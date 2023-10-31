Shaggy's Biloxi Beach
Starters
Fresh corn tortilla chips with Fire Roasted Salsa.
Fresh corn tortilla chips with creamy white queso.
Fire Roasted Salsa and Creamy White Queso Dip served with fresh corn tortilla chips
Creamy fried loaded mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.
House made chilled fish dip served with crackers.
Crispy fried green tomatoes topped with our house made remoulade.
Hand breaded pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with three cheese blend, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh jalapenos and topped with nom nom sauce. Served with a cup of our white queso and fire roasted salsa.
10 fresh chicken wings served naked, or tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub or Caribbean Jerk. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
Two avocado halves stuffed with Yellowfin Tuna, soy glaze and nom nom sauce. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
Our secret recipe that's rich, creamy and full of crab.
1/2 pound of peel and eat Royal Reds. Served chilled with cocktail and lemon.
1 pound of peel and eat Royal Reds. Served chilled with cocktail and lemon.
Salads
Crisp romaine, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
Spring mix and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and shredded colby jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, red onion and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing.
Artisan spring mix blend topped with mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, walnut pieces and lemon poppyseed dressing.
Crisp Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and diced bacon. Drizzled with our balsamic glaze.
Lump crab, avocado, roasted corn, bacon and mango atop mixed greens.
Sandwiches
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
Slow roasted pulled pork on a brioche bun topped with hickory bbq sauce, pickles and two fried onion rings, served with fries.
7 oz steak burger patty, topped with grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.
7 oz steak burger patty, topped with bacon, pineapple pico, soy glaze, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.
7 oz steak burger patty, topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.
New England Style Shrimp Roll. Chilled chunks of wild caught royal red shrimp tossed with mayo and lemon, stuffed into a butter toasted roll. Served with fries.
Fresh grilled Flounder served with sweet teriyaki glaze and pineapple pico, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a side of remoulade on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Crispy fried Flounder served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, lemon and tarter sauce. Served with fries.
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Open-faced grilled shrimp poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita pulled chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese and blackened shrimp. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese and sauteed mixed veggies. Served with fresh jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
Flour tortilla filled with colby jack cheeses. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Specialties
1/2 pound of royal red shrimp sauteed with sausage and red potatoes in a white wine seafood broth. These shrimp are peel on.
Bacon wrapped bourbon glazed skewered shrimp, coconut shrimp and garlic butter shrimp served with fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Chunks of lump crab meat lightly breaded and baked to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes and a fresh salad.
Fresh grilled Triggerfish served with Jasmine rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
Fresh grilled chicken served with Jasmine rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
Flounder stuffed with our signature jumbo lump crab cake, topped with a creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with sauteed veggies.
Yellowfin tuna served with Jasmine rice, cucumber slices, purple cabbage, avocado, soy glaze, nom nom sauce and black sesame seeds.
Grilled shrimp and crawfish in a creamy lobster cheese sauce over rotini pasta.
Fettuccini pasta tossed with alfredo sauce, and topped with grilled chicken.
Fettuccini pasta tossed with alfredo sauce and topped with grilled shrimp.
Grilled Red Snapper served on a bed of Jasmine rice and topped with a shrimp and mushroom sherry cream sauce. Garnished with green onions and toast.
Platters/Tacos
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze on flour tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.
Smoked pulled pork served on honey lime cabbage slaw with pineapple pico and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
Coconut breaded shrimp fried to perfection! Served with fries and hush puppies.
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Fried shrimp tossed in nom nom sauce with shredded iceberg lettuce & diced tomatoes
Hand battered using our signature fish fry served with shrimp, mini crab cakes and fish. French fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Grilled with Shaggy's seafood seasoning when you order it. Served with shrimp, mini crab cakes and fish. French fries and hush puppies.
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Grilled fish served with fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Grilled chicken. Served with fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Grilled shrimp basket. Served with fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
A colossal catch! Catfish, shrimp, mini crab cakes and 2 cups of she crab soup. Served with fries and hush puppies.
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Limited Time Offer
Kids
Sides
5 shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno and then wrapped in bacon
Rotini pasta tossed in a creamy lobster cheese sauce. Topped with toasted bread crumbs.
Side of mashed potatoes loaded with bacon and cheese.
Sweets
The best way to end your meal! Creamy and cool key lime pie
Creamy white chocolate cheesecake, moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and swirls of berry compote; topped with whipped cream, white chocolate shavings and infused dried blueberries.
A layered cheesecake with a cookie crust, cheesecake bottom, red velvet cake in the middle and whipped cream cheese on top.
This cake is a great way to celebrate! Soft colorful cake layers with vanilla icing.