Shahs of kabob Wynwood 195 nw 36 st
Appetizers
- Hummus$8.00
Mixture of mashed chick peas, tahini sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic and olive oil (V)
- Kask Badejman$8.00
Eggplant Pan-Fried with Mint and Onion with Whey dressing
- Salad Shirazi 12 Oz$10.00
Chopped cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs and onion served with house dressing.
- Masto Khair 12 Oz$7.00
Homemade yogurt with chopped cucumbers and flavored with diced mint
- Mast Moosir 16 onces$8.00
Mast Moosir A Blend of Yogurt & Shallots Ingredients: Plain Yogurt, Lebni Yogurt, Dry Shallots, Garlic, Salt, Pepper
- Joojeh W/ Bone Kabob$14.99
5 pcs of marinated joojeh with bone come w/ choice of sauces
Large Plates
- Koobideh Large Plate$17.00
2 Skewers of Koobideh Kabob (Ground Beef&lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Joojeh Large Plate$17.00
1 Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer), served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Chenjeh Large Plate$22.00
1 Chenjeh Kabob (Seasoned Tenderloin Chunks). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Shrimp Large Plate$19.00
1 Shrimp Kabob (Marinated Shrimp Skewer). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Barg Large Plate$26.00
1 Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon Skewer) . Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Joojeh Sultani$24.00
(1) Joojeh Kabob ( Marinated Chicken Skewer) (1) Koobideh Kabob Skewer of (Ground Beef &Lamb Skewer) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Barg Sultani$32.00
(1) Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon) (1) Koobideh Kabob ( Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Chehjeh Sultani$24.99
(1) Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Tenderloin Skewer) (1) Koobideh Kabob (Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Mixed Grill (2 People)$54.99
(1) Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Chunks Filet Mignon) (2) Koobideh Kabob ( Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) (1) Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer) Served with Basmati Rice, House Salad and your Choice of Sauce.
Small Plates
Wraps
- Hummus Wrap$12.00
Hummus wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
- Joojeh Wrap$12.00
1 Joojeh Kabob (Chicken marinated in house seasoning) wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
- Koobideh Wrap$12.00
1 Koobideh Kabob marinated in house seasoning wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
- Joojeh Persian Style Wrap$12.00
1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob Wrap served with Raw onion with Sumac Powder, Grilled tomato and Raw Onion. No Substitutions **
Stews
- Fesenjoon$17.00
12 Once sweet- and- tart walnut puree and pomegranate sauce, served over halal braised chicken served over Basmati rice.
- Gheymeh$17.00
(12once stew) Sautéed discret beef prepared with onions and yellow split peas in a saffron tomato sauce, topped with slivered fried potatoes. Served over Basmati Rice
- Ghormeh Sabzi$18.00
Ghormeh Sabzi is an incredibly delicious Persian stew that is served over steamed basmati rice. It has tender cooked meat in intensely fragrant, rich and lemon herb gravy along with kidney Popularly known as the national dish of Iran, this stew is packed with protein and fiber. 12once
Sides
- Barg side$19.99
1 Skewer Barg (1 Skewerof Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon)
- Shrimp Side$15.99
(1) Shrimp Kabob - 1 Skewer Marinated Shrimp ( 5 pieces )
- Chenjeh Side$17.99
(1) Chenjeh Kabob Skewer ( 1 Skewer Marinated FIlet Chunks)
- Joojeh Side$9.99
1 Joojeh Kabob ( Marinated Chicken Skewer)
- Koobideh Side$8.00
(1)Koobideh Kabob (Skewer Mixed with Ground Beef and Ground Lamb and spices)
- 1 Grilled Tomato Skewer$3.99
4 Half Tomato Plum - Charbroiled.
- 2 Piece Grilled Onion$3.99
- Salad Loaded with Everything (24 Once)$12.99
24 Once Salad, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cranberry, Feta, Walnut Served over Lettuce Romaine.
- Side House Salad$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion (24 once)
- Zeresk Polo ( Barberry Rice) 24 Oz$7.99
Zeresk Polo- Basmati Rice mixed with Saffron & Barberries.
- Rice$4.99
- House Bread$2.00
- Plastic Utensil$1.00
- Joojeh W/ Bone Kabob$13.99
5 pieces of marinated Joojeh with bone come with choice of sauces
Bottled Drinks & Canned Soda's
- Classic Coca Cola Bottle$3.00
- Water$3.00
- Abali Dough Plain$3.49+
- Abali Sparking Dough with Mint$3.49+
- Abali Sparking Dough$3.49+
- Pierrer Sparkling Water$3.50
- Mexican Fanta Bottle$4.00
- Abali Dough with Mint$3.49+
- Coca Cola Can$2.00
- Coke Zero Can$2.00
- Fanta Can$2.00
- Deit Coke Can$2.00
- Sprite Can$2.00
- Mexican Coke Bottle$4.00
- Mexican Sprite Bottle$4.00
- Classic Coke Zero Bottle$3.50
- Classic Diet Coke Bottle$3.50
- Classic Sprite Bottle$3.50
Family Platters and Catering
Family Platters
- Family Platter (3-4) People$55.00
3 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 1 Skewer Chenjeh Kabob served with rice, 4 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 onces of Mastokhair and 16 onces shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.
- Shahs Family Platter (5-7) People$85.00
4 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 2 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 2 Skewer Chenjeh Kabob served with rice, 5 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 once of Mastokhair and 16 once of shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.
- All Chicken Family Platter (4-5) People$55.00
4 Skewers Joojeh (12 Onces each skewer), served with rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad No substitutions of meat.
- All Koobideh Family Platter (4-5) People$55.00
8 Skewers Kubideh Kabob served rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad.