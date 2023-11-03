Sevin Mediteranean Kitchen 9955 frontage rd
FOOD
Cold Appetizers
- Hummus$9.00
puree of chickpeas, garlic, tahini, yogurt, and olive oil
- Babaghanoush$9.00
fire roasted eggplant , tahini, lemon, garlic
- Piyaz$9.00
white beans, red onion, bell pepper mix, olive oil
- Dolma$9.00
grape leaves with rice, pine nuts, spices
- Spicy Ezme$9.00
tomato, walnuts, onion, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice
- Turkish Feta$10.00
Slices of turkish feta cheese with seasoned olive oil
- Hayadari$9.00
labneh yogurt blended with garlic, dill, and walnuts
- Mix Cold Platter$18.00
Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Dolma, Ezma, Piyaz
Hot Appetizers
- Red Lentil Soup$7.00
Pureed red lentil blended with tomato
- Sigara Borek$9.00
Phyllo spring rolls stuffed with feta and herbs
- Zucchini Fritters$9.00
fried minced zucchini triangles with mozzerella and feta
- Falafel$9.00
deliciously seasoned chickpea and vegetable fritters
- Mix Hot Platter$18.00
sigara borek, zucchini fritters, falafel
Salads
- Shepherds' Salad (large)$12.00
tomato,cucumber,onion,parsley,feta,olive oil, red wine vinaigrette
- Shepherds' Salad (small)$10.00
tomato,cucumber,onion,parsley,feta,olive oil, red wine vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Salad (large)$12.00
spring mix,tomato,cucumber,olives, feta, lemon dressing
- Mediterranean Salad (small)$10.00
spring mix,tomato,cucumber,olives, feta, lemon dressing
- Greek Salad (large)$12.00
romaine,tomato,cucumber,olives, feta, pepperoncini, oregano dressing
- Greek Salad (small)$10.00
romaine,tomato,cucumber,olives, feta, pepperoncini, oregano dressing
Entrees
- Grilled Chicken Kebab$18.00
cubed chicken breast, rice, grill vegetable
- Adana Kebab$18.00
ground lamb, turkish spices, rice, piyaz
- Beef Kebab$19.00
cubed hanger steak, grill vegetable, rice
- Falafel Dinner$15.00
three falafel patties,hummus, piyaz, grill vegetable, rice
- Lamb Chops$29.00
4 grilled lamb chops marinated in turkish spices, rice, piyaz
- Grilled Lamb Burger$15.00
ground lamb, caramelized red onion, french fries, choice of cheddar or feta cheese
- Doner Kebab$17.00
fresh gyro meat slices, grill vegetable, rice
- Grilled Salmon Kebab$20.00
cubed salmon lightly marinated in citrus and tomato paste, grill vegetable, rice
- Branzino$29.00
Mediterranean seabass filet, grilled, mixed green salad
- Iskender Kebab$18.00
thin sliced doner meat on pita bread with tomato sauce, plated with labneh yogurt
- Hunkar Begindi$18.00
diced lamb, sauteed onions, bell peppers, over creamy eggplant puree, tomato sauce
- Lamb Shish Kebab$19.00
lamb tenderloin, grill vegetable, rice pilaf
- Turkish Meatball$17.00
ground lamb patties, piyaz, rice pilaf
- Lamb Shank$23.00
Slow-cooked in its own juices, creamy eggplant puree
- Chicken Delight$18.00
diced chicken breast, sauteed onions, bell peppers, over creamy eggplant puree, tomato sauce
- Mix Grill for 2$45.95
Dinner for 2, Adana kebab, lamb sish, chicken kebab, turkish meatball, and doner kebab
Beverages
Desserts
- Baklava$7.00
baked layers of phyllo filled with waluts and light honey syrup (4)
- Kunefe$12.00
melted cheese shrouded in syrup soaked shredded wheat
- Tiramisu$7.00
Ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder.
- Cupavice$6.00
Bosnian specialty, pound cake dipped in light chocolate sauce rolled in coconut
- Hurmasica$7.00
Bosnian specialty, similar taste to baklava but cake/biscuit texture (2)
- dessert sampler$18.00
Walnut baklava in creamy milk syrup
Kids
Sides
speacial drinks
LUNCH
Lunch first course (Copy)
- Lentil soup (lunch)
pureed red lentils blended with olive oil and turkish spices
- Hummus (lunch)
Chickpeas pureed with garlic, tahini, yogurt, and virgin olive oil
- Babaghanoush (lunch)
Eggplant blended with yogurt tahini, olive oil, spices
- Greek salad (lunch)
romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, feta
- Piyaz (lunch)
white beans, pepper mix, red onion, marinated in olive oil
- Shepherds' salad (lunch)
Tomato,cucumber,parsley,feta,olive oil and vinegar
- Mediterranean salad (lunch)
Mix greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, olives
- Sigara Borek (lunch)
fried phyllo rolls stuffed with feta and fresh dill
- Zucchini Fritters (lunch)
fried minced zucchini triangles with mozzerella and feta
- Falafel (lunch)
deliciously seasoned chickpea and vegetable fritters
Lunch second course (Copy)
- Beef Kebab (lunch)$15.95
Marinated cubed hanger steak
- Lamb tenderloin Kebab (lunch)$15.95
cubed lamb tenderloin grilled to delight on skewer
- Salmon kebab$15.95
fresh atlantic salmon, chargrilled
- Turkish meatball$15.95
grilled ground lamb and beef patties
- Chicken kebab$15.95
cubed chicken breast, marinated and chargrilled
- Grilled chicken salad$15.95
choice of shepherd or greek salad
- Adana Kebab$15.95
ground lamb skewer with southeastern Turkish spices
- Falafel lunch$15.95
2 falafel patties on a bed of hummus, grill vegetable, rice
- Doner kebab$15.95
vertically grilled thin slices of lean beef and lamb
- Doner salad$15.95
choice of shepherd or greek salad
- Chicken delight$15.95
Tender chicken breast sauteed with mushroom, on a bed of thick eggplant puree
- Grilled salmon salad$15.95
choice of shepherd or greek salad
- Doner sandwich$15.95
Served with french fries and yogurt sauce
- Lamb burger$15.95
Brioche bun, caramelized onion, choice of feta or cheddar, served with fries
- Steak salad$15.95
choice of shepherd or greek salad