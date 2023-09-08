Shahs of Kabob Coral Gables 2624 Ponce de leon blvd
Individual(CHANGE MENU HERE)
Appetizers
Hummus (Vegan)
Mixture of mashed chick peas, tahini sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic and olive oil (V)
Kashk Badejman (Vegetarian)
Eggplant Pan-Fried with Mint and Onion with Whey dressing
Joojeh Wings
5 pcs of marinated joojeh with bone come w/ choice of sauces
Mast-o-Khiar (Vegetarian)
Homemade yogurt with chopped cucumbers and flavored with diced mint
Mast-o-Museer (vegetarian)
Mast Moosir A Blend of Yogurt & Shallots Ingredients: Plain Yogurt, Lebni Yogurt, Dry Shallots, Garlic, Salt, Pepper
Kibbeh
Flavorful blend of fragrant herbs and spices, whey and meat. Served with side salad, hummus and bread. (4qty)
Falafel (vegan)
Crispy ball made from broad beans and ground chickpeas, Served with side salad, hummus and bread. (5 qty)
Large Plates
Koobideh
2 Skewers of Koobideh Kabob (Ground Beef&lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Joojeh
1 Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer), served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Chenjeh
1 Chenjeh Kabob (Seasoned Tenderloin Chunks). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Shrimp
1 Shrimp Kabob (Marinated Shrimp Skewer). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Barg
1 Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon Skewer) . Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Joojeh Sultani
(1) Joojeh Kabob ( Marinated Chicken Skewer) (1) Koobideh Kabob Skewer of (Ground Beef &Lamb Skewer) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Barg Sultani
(1) Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon) (1) Koobideh Kabob ( Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Chehjeh Sultani
(1) Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Tenderloin Skewer) (1) Koobideh Kabob (Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Mixed Grill (2-3 People)
(1) Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Chunks Filet Mignon) (2) Koobideh Kabob ( Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) (1) Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer) Served with Basmati Rice, House Salad and your Choice of Sauce.
Small Plates
Wraps
Falafel Wrap
Falafel wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce
Joojeh Wrap
1 Joojeh Kabob (Chicken marinated in house seasoning) wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
Koobideh Wrap
1 Koobideh Kabob marinated in house seasoning wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
Stews
Fesenjoon
12 Once sweet- and- tart walnut puree and pomegranate sauce, served over halal braised chicken served over Basmati rice.
Gheymeh
(12once stew) Sautéed discret beef prepared with onions and yellow split peas in a saffron tomato sauce, topped with slivered fried potatoes. Served over Basmati Rice
Ghormeh Sabzi
Ghormeh Sabzi is an incredibly delicious Persian stew that is served over steamed basmati rice. It has tender cooked meat in intensely fragrant, rich and lemon herb gravy along with kidney Popularly known as the national dish of Iran, this stew is packed with protein and fiber. 12once
Sides
Barg side
1 Skewer Barg (1 Skewerof Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon)
Shrimp Side
(1) Shrimp Kabob - 1 Skewer Marinated Shrimp ( 5 pieces )
Chenjeh Side
(1) Chenjeh Kabob Skewer ( 1 Skewer Marinated FIlet Chunks)
Joojeh Side
1 Joojeh Kabob ( Marinated Chicken Skewer)
Koobideh Side
(1)Koobideh Kabob (Skewer Mixed with Ground Beef and Ground Lamb and spices)
Grilled Tomatoes Skewer
4 Half Tomato Plum - Charbroiled.
Grilled Onions Skewer
Zereshk Polo
Zeresk Polo- Basmati Rice mixed with Saffron & Barberries.
Rice
House Bread
Plastic Utensil
Kibbeh
Shahs French Fries
Avocado
Bottled Drinks & Canned Soda's
Coca Cola Can
Coke Zero Can
Fanta Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Mexican Coke Bottle
Mexican Sprite Bottle
Mexican Fanta Bottle
Abali Dough with Mint
Abali Sparking Dough with Mint
Abali Sparking Dough
Perrier Sparkling Water
Water
Abali Dough Plain
Family Platters and Catering
Family Platters
Family Platter (3-4) People
3 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 1 Skewer Chenjeh Kabob served with rice, 4 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 onces of Mastokhair and 16 onces shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.
Shahs Family Platter (5-7) People
4 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 2 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 2 Skewer Chenjeh Kabob served with rice, 5 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 once of Mastokhair and 16 once of shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.
All Chicken Family Platter (4-5) People
4 Skewers Joojeh (12 Onces each skewer), served with rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad No substitutions of meat.
All Koobideh Family Platter (4-5) People
8 Skewers Kubideh Kabob served rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad.