Sexy Kitchen
Breakfast
Lunch & Dinner
Coffee & Tea
Specialty Iced Latte (in store only)
Fresh Juice & Smoothie
Dessert
- Japanese Sweets$8.00
- Turkish Lokum$7.00
- House Tiramisu$8.00
- Hazelnut Caramel Cake (gluten free)$6.00
- Jasmine Tea & Assortment Sweets (in store only)$13.00
- Goat Cheese & Nutella$7.00
- Chocolate Assortment$8.00
- Warm Blood Orange Olive Oil Brownie & Ice Cream (in store only)$8.00
- Graham S'mores$5.00
- Filo Pastries$6.00
- Blood Orange Olive Oil Brownie$4.00
Wellness Shot
Date & Dine Events
Catering & Takeaway / To Go Boxed Pleasures (4/8 ppl)
Sexy Bundles (sip, bite & save)
Sexy Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(561) 788-0884
Closed • Opens Saturday at 9:30AM