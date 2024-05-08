Shaffer's Deli
Deli Sandwiches
- Reuben$10.99+
A Half pound of Roast Beef, Pastrami or Turkey on Marble Rye Or Italian Texas Toast Size bread smothered in sauerkraut, cheese, and thousand island dressing (or Choice of Sauce)
- Cuban$13.99
Marinated Pork Loin, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard Sauce on Ciabatta Bread
- Club$10.99+
Sliced Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- BLT$9.99
- Grilled Cheese$8.99Out of stock
- Pastrami$10.99+
Thin Sliced Pastrami on Marble Rye or Italian with swiss, Pickles, Spicy Mustard or Creamy Horseradish Sauce
Cold Subs
- Deluxe$4.50+
Ham, Salami, Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Italian$4.50+
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Roast Beef,Cheese$4.50+
Roast Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Salami, Capicola, Cheese$4.00+
Salami, Capicola, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Pepperoni, Salami, Cheese$4.00+
Pepperoni, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Salami, Ham, Cheese$4.00+
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Turkey, Ham, Cheese$4.00+
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Roast Beef, Turkey, Cheese$4.50+
Roast Beef, Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Ham, Cheese$4.00+
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Turkey, Cheese$4.00+
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Salami, Cheese$4.00+
Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- Pepperoni, Cheese$4.00+
Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- All Cheese(3 Cheeses)$4.00+
3 Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
- All Veggie, Cheese$4.00+
Lettuce, Tomato, onion, Mild Peppers, Cucumber, Choice Of Dressing
Burgers
- All-American$7.99
2 All Beef Patties, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
2 All Beef Pattes, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
- Philly Burger$8.99
2 All Beef Patties, Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo
- Spicy Chipotle Burger$8.99
2 All Beef Patties, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, House Chipotle Sauce
- Cowboy Burger$8.99
2 All Beef Patties, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion ring, BBQ Sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
2 All Beef Patties, Mushrooms, Swiss
Hot Subs
- Sliced Steak$5.50+
Sliced Steak, Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mayo
- Sliced Chicken$5.50+
Sliced Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Pulled Pork$5.50+
Pulled Pork, Cheese, BBQ sauce, Pickles, Onions
- Chicken Tender$5.50+
Chicken Tenders, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Chicken Parm$5.50+
Chicken Tenders, Cheese, Sauce
- Meatball Sub$5.50+
Meatballs, Cheese, sauce
- 8oz Battered Fish$11.75
8 oz. Fish, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tarter
- Shrimp Po-Boy$11.75
Shrimp, Cheese, lettuce, tomato, Remoulade
Mac And Cheese
Salads
- Chef Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Mild Peppers, Cheese, Egg, Ham, Turkey, Salami
- Garden Salad$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Mild Pepper, Cheese, Egg,
- Fried Chicken Salad$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Mild Pepper, Cheese, Egg, Fresh Cut Fries
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Mild Peppers, Cheese, Egg, Fresh Cut Fries
- Steak Salad$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Mild Pepper, Cheese, Egg, Fresh Cut Fries
Sides
Bone In Wings
- 12 wings$16.00
Sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Garlic, Hot Garlic, Sriracha Garlic, Garlic Parm, Ranch, Dry Ranch, House Blend, Sweet Honey Hot, Mango Habanero, Golden BBQ, Dry Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki
- 6 wings$8.00
Sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Garlic, Hot Garlic, Sriracha Garlic, Garlic Parm, Ranch, Dry Ranch, House Blend, Sweet Honey Hot, Mango Habanero, Golden BBQ, Dry Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki
Boneless wings
- 2 LB$16.00
Sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Garlic, Hot Garlic, Sriracha Garlic, Garlic Parm, Ranch, Dry Ranch, House Blend, Sweet Honey Hot, Mango Habanero, Golden BBQ, Dry Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki
- 1 LB$8.00
Sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Garlic, Hot Garlic, Sriracha Garlic, Garlic Parm, Ranch, Dry Ranch, House Blend, Sweet Honey Hot, Mango Habanero, Golden BBQ, Dry Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki