Josh) 6oz Glass
Well-balanced, with bright citrus, honey, and juicy peach notes rounded with a hint of oak to bring a light complexity.$6.00
- Pinot Noir (Firesteed) 6oz Glass
Ruby red in color with a lively pop of cherry on the nose, followed by earthy notes, toasted oak and cedar. Our Pinot Noir continues the Firesteed tradition of a consistent fruit-driven style, achieved with gentle techniques in the cellar and attentiveness in the vineyard. The grapes were sourced from several select sites around the state of Oregon, and fermented and aged in a traditional manner respecting this delicate varietal. Aging took place in a combination of small French oak barrels and larger stainless-steel tanks, with approximately 15% new French oak.$7.50
- Prosecco (La Marca) 187ml Bottle
La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Wine is crisp and refreshing with a golden straw color and lively bubbles. This luxurious Prosecco wine features aromas of fresh citrus, honey and white flowers, with fresh, clean flavors of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit. Lively and versatile, La Marca sparkling wine is perfect on its own, in a bubbly cocktail or in a mimosa. This Italian wine can stand alone as an aperitif and also has the body and acidity to pair well with a range of foods.$8.50
Wine (By The Bottle)
- Sauvignon Blanc (Starborough) Bottle
A lush, green valley tucked between striking mountain ranges and the golden sands of the New Zealand coast, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is celebrated for its refreshingly crisp, zesty taste. Approachable, balanced and bright, Starborough Sauvignon Blanc embraces the spirit of easy-going sunny days and cool nights in the heart of New Zealand’s most iconic wine region. Discover the pure, uplifting spirit of Marlborough, New Zealand.$22.00
- Rose (Preference) Bottle
Purple tints robe, intense nose of little red fruits, raspberries and blackberries. Ample and generous mouth. Enjoy with white meat and barbecues.$22.00
- Chardonnay (Josh) Bottle
Well-balanced, with bright citrus, honey, and juicy peach notes rounded with a hint of oak to bring a light complexity.$22.00
- Pinot Noir (Firesteed) Bottle
Ruby red in color with a lively pop of cherry on the nose, followed by earthy notes, toasted oak and cedar. Our Pinot Noir continues the Firesteed tradition of a consistent fruit-driven style, achieved with gentle techniques in the cellar and attentiveness in the vineyard. The grapes were sourced from several select sites around the state of Oregon, and fermented and aged in a traditional manner respecting this delicate varietal. Aging took place in a combination of small French oak barrels and larger stainless-steel tanks, with approximately 15% new French oak.$28.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast) Bottle
A blend of fruit from Beckstoffer's Crimson Ridge Vineyard in Oakville and several fruit sources from Lake County to the north. A luscious, full bodied cabernet packed with blackberry, red plum, tea spice, dark chocolate and fruit compote flavors.$42.00
- Prosecco (La Marca) Bottle
Veneto, Italy- La Marca Prosecco is a fresh sparkling wine with a vibrant bouquet of apple, white peach and honeysuckle. The soft, harmonious fruity notes highlighted by pleasant acidity make this wine ideal for any occasion.$28.00
Drinks
- Gatorade (Orange) 20oz Bottle$3.00
- Gatorade (Fruit Punch) 20oz Bottle$3.00
- Gatorade (Cool Blue) 20oz Bottle$3.00
- Coca Cola 12oz Can$2.00
- Diet Coke 12oz Can$2.00
- Sprite 12oz Can$2.00
- IZZE Sparkling Grapefruit 8.4oz Can$2.50
- IBC Root Beer 12oz Glass Bottle$2.50
- Sparkling Water (Aluminum Bottle) 16oz
Proud Source Sparkling Spring Water Our bottles are packaged in 100%, infinitely recyclable aluminum, making them a sustainable alternative to plastic. They contain a BPA-Free liner that protects the liquid from the aluminum material, making it safe for consumption.$3.00
- Coffee (Nespresso Melozio)
Melozio is here to delight you with its honeyed sweetness and the hallmark smooth cereal note of the blend's Brazilian Bourbon Arabica beans. NOTE - Served black. We do not have creamer or sugar!$3.00
Food
- Cheese Plate 8oz (Assorted cheeses on cutting board with crackers)
Buttermilk Blue (Aged 6 Months) Grand Cru Reserve (Alpine Yellow Cheese) Prairie Sunset (Wisconsin Orange) Mezzaluna Fontina (Earthy Italian) Red Spruce Cheddar (Aged 4 Years) Served with 5 packs of crackers Cutlery sets to cut cheese available at counter$10.00
- Tune Poke Bowl
Sashimi grade diced tuna mixed with a custom Poke sauce and served over a bed of rice. Topped with a mix of seaweed and sesame as standard but you can deselect it in the options below.$16.00
- Nut Bowl (Fancy Mixed Nuts)
Peanuts, Almonds, Cashews, Brazil Nuts, Hazelnuts and Pecans.$5.00
- Tostitos Tortilla Chips (Salsa/Queso Option)
Tostitos Crispy Round Tortilla chips with optional salsa and warm queso. Yummy!$4.00
- Hot Dog - Beef With Brisket (Double L Ranch)
Naturally hardwood smoked uncured beef and pork sausage, infused with smoked brisket burnt ends for a uniquely delicious upgrade to a basic hot dog. Minimally processed; no fillers, no artificial ingredients. No nitrites or nitrates.$4.50
- TESODwich
Smithfield Pulled Pork Sandwich served with oil & vinegar coleslaw. Self Serve Cannonball BBQ Sauce to taste.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Saturday Sandwich (Chicken Tinga)
Chicken Tinga is made up of chicken, crushed tomatoes, tomato puree, onion and chicken broth and spiced with garlic and chipotle. Tinga is served on a Fireking Baking Potato Bun.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chopped Salad - Mexican Street Crunch
Green leaf lettuce, broccoli stalk, red & savoy cabbage, carrots, smoked paprika cornbread crumbles, green onion, crispy corn, parmesan cheese and a zesty Elote style dressing with a hint of lime. Contains: egg, milk, wheat.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sabra Hummus With Pretzels
Sabra Classic Hummus paired with Rold Gold pretzels in a convenient cup. Ingredients Classic Hummus: Cooked Chickpeas, Water, Tahini (ground Sesame), Nongmo Soybean Oil, Garlic, Salt, Non Gmo Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate Added To Maintain Freshness. Rold Gold ®pretzels Enriched Wheat Flour (wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Corn Oil, Malt Syrup. Contains Wheat Ingredients.$8.00
Snacks
- Chocolate Chunks Cookie (Individually Wrapped)
Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs. Contains Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat Free from Crustaceans, Fish, Peanuts, Sesame seeds, Tree Nuts$3.00
- Granola Bar (Nature Valley) Almond Sweet And Salty - 1.2oz$2.00
- Granola Bar (Zee Zees) Campfire Smores - 2.2oz$1.50
- Haribo Gummy Bears 5oz$4.00
- Hummus On The Go Red Pepper (With Bread sticks) 3.25oz
Mezete Fire Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Bread Sticks, 100% All Natural On the Go Hummus Cups, Vegan Dip with No Preservatives$4.00
- M&Ms 1.69oz$2.50
- Potato Chips - Baked Lays BBQ 1.125oz$2.50
- Potato Chips - Uglies Sea Salt Kettle 2oz$2.50
- Snickers 1.86oz$2.50
- Twix 1.79oz$2.50
- Frozen - Ice Cream Sandwich (Blue Ribbon)$2.00
- Frozen - Bomb Pop$2.00
- Blue Bunny Vanilla Peanut Ice Cream Cone
Inspired by old fashioned cones you can find at the ice cream parlor, our Blue Bunny vanilla cones feature creamy artificially flavored vanilla frozen dairy dessert dipped in chocolate flavored coating and topped with peanuts, all served in a crunchy sugar cone. Buttermilk, Sugar, Whey, Dry Roasted Peanuts, Bleached Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Corn Syrup, Cream, Milk, Skim Milk, Contains 2% Or Less Of Cocoa, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Food Starchmodified, Palm Kernel Oil, Molasses, Salt, Canola Oil, Soy Lecithin, Carob Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Mono & Diglycerides, Soybean Oil, Caramel Color, Annatto Extract For Color.$4.00